Wednesday's Best Deals: New Siri Remote, Samsung Galaxy S21, Cuphead, Tails Volleyball Action Figure, Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker, Power Rangers Tiki Mugs, and More

Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

The original Siri Remote for Apple TV has been pretty widely abhorred due to its clumsy design and highly sensitive touchpad, but there’s a new option: a brand new 2nd-generation model launched in May. Sure, you could buy a new Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD set top box to get it, but if your existing Apple TV 4K/HD is working just fine for you (remote excepted), then you might consider buying the remote on its own.



Right now, Verizon is offering the 2nd-gen Siri Remote for $50, which is $9 off the list price. Yes, that’s still expensive for a remote control… but this is Apple. This model swaps out the big touch surface for a touch-enabled clickpad, and if you’re using your Apple TV regularly, then it might be worth the expense.

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $800 for the 128GB base model, is $100 off at $700 right now. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,000 to $800 for the 128GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The 256GB version lands at the same $1,000 price (that’s $250 off), so you might as well double the storage if they have the color you like!

Apple AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.



They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now, Walmart is offering refurbished pairs for just $140, a $109 savings off the new list price.

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899, and an even better $149 off the 512GB edition at $1,100. You’ll see the full savings for the latter at checkout.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $300 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,700 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 15% proves to be a pretty significant discount here.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $250 off the current list price of the 5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $950 for the unlocked Mirror Black version, a nice dive from the original $1,500 launch price.

Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle Image : StackSocial

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite is a powerful tool set for digital media work and creative expression, but its myriad apps and capabilities can be overwhelming for newcomers. If you’re keen on emerging from this pandemic with new skills, be it for a fresh career, personal project, or a bit of both, then check out this 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle at StackSocial.

Currently selling for $34, a 98% savings from the list price, this bundle includes more than 80 hours of learning content spread across 12 courses, with individual focuses on leading apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, covering the likes of photo and video editing, logo design, animation, and quite a bit more. If you’ve got the time to dig into it, you’re sure to learn a lot about Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite for just $34.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds Image : Anker

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 28% to $36 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.5-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $15. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads. This is the lowest price seen at Amazon to date for this product. It comes with an 18-month warranty, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your iPhone 12 without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $6 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

Edifier HECATE GM5 Earbuds PSRH6GN2 + Clip Coupon Image : Joe Tilleli

These earphones are an excellent bang for your buck. They has a low-latency mode for mobile gaming and hold 8 hours of battery on a single charge (with the case holding up to 32 hours). If your gaming sessions are longer that that span, please consider taking a short break. But seriously, pairing these earphones with the Razer Kishi handheld controller for phones is an excellent way to play Halo without hogging the TV from your roommates, kids, partner, etc. Another thing about them I found particularly nice that I’m not sure how many others will relate to. I have big ears. Like big Dumbo ears. I’ve always struggled with earphones staying put, so I like to get those little gel attachments to keep them in place. These HECATE earbuds have a nearly identical form factor to the Apple AirPods. This means that any of the third party gels created for AirPods will fit on these far less expensive earphones as well. The Edifier HECATE GM5 gaming Bluetooth earbuds are on sale at Amazon—simply clip the coupon and use the code PSRH6GN2 to get them for $42.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22 at Amazon—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 on Switch and PS4 at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is down to $40 right now, so if you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Cuphead (Nintendo Switch) Screenshot : Studio MDHR

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your Switch over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Target currently has the game on sale for $15. You’ll get a digital code for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your Switch gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Tails 4" Volleyball Action Figure Image : Joe Tilleli

Haikyu!! follows the life of a junior high school student named Tails who, despite his short stature, joins the volleyball team. Though inexperienced, Tails is athletic and has an impressive vertical jump due to his two propeller tails which he uses to fly. This action figure of the shonen anime hero is 4" tall and comes with a miniature toy volleyball—the type of ball used in the fictional sport “volleyball” created for the original manga. You can get yours for only $11 on Amazon.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Neckset is just the strangest term I’ve heard. Go ahead, say it out loud. Neckset. I mean, it does make sense. A headset you wear on your head, so what should we call the same product but for around your neck? Neckset. Maybe sound necklace? No that’s a dumb name. Neckset isn’t dumb, it’s just... strangely uncomfortable. Ironically, the neckset itself doesn’t look uncomfortable to wear at least. In fact, this seems to be a pretty clever design to create 3D sound in a low profile product. This specific... neckset... is designed for use with PS4, PS5, and PC and is available for pre-order at Amazon. The neckset releases October 18th, 2021.

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Boy do we have the deal for you today... more of a long con really. So not only can you get this cool Tom Nook hat for only $9. If you were to purchase it and start wearing it around town, you could maybe even convince your neighbors that they all owe you money on their houses. Something about the sleepy, almost dead inside eyes of Tom Nook just make it so easy to hand him part of your paycheck every couple weeks. None of your neighbors will know the wiser. You will recoup your investment on the hat almost immediately as you take on the life of this tyrannical tanuki.



Minecraft UNO Graphic : Joe Tilleli

It’s UNO baby! But now it’s got pictures of blocky pigs and chickens and snow golems on it and stuff. Evoke fear in your friends’ and family’s hearts when you play the unique Creeper wildcard which forces them to add 3 cards to their hand. Diabolical. Amazon has the Minecraft UNO deck for only 6 bucks so go ahead, light some torches on the walls, and play one of the most popular party games out there in Minecraft form.

Screenshot : Nintendo

The latest spinoff of Mario and company dipping their toes into the sports world released this past Friday in the form of Mario Golf: Super Rush. The golf controls feel great and the game is a blast to play—especially with friends. There just isn’t a whole lot to do in it. The Adventure Mode feels very cobbled together or as if they had to cut a lot of ideas coming in at around five hours to complete. If you’re a solo player, once you complete that, you’ll find yourself wondering what to do next other than trying to beat your own scores on the measly six courses the game offers. Really all of this wouldn’t be that big of an issue if the game had not been set at the full retail price of $60.

This deal has come as an absolute shock. While yes, the game is not quite worth jumping into at it’s launch price, it is unheard of to see a game reduce its price in its first week—especially when that game is a first-party Nintendo game. It’s hard to tell if this deal will stick around for awhile. If this new Mario Golf title has piqued your interest, but you were unsure about buying at launch, Nintendo just teed up a sweet deal for you.

In addition, the Best Buy version comes with a free golf bag tag so go ahead and tag your bag with it.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Joe Tilleli

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming, even without discounts like 3 months for $30 which is $15 off. You’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the Xbox Series X if you’re lucky enough to have found one.

PlayStation Plus 3-Yr + VPN Unlimited Lifetime

Use code: PLAYSTATIONDEAL Image : Joe Tilleli

If you were lucky enough to get yourself a PS5, it’s time to get that dang thing online. This deal will get you 3 years of their online service PlayStation Plus—each year being valued at $60—as well as get you a lifetime subscription for VPN Unlimited to protect your online privacy which typically goes for $200 alone. Yeah, that’s $380 total value you’re now getting for $130. That’s roughly one third of the price—a 65% savings. Hell, if you don’t even have a PS4 or PS5 and are simply thinking about getting one, you may want to hop on this incredible deal. Simply use the promo code PLAYSTATIONDEAL.

Backbone iOS Controller + 3 Months Game Pass Image : Joe Tilleli

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. To celebrate its launch, Microsoft is making it especially enticing to give it a go by offering the Backbone iOS Mobile Controller bundled with 3 months of their beloved service Game Pass Ultimate. You can now experience an impressive, ever-expanding library of games from Microsoft Studios, Bethesda, and more via remote play. Several mobile gaming controllers have popped up in the past couple years, but the Backbone may just be the very best option for iPhone users as it directly connects via the lightning port and offers its own app for browsing Game Pass games. More details here.

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Amazon for $80, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

One of the best looking games to date, Microsoft Flight Simulator, is making its way to the Xbox Series X. Though, now it is time for the folks making it to give us what we want. Put a dang banshee in your plane sim, Microsoft. At E3 this year you showed us we’ll be getting the jets from Top Gun in the game, but that isn’t what we want. We want a covenant banshee. If the lack of a banshee doesn’t push you away, you can go ahead and pre-order the game for the Xbox Series X over at Amazon.

It Takes Two (XBO) | $30 | Amazon Best Buy

It Takes Two (PS4) | $30 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

LEGO Masters Creative Value Set Image : Andrew Hayward

Fox’s LEGO Masters show, currently in its second season, is a delightful showcase of toy-based ingenuity and engineering. Now, LEGO is looking to help onboard the next generation of masters with this discounted bundle at Walmart. It includes four LEGO Creative sets in a single package spanning 613 pieces and a bonus storage bag, all for $25. A comparably-sized LEGO Creative set usually goes for $40, so this is a sweet starter kit for builders of any age.

Monster Hunter Rise Screenshot : Capcom

It’s been a few good years for Monster Hunter. While it had always been a bit of a niche franchise, the tides started changing with Monster Hunter World. Then that changed further with the Monster Hunter movie, which everyone saw and loved. Very popular and cool. Okay scratch that part. But the series’ growth has gone up a level due to Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment. This version makes the series just a touch more welcoming to newcomers (it’s still Monster Hunter) by streamlining some traversal mechanics. If you’ve never jumped in but have always fantasized about slaying big beasts, you can currently grab it at Amazon for $50. Once you have played, make sure to check out the beloved video game movie Monster Hunter.

$50 PSN Gift Card 50USDPSNJUNE Image : Joe Tilleli

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for just a smidge over $43 at Eneba when you use the code 50USDPSNJUNE at checkout. That can get you a partway toward a brand new full retail AAA game. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

Save 30% on Greenworks Pro Lawn Care Image : Andrew Hayward

If you haven’t been staying on top of your lawn care this year, then the task is sure to be all the more challenging by the day. I should know: I took the pandemic year as a cue to skip as much of that as possible in 2020, which means my outdoor chores were even more laborious this time around. Whoops.

In any case, if you need some fresh gear to help conquer the terrain immediately outside your home this year, Amazon is currently holding a sweet Gold Box deal on Greenworks Pro electric lawn care tools. The Pro models are more powerful than the standard Greenworks offerings and pricier to boot, but you’ll find some nice savings in this one-day deal.

The Greenworks Pro 80V 21" cordless push lawn mower is the star of the show at $349, plus there’s an 80V cordless string trimmer and 80V brushless cordless chainsaw, each for $245. Amazon also has an 80V leaf blower for $188, and finally a backup 80V battery pack for $207. Each is 30% off the list price.

Image : Sheilah Villari

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Each will ship for $9, and they are expected to do so in August.

Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Most people think of a humidifier as a seasonal winter item with the heat running in our homes drying everything out. The cold weather is a culprit for dry skin, bloody noses, and sore throats. But Spring and Summer can be just as trying with everything blooming, bringing with it stuffiness and sneezing. While it does its heavy lifting in the chilly months, this is a great item to have year-round. This Boneco Cool Mist Humidifier is 57% off today and is ready to bring a little relief to your abode.

This humidifier can run for hours with steady output and works brilliantly in the bedroom, helping you get a more restful sleep. Its gentle hum will be no bother as you slumber, and its quiet beeps wouldn’t even wake even the lightest of sleepers. You can adjust to high or low mists depending on your need, and it safely knows to turn off when the water tank gets low. It’s easy to clean and operate. This is made for a large room and can even take essential oils to add a little fragrance.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $7 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,200+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker Image : Sheilah Villari

We are still well in the chilly months, and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of, and you can save $155 on it now. Just clip the coupon.

You can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours with three settings. There is the option for combination cooking, and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum, so it’s all easy to clean, and the LCD display makes it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals we covered, you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $6. That’s over 60% off the original price. This deal runs until July 5.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $13. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge summer sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $14. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until July 5.

HIPIPET Ventilated Backpack SDTANS99 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re planning travel in the weeks or months ahead with your beloved pet, you might be in the market for an airline-approved carrier. This super breathable and convenient HIPIPET ventilated cat backpack might be just the ticket— and it can be yours for 50% off right now!



This backpack was designed for cats, but it seems great for small and young dogs too— or any other pets you might need to travel with. It also has handy little pockets on the side for keeping treats, waste bags, and other pet essentials. Just be sure to add code SDTANS99 at checkout to get it for just $18!

Charter Club 4-Pc Sheet Sets Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in wanting new things. If you still prefer to bet at home more, make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 45% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until July 5.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Crux Digital Juice Extractor Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 59% off and here to make you healthier and happier.

This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Image : Homage

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Champion Cotton Tees Image : Sheilah Villari

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until July 5.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Or maybe you’d like to get some cardio in? Grab a Sunny Health & Fitness stationary indoor cycling bike for just $154— that’s a 30% discount. This is a great, low impact exercise machine to consider.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve got dry skin lingering from the weather change or from using so much drying hand sanitizer for the last who-knows-how-long, you should check out this deal.



Grab a bottle of the cult-favorite skin moisturizer, Weleda Skin Food, for just $13 right now at Amazon.

Using plant extracts like gentle viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile, Weleda Skin Food hydrates without the use of synthetic compounds or chemicals. Grab a bottle for yourself and see what the fuss is about, why doncha?

20% off Sitewide Image : Hot Topic

With lots of franchises putting out new content over the next few weeks and months, the one you love is sure to be included. For the rest of the day, find your niche in this huge sitewide sale at Hot Topic. Save 20% on your next order.

Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a year old and has had some amazing collaborations in that time. But the best combo will be you and this sweet, adorable mini backpack. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative, and they should come to visit. All your favorite characters are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

Advertisement

If you’re having Grogu withdrawals, you aren’t alone. We all miss his adorable little green face. Fear not! Now you can take him anywhere with this sturdy Stainless Steel Travel Mug. Fill it with your favorite beverage and keep it cold or warm all day. Complete with a push-in lid and flip-top opening, you’ll never be without liquids on any adventure.

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.

25% off Swimwear Section Image : Sheilah Villari

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying gatherings are all good for the vaccinated, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need after the last year. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans 25% off swimwear and accessories, and no code is needed.

There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The R2-D2 Beach Towel is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world.

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with these cute swim shoes. Featuring Spidey’s logo, these fit comfy on your little superhero’s feet and will protect them even on the hottest of sands. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation or beach trip.

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while playing in the sand and sea. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Daisy Duck Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside and has a striped drawstring bag on the inside to keep your most important contains safe from the elements. But it’s definitely charming with the delightful face of this darling duck.

Advertisement

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $7 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.