Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Eufy P1 Smart Scale, Everlane Overstock Sale, Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers, and More

A Nintendo Switch Lite restocking, a Eufy P1 smart scale, and an Everlane overstock sale, and a Cuisinart dutch oven and fryer Gold Box round out Wednesday's best deals.



iPhone 11 (64GB) FLASH

What's the Best Pair of Bluetooth ANC Headphones Under $300? Read on The Inventory

A few weeks ago, our new Associate Editor at The Inventory, Quentyn Kennemer, a self-proclaimed “refurbaphobia,” was turned onto Back Market after reviewing a mint condition iPhone 8 that changed his perspective on refurbished devices forever. Now that same website is selling a refurbed 64GB iPhone 11 in “good” condition for $600 as part of their iPhone 11 flash sale using the promo code FLASH.



Save money while keeping the landfills free of e-waste. As we all know, our planet is in no shape to handle 1-2 million years of decomposing iPhones. While planned obsolescence is a factor to consider when bu ying refurbed, you don’t have to worry about not getting the latest iOS updates when you’re you snapping up the LATEST iPhone for $100 less.

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education

If your kid needs a more capable laptop for home learning, Dell’s Chromebook 3100 Education is a good, affordable option.



It’s a low-end laptop with an 11.6in screen and modest specs, but cloud-based Chromebooks don’t need a whole lot of power to get the job done. Right now, they start at $249—a $100 savings from the regular price—although you might want to pay a smidge more to increase the storage or add touchscreen capabilities.

Save 70% on 3 Years

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/17/2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 5/7/2020.

Bluestone AQUAS Wireless Earbuds

I love my noise reducing earbuds and often fall asleep with them because they are so comfy. These wireless Bluetooth ones from Bluestone are currently $29. That’s a savings of 76%, a crazy deal. If you need an extra pair I highly recommend jumping on this sale.



These noise isolating earbuds come with their own charging case and pair with any device. You’ll get up to around three hours of listening pleasure between charges. They have a range of 60 feet and are also waterproof so literally no sweat taking these out on the trail or to the gym.

This deal will run until it sells out, which is highly likely.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $7.99.

Check our page at SideDeal all week for exclusive offerings.

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal

It may not be able to suck in viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure your air is a little more enjoyable to breathe. Oreck’s highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell filtration system is up for a massive steal at SideDeal right now: It’s just $179 to own one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It’s fit for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings, and includes remote control.

And if you’re wondering why it’s worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Air Purifiers with Oreck’s patented Truman Cell filtration use EP (Electrostatic Precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping in dust, allegens, pet dander and smoke. While the performance is similar to HEPA Media, Truman Cell filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

That means it’ll eventually pay itself off.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Bluetooth Headphones IAE8UP8O

In our latest co-op, I asked you guys to nominate the best active noise-canceling headphones under $300. I was going to wait for the results to begin testing some options, but with this deal on TaoTronics’ Hybrid ANC headphones, I’m pretty sure this is where I’ll begin. If the $10 coupon on Amazon’s site isn’t enough, you can take an additional $20 off with coupon code IAE8UP8O for a final total of $50.



TaoTronics makes lofty claims on its “hybrid” ANC, suggesting it can block out 96% of ambient noise, and if the reviews are anything to go by, it’s as effective as advertised. It features dual 40mm drivers, and TaoTronics is advertising 30-hour battery life, though this may be with ANC disengaged. Buy one on impulse, or wait for my eventual review.

LG 34" Ultrawide 1440p Nano IPS Monitor

Advertisement

B&H Photo is running an insane deal on an LG Ultrawide 34" 1440p monitor, complete with HDR10 for a color gamut capable of billions of colors, thanks mostly in its nano IPS technology. Unfortunately, this kind of kit doesn’t come cheap. You’re going to want to sit down for this one: It’s normally $1,000, but clip the coupon and you’ll save $250.



That’s still damn near a month’s mortgage, but hey, at least you’ll have achieved full immersion in your games, which should take your mind off the fact that you’re eating ramen for the foreseeable future.

Vizio 32" LED TV

Advertisement

Are you in need of a personal TV or were you already in the market for one after this pandemic started? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $150, you can get your hands (and eyes) on the Vizio 32" LED TV. It’s $60 off B&H Photo’s original list price, and it’s completely smart! It has voice control, added apps, and screen-mirroring technology to make your TV time off the wall! Grab this before it’s gone!

RAVPower 26,800mAh Power Bank KINJA412

Advertisement

If you still haven’t secured yourself a battery bank, consider snapping up RAVPower’s 26,800mAh three-port model, now down to $30 when you clip the coupon at Amazon and use exclusive promo code KINJA412. This one has three USB-A ports, all of which are capable of 2.4A charging. It won’t offer the fastest charging speeds for your smartphones and tablets (there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge), but it’s better than having an $800 paperweight when you can’t find an outlet.

Advertisement

You know, despite writing for Kinja Deals, and despite our consistent posting of headphone and earbud deals, I haven’t picked up any wireless headsets. Well, maybe this deal will convince me, as grabbing these Anker wireless earbuds for $79 is quite the deal. These noise reducing earbuds will help you focus on your work without being so big and bulky, and these will stay charged for the duration of the work day.



Advertisement

Just use code AKSC3910 at checkout to bring it down to $79—at the moment that’s only a whopping one dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned, right?

Canon Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet

Advertisement

With things as they are right now, hopefully you’re able to stay safe at home until this blows over. With that, though, you might be missing things like that sweet, free office printer paper. This won’t solve that, but if you’ve needed to whip up some docs or just get some shipping labels out the door, having a printer at home can help. Right now, Canon’s Pixma TS8220 Wireless Inkjet is down to just $120 at B&H Photo, a savings of $80.



Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub ANKERHUB34

Advertisement

Spend enough time with a laptop and eventually you’ll likely find yourself frustrated with its lack of ports. This is especially true as laptops are transitioning to USB-C, while all your old devices are still on USB-A. You can fix this with a good USB-C hub, which will give you back the ports you’re missing, plus maybe a few extras. Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and slots for SD and microSD cards, and it’s available right now for $18 on Amazon using the promo code ANKERHUB34 as well as an on-page coupon.



SanDisk 2TB Portable USB-C Drive

Advertisement

Whether it’s in the middle of a photoshoot, right before you take off for a long flight, or as you’re doing a routine backup, running out of storage space is a real bummer. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 2TBPortable USB-C drive is pricey, typically costing about $550, but it’s down to $300 today at B&H Photo. It’s not cheap, but the discount makes it a nice way to make sure you don’t have to stock up on storage again anytime soon.



Apple Mac Mini

Advertisement

Times are tough right now, and that means that buying a new computer might be difficult, even if you really need one. Luckily, you can get a pretty great computer without spending an obnoxious amount of money. Apple’s Mac Mini, which packs a lot of power into a small, more affordable package, is down to $690 today at B&H Photo.



For your money, you’ll get a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. That isn’t much storage, but you can always add a portable SSD later for some more storage. It’s powerful enough for most casual tasks, so you can get work done without too much stress, and it’ll look great sitting on your desk.

Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet

Advertisement

While they’re great for doing sketches on a computer, tablets have some other nifty features that many might find useful. For example, those with RSI issues might find that using a tablet in place of a mouse, while tricky at first, can relieve some hand cramping and make things a bit more manageable. In either case, Wacom’s tablets are some of the best you can get, and right now B&H Photo is selling the Intuos Pro Tablet for $130 off, bringing it down to just $140. For anyone looking to up their digital art game, or just bring their hands some relief in their new home office, this is a great tablet to get started.



Ledgo's LED Ring Light

Advertisement

By now, you’re probably familiar with the silhouette of your coworkers who haven’t quite figured out their work-from-home lighting yet. If you’re among them, all hope is not lost. You can grab Ledgo’s LED ring light for $160 today on B&H Photo, saving you $90. It’ll light up your face so that even in the darkest room, your colleagues will be able to see you while you have your weekly check-in.



SanDisk Extreme 512 GB microSD Card

Advertisement

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $110 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for $230, so grab it while you can.

Tile Mate 4-Pack

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, and I hope you’re not, you lose your keys more often than you would like. With Tile, you place the actual tile on whatever device you would prefer not to lose. When it inevitably gets misplaced, you just log into the tile app, and it’ll show you the location in real time. It’s like Find My iPhone, except with any and everything. And since you can buy four for $39 at SideDeal—just one of these is normally $20—it’s worth a try. Buy one before it’s gone!



This article was original posted by Ignacia Fulcher on 3/09/2020 and updated with new information by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/13/2020.

Winix Air Purifier

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to help with all the allergens in the air, look no further than the Winix air purifier. At $179, it’s 40% off the list price and is formulated with collection disks to capture pollen and dust and whatever else that can irritate you or whoever else is in your house. It also is a humidifier that can filer about three gallons of water a day. I’d grab before it’s gone.



Just because you’re not at work doesn’t mean your “colleagues”—A.K.A, your family—won’t eat that leftover meatloaf you were saving for lunch. In fact, a study that was completely made up on the spot by yours truly, but backed up by years of personal experience, suggests family is ten times more likely to fridge-swipe than a stranger. Keep yours where you work, and put all your edible valuables where only you can reach them. Daewoo is letting you do it with this Retro Red 4.4 cubic feet mini fridge, which is $301 following a 25% discount.



Daewoo has other colors of this roomy unit on sale for a slightly-less-exciting $315, including White, City Blue, and Cream Beige. There’s also Mint for $340, 15% off.

Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers

Advertisement

Try saying that headline three times fast. Now that you’ve failed, don’t fail to understand this: Cuisinart’s 7qt dutch ovens and 12" chicken fryers are delightfully colorful, and also incredibly cheap in Amazon’s one-day Gold Box sale. Usually $90 to $130, all of them are just $70 today. Find your color and grab one before they’re gone.



At Amazon, you can find a couple of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt saute pan is plenty deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep dish pizza, and it’s only $49 to own one. You also have a 2qt sauce pan down to $30.



Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit

Advertisement

Get started with smart lighting with this handy kit, which contains the Philips Hue hub and three of the A19 smart bulbs that can be tuned to any color you please. Hue’s colorful bulbs are pricey; anything cheaper is typically one of the white bulbs instead. This starter set is $11 off the list price right now, making it easy for you to get up and running. You can even control them with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, and the Google Assistant.

Three Plant Monthly Subscription

Advertisement

People love succulents because they are low maintenance, hard to kill, and pretty to look at. They are the dream plant for forgetful people. Succulents were kind of gateway plants with my friends who are now crazy flower mommas and plant daddies. Leaf and Clay want to help get you into greenery guardianship with a subscription of three plants delivered to your home each month.



When you become a Plant Club Member at Leaf and Clay they pick three distinctly different succulents each moth. They stand by each of them being lively and vibrant. For the month of May, they are offering an Anacampseros rufescens, Crassula ‘Money Tree’, and Kalanchoe ‘Chocolate Soldier’. What weird fun names.

Advertisement

They ship on the seventh of every month unless you start your subscription after, then it’s within three days of purchase. You can cancel anytime. And there’s fee shipping for all subscriptions.

Cuisinart Color 6-Piece Knife Set

Advertisement

Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $19 Cuisinart 6-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes six knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!



43% off Magicteam Sleep Machine

Advertisement

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping during these trying times you’re not alone but Magicteam might be able to help. Today their sleep sound machine is on sale for $21.24.



This noise machine has 4o non-looping sounds like rain, bird, waves, bonfire, crickets, and more.I’m a thunderstorm girl myself. It has 32 levels for volume which you may need to play with depending on sound choice and preference. There is an easy to set timer or you can let it run for continuous play. This is perfect for any fussy sleeper be it you, a significant other or even a baby.

This deal runs for only a few hours today or until they are sold out. It also comes with an 18-month warranty from the date of purchase. And Prime members get free shipping.

Sale on All Pet Furniture

Advertisement

It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.



Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 70% off Bed and Bath Items

Advertisement

I know I’m not the only one who has spent a great deal in and on my bed over these last few weeks. Looking at the same bedding and bathroom decor gives me that me Marie Kando feel of these do not spark joy. Wayfair’s semi-annual sale has started and just in time. Get up to 70% off anything in their bed and bath sale.



This includes everything you can think of in those realms. Plenty of nightstands or dresses, area rugs, and even headboards. If you’ve been indulging in a little retail therapy you might want to check out the cute and stylish options to store new wares not yet ready to be used.

And of course, there are sheets and comforters galore, over 250 pieces to spruce your space. This ultra soft comforter is over 50% off and these checkered sheets are discounted by almost 80%.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 20.

Choose What You Pay

Advertisement

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane is give you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. Actually this is genius. Your savings will be anywhere from 20% - 50% off. The sale will continue until product is sold out or midnight tonight, whichever comes first.



What is actually going on at Everlane is this, periodically they pick from a limited selection of overstock and let you dictate the price. It’s not any amount though, it’s tiered in three choices and you just pick the one you want. The most coveted items in this event are the trainers, the boss bag, and the denim jacket. There are about 150 items in each section for men and women.

They are also donating all the profits they make from their 100% Human line to Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

BOGO Sale CONGRATS

Advertisement

As we send 2020's graduating class of high school and college students into an uncertain future they might as well have comfy footwear. All jokes aside it’s going to be rough out there and a buy one get one free deal on a slick pair of kicks might just make your recent grad’s day.



Sneakers, tees, leggings, and hoodies are all included in this offer. There are 169 items to pick from. If you are grabbing two things with different values the lowest priced one will be deducted at checkout.

Look we won’t tell anyone if you use this code and you aren’t a grad, it’s still a great deal to grab a new pair of sneakers for you and a friend.

Free shipping on orders over $25 and sale runs all day.

27% off Combination Products COMBO

Advertisement

If you have combination skin (and most of us do) it’s often tough to control an oily t-zone and but keep a chin from getting dry. This means multiple items are needed to balance your skin out. SkinCareRX knows the struggle is real and is running a sale on these items. With code COMBO get 27% off at checkout.



I’ve said it many times I stand by anything from La Roche-Posay and this cleanser will get all that dirt out of your pores. Grab this misting toner from Peter Thomas Roth to shrink those pores now that you’ve got them clean. And if you use a moisturizer after this day cream from Jurlique is a great pick.

This sale runs until May 19 and free shipping on orders over $49.

Flamingo Print Short Sleeve Shirt Promo code KINJA50

Advertisement

It’s high time to begin making additions to your summer wardrobe, and here’s one appealing option. This twin-pocketed poplin short sleeve shirt has charming little flamingos all around it, and it’s half-off the $80 list price when you use the Kinja-exclusive promo code above.



Fitbit

Advertisement

Even though we’re socially distanced, if you’re able, it’s still possible to continue on with your fitness goals. For $150, you can do just that! The new edition of the Fitbit allows you to set up to 20 workouts based on your personal fitness goals. You can obviously view your progress on the screen, and if you keep the Fitbit on all day, it’ll track your sleeping habits to get an overall picture of what’s going on with you. The Fitbit also acts like a smartwatch—allowing you to stream music from Spotify, delivers alerts from your phone, and even tells the time. Grab this before it’s gone.



55% off Percussion Massager

Advertisement

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $59. That’s over half off its original price so know additional headaches about the price.



This massager has over twenty different speeds and can take it all the way up to what will feel like a professional spa appointment. There are five interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Round, fork, air cushion, flat, and bullet each have specific targets. The bullet sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots and I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you've read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you've seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it's a flat rate of $7.99.

28% off Suncreen & SPF Prodcuts SPF28

Advertisement

As the summer months fast approach, it’s time to assess your cabinets for sunscreen. I always try to check because I usually have expired SPF and I’m half Irish so needing a good one is crucial. The SkinStore wants you ready for fun in the sun and is offering 28% off sunscreen and SPF infused products with code SPF28 starting today.



Even if you are just going on a brief walk outside it’s important to shield your skin, especially if you’re younger. You’ll be glowing forever if you protect your pores now. Even a good moisturizer with high SPF is smart to integrate into your beauty routine. There’s lots of La Roche Posay in this sale and they’re universally known for some of the best skincare products, anything from them is golden.

Free shipping on orders over $49 and this deal runs until May 19.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Stripe Short Trench Jacket

Advertisement

This bright and colorful short trench jacket is perfect for spring. Made from stretch cotton twill, it has an array of variously-sized stripes with an eye-catching color palette, and this Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific new arrival is currently 30% off the list price.

Advertisement

Rabbit Lily Giveaway & Mystery Discount WOW

Advertisement

It’s Monday the best day of the week. Ok, it’s probably one of the worst but on this Monday your pals at Ella Paradis want to brighten it with a contest. In celebration of Masturbation May, they will be awarding 25 special readers with the Rabbit Lily.



This is one of their top products and retails for $79. Ella Paradis is also so running a bit of a cheeky sale at the moment. Enter code WOW at check out and get up to 50% off, although most discounts will be around 20%. But you never know! Free shipping on all products is still available.

You can enter until May 24, you must live in the U.S. and be over the age of 18. The winners will be announced on May 25, to coincide with International Masturbation Day.

Four Free Deluxe Minis With $45 Purchase

Advertisement

The fact that Too Faced has their mascara, primer, and dream cream minis in this deal makes it almost too good to pass up. Until May 12 grab four deluxe minis with any purchase over $45.



You can also take advantage of another sale to get to that magic amount. Mix and match either three Rich & Dazzling Lip Glosses or three Juicy Fruits Lip Glosses for $30. This is essentially a half off deal for one of Too Faced’s best products.

Free shipping on all orders. No code needed for any of these, the cart will prompt you to select the minis when you click to fully checkout.

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies for cheap—under $10 a piece on Amazon Video. John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 are $7 a piece, while the newest movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, is $8. Altogether, that’s only $22!



Now, the third movie is available on HBO if you have that subscription, but HBO is lacking the first two movies for whatever reason. Additionally, while the first John Wick goes on sale fairly often, the second chapter does not. Why not save the headache of trying to find the right subscriptions and deals and just grab them all on Amazon now?

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out, the prices have spiked to unreasonable levels, or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at GameStop in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP.



The Yellow model is out-of-stock online, but in-store stock is plentiful here in Dallas. You’ll be able to get the other two colors shipped if heading out isn’t an option. You can even buy the games digitally in that case. Might we suggest looking into Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

If you’re the biggest Shonen Jump fan you know, you need this Jump Force Collector’s Edition for Xbox One, now $15 off at Amazon. Here’s what you’ll get in the now-$81 package:



Full game

Three art boards

Exclusive diorama

Steelbook

Jump Force is an epic cross-over fighting game featuring series favorites from Shonen Jump’s top anime and manga, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Advertisement

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Now you can experience that fantasy world on Switch with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.



Advertisement

Recently ported to Switch with all of the bonus content bundled in, The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically-acclaimed role-playing adventures of all time. It’s an enormous, open-world epic that you can surely sink months into, if you please. It’s $10 off right now.

Advertisement

Six Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Advertisement

It’s back! You can once again get an extra three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when you buy three months, this time at Best Buy. You can opt for either physical or digital delivery of your expanded pool of time on a subscription that grants you free and discounted games, access to an ever-growing list of Game Pass games, online play, and more. Both are $45, so figure out your delivery preference and go for it.

The Art of DOOM: Eternal

I know DOOM is all about tearing some demons limb from limb, but books are delicate things! If you want to enjoy The Art of DOOM: Eternal, which is 20% off on Amazon, you’ll need to be a little more careful. Turn the pages to see some cool concept art for the characters of Bethesda’s latest. Use a bookmark to keep track of your favorite pages. You know, gently. Who knows how long this sale will last, so if you’re a DOOM fan, make sure to grab a copy before someone inexplicably rips them all apart.

Advertisement

KYOKU 8" Daimyo Chef Knife KYOKU2QL

Advertisement

That $10 box of kitchen knives you picked up from Walmart work well for most things, but if you’re looking for consistent cuts—and, somehow, a safer blade—you’ll want something a bit more serious. Take a look at KYOKU’s 8" Daimyo chef knife, which uses an 8- to 12-degree edge. You know how a hot knife glides so effortlessly through butter? Well, that’s how this cuts, but for EEEEEVERYTHING. Get one for $77 with promo code KYOKU2QL.



By the way, the knife is gorgeous, as opined by Shep McAllister in his review:

At around $100, this isn’t a budget knife by any means, but it’s not an outrageously expensive one either, and it has a lot to offer for that price, both aesthetically and practically.

Gear On Sale Clearance

Advertisement

Most of us might be under Stay At Home orders, but for many, that doesn’t include a nice hike or bit of camping. Even if you don’t want to go out now, once everything’s over you’ll want to be prepared! Either way, Chrome Industries has some awesome gear on clearance, and if you like the Great Outdoors at all, you’ll want to give this sale a look.



This sale includes things like this easy to pack windbreaker (just $51), and the heavy-duty Vigil Backpack, which is on its final sale for $72. The backpacks in particular are great for all sorts of purposes—they have special pocket fro laptops as well as hiking gear, so they’re perfect for the tech-savvy camper.

For some of these items, when they sell out, they’re gone, so grab what you want before it’s too late!

Titan Bloodborne Sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can get the series’ 12 issues for $1 a piece, making it a cool $12 for some fun and dark weekend reading. The first two volumes are also on sale for $7 a piece, but given that would be $14 for an incomplete collection (Volume 3 isn’t part of this sale), it’s better to buy the issues separately.

Advertisement

Select Footwear for $30 GRAND

Advertisement

Do you or someone you know need a new pair of kicks? Select Adidas shoes are currently only $30, so there’s really no better time to stock up than now! By using GRAND at checkout, you will get any adult Adidas that are part of the promotion, and that’s quite the steal. Better yet, the Toddler’s and Kid’s shoes are only $20! Given that kids grow out of their shoes fast, it’s always good to save money on those.



What are some of the shoes that are a part of this sale? There are the classic Grand Court Shoes, or you can check out the Advantage Shoes instead. There are a few different styles to look at, so make sure to check the promotion page for everything available!

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. CDKeys is offloading PC pre-orders for $45 a pop, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far.

