Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Bundles, Travel Deals, Sony Sound Barand More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Marshall speaker Gold Box, egg bites tray, Switch Lite bundle, and an ABH eyeshadow set lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

We’re still a couple of days away from Black Friday, but a lot of deals are already live. Bookmark our hub and follow us on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the best sales.

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a no-frills wireless charger, Anker’s 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $6 if you use the code ANKER1.



This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.

Advertisement

In addition to the charging pad, you’ll get a 3 ft. micro USB cable but, sadly, no AC adapter (presumably to keep costs low.) But if you’re like me and have a literal dozen of these adapters at home, this won’t an issue. (You can also plug it in to your computer, if you don’t have a spare adapter.)

Refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Sony HTS100F Sound Bar will cost you just $30 today. That’s a ridiculous deal, when you consider how bad sound is on most HDTVs nowadays. To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like a dedicated subwoofer, Atmos, or surround sound. But for less than $50, it’s a sound bargain.

It’s seller-refurbished, so it’s not ideal. But it’s a reputable source and could be worth the teensy risk.

Advertisement

Marshall Speakers and Headphones Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Marshall makes some of the best, most attractive, pieces of audio gear on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on three products that are bound to be on more than a few wishlists.



Choose from a $15o Stockwell II portable speaker, $70 Major III bluetooth headphones, and a $175 Acton II smart speaker. Each of these products are currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ditch your dried-out Sharpies and get yourself a fresh new pack ahead of Christmas. If you use a Sharpie marker to label gifts, decor you’re storing away, and more, you need some reliable markers. Thankfully, you can get a 12-pack of fine-point Sharpie Permanent Markers for only $5.



Advertisement

And a fun holiday bonus, if black Sharpie markers are too boring for you, you can get a set of six metallic markers for $8.

Advertisement

Pelican Cases and Cooler Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Peak travel season is upon us, and if you have valuables you’ll need to take with you (like a camera or pricey gifts,) you should be prepared for the negligence of underpaid, overworked airport workers. Right now, you can save on a number of Pelican hard cases in various sizes and colors starting at just $70.



Today’s Gold Box features dozens of Pelican hard-sided, pressure-equalized, watertight cases with foam inserts to keep your valuables safe, plus a few coolers to boot. Make sure to act fast, because these discounts will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. Visit the deal page for all of your options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

WEBSUN Silicone Egg Bites Molds Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Are you buying an Instant Pot during all of the sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? If you are planning to get one, or already own one, you need to add this WEBSUN Silicone Egg Bites Molds to your shopping list while it is only $8. It’s easy to clean, can be stored right in the fridge or freezer, and fits in up to an 8 Qt.-sized pressure cooker.

Advertisement

Anastasia Beverly Hils Black Friday Vault | Sephora Photo : Anastasia Beverly Hils

Advertisement

Hello beauty lovers! Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for dropping a new, best-selling eyeshadow palette every year. While they have countless palettes that are well-loved, their two fan favorites have proven to be Modern Renaissance and Soft Glam. Both palettes are excellent for makeup gurus and beauty novices. They offer a multitude of eye looks, for daytime, nighttime, and that casual happy-hour look in-between. Both palettes would normally run you $42 each, but right now, you can get them for a steal.



ABH is offering limited-time Black Friday Vault, which includes both palettes in an exclusive box, for only $49. That’s practically two palettes for the price of one! It is available for purchase from Sephora on now and Ulta on Wednesday, 11/27 at 2 PM PST (5 PM EST). (We will update this article when it is live at Ulta.)

Advertisement

35% Off Sitewide Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

BioLite just kicked off its Black Friday sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast. (There are dozens of us... DOZENS!)



Starting today and through Cyber Monday, adventurers can save up to 35% off site-wide. If you missed REI’s Gear Up Get Out sale, this is an excellent option to make up for lost time.

Advertisement

Whether you want to pick up their fancy Fire Pit Climate Neutral for your next camping trip, or a new headlamp for your early morning jogs, this sale has you covered. While these discounts run for a considerable amount of time, there’s limited stock so make sure to get yours as soon as possible.

Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide Photo : Dagne Dover

Advertisement

It is no secret that people love Dagne Dover backpacks. And while the neoprene backpack will always reign supreme in our hearts, Dagne is so much more. Do yourself a favor and check out all that they have to offer during this Black Friday sale. Right now, you can score 20% off sitewide – no promo code necessary!



Shop Dagne Dover’s classic 365 Neoprene, Leather Edit, and Signature Collection now through December 4. The 20% discount will automatically be applied and all orders currently have free shipping.

Advertisement

Button Down Bundle Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Need some button-down shirts for all of the holiday parties you’re going to attend in the next month? You can stock up, thanks to this Button Down Bundle sale at Jachs. Right now, you can pick any two button downs and get them for only $59 with code BFBD at checkout.



Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

Advertisement

Samsung intentionally took a no-frills approach to the Galaxy Fit activity tracker so users can find their fitness stats at a glance and get going. The slim, water-resistant smartwatch tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep, all while syncing to most Apple and Android devices.



Today, you can grab the monitor for just $80 at Best Buy. Although we recently (and briefly) saw this drop to $59 at B&H and Amazon, this is a solid deal for anyone looking to kickstart a workout routine.

Advertisement

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Nintendo Switch Lite and Pokemon Shield Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, ebay has a sweet bundle that includes the console and Pokemon Shield for just just $230. That’s basically $30 off.



I’ve spent 30 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon I’ve been waiting years for.

Advertisement

This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Grey) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties, PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $34 for the grey version, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore, and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.



Advertisement

Children’s Advent Calendar Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Just days before December 1st, you can take your pick from an assortment of children’s Advent calendars from Disney, Fisher-Price, Pixar, PLAYMOBIL, Melissa & Doug, and more. Right now, you can save up to 50% when you shop this Children’s Advent Calendar Gold Box.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Spyro Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this Black Friday. But if you buy one from Walmart right now, they’ll throw in a free copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy (that’s a $34 value.)



Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, just in case you want to relive the magic of the Spyro trilogy.

Advertisement

You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Lifestyle

Advertisement

Media

Advertisement

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Battery Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code URVS6QS4 to get the best price.

Advertisement

HP DeskJet 2680 All-in-One Printer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2680, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Advertisement

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Advertisement

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

Advertisement

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Advertisement

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dash Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker Machine Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Waffles are the best breakfast food, obviously. If you could eat a waffle a day AND you love Halloween, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get yourself a Dash Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker Machine for $10 on Amazon. If you order it now, you’ll have it at your house entirely to literally eat a pumpkin waffle every morning in October.



Advertisement

Slice Mini Box Cutter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you have a designated knife that you use to open all of your packages, welcome to my club. It is probably for the best that we stop using kitchen knives outside of the dining room and get a tool meant for opening boxes. Right now, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is a few bucks off on Amazon.



The Slice cutter is lightweight, can be used by lefties or righties, locks into place, and has a blade that won’t slice open your fingers. It was designed for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, and boxes.

Advertisement

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. And luckily, bidet use is fially mainstream enough to earn big time discounts during Black Friday. BioBidet’s entire line is currently marked down with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.



Advertisement

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off instantly during the winter.) Better still, the prices on these top-tier models are even lower than Bidet Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



No coupon necessary to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Advertisement

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $116, or about $90 less than average.



And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Advertisement

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Gravity Blanket

Advertisement

Weighted blankets are still all the rage right now. If you’ve always wanted to try one, but never wanted to pay full price, you don’t have to. For Black Friday, Gravity Blanket is currently running a 25% off sitewide promotion when you use code HOLIDAY2019 at checkout. That means you can snag one of their coveted weighted blankets for $62 off. Do you think an entire weighted blanket might be too heavy for you? You can still rest easy with 25% off a weighted sleep mask.



Advertisement

If you aren’t one to fuss with filters, levers, or coffee grounds, the single-serve Keurig K-Classic K50 is your kind of coffee machine. With a K-Cup chamber and just a few buttons (think small, medium, and large), it’s easy to brew up a cup of joe even if you haven’t, well, had your coffee yet.



With the K50 lacking some of the flashier features seen on newer models, the price continues to come down, now sitting at just $60 at Best Buy and Target. Get yours now even before Black Friday hits.

Advertisement

TaoTronics LED String Lights Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Get yourself some new lights before the holiday season is in full swing. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $8 when you use promo code KINJABD9.



Advertisement

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Lulus

Advertisement

Thanksgiving might be days away, but we’ve been thinking about Christmas for weeks now. If you need a fancy dress (or jumpsuit) to wear to your holiday party, you’re in luck. To celebrate Black Friday, Lulus has already launched its big sale. Right now, you can get 25% Off Sitewide when you use promo code FRIDAY25. That’s 25% off full-price items and sale items as well, which means some sale items will actually be up to 90% off the original total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 25% off. These discounts will last until Cyber Monday, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nintendo Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you don’t know that Black Friday is days away, you’re lucky. It is madness in the Deals World. Try not to lose an arm fighting someone in stores for a discounted Nintendo Switch. If you already own one, you can get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter Collection before Black Friday. The game is marked down by $10 right now Amazon. The collection includes two games on one cartridge, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. Good luck battling Voldemort!



Advertisement

Advertisement

This. Is. Big. Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart and Best Buy are already discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:



PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart and Best Buy

Advertisement

PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $150 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Advertisement

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39. These discounts, by the way, are available until Cyber Monday. But why wait until then when you can play games during the big shopping holiday. (Sorry Switch owners, we’ll have to wait a little longer...)

Advertisement

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Advertisement

Razer RAZER Phone 2 Unlocked Gaming Smartphone Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $300 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of about $300.



Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, Android 9.0 Pie, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your phone, this is a terrific deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s be clear here, the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Advertisement

Use the promo code MPOWH5V2 at checkout to drop the price to $35. Full disclosure, we’ve seen them for $5 less previously, but Amazon happened to put up a coupon alongside a promo code.

Advertisement

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.



Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.



Advertisement

Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Gamers, the most popular gaming headset among Overwatch League pros, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset is down to just $100 on Rakuten.



Advertisement

Pro users dafran, Carpe, SoOn and Poko all use this headset, for its big draw: exceptional noise blocking design. This feature helps you tune out distracting noise and lets you focus on the little sound cues that’ll make a big difference in a competitive game.

Advertisement

Additionally it offers stereo sound, extra large leatherette memory foam ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone. For some context, this is currently selling for $18 more on Amazon.

Advertisement

40% Off Artifical Christmas Trees Photo : Target

If you already have your Christmas tree up, I don’t blame you. The cold weather has made me feel extra festive lately. If you don’t have your tree up yet, do you normally handle that after Thanksgiving? Well, toss out your dated artificial tree and snag one for 40% off from Target. Now through Wednesday, Target is having a huge sale on their artificial trees.



Advertisement

Bright Friday Sale Photo : Vera Bradley

Advertisement

You don’t have to wait until Friday to score some of the best deals at your favorite stores. Right now, Vera Bradley has 30% full-priced purchases and an extra 50% off sale items. If you had your eye on Vera’s new winter theme, Beary Merry, you can get all the cute polar bears prints you want for 30% off.



Sable Travel Pillow Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do you have a vacation booked during the holiday season? Of course! Who isn’t traveling at this time of year? Whether you’re just visiting your family or going on a vacation that will make all of your Instagram followers jealous, you need a travel pillow. Don’t buy a $30 one at the airport. Snag this Sable Travel Pillow while it is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAJI3.



Advertisement

GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Has your carry-on luggage seen better days? Most likely. They only last so long when you’re forced to drag them through security checkpoints over and over again. If you’re on the market for a new suitcase for your next trip, you’re in luck. A GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels is only $97 when you use promo code DE3K9GO4. That’s 25% off!



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $245. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

Advertisement

The promo code is applicable for all of the colors for the 22" luggage spinner and is valid now through November 30.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really liked the Daimyo steel chef’s knife, and found it to be incredibly beautiful to look at, too. They were also a hit with our readers, and if you want to expand your collection, or upgrade your current knife set, you can pick up four non-serrated steak knives for a low $100. Usually selling for $28 more, this set will make short work of whatever you throw at it, even super dry turkey.



Advertisement

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 8NP9TS3D. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.

