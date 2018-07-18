Prime Day’s over but there are still plenty of deals out there. Pick up discounts on a Nintendo Switch bundle, an Instant Pot DUO Plus, a ViewSonic 1080p projector, and much more.

This 4TB desktop hard drive from WD dropped to $80 for Prime Day, and amazingly enough, it’s still on sale for that all-time low price. Because this is a desktop drive, it’ll need to be plugged into an AC outlet to function, but you can’t do much better than $20 per terabyte.



Anker’s “official” Prime Day deals are gone now, but you can still take advantage of their Kinja Deals reader exclusives, listed below.

There are too many deals to list them all here, but you can find them all at this post.

If you thought the end of Prime Day meant the end of microSD card deals for awhile, think again. This 256GB Samsung U3 card just dropped to $90, the first time it’s ever sold for under $100. If you buy a Nintendo Switch today, you should buy this too.



DJI’s Spark quadcopter arguably offers the best combination of ease, image quality, and price out there right now, and you can grab the Fly More combo from Amazon right now for $499.



The Spark is roughly the size and weight of those cheap toy drones you see out there, but with significantly better flight time and performance, an automatic follow-me mode, and most crucially of all, a gimbal-stabilized 1080p camera that shoots some seriously great footage. The combo includes an extra battery, propeller guards, a charging hub, and crucially, a high-powered remote control with range of over a mile, compared to ~100 yards with just your smartphone.

Update: Also available refurbished from Newegg for $349.

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, but your budget is tight, you won’t find a better value than this $400 ViewSonic.



Today’s deal is $10o less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 1080p projector with a respectably bright 2200 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the daytime, especially with the curtains drawn. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

If that won’t be quite enough for your, this 4K ViewSonic with a 3500 lumen bulb is still on sale for $1,000, the same price as Prime Day.

The best Prime Day deals aren’t limited to just Amazon; Walmart’s taking $20 off the GoPro Hero action cam today, and throwing in a $25 gift card for good measure. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.



If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, you won’t find a better deal to get you started than this $1,000 4K ViewSonic projector.



Today’s deal is $300 less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 4K projector with a blindingly bright 3500 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the middle of a sunny day. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $50, within about $1 of an all-time low.





Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $70 | Amazon

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

If your pups enjoy burrowing under blankets, you can treat them to this discounted Serta dog bed with a hooded canopy from Woot. You can pick between the 20" or 25" bed with a few color options. For today only, it’ll cost you just 20 bones today, which is about $20 less than its Amazon price.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! This isn’t quite an all-time low price, but it’s been selling for $180 for the last few months, so this is a precipitous price drop.

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $103 today. The Bissell SpotClean has a squeaky-clean 4.2 star review average from nearly 4,000 customers, and includes a number of tools for floors, stairs, and furniture.



While today’s price isn’t an all-time low, it is the best Amazon’s listed since 2016.

15 Pound 60" x 80" Weighted Blanket | $75 | Amazon | Promo code 98IFY3T9

12 Pound 48" x 72" Weighted Blanket | $57 | Amazon | Promo code D62DUFVN

Update: Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available. Just note the promo codes.

We were hoping to see some great weighted blanket deals for Prime Day, and we aren’t disappointed. Three different blankets are on sale for all-time low prices, and the deals are available starting now. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

In addition to keeping you warm, weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety. Just imagine the heavy bib they put on your chest at the dentist when you get X-rays. Feels nice, right? Now imagine a softer version of that over your entire body.

Full of lunch boxes, food jars, and other items for kids, this Gold Box is meant for parents who are Back to School shopping. But there are some items that could be good to take to the office too. This Thermos 32 oz Element has a wide enough mouth so you can fit in ice cubes, plus it has never been cheaper. This sale ends at midnight, so pick up what you need before it ends!

Update: All of the Prime Day Instant Pot deals are gone, but this morning, the 6 qt. IP DUO Plus dropped from $130 to $100.

The $59 Instant Pot Duo is still sold out, but the Instant Pot Ultra is on sale in two different sizes for Prime Day. Unfortunately, neither of those sizes is the standard 6 qt., but if you need the apartment-friendly 3 qt . or the family-sized 8 qt., you’re in luck .



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. The Ultra models have a much better UI and controls than the standard Duo, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.

Don’t need the fancy Ultra controls? The 3 qt. Duo is also down to $60 .

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $169, but today you can also get a free Google Home Mini when you buy it from Walmart. We saw this same bundle for $149 a few weeks ago, but this is still a really solid deal if you missed out.



Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring for Prime Day. Prices start at $25 for two of them, but the more you buy, the lower the unit cost will drop.

Anova dominates the sales charts, but in many ways (raw heating power, looks, size, software quality), the Joule sous-vide circulator is actually the superior product, and it’s cheaper than ever for Prime Day.



Though the Joule White and the Joule White/Stainless are priced different, they’re completely identical products save for the stainless steel accents, so I’d buy the cheaper one if it’s still in stock.

I didn’t give much thought to my dish rack until I went to my mom’s house and she had this simplehuman beauty. It’s a small thing, but it looks so much nicer than the flimsy $15 ones you can buy at the grocery store and incredibly functional. I can probably fit twice the amount of dishes I used to, and ever piece is removable so you can add on pieces when you need them.

Discounts on any simplehuman products are very rare, so today is the day to get this normally-$80 dish rack for $64.

Update: Now $6 less, just $194

This 22” TravelPro carry-on bag is the same brand as our readers’ pick for the best carry-on luggage, and the perfect companion for your upcoming summer trips. Today’s $200 price tag is the lowest we’ve seen in 6 months, and $50 less than usual. $200 is still a lot to spend on a small bag, but with great reviews and a lifetime warranty, you can consider it an investment.

Simply Fit Board | $20 | Amazon

You’ve seen the Shark Tank segment. You’ve seen the infomercials. Now try the Simply Fit board for yourself for just $20, an all-time low. Hope you like orange!



KTENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Shaving is a very annoying chore that will hopefully go the way of the vacuum cleaner and be outsourced to robots very soon. Until that time, you can pick up these discounted Remington electric foil razors from Amazon.

The men’s is just $19 today, and can provide up to 20 days of shaving in between charges. The women’s includes a $15 off coupon and an attachment to shave your bikini area. Both prices are all-time lows, so what are you waiting for?

Yunmai’s smart bathroom scale is one of the most popular scales on Amazon, and at $25 with promo code DEALYM98, it’s also one of the cheapest smart scales we’ve ever seen. Just pair the scale with your phone over Bluetooth, and the scale can sync your stats to Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, and even the Fitbit app.

Hike into this Amazon sale on camping gear featuring big name brands like Camelbak, Igloo, Zippo, Stanley and more. Most things are discounted around 30%.

There’s a lot to look through, so if you’re looking for suggestions, I like this rugged Igloo cooler (only $15), this CamelBak hydration vest is marked down to just $63 (down from $90) and this $9 Zippo flex neck lighter is a no-brainer. And there’s more where that came from, head over to Amazon to see it all.

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to give good deals. Right now, they’re taking up to 40% off clothing for the entire family. No code needed, just add to your cart and quickly check out before you realize you put a 12-pack of Cheetos and a blender in there too.

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code WHOA and pick up an extra 50% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you an extra 20% off select sale styles thanks to their huge Summer Sale. Use the code TAKE20 and stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals.

There are two Planet Earth deals in orbit right now; Planet Earth II in 4K Ultra HD or Planet Earth I & II Blu-ray gift set. At $29 and $35 respectively, both are within $1 of their historic low prices. I’d suggested cuddling up under your weighted blanket and settling in for a movie binge.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically it for half off.

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

