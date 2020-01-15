Wednesday's Best Deals: Luggage Locks, REI Clearance, Nuun Gold Box, and More

A Waves Gear sale, a one-day JetBlue Winter Sale, coffee grinder, and Yu-Gi-Oh! for the Switch lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Update: Clip the coupon on the page to save an extra $2 on the white model
As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low
$19 $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.
An AUKEY 30W Dual-Port PD Charger with a standard USB and a USB-C port is down to $15 by using the code ECL56KRA plus the coupon on the page.
If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).
Looking to GTFO and travel somewhere? Same. JetBlue also agrees. Take advantage of their Winter Sale and snag some great deals on one-way and roundtrip airfare. Right now, you can get one-way tickets starting at $44 and roundtrip flights starting at $86.
- Travel Period: January 21 - March 31
- Travel Days of the Week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays
- Blackout Dates: February 18, 19
This sale isn’t going to last! Shop now until 11:59 EST On January 15 (today). So book your flight now and ask for the PTO later.
Who gives a shit about fancy jewelry? When I say drip, I mean coffee, obviously. If you’re looking to hook things up, but like, on a budget, we’ve got a deal for you. Get a 4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set for only $15 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCGRNDR.
Are you trying to channel warmer weather by thinking about it? Encourage those positive thoughts and get yourself some new gear while you’re at it. You can get 60% Off Sitewide (Plus Free Shipping) from Waves Gear when you use promo code KinjaD60.
That means the 34 oz. Forever Cold Water Bottle is $16 (normally $39), while the 25 oz. is $14 (normally $34). Those popular Floating Sunglasses are only $16 (normally $40). Check out everything included in this sale and enjoy free shipping, which is a rarity from Waves Gear.
We hope that no one is roaming through our luggage when it is out of sight. But you never know! And, you really don’t know if your zipper is going to slide open when your suitcase is manhandled after you check it. Protect your belongings with a two-pack of TACKLIFE Luggage Locks for only $6 on Amazon when you use promo code KCH7237I at checkout.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, plus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask, and a whole lot more.
This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
Pimples are a pain in the ass. Or, well, your face. Maybe your ass, I don’t know your life. Either way, they suck and can ruin your day. But not any longer! Do yourself a huge favor and banish blemishes. Get a two-pack of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment for only $10.
Snag this deal Daily Steals when you use promo code KJNUTGNA. It is said to work in as little as four hours, so if you spot a pimple when you wake up, you can use this treatment and it’ll hopefully be reduced by lunchtime or when you get home from work.
Looking to hydrate after your next workout? You’re in luck, Amazon is running a Nuun Gold Box today. You can stock up on Nuun’s various hydration drink tablets, from electrolytes, antioxidants, caffeine, and more.
Just a reminder, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.
Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.
Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Double Up Flannel Sale. You can pick any two premium JACHSNY flannels and get them for only $59 with the promo code 2FL at checkout.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $20 for the Nintendo Switch.
As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.
Right now, Amazon and Target have it down to just $20.
Tech
Storage
- Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive | $80 | B&H
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac, USB-C | $120 | Amazon
Power
- AUKEY Wireless Charger Qi Certified | $8 | Amazon | Use Code HVOXDUOD
- Dynex - 2.4A USB Wall Outlet (2-Pack) | $15 | Best Buy
- AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries, Pre-charged - Pack of 12 | $10 | Amazon
Audio
Home Theater
- TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 55R625 | $467 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
- Optoma HD39DARBEE 1080p High Performance Home Theater Projector | $669 | Amazon
Computers & Accessories
- HP Laptop - 17z, Ryzen 5, Vega 8 Graphics, 12GB, 256GB SSD | $430 | Hp
- MOTILE 14" Performance Laptop, FHD, AMD Ryzen 5 with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, THX Spatial Audio, Tuned by THX display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $299 | Walmart
- MOTILE 14" Performance Laptop, FHD, AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, THX Spatial Audio, Tuned by THX display, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $229 | Walmart
- ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" Gaming Monitor Curved Ultra-Wide 3440x1440 100Hz IPS DisplayPort USB Eye Care G-SYNC | $600 | Amazon
- LG 34BL850-W 34" 21:9 HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor | $399 | B&H
- MSI - Optix MAG27CQ 27" LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor | $220 | Best Buy
- Philips 276E8VJSB 27" Monitor, 4K UHD IPS | $214 | Amazon
- Dell 24 2560x1440 144Hz FreeSync Monitor - SE2417HGX | $165 | Dell
PC Parts
Mobile Devices
- EVOO 10.1" Tablet with Keyboard, Dual Core, Intel Processor, 32GB Storage, Windows Ink (Smart Stylus included) | $80 | Walmart
- Kindle - Current Gen with Built-in Front Light | $60 | Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof | $85 | Amazon
Photography
Home
Home Goods
- eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light, 3-Pack. | $12 | Amazon
- Zinus 8 Inch Spring Mattress with Quilted Cover, Twin | $36 | eBay
- Zinus 8 Inch Spring Mattress with Quilted Cover, Queen | $54 | eBay
- Honeywell Heat-Genius Ceramic Space Heater | $43 | Walmart
- Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop - 3 in 1 Spinner, Scrubber and Waxer | $100 | Amazon
- Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum | $69 | Walmart
- Dyson - Ball MultiFloor Bagless Upright Vacuum - Iron/Yellow | $200 | Best Buy
- Stalwart Extra Large Electronic Digital Safe | $80 | Woot
- AmazonBasics Magnetic Framed Dry Erase White Board, 24 x 36 Inch | $18 | Amazon
- Dahle Vantage 6" Scissors w/contoured handles | $2 | Amazon
- Office Star High Back ProGrid Back FreeFlex Seat with Adjustable Arms and Multi-Function and Seat Slider | $131 | Amazon
- Mainstays Memory Foam Futon, Camel Suede | $118 | Walmart
- Up to 40% Off Select Gutter Guards | Home Depot
Smart Home
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | $110 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
- eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | $190 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
Kitchen
- 4-Piece Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder and Dipper Set | $15 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJCGRNDR
- Mike’s Hot Honey | $7 | Amazon
- 60% Off Sitewide, Plus Free Shipping | Waves Gear | Promo code KinjaD60
- bubba Flo Duo Dual-Wall Insulated Water Bottle, 24 oz. | $6 | Amazon
- Calphalon Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware, Flat-Bottom Wok, 10-Inch | $38 | Amazon
- KitchenAid - KCO253CU Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven | $90 | Best Buy
- KitchenAid - KSM150GBQ Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $230 | Best Buy
- Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle, 1 L | $15 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- Bosch Power Tool Combo Kits are Up to 60% Off | Lowes
- KNIPEX Tools 98 98 25 US, 1000V Insulated Pliers, Cutters, and Screwdriver Commercial Tool Set, 7-Piece | $92 | Walmart
- Pioneer - Bluetooth - In-Dash CD Receiver | $55 | Best Buy
- Rugged Ridge 10,500lb Winch with Cover & Synthetic Rope | $433 | Amazon
- Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1) | $3 | Amazon
- Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1) | $5 | Amazon
Travel
- TACKLIFE Luggage Locks, 2-Pack | $6 | Amazon | Promo code KCH7237I
- JetBlue Winter Sale | Airfarewatchdog
- Travel Power Strip by Ceptics - Small & Compact - Surge Protector - Grounded USB + Type C - 2 USA Outlets | $22 | Amazon
- JanSport City View Backpack | $19 | Amazon
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Double Up Flannel Sale | $59 | Jachs | Promo code 2FL
- Lululemon Bra Clearance | $19 | Lululemon
- Salomon Odyssey Triple Crown Hiking Shoes - Men’s | $70 | REI
- Save up to 30% on 14K Gold Diamond Earrings | Amazon
Beauty & Grooming
- Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment, 2-Pack | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJNUTGNA
- Barbasol - Rechargeable Power Single Blade Wet/Dry Electric Shaver with Beard Trimmer | $25 | Best Buy
Camping & Outdoors
- Save up to 50% on Clearance Items | REI
- Play22 Fishing Pole For Kids - 32pc Fishing Set | $14 | Amazon
Fitness
- Gonex 2-Pack Microfiber Travel Towel Set | $8 | Amazon | Use Code 9EXKJLAG
- Save up to 40% on Nuun’s top selling hydration products | Amazon
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
- Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard W/Gateron Red Switch with RGB Back Lighting | $60 | Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse | $35 | Amazon
- HyperX - Cloud Alpha S Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for PC with Chat Mixer and Adjustable Bass | $80 | Best Buy
PC
- Humble Sweet Farm Gaming Bundle (pay what you want and help charity) | Humble Bundle
- Slay the Spire | $12 | Steam
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (Nintendo Switch) | $20 | Amazon | Also available at Target
Toys & Board Games
- LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter 75249 New Advanced Collectible Starship Model Building Kit, New 2019 (578 Pieces) | $56 | Amazon
- LEGO Star Wars Action Battle Endor Assault 75238 Building Kit, 2019 (193 Pieces) | $22 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher. Or, not everyone likes t0 use one. If you need a better drying rack, with a decent amount of space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This Expandable Dish Drying Rack is down to $30 on Amazon, which is the lowest it has ever been. It has plenty of room for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery, and more.
I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $6 coupon and use promo code KINJA7KJ at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.
Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.
You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.
This promotion runs now through January
12 17.
Note: This sale was extended through January 23rd.
It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.
Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 23rd. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.
Are you at the age where all it takes to hurt your neck is sleeping just a little weird? Welcome, you’re among friends here. If you need some relief for your sore muscles, you’ll happily find that in a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. Right now, you can get it for $39 on Amazon when you use promo code T4MSJT6D. The massager has three different speeds, 8 deep-kneading nodes, and a heat function to get deep down to your muscles.
Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $129 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJA.
And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.
If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.
Make 2020 the year you take your sex game up a notch. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.
In fact, our exclusive discount gets better the more you buy. For starters, you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.
For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiousity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out before this deal finishes.
Razer’s latest, and greatest gaming keyboard, the Huntsman Elite is down to its lowest price ever. Gizmodo says:
If you’re a gamer though this is a no brainer... This keyboard is really damn nice to type and game on and it will pair well with all the high-end hardware out there intended for gamers.
This is $40 off its regular price, so pwn all of the noobs with this sick keyboard.
The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $159 at Walmart, which is $10 away from its Black Friday price. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.
Better still, it comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.
Add some more light to your house during these bleak winter months with this discounted CO-Z 3 Lights Tree Floor Lamp. If you stack the coupon on the page with the code 62VNTV4R, you can pick it up for a low $53, down from its usual $66. IMO, the brushed nickel aesthetic is super nice and a definite improvement from the one that’s been following me around since college (I’m sure we all have the same one... you know, the one from IKEA?)
By now you’ve probably heard dozens of people rave about their weighted blankets. In fact, everyone in The Inventory now owns one and all of us are believers. Right now, you can join in on the fun and save big on a number of Buzio weighted blankets.
Here are your options:
- BUZIO 15 lbs Weighted Blanket (48 x 72 Inches) | $43
- BUZIO 15 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $46
- BUZIO 20 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $50
- BUZIO 25 lbs Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 Inches) | $70
With each of these, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the price listed. Don’t sleep on this deal.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.
Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $20 (after clipping the coupon on the page) is the best price we’ve ever seen.
Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.
Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”
Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is a super tiny 18W charging marvel that’s the size of your iPhone’s wall adapter. However, this unit can also charge small laptops, your Switch, and basically any tablet in addition to your smartphone. And right now, it’s just $16 which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.
Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page to get the best deal.
These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are marked down to $129. That’s $30 less than usual. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for less than usual.
If you clip the coupon on the page, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $17. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.
iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.
Looking for a new way to get back into shape after the holidays? Right now you can pick up a TRX Original - Strong System from Huckberry for a low $100. This set promises a full-body workout with only a few accessories.
It promises to help you “ tone your upper body, lower body, and core in as little as 15 minutes a day.” And the best part? It’ll pack down into a small, convenient bag.
Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry—this set comes with digital downloads of 8 TRX workouts and a moves chart to guide you.
Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.
Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon and use promo code 2ES42OYJ.
Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.
Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% Off Your Order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10. That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more.
Sherpa is a perfectly good fabric. While some people who suck at Pokemon don’t like it, people with refined tastes can enjoy the exceptional FNT Sherpa Zip Jacket from Huckberry for a low $112.
If you’re looking for super comfy layers this season, consider this jacket. It’s soft all the way around and offers a bunch of differed zippered pockets which is good. This usually sells for around $140, so this current price is a steal.
Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.
Are your feet feeling particularly vulnerable this winter? If so, we’ve got something that could help.
Right now you can invest in comfort with fancy new slippers during Huckberry’s slipper sale with prices starting at just $34. Whether you’re looking for a pair from SeaVees, Pendleton, Glerups, or New Balance, it’s highly likely you’ll find something comfy to slip into.
To be clear, these aren’t like those throwaway pairs you find in the bargain bin of some warehouse. These are bonafide slippers, and some like Glerups, have our readers’ stamp of approval. So make sure to check out all of your options in the deal page.