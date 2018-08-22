Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Score discounts on Logitech gear, a $200 50" TV, an anxiety-reducing weighted blanket, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it today with its first Logitech PC accessory Gold Box in several months, with deals available for gamers and non-gamers alike.

The MX Master Mouse for $45 is undoubtedly the headliner here, and if you don’t own one, you should absolutely buy it. If it sells out, the Performance Mouse MX for $40 is also a great option.

There are several keyboards included as well, but our favorites are the K750, which uses solar panels to stay charged, and the K480, which works with multiple Bluetooth devices, and includes a stand for your tablet or phone.

A few of our other picks are in this post, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for $11 today with promo code KINJAAAA.



Editor’s note: That promo code is also the noise I make whenever our sites go down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With backlit buttons and a capacitive screen, the ability to control up to 15 devices, a handy charging cradle, and more compatibility than any other brand, the Logitech Harmony Advanced 950 is a worthy addition to your home and home theater, and today’s $170 deal is the best we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.



Samsung Q7FN 2018 Quantum Dot TVs | $1300-$3000 | MassDrop

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7 TV would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can score the best prices ever on three different sizes with our reader-exclusive deal from MassDrop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. Beyond the stellar picture quality though, you get Samsung’s new ambient mode, which blends the TV into the wall behind it when not in use, plus Bixby support, and a unique connectivity system that puts all of your inputs in a separate box, meaning you only have to run one thin cable (45' long!) to your TV, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Our readers can snag the 55" for $1,300 today, the 65" for $1,900, or the 75" for $3,000. That’s about $300, $300, and $500 less than you’ll see those sizes elsewhere, respectively.gotten this year.

Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORENC.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYAL5, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

YnM 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and you can score a 15-pounder for just $70 today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they’re more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and go into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to its lowest price ever in today’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 800 customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Just remember, this $90 price is only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have a big DIY project in your future, secure up to 30% off on nailers, compressors, and work gear from this one-day Home Depot sale.

An 18 gauge and 16 gauge cordless Ryobi nailer combo pack is just $250, which is good considering just one nailer with battery pack costs around $200 on other sites. This Porter-Cable compressor is about $30 off, and this Makita nailer is marked down to just $60.

To see all the deals, head over to Home Depot, and remember this sale ends at midnight.

Nomatic 30L Travel Bag | $179 | Kickstarter

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but its latest product is something else entirely: a 30L travel bag.

Like the much-hyped Peak Design travel bag, which is also on Kickstarter at the moment, the Nomatic travel bag can be used as both a backpack and a duffel, and includes a massive opening for easy packing, a laptop sleeve, a sock and underwear compartment, and other cool organizational features. If you ask me though, the coolest feature is the shoe pocket, which can hold not one, but two pairs of men’s size 12 shoes, and can either be sealed shut to keep water out, or vented to help with smells.

Nomatic’s already blown through its funding goal for this bag, and you can preorder one for $179 right now, compared to its $229 MSRP.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got three different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/2 horsepower for $45, 3/4 horses (horrifying image) for $89, or a full horsepower for $112, all of which are either the best prices ever, or very close to it. These deals are only available today, so get your order in before they’re all gobbled up.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $6 for a half-dozen (with code YZWDBSD6) is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You’re not going to use a label maker everyday, or even every week, but it can really help keep all your stuff organized. This Brother P-touch is new and improved with more features, fonts, and preset templates than the $10 one we normally post. Plus, this one can save up to 30 labels for quick re-prints. Typically around $30, $20 is a great price for this.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s $70 less than its current Amazon price and a solid deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your home office is only as good as the chair you’re sitting in, so treat yourself to a new one from this wide-ranging Walmart sale. Dozens of options are on rollback, from simple and affordable task chairs, to racing style gaming chairs, to this overstuffed executive chair, which I find myself wanting to take a nap in.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Dash Buttons are usually basically free, in that they cost $5, but get you a $5 discount the first time you use them to order a product from Amazon. But when they only cost $1, it’s like Amazon’s paying you to use them. Nearly 200 buttons are on sale today, and there’s no limit on how many you can purchase (you can only get the credit once per button type, but you can get multiple credits from different buttons), so get clicking.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Now that the end of the summer swelter is in sight, you can soak in milder weather with big discounts on outdoor furniture, decor, and accessories.

In typical Wayfair fashion, they’ve thrown in a ton of stuff, like umbrellas, rugs, patio furniture, deck storage boxes, grills, hot tubs, and more, all up to 70% off. I like this funky teardrop patio chair, modern chaise lounge, and huge selection of garden planters and decor. You have a couple of weeks to shop this sale, but it would be best to shop early before the good stuff disappears.



Photo: Amazon

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code CPVF6U5N, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look around the garage at any mechanic, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a tub of Gojo pumice hand cleaner. It cuts through grease like nothing else, and you can grab a gallon of it for just $11 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand (but well-reviewed) equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Screenshot: Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today with promo code SHARE during the Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, Peak suits, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still lugging around that backpack you bought in college, Amazon’s running a big sale today on leather messenger bags from Aaron Leather. All of the bags include plenty of pockets, plus padded internal walls to keep your computer safe, with prices starting at just $37.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $50 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Note: The coupon disappeared, but $13 for this book is still a smokin’ deal.

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for $13 today by clipping the $.78 coupon.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40 MSRP, which is a steal on its own, but it’s down to just $30 today at Walmart.



Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, it’s only available for new members, but if you want to get started with Xbox Live, Microsoft will sell you your first month for just $2, and throw in a second month for free.

From 8/20/2018 – 8/31/2018, new members buying Xbox Live Gold 1 Month for $2 will get a second month automatically added to their account at no extra charge.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an extra set of Joy-Con or two, this Nintendo-licensed PowerA stand is the easiest way to keep them charged. Because believe me, you do not want to be the guy whose controller dies during a round of Overcooked. At $16, it’s also never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

