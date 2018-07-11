Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple’s 12" MacBook, Tarte Cosmetics custom kits, and a Qi charging pad lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $23 with promo code KINJABYC.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the current 2017 model for $1,000, complete with an upgraded 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a core M3 processor, as a certified refurb.

Advertisement

This computer isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It feels like nobody really talks about the NVIDIA Shield TV, but it’s a really good 4K HDR streaming box and a gaming console rolled into one, and it’s $40 less than usual right now.



Just note that for gaming, your options here are a selection of Android games, streaming games from your PC with a GeForce graphics card, or subscribing to GeForce Now for $8 per month, which gives you streaming access to an array of AAA titles. This version doesn’t come with a gaming controller in the box, but you can use any Bluetooth gamepad.

Photo: Amazon

Elevation Lab, the folks behind some of our favorite Apple accessories, has a brand new Qi charging pad, and it’s 30% off today with promo code A4J573SH.



The NightPad is somewhat unique among Qi pads, in that it’s not trying to get out of your way. It’s a big, unadorned black puck, which takes up a bit more space than other options, but means that it’s a lot easier to find on your nightstand in the dark. Elevation Lab also made the bold and laudatory decision to not put any LED lights on the thing. Your phone vibrates and lights up to let you know that it’s charging, so why would you want extra lights in your face when you’re trying to get to sleep? More of this, please.

Advertisement

Beyond the aesthetics, they also worked with Apple to ensure that it can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W charging speeds. Many pads claim this, but they don’t all deliver. Just note that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 USB charger to power it properly. You can buy it bundled with the NightPad, or save a few bucks go without if you already have one.

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the SoundCore Spirits looks to be one of the best models yet. With an IP68 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, they’re marked down to $40 with week with promo code SDCREPRO.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Rakuten is marking down the system to just $210 with promo code HOME20, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

SanDisk’s microSD cards are some of the most popular and highest rated on the market, and if you need a lot of extra storage for your Switch, GoPro, drone, or dash cam, this 256GB model is down to $55 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box that brought it to $50.



Preorder Universal Lens Cap 2.0 | Kickstarter

Every photographer has lost a lens cap or two in their lives, but with KUVRD’s new Universal Lens Cap 2.0, you’ll want to lose them on purpose.

Advertisement

The silicone caps come in two sizes to fit multiple lens sizes, and can work as both front and rear lens caps, or stretch to protect other gear like flashes and drones. They seem simple at first, but they’re full of nice touches, like the ability to clean them in a dishwasher, white X’s on top that you can color with a permanent marker to distinguish different lenses in your bag, and side wall columns that protect your precious glass from jostling within your bag.

The Universal Lens Cap 2.0 has already blown through its crowdfunding goal, but you can still save a lot by preordering. They’re estimated to ship in February.

Photo: Gizmodo

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. Today though, Walmart’s taking an extra $20 off those newly reduced prices, and throwing in a free official Apple Watch band of your choice.

This deal is valid for both 38 and 42mm models, both in GPS-only or GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $20 below Apple’s new MSRPs, and you get to choose an extra sport band or woven nylon band, in your choice of color, for free. That’s in addition to black sport band that comes with the watch, so you’ll be able to swap them out at will.

Photo: Anker

We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging (used by the new iPad Pros, the Nintendo Switch, and a bunch of laptops), are bafflingly rare. Today though, you can get an Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for just $7 with promo code ANKE8481, or double your length to 6' for $8 with promo code ANKE8482.



Advertisement

PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing. At $430 for a 55" (about $40-$70 less than usual), it’s an incredible value.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you rent an apartment, you can (and almost definitely should) upgrade your shower head. A bunch of models from Moen, most of which include flexible wands, are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Advertisement

I really like that this model (at an all-time low $45) uses magnets to snap the wand into place, but there are several higher and lower end options available to suit your budget and shower preferences.

Photo: Amazon

You probably wouldn’t want to use the Dremel MiniMite for, like, cutting through steel bolts, but it’s perfect for smaller tasks like sanding, polishing, engraving, and, uh, carving jack-o-lanterns. Plus, it’s battery powered, and only $20 today, making it a great addition to your toolbox.

Image: Amazon

As frigid winter temps set in, there’s no such thing as too many blankets. Amazon agrees; they’ve added three especially cozy options of different weights, sizes, and colors, all 30% off, to their Gold Box today. Each is made from breathable cotton, so you won’t get too hot, and features a snuggly waffle-weave texture that you won’t want to get out from under. So don’t waffle on this deal; get these blankets before the deal’s over tomorrow.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 10-piece stainless steel collection (five bowls and five lids) is a steal at $28 with promo code 5UB9DH4C. They even have non-slip bases, and measurements etched on the inside so you end up with <very Great British Bake-Off voice> a good bake.

Image: Groupon

Trekking out to the Christmas tree farm is fun, but you know what’s even more fun? Saving money on your tree. Groupon is here to conserve your Christmas cash this year by taking pre-orders on a few festive options, all for about half-off, including a 6-Foot Premium Fraser Fir Tree for $80, a 22-inch Fraser Fir Wreath for $35, a Fraser Fir tree-wreath combo for $95, and a 6-Foot Snow-Tip Black Hills Spruce for $80. They’ll be shipped right to your front door starting on November 27 for maximum Christmastime freshness, but saving all that green on a tree is what will really make this holiday season merry and bright.



Screenshot: The Drop

For as long as humans have been fermenting grapes, wine has always been an “indoor” beverage. If you want to enjoy wine on the go, you’ve got a pack a big, breakable bottle, a corkscrew, and glasses. There’s an entire cottage industry dedicated to making the practice slightly less inconvenient. Here’s a better idea: just drink wine from a can, dummy!



Advertisement

The Drop is an online wine club that makes and sells its own canned wine, and our readers can save $20 on their first 24-pack with promo code KINJA20 by signing up for a subscription. By default, you’ll get eight cans each of red, white, and my personal favorite, rosé, but you can also customize the mix to your liking. Each can holds 1.7 glasses, or 1/3 of a bottle, making this deal essentially eight bottles of wine for $47. You don’t need to be a math whiz to know that’s a great deal.

If you stay on as a member, you’ll get a new box every month for $67 with free shipping, which still comes out to just over $8 per “bottle.” If you’ve got too many cans piling up, you can also skip a month or flat out cancel your subscription at any time.

Image: Amazon

A finalist in our inexpensive office chair co-op, the Gaiam balance ball chair has a rare discount to under $60 today. This chair can help improve your core strength and balance, and stop you slouching, all while you’re sitting at your desk.



Advertisement

There are bunch of colors to pick from, and although this isn’t the best price we’ve seen on these chairs, it is a good $10 off the usual.

Photo: Amazon

FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide.

The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

This 5800-series model is one of the best your can buy. It automates every part of the process, from the bag feeding, to the sealing, to the cutting, and includes a handheld vacuuming hose that you can use with compatible FoodSaver accessories as well. You can buy it from FoodSaver’s site for just $120 right now, which is about half what Amazon is currently charging, and easily an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, a good toiletry bag is just as important for maintaining your sanity while traveling. AmazonBasics’ hanging toiletry bag is one of our readers’ favorites, and you can grab it for just $11 today, within $.01 of an all-time low.



There are a lot of other AmazonBasics discounts running right now, so be sure to check those out as well.

Photo: Amazon

Your KitchenAid can be used for a lot more than just mixing batters and doughs. Plug in this $63 attachment (the best price since May), and it can also core apples, peel fruits, and spiralize vegetables into healthy “noodles.”



Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and one of Amazon’s most popular options is 25% off today with promo code KINJAPAD.



Advertisement

Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic—and extremely soft—bamboo cover.

They sent me one to try out, and while I had no prior complaints about my Casper, the pad added a welcome boost to softness, without getting warm at night. This is not like the memory foam topper that you used in your dorm room to improve that awful mattress. Your bed will still feel like your bed, just a cozier, nicer version of it. I’m actually laying in bed as I write this, and it feels like I’m on a really nice hotel mattress.

Prices range from just $67-$88 today after the promo code, which takes 25% off all sizes.

Graphic: Amazon

I won’t bury the lede here: this is a $798 robotic vacuum. And while that’s $100 less than usual, and within about $20 of the best price ever, it’s still a lot of money. And yet, it may just be worth it.



With Alexa support, a suite of sensors that map your house in detail to determine the best cleaning plan, and massive suction power, it’ll earn its place by keeping your floors spotless.

Image: Woot

This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a fan and space heater. Today on Amazon, you can grab it for (an admittedly still expensive) $279, which is about $100 less than usual, and a match for the deal we’ve seen in “leaked” Black Friday ads.



Advertisement

You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and with both heating and cooling functionality, you’ll be able to use it year ‘round.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for over six years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



If you’re still using a regular ol’ bath towel to dry off after your daily scrubbing, you’re doing it wrong. Bath sheets are basically the bath towel’s bigger, more luxurious cousin, and for a limited time, you can get one of your own from Crane & Canopy for 15% off of their usual price of $48 each, using promo code KINJA15.



Advertisement

Measuring in at a whopping 40" by 70", these bath sheets are 67% larger than your typical bath towel, and they’re made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel. We’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in any of six available colors by November 12, when this deal runs dry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $5 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter VSEBXHYU at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

Advertisement

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own furniture under the Rivet and Stone & Beam brand names, and it actually looks really good! Whether you could use an extra lamp, an ottoman, or an entire leather sofa, a bunch of popular pieces are on sale right now for up to 25% off.

I know that list prices and listed “savings” on Amazon are usually bogus, which is why we don’t often pay them any heed. Today though, the pieces I spot checked actually were discounted by the “You Save” amount listed on the product page. It seems that the price is pulling from the last listed price, which in some cases is higher than the product often sells for, but every deal I’ve checked has been good.

Advertisement

For example, this $158 coffee table says it’s $91 off today, and it does, in fact, often sell for $250. It also frequently sells for less, and has even been a little bit cheaper than $157 on a few short-lived occasions, but this is still an excellent deal. That leather couch I mentioned earlier, on the other hand, has legitimately never been discounted from $1100 until today, so you really are saving $220 no matter how you parse it. So go forth, and shop with confidence.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone ought to own a good old fashioned Swiss Army Knife, and Amazon has this classic model marked down to just $11 today. Whenever a box needs cutting, a bottle needs opening, or a screw needs tightening, a branch needs sawing, everyone respects the person with the utility knife.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( ( ( (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you have enough jeans for the coming winter? Trick question; it doesn’t matter, because you should buy some $50 Everlane jeans regardless (men | women). Unfortunately, their denim oxfords aren’t included in the sale, but this is an amazing opportunity to get some really great Japanese denim for insanely low prices. Shipping is free, but you’re limited to two pairs per account.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in a bind with what shoes to wear to your office holiday party, or just need to trash your old, scuffed loafers, you’re in luck. Amazon is marking down a bunch of dress shoes from Dapper Shoes Co. and you can grab a pair for way less than you’d normally pay. But this is a one-day-only deal, so don’t pace too long thinking about it.

Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Talk about a sweet deal. Go-to makeup brand Tarte Cosmetics has reupped their incredible custom kit promotion. Beauty lovers pick seven of their favorite full-size Tarte products, plus a makeup bag to store everything in, for a mere $63. Yes, you read that right. The whole thing normally goes for over $200, so you’ll definitely want to bag this one-day sale before it’s gone.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear is going for up to 70% off of both men’s and women’s, including one of our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These will likely sell out fast, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



Preorder Ultralight LoftTek Adventure Jacket | $99 | Kickstarter

Down jackets are warm and packable, synthetic jackets offer great water resistant, but Outdoor Vitals worked with LoftTek to develop a new fill material that marries the advantages of both, and stuffed it into a really nice jacket.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

The Ultralight LoftTek Adventure Jacket is very warm (at least compared to my Uniqlo Ultralight Down), and after running it under the sink for 30 seconds and detecting no moisture inside, I can confirm that it’s also extremely waterproof. The secret is the custom LoftTek synthetic fill, which is basically sorcery.

Advertisement

Beyond the fill though, the jacket is packed with great features, like zip-up under-arm vents, an insulated hood, thumb holes on the sleeves, and an athletic fit that’s more flattering than most puffers. The jacket’s expected to ship next April for $150 (which is a very fair price, honestly), but you can preorder it on Kickstarter for $99.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether your alma mater is bowl eligible, or if you’re already looking forward to tonight’s big college basketball tip-off (because why would you watch anything else on TV tonight!!), games are best enjoyed laying on your couch in a comfortable pair of team-branded joggers. Find your favorite school on this page, and use promo code KINJA20 to get any pair for $30.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now’s your chance to make a name for yourself. Walmart is taking 30% off their personalized jewelry until November 7, so you can adorn yourself with your own name (or any other word, in theory). Take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw’s book and get your own name etched in gold for just $22. Or go the Taylor Swift route and wear your beau’s initial on a chain ‘round your neck for $34. Anyway, who doesn’t love a gift with their name on it?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of Darn Tough cushioned work socks for just $30 on MassDrop, down from the usual $20-$25 per pair.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re not trying to say that it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of this deal on Good American jeans. (There are other important civic responsibilities to focus on this week.) But if you’re in the market for some denim, it’s worth heading over to HauteLook to check out this sale.



Advertisement

A good variety of both regular and plus-size styles from the Khloé Kardashian-founded brand are around 60% off, plus several of the reality star’s signature bodysuits. I’ve actually worn a few pairs of the jeans — most styles feature a good amount of stretch and an extra high rise — which I found to be above average in terms of comfort and shockingly flattering. They’re not necessarily the sturdiest denim around, but they look and feel pretty damn good (American — sorry, had to).

Image: Adidas

Sneakerheads, get those creative juices flowing. It’s time to make your dream pair of Adidas into a reality. Starting today, you can create a customized pair of Miadidas for 25% off, using promo code CUSTOM25.



Advertisement

The possibilities are pretty much endless. With Miadidas, you can make just about any Adidas style your own, and your shoe masterpieces will appear at your feet in about three to five weeks. Sprint to take advantage of this deal before it runs out on November 17.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Advertisement

Their Black Friday sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access. Use promo code KINJABF2 to get any two shirts for $105, KINJABF3 to get three shirts for $155, or KINJABF4 to get four shirts for $195.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, the short-tailed Untuck(able)s, and the new Contrast collection, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Advertisement

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

Graphic: Backcountry

If you need any more winter clothes or outdoor gear, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 700 items from “big brands,” which include Patagonia, Flylow, Mammut, and Backcountry Access. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about hitting the slopes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any Star Trek fans on your holiday shopping list, you should beam over to ThinkGeek right now, where the prices will set your phasers to “stunned.” You’ll find everything from the classic Enterprise pizza cutter to this incredible “The Naked Time” statue, with a prime directive that everything is 30% off.



The ultimate gift for the James Bond fan in your life is down to an all-time low price today. $130 gets you all 24 films on Blu-ray, including Spectre (previous box sets didn’t include it), digital copies, 120 hours of bonus features, and even a mini book. So get ready to shake yourself a vodka martini, and settle in for a holiday marathon; this is the best price since 2016.



Update: Also available for $80, without the digital copies and some special features.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything is at the top of the required reading syllabus for anyone that concerns themselves with cooking, and you can download it to your Kindle for just $3 today. This revised 10th anniversary edition includes over 2,000 (not a typo) simple recipes that are sure to please.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for free, if you have an Amazon Echo device tied to your account.

