Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to control your lamps with an Amazon Echo, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably TP-Link’s smart plug with energy monitoring for $20, an all-time low. Our readers have already bought a ton of these, and they allow you to control a power outlet from a smartphone app, or via Amazon Echo commands

That’s only scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals, or check out this post to see our recommendations.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Don’t need the scanner? The smaller 2350DW is still on sale for $89 as well.

Photo: Amazon

Apple took away the SD card reader in its latest laptops, but you can have it back with this $10 dongle from Anker (with promo code ANKER837). It plugs straight into a USB-C port, and has both SD and microSD slots that operate at USB 3.0 speeds. Plus, it’s small enough to fit into basically any laptop sleeve, so you can take it with you anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ever wish your streaming dongle of choice or Google Home Mini could plug straight into your home network for maximum speed? This $14 ethernet dongle does just that for Chromecasts, Amazon Fire TVs, and more. That’s about $3 less than usual, and the deal comes just in time for the World Cup.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We see deals on USB-A to USB-C cables with some regularity, but deals on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds, are less common. Today though, you can save on Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ versions of both.



Both cables are $8 today with promo code ANKER333, and available in both gray and red, but note that the A-to-C cables are 6' long, while the C-to-Cs are 3' long, though they also include a carrying pouch to avoid tangles.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently marked down to $40, which is a pretty solid deal on its own. But if you add two of them to your cart, you’ll save an extra $20 at checkout, bringing them down to $30 each. That’s about as good as Echo Dot deals ever get.



More of a Google Person? Here’s a similar deal on the Google Home Mini.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.



Photo: Amazon

If you need a lot of extra computer storage, this spacious 4TB Western Digital My Book is marked down to $89 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen on any 4TB drive to date. Just note that it’s a desktop drive, meaning it’ll have to be plugged into a power outlet.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s 10W Qi charging pad is the best-selling wireless charger in Kinja Deals history, and it’s down under $17 on Amazon today, no promo code required.

It’ll charge compatible Android phones at 10W, but just note that it’ll only feed 5W to iPhones. That’s fine for overnight charging, but it’ll be pretty slow if you’re using it during the day.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $180 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ former favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday..

Photo: Amazon

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with code LQLRQ6CQ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—when you’ll need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code X53L9VCY.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is a Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not one of Vizio’s high-end displays with HDR, but this 50" 4K TV is only $300 today, and includes some nice touches like four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and the ability to control it with your smartphone or a Google Home smart speaker.

If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $58 today, courtesy of Walmart. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each, or $39 if there’s a sale going on.

Photo: Amazon

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.



Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.

While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual. The promo is currently scheduled to end on Friday, and while they’ve extended its availability in the past, there’s no guarantee that will continue.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time with a few twists.



Most of eBay’s sales, whether they’re sitewide or limited to certain sellers, are good for 15% off, and have a $50 savings cap. This one though boosts the savings to 20%, with a $100 cap, meaning the sweet spot for this deal is anywhere between the $50 minimum purchase threshold and a whopping $500. Just use promo code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $255, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $184.

Elsewhere on eBay, you could pick up some video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, buy a Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, or PS4 Pro below MSRP, grab a year of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus (gift cards are excluded, but these aren’t considered gift cards), score a rare deal on YETI coolers, stock up on World Cup apparel, or just save on whatever obscure or out of print item your heart desires. It’s up to you, just be sure to make your purchase today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your mechanics tool set could do with an upgrade, this massive 247 piece kit from DEWALT is a few bucks off its regular price today, and comes with a bonus DEWALT drilling/driving set, which currently sells for $40 on its own.



We’ve seen this mechanics set go for less in the past, but if you have any projects on the horizon where it could be helpful, this is a very solid deal. Just remember that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve heard of Tiger, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Japanese company’s excellent rice cookers. But turns out, they make travel mugs too, and they’re all under $13 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Several colors and varieties are included, and they’ll all keep your drink hot or cold for hours on end.



The Roomba 960 is a bit extravagant, but at over $100 off, it might be worth considering if less expensive robotic vacuums haven’t checked all of your boxes.



The key feature here is an onboard camera that allows the Roomba to build a constantly-updating map of your home, which means it can clean every square foot without wasting an hour ping ponging around the same room. Of course, you’ll also get Wi-Fi for app control, and a more powerful cleaning system than the entry level models.

Amazon’s listed $590 price is an all-time low, and an extra $10.50 coupon you can clip makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen. Needless to say, this would make a killer Father’s Day gift too.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This 6-piece stackable container set will keep your refrigerator looking presentable. It comes with special sizes for cans and eggs, and then more generic shapes for everything else. This set normally bounces around ~$35, so grab it today for $23 on Woot before this deal gets moldy.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car. Get it for $49 today with promo code ICLEVER8899.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Climb up this Little Giant 15' lightweight ladder for just $145 on Woot today. The triple-locking hinge bends to turns this into an A-frame ladder, stair ladder, or extension ladder, and then can fold back up for easy storage. We saw it dip down to a slightly lower price over Deals Week, but $145 is a good $40 less than its Amazon price, so go ahead and get high.

Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:

A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need paper towels anyway, so you might as well get them delivered to your front door, and at a discount no less. Amazon’s currently showing a $5 clippable coupon on both the 12 and 16-roll packs of Bounty Quick-Size paper towels, with an extra Subscribe & Save discount available on the latter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter MWIA5Z4J at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting model for $35 with code TXNQ9QV8.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to upgrade to an electric shaver, you could do a lot worse than the Philips Norelco 5570 for an all-time low of $75. You can use it wet or dry, its built-in battery runs for an hour on an hour’s charge, and it even comes with sideburn and nose/ear trimmer attachments for detail work. Amazon’s only shaving the price on this thing for one day though, so don’t miss out.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas, Photo: Panacea

Panacea was born out of the need for a simple skin care routine that didn’t take up too much time (or counter space) but that worked. While the norm for K-Beauty skin care routines is 10+ items, Panacea shaves that down to just three: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and a sunscreen. Try it out for yourself with 20% off your entire purchase (we recommend picking up the Essentials Kit) with the code KINJA20 at checkout.

Screenshot: Otterbox

Otterbox, the brand you know well for creating indestructible phone cases, has expanded to include YETI-competitive coolers, tumblers, and accessories. And you can get it all for 25% off today.

Shane has tried and loved their soft coolers.

Otterbox is not firing warning shots here. Their Trooper Soft Coolers compete directly with YETI’s Hopper Two 20 and 30, boasting longer ice retention, more features, much improved usability, and lower prices.

Plus, their copper-lined Elevation tumblers are our favorite for outdoor use.

When outdoors, there’s nothing we’d rather drink out of than Otterbox’s new Elevation series of tumblers.

So go poke around and find something for yourself or maybe a Father’s Day Gift. The 25% off discount can be seen at checkout and shipping is free.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

With 650 American Test Kitchen-developed recipes, The Complete Cooking For Two Cookbook should add a little variety to your meals. And, since all the recipes are designed for just two potions, you won’t get stuck with days and days of leftovers.

It has a very impressive 4.7-star rating and almost 1,000 reviews. Today’s price of $18 on the paperback version is a good $6 - $8 less than usual, and it would also make a nice wedding or house warming gift.

DropMix | $50 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $50 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen.



Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

Screenshot: Amazon

Want to build a team around LeBron that’s more useful than a bunch of Roombas? Or just do the right thing and trade him to the Spurs? The league is your oyster in NBA 2K18, and now you can take it on the go for just $20 on Nintendo Switch.

Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo this weekend? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out later this month, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Screenshot: Shep McAllister

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

