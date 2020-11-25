Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Sale, Knit Caps, Golden Tee Arcade, Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, JACHS NY Men's Pants, and More

A sale on Amazon Echo devices and bundles of knit caps lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Up to 20% off Ergonomic Chairs and Desks | Branch Furniture

If you’ve been working at home as many maybe you’ve still been putting off how to make the environment as agreeable as possible. As we look to not be headed back to offices anytime soon it’s time to invest in good ergonomic furniture. Branch is here to help with that and more. They aim to save your back, your wallet, and the environment. Starting today take up to 20% off ergonomic chairs and desks in their early Black Friday sale.



Now you ask, how are they helping the planet? For every $100 you spend they’ll plant 5 trees. That’s pretty dang cool. It’s not often we get to shop and help Mother Earth. This is a real mind, body, and soul deal if you ask me. Keeping an eye on our globe and keeping your productivity up. You don’t need to be sitting in an uncomfortable chair or hunched over a makeshift work desk any longer.

Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $149 from MorningSave.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour.

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to about $280 today. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/13/2020 and updated with new information by Gabe Carey on 11/24/2020.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Is there an official phobia that encapsulates fear of screens that are too wide? Because I think I might have whatever that is. This Samsung Odyssey G9 is weirdly menacing and I don’t know how to process that at the moment. The 49" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio, which frankly sounds illegal. Samsung touts the curved monitor as its biggest 1000R gaming screen, and God, I hope that’s true. Ultimately, this may look like a Photoshop goof gone wrong, but the monitor is no joke. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top of the line gaming experience. You can grab it 15% off at Amazon right now, where its down to $1,190. If you’re the kind of person who’s completely unphased by this kaiju-like, electronic nightmare, then I’m guessing that price tag doesn’t bother you too much either. To each their own.



Samsung EVO Select microSD 512GB Image : Amazon

Black Friday is upon us and there’s no shortage of games to grab for the Nintendo Switch. Between discounts on big first-party exclusives and a massive eShop sale that just launched, you’ll run out of Switch space quick without an external storage option. If you’re looking to go as big as possible, you can grab a 512GB Samsung microSD card for $65, down 35% from its normal price. The Samsung EVO Select microSDXC is compatible with the Switch and 512GB of storage will give most players all the storage they need for years. If you’re not a gamer, it’s still an ideal card for your storage needs with 100MB/S read and 90MB/S write speeds. The card comes with an adapter so you can easily plug it into your computer and upload video, pictures, or whatever you want to store on it.

Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Staples Image : Amazon

The more time we spend indoors, the more frustrated we may become with things that aren’t that big a deal. Having to get up to turn off the kitchen light after you’re already snuggled up in bed isn’t fun, and neither is having to tap through your list of playlists to find your favorite cooking tunes. Luckily, smart speakers help with a lot of that, and they aren’t too pricey. Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo, which is supposed to feature improved sound over its predecessor, for $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples.



iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, WiFi) | $730 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

For an all-encompassing mobile workstation, a laptop’s still the way to go. Many people don’t need all that power, though, and the iPad Pro is an impressively capable tablet that can serve as a good portable computer. It starts at $800 for 128GB of storage, and right now you can get it for $70 off at Amazon and Best Buy. You’ll still need the Magic Keyboard and Pencil to get the most out of it, but even on its own you’ll still have a solid tablet that won’t slow down any time soon.

Mpow M30 Earbuds P9UHQJIX Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $19 when you clip the coupon and use the code P9UHQJIX. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on November 25 and it only works on the pink color.

$19 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

TCL 65" Android 4K TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the Black Friday deals are coming way earlier than Nov. 27.



Target in particular has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Get this deal while it lasts!

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting some heavy discounts this Black Friday season, with the base game getting as low as $13 in some places. If you want the whole bloody package though, Amazon has the Aftermath Kollection down to $25 today only on Switch and PlayStation 4 (though its $30 on Xbox One). The bundle features the entire base game, the Aftermath expansion, and downloadable characters like RoboCop and the Terminator. The collection usually retails for $60, while the standalone expansion runs $40 normally, so $25 is a low price for everything together. Nothing says “holiday spirit” quite like Mortal Kombat, right?

1UpArcade Golden Tee Cabinet Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here are the benefits of buying an arcade cabinet that exclusively plays the golf game Golden Tee, which is $150 off at Best Buy right now, instead of getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X:



It’s on sale for $250, making it half the price of a new console.

Next-gen games cost $70. Here, you get Golden Tee and never need to buy more games.



Includes a riser, four games, and a 17" screen.

Xbox Series X does not play Golden Tee.

You can’t go to a dive bar to play Golden Tee right now, so this is the next best thing.

Less ugly than the PlayStation 5.

It’s a Golden Tee arcade cabinet.

Any questions?

Logitech G935 Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Looking for a high-end, wireless gaming headset that will let you hear ever little detail in your games? Amazon has Logitech’s G935 down to $120, which is $50 off its usual price. The headphones feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound, creating a more immersive experience. It’s also got 12 hours of wireless life, which is perfect for an extended Overwatch binge. Most exciting, however, is that the 6mm microphone displays a red light when you’re muted. That means that you’ll never accidentally blow your cover during a round of Among Us. Oh, and you can customize how they light up to match your rig. There’s a lot of bells and whistles to play around with here, giving the G935 more of a gadget vibe than your average headphones.

Ohhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants! Has his own video game with elaborate special editions that are heavily discounted? ... Spongebob Squarepants? For some reason, the prices on Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated’s Shiny and F.U.N. editions just dropped by up to 70%. The Shiny Edition, which includes socks and a Spongebob statue, usually retails for $150 and now it’s down to $50. Meanwhile, the F.U.N. Edition is $90, down from $300. That version adds in a few keychains, plus Sandy and Patrick statues. Even if you’re not a big fan of the game itself, the physical extras themselves just about justify the price. If you’re just looking for a new pair of socks, there’s probably a cheaper route you can go.

Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $30, which makes it 50% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted this Black Friday, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale 50% off is something of a surprise. Players on any console can upgrade to the next-gen version for free (though some users have reported bugs with the process), but this is a cheap way to get a physical PlayStation 5 game case on your shelf so you can justify spending the extra $100 on a disc drive. Those who don’t have a PlayStation 5 can still get the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game for $30 as well.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It’s sort of cliché to say that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming at this point, but it continues to be true. Microsoft’s gaming subscription service gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, which can pay off quickly if you’re the kind of person who buys a lot of games. If you’re looking to try it out, Best Buy is currently selling a three month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23. Ultimate gives you access to the service on both PC and console, so it’s perfect for new Xbox Series X|S owners who are looking to expand their library quickly. An Ultimate membership also lets you try out Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta, allowing you to play select games on supported devices like Android phones. It all adds up to a pretty sweet deal for Xbox owners that’ll make you into the kind of person who just constantly tells people about why Xbox Game Pass is a great deal. Oh no, what have I become?

Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you the kind of person who’s been thinking about getting into Dungeons & Dragons for years now? Well, wait no more. This Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is on sale for $8, so it’s a good time to take the leap into tabletop RPGs. As the name implies, the box contains just about everything you’ll need to run a basic campaign with one dungeon master and up to five players. It comes with dice, character sheets, a slimmed down rulebook, and more. The package also includes the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, so you don’t need to create your own story. It’s a perfect entry level kit for any friend group who has been dying to play D&D, but are always left arguing about who will DM.

Godfall Screenshot : Gearbox Publishing

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 less than two weeks ago, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $60 already. Now hold on, $60 doesn’t sound like a deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to three weeks ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

Holiday Decorations

Image : GameStop

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

This Black Friday season is apparently a bidding war for who can have the lowest price on Marvel’s Avengers. Despite only coming out in September, the superhero game is now at its lowest price yet: $27. The base game isn’t the only version getting a discount. The Deluxe Edition is selling for $40, which is still less than the price of the game at full retail. Even crazier, the $200 Earth’s Mightiest edition is now $80. The package feature a bunch of physical Avengers goodies, including a big honking statue of Captain America. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve just bought a new Xbox or PlayStation, you’re probably moving into the phase where you’re thinking about accessories. Gaming headsets are a must-have item for anyone looking to get made fun of online by children. If you want an affordable option that’ll work well with a range of devices, Razer’s Kraken headset is on sale now for $50, down from its normal $80 price tag. The cushions are gel-infused to prevent overheating, which sounds wild but admittedly pretty comfortable. It also features 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone that’s perfect for telling all your teammates you’re sorry when you blow an Overwatch match for them.

Death Stranding | $20 | Best Buy Target Walmart Screenshot : Kojima Productions

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2018, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, Death Stranding is currently $20 just about anywhere you can find it. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title that’s not included in the PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection.

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets Image : Andrew Hayward

We’re all on the hunt for indoor, socially-distanced distractions that can help us survive the pandemic-boosted winter ahead. LEGO sets continue to be one of the best options: they’re engaging, potentially time consuming, and can work off a little bit of creative energy in the process. And then you get a cool toy to display and/or play with further at the end.



Luckily, Amazon has put a bunch of the LEGO Speed Champions kits on sale right now, letting you build amazing, licensed supercars for a fraction of the price of the real ride. On the simpler end, there’s the 180-piece Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 for just $12 right now or the 275-piece Ferrari F8 Tributo for $16. For $40, you can get the LEGO Technic 579-piece Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Browse Amazon’s full LEGO Speed Champions category for more options!

Sony First-Party Game Sale Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.



This year is nearing its dramatic conclusion, which means that 2021 is getting ready to rear its ugly head. For now, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be too different from 2020 for a while, so the stay-at-home gaming marathon will continue. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want to make sure you’re set for coming year, you can get 12 months of PS Plus and 12 months of PS Now for $45 each. PS Plus is an especially good value for new PlayStation 5 owners right now, as it gives you immediate access to an entire library of PS4 classics via the PS Plus Collection. Even if you’re not planning on playing online anytime soon, having games like Persona 5 and Bloodborne on your new console without having to buy them is a nice touch.

Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

It is Cyber Wednesday my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. Through Black Friday, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Bella 13330 Rocket Blender Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Make smoothies and margaritas easily with a Bella 13330 Rocket Blender. Only $20 because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to blend to your heart’s desire at a press of a button. It comes with 12, dishwasher-safe accessories, including lids, cups, and shaker tops. What are you waiting for?

Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.



In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet.

Need a morning boost? This Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker delivers your daily dose of caffeine for the price of a grande latte at Starbucks, probably. As a straightforward alternative to Bella’s Rocket blender set, Black & Decker’s 10-speed blender promises the comfort of simplicity at no extra cost. I recently picked up this blender myself, and I have to say it gets the job done. As an amateur mixologist, an ordinary blender like this is much more effective at crushing ice than the more nutrition-focused options.

And for those who want to eat rice that doesn’t suck, now’s you chance to buy the damn rice cooker on the cheap.

However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Mjolnir Bottle Opener Image : Sheilah Villari

As Valkyrie assumed the role of ruler of New Asgard so should you in your own abode. With this cute novelty Mjolnir Bottle Opener, you can do just that. This is the perfect little gift for a Marvel fan in your life too. For just $14 use it as a keychain and show your support for the old gods. The mighty Thor’s hammer comes in the classic silver or bronze. What better way to honor Odin’s favored son than by cracking open a cold one and hoping on PlayStation with Korg.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $50 as an early Black Friday deal, which is lower than its lowest price ever of $60! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, you can get a robot to sweep your floors for about 40% off. At a decent $180, you can tell your Eufy RoboVac 30C to wake up and get to work collecting dust mites and crumbs for your wooden and carpeted floors. With the added boundary strips, you can “tape” off areas it doesn’t need to clean and keep it from falling down a flight of stairs. What are you waiting for?

18-Inch Pre-lit Wreaths Image : Ignacia Fulcher

While the holidays are looking to be bleaker and bleaker because of this damn pandemic that just won’t quit, you can still be optimistic and celebrate. Decorate your door with 18-inch Pre-lit Wreaths for a low $20. They’re battery-operated, so you won’t have to plug it in anywhere. So what are you waiting for?! Spread joy amongst the darkness and grab one now!

Image : Macy’s

This is the time of year where the throw blanket rules. It makes a great addition to any room and is kind of the perfect gift for those who just don’t know what to get. Charter Club’s Cozy Throws are 80% off right now in this amazing holiday sale from Macy’s.

There are 15 styles and colors available so you’re sure to find one that perfectly fits in with your decor or that of a loved one. These are soft and plush and can add a touch of whimsy depending on the pattern you choose. But they will definitely warm you up on a chilly sofa or if you’re in a drafty guest room. These are pretty sizable at 50" x 70", are made of polyester, and can be washed in the machine.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward in November 2020, and was updated on 11/22/20 by Elizabeth Lanier with new information.

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $270, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



This deal is good for today only! Make an investment in your floors while this price is available.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 8/9/2020 and was updated with new information by Elizabeth Lanier on 11/21/2020.

Wolf Spring Electrolytes Dog Water (12 Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a very sweet senior terrier. And while he’s still got some pep in his step he does like to just chill on his cozy donut most days. I discovered Wolf Spring a few months ago and decided to see if Benny would like it. After a rather long day at the agility course, my Jack Russell got treated to a bottle of the Senior formula. It was a hit. If you have an active fur baby or even an older doggo keep Wolf Spring Dog Water on hand. This 12 pack is $5 off with the clipped coupon and is a must for pupper owners.

Wolf Spring is basically dog Gatorade and when do you drink Gatorade? When you work out a ton and/or you are sick. (Hangovers too but I hope your dog doesn’t have one of those.) That’s what this is for. If you take long walks, runs, hikes with your fuzzy best friend toss a bottle in your bag for them too. I bought a pack for my friend who just got her first dog ever. There’s been some learning like when the pup ate something questionable and was sick for a day or so. Since he couldn’t keep anything but water down this was a great solution to replenish those lost electrolytes. Wolf Spring was formulated by vets and is all-natural, plant-based, and full of vitamins. No need to mix with water, just pour into a bowl or even mix with their food. Just pick from Puppy, Adult, or Senior and add this to the “just in case” box.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.



The ES4 is one of Segway’s higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to grab an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300, 65% off the original list price. Light up your kitchen with a new 10" fry pan, 2-qt saucepan, 3-qt sauté pan, and a 6-qt stockpot, all with covers. These pots are also dishwasher-safe, so you’ll be able to throw em’ in once you’ve finished cooking all those holiday dinners. Grab it before it’s gone!



Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Oh, and even though this discount is pretty great already, it’s covered by Newegg’s Black November price protection, so if the price drops any lower before November 22, you’ll get a refund for the difference.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



5-Pack: Knit Caps Image : Sheilah Villari

As we roll onto the December holidays gifts are on the mind especially if you’ll be sending those to loved ones instead of seeing them in person. Saving money is a premium factor this year as well, so here’s an ideal collection to help cross off that extra present you’ve been contemplating. In this 5 pack knit cap bundle you’ll get the perfect winter accessory for men or women for just $15.

There are a few groupings to pick from so different tastes can be met. There’s a light multicolor, a dark multicolor, an all black, or an all charcoal pack to pick from. You also get the option of pom-pom or just a sleek slouchy knit. Made from faux fur, yarn, and acrylic each sure to keep you warm while snuggly fitting your head no matter the elements. They also just look very cute and are masters of hiding bad hair days. They’re easy to wash by hand if needed and give you some nice options for different yuletide looks. The beauty is at this price you can keep for yourself or just buy a bundle for the whole family.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set Image : Sheilah Villari

There are a few beauty snobs who look down on Too Faced for this lash beautifier but there is a reason it’s the best-selling prestige mascara in America. I was a convert a few years ago when I got a sample in a bag from Sephora. It’s still one of my favorites and I highly recommend Better Than Sex Mascara. This set is usually $40 so this holiday deal is a great one.

You will see the results instantly. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensifies your eyes. In this pack, you get both the standard size and the travel size so you can touch up on the go. Although I will say it wears really well throughout the day. Peptides condition each lash while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. This is a set you will not be let down by. Is it better than sex, well you can decide for yourself. But for me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market hands down.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

20% Sitewide Sale HOLIDAY20 Image : Alpha Industries

This is my favorite sweatshirt of the season. As a space nerd, I love anything NASA and this official crewneck sweatshirt is one of the most comfortable I’ve owned in a very long time. This shirt and everything else is currently 20% off for Black Friday week, just use the code HOLIDAY20.

As a small person (5'3") I love oversized sweatshirts and while this is a unisex style I found even a small one was perfect for me. It’s beautifully made, very soft, and washes wonderfully. It’s a cotton/polyester mix and pretty warm at that. Alpha has its applique on the sleeve by cuff for an extra fancy touch. The light heather gray is classic and so is the fit cutting at the hip for someone not vertically challenged. I actually wear this as a long shirt with just a pair of tights and boots. Alpha Industries has an eye for detail and has produced some beautifully stylish duds.

NASA II Crew Sweatshirt

Free shipping on orders over $150.

30% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

A lot of companies have been dropping their Black Friday deals early to help everyone get a jump on that holiday shopping. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. Right now save 30% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($77) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($133) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

3 Stretch Pant Bundle 3BF Image : Sheilah Villari

Man, JACHS is really out here making y’all as stylish as possible this winter. Here’s another great Black Friday deal for you. Today grab and any 3 Stretch Pants for just $75. All you need to do is use the code 3BF at checkout. And considering one pair is up to $99 this discount is criminal.

You can mix and match any 3 from their stretch collection. This includes chinos, travelers, canvas, and tech pants. There are 53 colors and styles to pick from within that so load up on the traditional hues like black, navy, and khaki, or go bold with yellow, red, or olive. I’ll recommend the traveler pant as the best value and most comfortable. They have a sleek finish and the 4-way stretch flex twill makes them perfect for pretty much anything. Long zoom calls, biking, running errands, or just chilling on the sofa. The travelers are as versatile as the name would suggest. But no matter which you choose it’s an excellent sale to give your wardrobe the classy boost it’s been craving.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection 827339 Image : Sheilah Villari

The absolutely gorgeous Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection just dropped at Ulta and if you’re of a certain age you definitely rocked this in school. Lisa Frank was on everything imaginable in the 90s and even had a bit of a revamp and resurgence in the last few years. As we are totally sentimental for those retro neons Morphe and Ulta saw the gap in the rainbow market. While this brand new set is not discounted as a whole (yet) you can take $3.50 off the whole order with the code 827339.

This eye-catching compilation has anything you could need: bright beauty blenders, bold brushes, and vivid throwback palettes. There are 3 palette covers to pick from based on Lisa’s most popular designs. The actual colors in the palettes are the same but you will get to choose from the Tiger (Forrest), Unicorns (Prancing Unis), or Aliens (Zoomer & Zorbit). It’s time for some nostalgia and who wouldn’t want a little comfort of yesteryear in 2020.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Lisa Frank Artistry Palettes

3 Flannel Bundle 3FN Image : Sheilah Villari

Starting now mix & match any 3 premium flannels at JACHS NY for only $75. Just use the code 3FN at checkout and the discount will appear. There are 24 styles and colors to pick from so you can really have a nice assortment and a bit a variety. The Brawny line is included in this deal and these are the flannels you want when the temperatures drop. They are super heavyweight, durable, and made for the cold. As with all flannels, each of these is versatile as you can layer them and dress up it or down. Flannels are the perfect winter item and work beautifully on their own or as an overshirt. And with that cozy Brawny collection, you can even use it as an in between jacket. Each of these is classic, sharp, and will make you look stylish without even lifting a finger.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

Lip Glossary Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

One of Ulta’s best sellers is 40% off in this early Black Friday deal. Grab this mini collection of 16 lippies in this Lip Glossary Kit for only $10. This is a great kit with these being sample sizes because if there’s a shade you don’t like you won’t feel like you’re wasting a whole tube. And if you’ve never had an Ulta product this is a perfect way to see if they’re for you.

In this kit you’ll get 4 tinted lip oils, 4 sheer lip glosses, 4 matte liquid lipsticks, and 4 patent liquid lipsticks. The colors run the gamut from classic pinks to bold purples and browns. This is a killer gift for sharing too or even breaking them up and using them as stocking stuffers if you’ve got a few beauty gurus on your list.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.



Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

