Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Netgear Gold Box, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PS4, and an End-Of-Summer Patio Sale lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a huge collection of Netgear networking products, including everything from routers to powerline adapters.



The star of the show here is probably the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XRM570 WiFi Router and Mesh WiFi System for $320, down from its usual $400, but head over to Amazon’s main deal page to find deals on Netgear’ Orbi mesh networking products, powerline adapters, modems, and more.

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $20 (with promo code T6ZHRSWI), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



Advertisement

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Photo: Amazon

You should probably replace your surge protector. Seriously; they don’t last forever.



This one from Aukey is only $24 right now with promo code 4JKEH4A8, and includes eight AC outlets (two of which are spaced further away from the others to allow for oversized plugs), plus a couple of USB charging ports for good measure.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is $60 off today.



These $246 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-Labor Day second summer is a great time to buy patio stuff. It’s cheaper than it was at the beginning of the summer, but you still have time to use it before it gets too cold out.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, several patio chairs, fire pits, and umbrellas are on sale in a Gold Box, in addition to a few electric lawn tools and smart irrigation controllers. It’s a random grab-bag, but if you have a lawn or a patio, chances are, it’s got some stuff you could use.

A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon for the complete sale.

Photo: Amazon

Fruit is a pretty portable snack as it stands, but if you want to get your vitamin C in an even more convenient manner, you can save on That’s It bars in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

That’s It bars are fruit bars made of nothing but fruit. For example, the nutrition label for the Apple + Pear bar lists only two ingredients: apples and pears. No sugar added. No preservatives. GMO free. It’s just fruit, in bar form. Enjoy your portions.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Is Kraft macaroni and cheese the best mac and cheese? Not at all. But it is extremely convenient to cook and you kind of want to eat it as soon as you see it. You can get a box of 18 single-serve pouches for $5 when you choose and clip the 15% off coupon. Happy cheesin’!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, in addition to having an amazing name, is one of the most popular diaper rash ointments around. Today at Amazon, you can get a 14 oz. tub and a 2 oz. travel tube for just $11, down from the usual $23.



Don’t have a young kid? Send this deal to your friends that do; trust me.

Photo: Amazon

In Anker’s long, proud line of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac 35c stands as one of the most powerful, and most smart. Its slim 2.85" thick chassis can slide under most furniture, and its 1500pa suction is on par with a “real” stick vacuum.



Advertisement

The 35c also boasts Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with an app, control it with Alexa, and even invoke a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

Today at Walmart, the 35c is down to an all-time low $220, which is well worth the hours you’ll save not having to vacuum by hand.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with this NFL Gear Sale at Fanatics, happening today only (though really, it says things are 60% off, it seems most items are only around 20% off—still a discount, but not an earth-shattering one). So start football season early, and be sure to use promo code 24SHIP to score free shipping on orders of $24 or more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably not going to stop staring at screens anytime soon, so you might as well get some blue light-blocking glasses already. Give your strained eyes some relief and shop Felix Gray’s Surprise Sale. The blue light-filtering brand is taking 15% off a selection of their stylish frames, including their regular optical line, color-enhancing sunglasses, and sleep glasses, with promo code MUSTHAVE. (Side note: I tried the sleep glasses and felt drowsy AF.) This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale only lasts through next Thursday, though, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later.



Photo: Jachs

Look, we don’t want to admit that summer is over any more than you do, but it is time to face the fact that fall is almost here. You can console yourself by saving money on a good deal. Right now, you can snag a bunch of Transitional Closeout Henleys from Jachs for only $17 each. These soft henleys are nice to wear when the temperature starts to dip and also work great for layering when it gets even cooler out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dark circles and under-eye puffiness are never a good look, so if you’re eye area isn’t quite at it’s best, slap on a pair of these Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels. These cooling transdermal gel patches infuse the skin with Icelandic glacial waters and concentrated doses of firming ingredients to de-puff, tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while peptides and botanicals improve blood flow and reduce puffiness and advanced antioxidants help prevent future damage. Today only, a pack of 8 pairs is just $16 at Ulta—that’s half off their usual price. So buy now, and let the eyes have it.



Photo: Huckberry

Summer camp season is over, but that just means that you can buy Taylor Stitch’s popular Camp Shorts on sale, and enjoy them next year. Combining the cotton of everyday around-town shorts with the ripstop fabric of technical shorts, they’re built to take a little bit of a beating outdoors, while still looking good enough to wear to a bar after a long hike.



Advertisement

They normally cost $88 per pair, but Huckberry’s blowing them out for $61, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Several styles and fabric options are on sale now for about 15% off their normal prices. I have several pairs of the bamboo rayons ($25 for three, down from $30), which are great for working out, but I bet those micro modals ($28, down from $33) are soft.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re in the market for a new, classy everyday work or weekend bag, today’s the day to buy it. Several leather bags are on sale in Amazon Gold Box, including affordable messenger bags and duffles. These prices are only available today, so don’t leave it behind.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitoes are out to ruin your life. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. Three colors are about $6 off right now.



Photo: Nectar

I know it’s after Labor Day, but sunglasses can come in handy year-round, and blue light-blocking glasses can really be used all year long. Today at Nectar, if you buy any two glasses (be they sun-blocking or blue light-blocking), you can get any third pair for free with promo code KINJAFREE. They all cost $45, so just add any three to your cart, and use the code to get everything for $90, with free shipping.



Nectar’s sunglasses are all polarized, and their blue light glasses come with anti-reflective coating included. Best of all, if you ever scratch or break them, Nectar offers a lifetime $20 replacement program, no questions asked.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select fall styles for men and women—plus, 30% off the rest of your purchase. Not to mention, their entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code SUNBEAM. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the Summer Sale, which is going on now through September 8. Over 13,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



Advertisement

When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just use promo code 4EDQU9B4 at checkout to get the deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re tired of Catan, and want to try a new board game that’ll let you relive the greed, and horribleness of Transatlantic trade, here’s your chance. Right now, you can add Splendor to your board game collection for a low $19.



$19 Splendor 678 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it back down to $15 on PS4 (you’ll see $5 off at checkout,) which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.



Sadly, the many awesome DLC packs aren’t included.

Tech

HOME

LIFESTYLE

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels | $16 | Ulta

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $20 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Devil May Cry 5 is a demon-slaying romp, and you can get it for the best price ever right now on Amazon.



Here’s what Heather Alexandra at Kotaku had to say about it:

The experience itself is a blur, but I know two things for certain. The first is that while there’s nary a drop of romance in the game, every one of Devil May Cry 5’ssexy trash protagonists has absolutely fucked. The second is that every bone-splintering, blood-splattering moment I spent with them was a goddamn blast.

Today on Amazon, you can get a copy of the game on PS4 for just $30, after a $9.41 discount is applied at checkout.

7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.



Photo: Yankee Candle

If you’re looking for a deal on fall-scented candles, Yankee Candle has you covered. Today you can get 40% off your entire order, so long as it includes all regular-priced items when you use the promo code 40ALL19. Since it is obviously Halloween season, you can stock your closet with scents like Autumn Leaves, Trick or Treat, or Autumn Wreath.



Image: Amazon

The best way to bounce back from a bad desk chair? Get this Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair for just $63. Available in nine colors, this seat is good for your posture, ease any discomfort you might experience after sitting for long periods of time, and make you feel more alert and energized. Just don’t sit on this deal for too long; the price will likely go up soon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $137, or about $65 less than average.



Advertisement

And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Photo: Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Flare speaker is down to its lowest price ever at just $34 with exclusive promo code KINJA3167. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature, and now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $170. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.



Photo: Amazon

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s $22 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but is a solid $8 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen on the year’s most noteworthy piece of charging paraphernalia.