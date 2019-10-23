Wednesday's Best Deals: Marvel Advent Calendar, Tile + Echo Dot, Ninja Foodi, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A cheaper-than-ever Funko Marvel Advent Calendar, a Tile Sticker 4-Pack with an Echo Dot, and a 2 for $10 T-Shirt Sale at Gamestop lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.

But the most disruptive aspect of the Cosmos projectors are their price points. The 1080p model starts at just $429 for super earlybird backers on Kickstarter, and the 4K edition starts at $999, both of which drastically undercut the obvious competition. We briefly saw the Max model in action at Anker’s unveiling, and even in a room with a fair amount of ambient light, it looked terrific.

The Kickstarter is live now, and the projectors are expected to start shipping in March.

Amazon Echo Dot + 1 Month Amazon Music Unlimited Screenshot : Amazon

It’s not uncommon for Amazon to throw in free Echo Dots with certain purchases. It’s just that most of the time, those purchases cost more than <checks notes> nine dollars.



If you pay for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited right now ($8 for Prime customers, $10 for non-Prime), Amazon’s tossing in Echo Dots for just $1 extra, for a limited time. Just remember to cancel the Music Unlimited subscription before the month is up, if you don’t want to keep it.

Hemudu VESA TV Stand With Cord Routing Graphic : Shep McAllister

The stand that came with your TV is probably ugly, maybe doesn’t fit very well on your TV stand, and almost definitely doesn’t include cord routing. But it’s not the only TV stand you can use!



This attractive and low profile stand plugs into the VESA mounting holes on basically any TV up to 55", and includes a built-in cord routing system so you don’t have to see any wires. Bliss.

It normally costs $18, it’s currently marked down to $16, and a 5% clippable coupon drops it to $15. And yes, it even includes all the screws and washers you’ll need.

Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



Promo code AKKJ0313 will bring the pad (in black) down to $10 at checkout, down from the current $13, and the typical $16. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, I use this one in various places around my house, and it gets the job done.

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this AOC 24G2 24" Freesync gaming monitor is a solid bargain. This IPS monitor offers a super fast 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Just be warned, this monitor is 1080p, so it won’t work for super cinematic games, but if you’re like me and play on the lowest possible settings to avoid frame drops, this will work perfectly.



Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Shep McAllister

We loved Anker’s first AirPod-like wireless headphones, and the brand’s newest models seem like an improvement in every way, including price.



Anker’s Soundcore Life P2s pack in graphene drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, four noise-canceling voice mics for calls, IPX7 water resistance, and a whopping seven hours of playtime untethered (plus 40 with the charging case). Frankly, that’s a hell of a feature list for the ‘buds’ $60 MSRP, but you can get them for $45 right now as part of a launch sale, no promo code required.

You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

DEWALT Combination Wrench Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

A good set of wrenches will last your entire life, and this 8-piece metric kit from DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $18 right now on Amazon, with Prime shipping.



DEWALT makes good tools, and while these wrenches don’t have any moving parts or whizbang features, they have some nice touches like double-stamped sizes on each side of the handle, a stamped hashmark pattern for a surer grip, and even a limited lifetime warranty.

EEZ-Y Double Canopy Umbrella Graphic : Shep McAllister

You could buy a new pharmacy umbrella every time you get caught in the rain, and dispose of it 15 minutes later when it’s torn to shreds, but that’s no way to go through life.



At only $17 with promo code GIZMODOEZ15, the EEZ-Y umbrella can stand up to wind thanks to a vented canopy, should last a long time due to its nine carbon fiber ribs (most cheap umbrellas have 6-8 metal ones), and can even open and close with a single button press. It’s not even expensive! It’s about 2-3x what you’d spend on an emergency umbrella, and is, um, more than 2-3x better.

Anker PowerCore Jump Starter Mini Graphic : Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code R1JS400A and clip the $10 coupon to save a total of $30 at checkout, the best deal we’ve seen.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner Image : Amazon

Dogs are great companions, but they are terrible at cleaning up after themselves. If your dog loves to run around in the mud and then immediately wants to play inside, we know your pain. You can get a Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner for $15 on Amazon. Keep it right by the back door or toss it in your bag or car when you take your dog for a walk, and you’ll hopefully never have to clean mud up off your floors again.



Advertisement

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $120 on Amazon. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal, so it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Moen Kitchen Faucet Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking to update your kitchen with some fancy new gear, Amazon’s opening the discount floodgates on Moen faucets today. These particular faucets are beautifully designed, and would feel at home in any modern kitchen. Prices for faucets start at $107 and go all the way up to $288.



Advertisement

In addition, modern toilet paper holders are also on sale, and over around $20.

Just remember that these discounts will disappear by the end of day, so check out the deal page to see all of your options.

2 for $10 T-Shirt Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Wear your nerdom on your sleeve with this buy 2 for $10 t-shirts and Gamestop.











The Office, X-Men, Avengers, Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and Overwatch diehards can make off like the Deadlock Gang with this awesome sale. There’s A LOT to choose from here in a bunch of sizes. So start browsing... it’ll take a while.

Advertisement

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Halloween Sale with 30% off over 100 items. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s scary ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Extra 40% Off Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout. We’re talking $20 dress pants, $24 shirts, and $13 boxer briefs, so load up!

Advertisement

As always, you can pay as much or as little as you want. Pay $8 or more, you can pick up philosophy books focused on House of Cards, South Park, and the Watchmen. $15 gets you Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and a whole bunch more. And the added bonus, you can chip in to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro to stream your gameplay in its full 4K (2160p60) glory.

This current price is about $120 less than usual, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy fall, y’all! Do you know what that means? You can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can order the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar today.



We’ve seen this calendar for between $32 and $20 on Amazon, so $20 at GameStop is a huge steal. The calendar includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters. This is a GameStop Deal of the Day, so don’t hesitate on buying this, as the price won’t last long.

Slinky Graphic : Shep McAllister

Slinky! The best children’s toy that’s also somewhat evocative of razor wire! Even if you don’t have a child. Or, like, stairs, it’s worth picking one up for $3 just to use as a desk toy, if you ask me.



Deals You May Have Missed

Sometimes procrastination pays off—at least, that’s Zappos’s theory. The shoe retailer is rewarding all those who waited until the last minute to buy fall and winter boots and coats with a $25 code to use on a future purchase after spending $100 or more on select items.



There’s only one code per customer, and the promotion is today and tomorrow only, but otherwise, there are surprisingly few limitations on this sale—the code should be delivered to your inbox within two days of making your purchase. So basically, just buy one a pair of Cole Haans, and get $25 to spend on yourself later.

30% Off Select Halloween Styles Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Halloween is almost here! I’ve been saying this for weeks now, but it is finally actually true. If you love Halloween so much, especially popular seasonal films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, you’re in luck. You can get 30% Off Select Halloween Styles from BoxLunch. This even includes some Loungefly products like backpacks, wallets, and purses, which are typically very expensive.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I, for one, own a couple of CRKT knives and they make terrific stuff. This particular model is a perfect everyday carry, that’ll tear your Amazon boxes a new one.

If you’re taking your kids on a long road trip, and don’t want your backseat to look like an episode of Hoarders...I’m sorry, you’re probably out of luck, even with these seatback organizers. But they’re cheap ($12 for two of them, with promo code Y2JLG3CV), they have built-in tablet holders, and they can’t hurt, right?



Advertisement

Does your cat like to drink water straight from the faucet? Your cat might do this for a variety of reasons. Maybe they’re channeling their inner wild cat and avoiding standing water. Or maybe they prefer the taste and smell of water directly from the faucet.



Whatever your cat’s reason may be, you can appeal to them with this generous offering. You can get the DELOMO Pet Water Fountain for $15 when you use the promo code T64T8SSO. The fountain has a 2.5L capacity, can run for up to one week straight, and filters for cleaner, safer water for your pet.

Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower Photo : Amazon

Those changing leaves may look pretty now, but before too long, they’re going to be a brown, moldy carpet on your lawn. Luckily, you can skip the rake and blow them into a pile (or at least off your patio) with this 36V cordless leaf blower.



Capable of generating 220 mph winds, it normally sells for $150, but this week is marked down to $116, with an extra $20 clippable coupon thrown in on top. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing, so lock in your order before it gets blown away.

Refurb Lectrofan White Noise Machine

If you have trouble turning off your brain and falling asleep at night, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to better sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds plus 10 fan sounds. And since they’re all generated dynamically, you’ll never hear any jarring looping. It’s even USB-powered, so you can easily charge it with any normal phone charger.

It has nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and very rarely goes below $45, and though today’s deal is for a manufacturer refurbished model, it’s a serious discount. Also...it’s a white noise machine, so who cares if it’s refurbished?

Advertisement

Looking to get outta dodge this fall? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and all the stuff you need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just three days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your big trip.

Advertisement

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Best Buy has ‘em for $160 if you don’t mind refurbished. (Just buy a replacement tips if you find that the Geek Squad didn’t already replace them.)



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $25 on both PS4 and Xbox One, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X (or The Goose) grabs it.



If you’re tired of playing Cards Against Humanity with your friends and family over the holidays, CoolCats and AssHats is an equally inappropriate option, and it’s only $15 today with promo code 40CATHAT.



As they describe it, the game is like if “the Newlywed Game, Truth or Dare, and Cards Against Humanity had a pretty awesome threesome,” and unlike a lot of games like this, it’s easy to remove the “adult” cards if you want to play a SFW version with kids or coworkers.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Graphic : Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. Better still, this is one of the best deal we’ve seen.



Oh, and if you want the cheaper, all-new Kindle—that’s also cheaper now, too. It’s selling for $65 which is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $6-$7 (depending on the size/color), with promo code SSBZ7IR8.

The code should work on every size and color combination, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Anker PowerCore Essential USB-C PD 20000mAh Battery Pack Photo : Amazon

The next battery pack you buy should have USB-C Power Delivery. In addition to being able to charge most phones faster (like an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), a PD port can put out enough juice to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch on the go, no power outlet required.



Anker’s newest pack packs 20,000mAh of capacity into a surprisingly small package, and while its 18W USB-C port isn’t ideal for large laptops, it should be powerful enough to extend the runtime of smaller laptops and tablets. Get it for $48 today with promo code ANKER4181.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

10" Profile Contour Gauge Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If you ever have to cut things to a certain contour—say to go around some plumbing, or to match some piece of trim—this profile gauge uses lockable plastic teeth to “remember” the shape of any object up to 10" long, making it easy to trace and cut without racking your brain to remember all the geometry you learned in high school.



Even if you can’t think of a specific task you need it for, it’s only $13 right now with promo code 35ZJGYA7, and I promise you’ll be really glad that you bought it at some point, eventually.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Photo : Amazon

It’s a unitasker, I know, but there’s just no good substitute for a pizza cutter wheel, and this model from Kitchy is one of the most popular and highly rated (4.7 stars! 3,400 reviews!) you can buy.



The green model is down to $11 from its usual $14 today, so you’ll have a few bucks leftover to buy more pizza. Just save me a slice.

No guy’s closet is complete without a handful of good polo shirts, and Original Penguin has dozens of styles to fit any mood at their October Polo Event. Normally priced at $55-$69, many styles are starting at just $11 plus get free shipping with promo code FREESHIP. Over 70 different styles are included, so get some for every season.



Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of fall, the retailer is taking 20% off select styles for men, women, and kids with promo code FALLSALE. So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for autumn now, since this sale’s only happening for a few days.

Advertisement

Extra 25% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s extra 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: uhl, Marmot, pRana, and Outdoor Research. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end in just a few days.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Advertisement

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $146, it’s a lot cheaper.

Escape from your grim reality to another grim reality. Right now, a copy of Fallout 76 is down to just $16 on the platform of your choice. Whether you want to play on PC, Xbox, or PS4, this game has turned a corner from its disappointing launch, slowly improved and added features throughout this year.



Ring Alarm Home Security System Image : Amazon

An alarm system is one of those things that you never want to need, but if you’re going to get one, consider this Ring Alarm Home Security System, now down to $149 on Amazon. The five-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range detector, all of which can be managed with the Ring app. And if you’d like to have someone else looking our for you and your household, you can opt in to contract-free 24/7 professional home monitoring for $10 per month. The peace of mind it will provide, though, is priceless.



There may yet come a day when everything you need to plug into your computer plugs directly into a USB-C port. But until that day comes, you’re going to want a USB-C hub to turn the versatile port into all of the legacy ports you could possibly need.



This new 7-in-1 adapter from Anker is unique in that, in addition to a 100W USB-C passthrough power port (which is fairly common), it features an additional USB-C data port as well, which you could presumably plug another hub into, or a USB-C to Lightning cable, or a USB-C hard drive. I don’t believe I’ve seen this feature on any other hub of this size.

Of course, you also get a few USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader, so most of your port needs should be covered. Just use promo code ANKER665 to get yours for $29.

Slip-On Sale Image : Huckberry

Tying your shoes? Highly overrated. That’s why you should shop Huckberry’s Slip-On Sale, happening now. Take 20% off a selection of trendy footwear, no laces required. Just note: The discount applied at checkout, and the sale includes styles currently marked down (these get additional 20% off at checkout). Slide over to this sale now, before the deals slip away on Monday



Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

Advertisement

Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.

Advertisement

No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered with this deal. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

Advertisement

If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Advertisement

As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

If you sign up for a new membership right now, your first box will include two pounds of wild Alaskan salmon fillets, and four 6 oz. top sirloin steaks, in addition to whatever else would have been in the box anyway. That’s several nights’ worth of free meals...or one epic surf & turf party.

Your bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this deal is valid on both individual and family memberships, and once your 90 day trial is up, you’ll automatically be renewed at $15/month for individuals ($13 for Prime members) or $20/month for the family plan, unless you preemptively cancel.