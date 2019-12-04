Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Samsung SSD, Echo Bundle, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A cast iron cookware sale, Breath of the Wild digital copy, natural deodorant, and a George Foreman grill lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

If you’re curious about starting you smart home, you can’t go wrong with these huge discounts on Eufy smart lighting products. Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a reader favorite and, right now, you can use our exclusive promo code KINJASMART to take 50% off a number of eufy lights.



The highlight of the bunch is the eufy Lumos Smart Bulb two-pack. These particular set work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. Our code drops the price on each bulb to a low $6.

Advertisement

But the remote controlled LED lights are also a bargain at just $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This $27 Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle is everything you need to control your Christmas tree lights with your voice. These plugs add smartphone and voice control to anything with an on/off switch, including, string lights.



Advertisement

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $80.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Advertisement

This is the lowest price ever offered by Amazon.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



Advertisement

Cuisinel Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets. And, frankly, you’ve got a lot of options.



Advertisement

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory for any kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you love making pizza, try out this baking pan for $18 which doubles as flat pan to sear, grill and saute stuff outdoors, These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.



This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

Advertisement

These Are the Three Best Robotic Vacuums We received a ton of nominations this week for the best robotic vacuum, but now it’s time for one… Read more

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.

Advertisement

George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I owned a George Foreman grill in college and I loved it. These can make an awesome panini, grilled veggies and, if you time it properly, pretty solid chicken. At $20, this is basically an impulse buy and if you have the counter space, a no-brainer.



Anjee 20 lb Weighted Blankets Removable Minky Dot Cover Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Winter is here and now that you’re finally away from your extended family, you’ll be glad you invested in this 20lb weighted blanket for your much earned alone time.



Better still, this particular blanket comes with a super soft, removable cover. Use the promo code BLHCU4LX and clip the coupon on the page to get the best price on this adult-sized, anxiety-squashing blanket.

Advertisement

K&H Pet Products Outdoor Insulated Cat House Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you happen to have a cat that likes to go outside, or you know a few friendly feral cats in your neighborhood, you need this cat shelter. As temperatures begin to plummet, outdoor cats are going to look for warm places to sleep. Don’t let them fall asleep under your car after you get home. Instead, they can curl up inside this insulated cat house. The cat house has two entrances, so cats won’t be trapped inside if there is a predator. To keep them warm, on top of the insulation, there is also a heated cat bed inside.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 levels of resistance and whisper quiet operation.



For some context, this usually sells for around $170 new. So if you’re okay buying refurbished (which, yeah... you should be) this is a terrific time to buy.

Advertisement

Up to 30% Off Native Natural Deodorant Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Have you been considering trying natural deodorant, but didn’t feel like spending full price on a test? If you’re looking for a deodorant that is aluminum-free and paraben-free, you can try out Native Deodorant, which is up to 30% off on Amazon today only. You can choose from two different three packs for $25.



Advertisement

Cyber Monday Sale Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Cyber Monday is here and Jachs is hosting a blowout sitewide sale to celebrate. You can snag up to 90% off certain Jachs essentials from the Cyber Monday 2019 Collection. You can score these deep discounts on new pajamas, button downs, shorts and more, with styles starting at $8.



To ensure no one misses out on these incredible deals, there is no coupon necessary. Every discount will be marked accordingly on the page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cyber Monday is officially here and the sales are in full force. If you’re in need of new shoes, there is a great deal going on at Cole Haan. You can save up to 60% off sitewide at Cole Haan, plus get an extra 10% off your entire order with the promo code CYBER now through December 3rd!



Advertisement

Cyber Monday deals have landed at J. Crew Factory! Right now, you can score 60% off sitewide, plus 60% off clearance. Get your Christmas party outfits squared away for some great low prices. You can an extra 10% off your entire purchase when you use promo code SOAMAZING at checkout. To snag the extra 60% off clearance and free shipping, you’ll use promo code CYBERWOW. And yes, you can stack coupon codes to get all of the savings!

Microsoft Office 365 Home Yearlong Subscription Plus $50 Amazon Gift Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Get access to Microsoft’s entire Office suite for a year plus a $50 Amazon gift card for just $100. With this bundle, you’ll get premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook, plus 1TB of OneDrive storage.



Advertisement

That $50 gift card is nearly as useful as a cash rebate. And when you consider that the Microsoft Office 365 subscription costs $100 a year normally, this is ostensibly 50% off.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. So put that credit card to work and order it now.

Advertisement

Alien Quadrilogy: Alien/Aliens/Alien3/Alien Resurrection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

The Alien franchise is a milestone in the history of sci-fi horror films, and now you can own all four of the original quadrilogy—which excludes Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, though those are somewhat in spin-off territory—for just $8. It’s a solid price to add whichever Alien films are your favorite to your collection without having to bicker about which ones those are.



Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



Advertisement

I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Update: Right now, Amazon Prime members will get this same price at Woot.



If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now, you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.

Advertisement

And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Advertisement

PlayMonster Toys and Games Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Today, Amazon is lowering the prices on dozens of toys and games by PlayMonster. Pick up the classic strategy game Stratego for a low $15, or stock up on toys for your your friends’ kids.



Advertisement

There are a ton of options here and it’s an excellent time to shop around for gifts, especially if you skipped Black Friday. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, a digital copy will cost you just $40 on Amazon, a rare and modest markdown on one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch ever.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this holiday season, and right now Walmart’s offering Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit and carrying case for $300.



It’s... BEAUTIFUL. Look at that red~

To be fair, this isn’t the *best* Switch bundle out there, but it’s certainly the most attractive. This bundle will be available at noon today for east coast people, and at 9 a.m. for west coast buds. So set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

Advertisement

Additionally, Walmart’s discounting a bunch of digital games for the Switch, just in case you slept through all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Tennis Aces and Super Mario Party for $40.

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Media

Advertisement

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $75 on Amazon after you clip the 50% off coupon on page.



Advertisement

Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s back! Right now, eBay’s selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $48. I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this the best deal we’ve seen on these two recently released Nintendo Switch games.



Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is a great console. It’s also holding strong at around $300 for most of its bundles. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can snag two Nintendo 2DS consoles for less than half the price. This yellow 2DS comes with Super Mario Maker pre-installed, while the white version comes with New Super Mario Bros. 2.



Advertisement

Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



Use promo code CYBERWEEK to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Advertisement

Cyber Week Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Advertisement

Cyber Monday Flash Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The great thing about a site like Fanatics is that it is the place where you can buy apparel to represent all of your favorite teams. Whether you only love one sport, or you’re a big fan of everything from the MLB to the NBA to the NFL and more. From now until midnight you can shop Fanatics’ Cyber Monday Flash Sale. You can score up to 70% off select items when you use promo code MONDAY.



O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Keep your hardwood floors looking pristine with this heavily discounted O-Cedar EasyWring microfiber spin mop system. Look, no one wants to mop the floors since... well, not everyone is Jolie Kerr. But this $21 mop and bucket bundle can make the job a little bit more efficient thanks to the bucket’s built-in wringer.



This particular bundle usually sells for around $30, so pick yours up before this price gets swept under the rug.

Advertisement

VIZIO 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Advertisement

If you managed to make it the whole weekend without buying a TV, it might be because you’re waiting on a deal like this. Vizio’s 55" 4K HDR TV is down to $280, which puts it within stone-throwing distance of impulse buy territory.



Advertisement

Everyone waits until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a new TV. I’m happy to report that you’re waiting was not in vain. A number of Philips 4K TVs with Google Assistant are marked down today at Walmart. A Philips 43" TV is $248, a 55" TV is $318, and the 65" TV is $488.



These TVs all have 4K UHD and HDR 10, to give the best picture quality with the most detail and captivating colors. The TVs have AndroidTV, which includes endless entertainment options. Google Assistant is built right in, to help search for movies, content, TV, and more. You can use Google Assistant to play your favorite content, control the TV, plan your day, and more.

Advertisement

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logitech Gaming Peripheral Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Starting today, Best Buy is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play. Running through Cyber Monday, you can save big on Logitech gaming mice, keyboards and headsets, starting at just $25.



The highlights include the awesome Logitech G Pro keyboard is down to just $80 and the G502 Hero is selling for just $50. But you’ve got a few options here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.