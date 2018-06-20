Find a one-day Logitech sale, the small kitchen-friendly Instant Pot Ultra mini, boxer briefs perfect for the summer heat, and more of today’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back today with another Logitech Gold Box sale, with deals on a bunch of different computer peripherals.



It’s not the best Logitech sale we’ve ever seen, but there’s certainly some good stuff here. The highlights are probably the speaker systems: Both a 2.1 and a 5.1 are down to their best prices ever. You could even use them with a home theater setup, if you wanted.

To read some recommendations, check out the post here or head over to Amazon to see the whole sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to block out the world and find your quiet place on an airplane or in an open office? These noise-canceling Plantronics BackBeat Pro+ over-ear headphones look great, sound great, and run for up to 24 hours on a charge.



For a limited time, promo code KJPLAN20 will get you a pair for $160 from Daily Steals, or $40 less than Amazon’s current going rate.

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $44 today with promo code ANKERPC3.

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Photo: Anker

Amazon is littered with USB-C connectivity dongles, but Anker’s new model might be the most space-efficient one yet. Despite a slim design that could fit in the a pen pocket in a computer bag, it includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even ethernet. Just use promo code ANKER833 to save $16 at checkout.

Photo: Gizmodo

The holy grail of prosumer photography right now is finding a way to combine the optics and light sensitivity of a dedicated camera with the portability and sharing abilities of a smartphone, and the DxO One comes as close as anything on the market. If you’ve had your eye on this unique gadget, you can grab it from Daily Steals for just $310 today with promo code KINJACAM, the best price we’ve seen.



I recommend reading the Gizmodo review for a full rundown of this thing, but basically, it’s a pocket-sized iPhone accessory that can capture way more light than the iPhone’s built-in camera, while still allowing you to use the phone’s giant screen to line up your shots, and its LTE connection to share them instantly. Basically, it’s the best of both worlds.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes



Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This MSI GeForce GTX 1070 TI graphics card was selling for over $800 earlier this year thanks to a widespread crypto-mining shortage, but now you can get it for a much more reasonable $480, and even fill out this rebate to get an extra $20 off. That’s actually cheaper than the going rate for the non-TI version right now, despite being about 15% faster.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $238, so go ahead and treat yourself.



h/t Travis Sanders

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables (3' | 6') are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $8 or $10 each, they cost about as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKER985 in either gray or red.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2018, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-WS99BT are on sale for an all-time low $160 today with promo code KJAUDIO, complete with massive 53mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $320 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 55" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain if you’re in the market.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerDrive 2 can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and its USB ports even light up so you can find them in the dark. Even if you have a car charger you’re happy with already, I like keeping a spare in my luggage for rental cars.t

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is $40 less than usual, and within a few bucks of the best price ever.



Graphic: Amazon

You can never have too much cast iron in your kitchen, and this tiny Lodge melting pot won’t take up too much space. It’s great for melting butter, warming sauces, or making it look like you have giant hands. It’ll set you back just $8 today, but just note it’s an Add-on item so it needs to ship with a larger order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the convenience of a Wi-Fi and Alexa-compatible thermostat, you don’t have to pay out the nose for a fancy touchscreen model from Nest or Ecobee. This Honeywell is ugly as hell, but it has the same basic set of smart features for just $80.





Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s newest product is...



<Pulls a random ping pong ball out of the bingo hopper>

A blender. How about that?

Its 1200W engine is no joke, it has a bunch of different modes (including one for cleaning), and is $30 off today, no promo code required. Now if only they’d get around to making that electric car.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Travelpro makes our readers’ favorite carry-on, and today, Woot is discounting two larger Travelpro hardside suitcases, so you can prepare for your summer travel plans.



Available in two colors, these roomy 25-inch suitcases are discounted by $100 when compared to the Travelpro website. They expand up to 2 inches for you over-packers, include a TSA-approved lock, and spinners wheels for easy maneuvering. This deal will only last through the end of the day, so don’t let this deal leave the gate without you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $20, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting. Pretty nifty.

Today’s price is about $4 less than usual, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

That’s right, a YETI sale. It happens so infrequently it’s hard to believe. But today, you can save 15% off (max $50) select YETI products from ebay when you enter promo code PLAYFUL15 at checkout. The sale includes the insanely popular YETI tumblers, some soft and hard coolers, accessories, and more. I expect some of the coolers to sell out, so if you’re the market, don’t hesitate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not a true sitewide sale like we’ve seen in the past, but eBay’s currently running a 15% promo code for a variety of sellers, most notably Dyson.



For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 15% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PLAYFUL15, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $179. Just don’t forget the code!

Image: Amazon

You can definitely say Amazon’s second best-selling down alternative comforter is well-vetted. It has earned a very impressive 4.5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews. The queen size is the best deal at $24, which matches its all-time low, and the king comforter is at a good price too, just $33. So if you’re in the market for some new bedding, today is a great day to buy.

Image: Amazon

You never know when you could use a folding table. At just $45 today, this 6-foot commercial Lifetime table is matching the best price we’ve ever seen and the lowest we’ve seen in more than three months. So you can host that backyard barbecue, use it for tailgating, spread out your tools, sit more people for a game night, and then fold it up for storage when you’re not using it. Today’s price might not last long, so grab this while it’s on sale.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes its own luggage now, and you can grab their 20" hardshell spinner for just $30 today, an all-time low. It’s sized to fit in pretty much any overhead bin, and includes a three year limited warranty, which is awfully generous at this price.

Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more. I have the Static V pad and for under $40, I’m kind of pissed I can’t return mine and grab it from Amazon.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now up to 70% off a ridiculous amount of things.

Net-a-Porter is the place to shop for designer clothing without being looked at funny. And with their huge sale going on right now, you may actually be able to afford something without refinancing your mortgage or selling your first born. Get up to 50% off clothes, shoes, bags, and more , to make you feel better about how this year will be.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

You probably carry a bag with you to work every single day, so it’s worth investing in one you’ll really love. The Daniel’s Briefcase is constructed from gorgeous Brazilian leather, and includes all the pockets you’ll need. So if you’re ready to treat yourself, you can preorder one on Kickstarter right now starting at $149, compared to the $195 MSRP.



Shane got an extended hands-on with The Daniel’s earlier this year, and even used it on a cross-country trip, and he came away impressed. Unlike a lot of Kickstarter bags, there are no gimmicks or clever innovations here: It’s just a really nice brag at a very fair price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off a ton of gear from Marmot. Outerwear, layering pieces, tents, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down summer workout gear to get you outside for a fun, a jog, or even just a brisk walk to the coffee shop.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s too late to brighten your smile for Valentine’s Day photos, but it’s never a bad time to whiten your teeth, and Amazon’s running one of the best Crest 3D Whitestrips we’ve ever seen. Clip the $5 coupon on the product page, then use promo code 10CRESTJUNE at checkout to save an extra $10, bringing the 22-piece set down to $29.



Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 25% promo code KINJAPRV.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection (featuring Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsche) are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 6/23, Target will send you a $25 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.



There are quite a few permutations of the Lord of the Rings films out there on Blu-ray, but the extended editions are the ones you want, and the extended trilogy pack is down to $40 at Amazon today.

All three extended films add up to 11 hours, not even counting the 26 hours of included special features, so block out a few vacation days. No wonder it’s the best selling Blu-ray in Kinja Deals history by a wide margin.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stuff your Kindle with some discounted magazine subscriptions today from this Amazon sale. Starting at just $4 each, you can get a 12 month subscription of popular magazines like GQ, Golf Digest, Bon Appetit, and more. That’s just 33 cents per issue, and a crazy huge discount from buying magazines at the airport. This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so grab what you need before time runs out!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s home improvement project season, so if you expect to spend some money at Lowe’s in the coming weeks and months, this deal is basically $10 for free. You’ll pay just $90 for this $100 gift card, while supplies last.

Graphic: DIRECTV Now

If you want to stream all of the FIFA World Cup games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment, if they include Fox in your area.



The service’s base package includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, which together will broadcast every World Cup match, though Fox is only available in certain markets (use this tool to find out if you’re covered). It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full World Cup access.

If Fox isn’t available in your area, Sling TV has another $10 option with every match that doesn’t rely on Fox, though commentary will be in French and Portuguese. Pretty much every country has more exciting soccer announcers than ours, even if you don’t understand the language, so maybe this is a plus! But if you’re primarily watching on mute at your desk at work, it doesn’t really matter.

Wolfenstein II is a very good and depressingly relevant game, and it’s a no-brainer for $20 if you don’t already own it on PS4. This was one of Black Friday’s top sellers at $25, and this is the first time we’ve seen it cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 1TB model for just $53 today, the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If Gloomhaven seems like a little much, or if you’re just a Nintendo fan, a couple of Mario-themed board games are on sale for some of the best prices ever right now, so you won’t need to spend too many of your gold coins.



Super Mario Level Up features a 3D game board reminiscent of the ending staircaes of Mario Bros. levels, while Monopoly Gamer is...Monopoly.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Amazon is sold out, Walmart also has it in stock for the same price, but they’ll knock off an extra $5 if you pick it up in store. They do this to save on shipping costs, because again, this board game weighs 20 POUNDS!

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $133 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $200.



While it lasts though, Walmart will let you order the game for $133, with an extra $5 off if you pick it up in-store. We posted this several weeks ago at $136 with a 2-5 week backorder, and it was a hit. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?



Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo earlier this month? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out this Friday, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not technically a deal, but if you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Given Nintendo’s penchant for sold out hardware, you probably don’t want to wait.



Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.



