Wednesday's Best Deals: LG CX 77" 4K OLED TV, Need for Speed Heat, Samsung Jet Vacuums, Naipo Massage Gun, Free Paramount+ Trial, Unicron Jerky CBD Candy, and More

LG’s CX 77" OLED 4K TV and Need for Speed Heat lead Wednesday’s best deals.



I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $200 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $260. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an AMD dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Note that this Chromebook 14 model (14-db0020nr) is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

Mpow M9 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M9 Wireless Earbuds. They’re just $28 when you clip the coupon. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. The coupon only works for the black color at this price.

The noise-canceling on all the Mpow products is incredible, and of course, the M9s are like this too. The 2 mics/CVC 8.0 tech helps reduce environmental noise and aids in voice clarity for all types of calls. If you’re on a lot of zooms and skypes, these might be your new best friend. You’ll get a full scope of balanced sound if you want to groove too. They have about 40 hours of playtime in total. It’s 6 hours off of a single charge with an extra 34 with the charging case. To get that full charge with the case, it will take about an hour. These pair easy via Bluetooth with your chosen device and look really sleek in the all-black. The M9s are sweatproof, so go ahead and take these on your next jog.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.

Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD Image : Samsung

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag. Right now, you can save $70 on Samsung’s 2TB model in black, bringing it close to the lowest price we’ve seen on this drive.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet.



If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card, here’s a great deal: right now you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $175, a 24% savings off the list price. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months, and a few bucks less than it’s been hovering at recently at Amazon.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KINJACL025 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $60 with the promo code KINJACL025 and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 17-78" expandable tripod stand, phone holder, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Image : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $220 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

You’ve played a racing game, but have you ever really PLAYED a racing game? I’m not talking about moving some joysticks around. I’m talking about holding a big honkin’ wheel and making your digital car turn with it. If you want to bring the thrill of real driving to your games, Logitech’s G923 racing wheel is currently on sale for $350. Logitech’s Trueforce technology integrates directly with a game’s physics to produce more realistic feedback. The package also comes with a pedal set as well, so you really get the full driving experience here. There’s a PS4/PS5 compatible version and one built for Xbox Series X. Both versions work with PC as well. There are more bells and whistles to explore here, so give it a look if you’re looking for a more realistic digital driving experience.

Need for Speed Heat (PC)

Screenshot : EA

I’ve got a need. And the only prescription is more speed. Racing enthusiasts can grab Need for Speed Heat for $15 on PC today, which is very, very cheap. What can we say? It’s a fun racing game where you drive a car very fast and avoid cops. You basically becoming a street racing night criminal terrorizing city streets for fun. What’s not to love. The Need for Speed series has been inconsistent over the years, but it is always so pleasurable to just zip around in these games. If you need an escape and want to barrel down a highway for a few hours, this is a very cheap and legal way to do so.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Screenshot : Sony

I don’t know about you, but I still collect physical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire spring gaming backlog in one go.

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Mario Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Admit it: you want the LEGO Mario toys. We don’t have to play pretend here. It’s just you and me, dear reader. We can drop our cynicism for this briefest of moments and get real with one another. When I first saw the Mario LEGO sets, I was like “pffft whatever.” But in my heart of hearts, these bring me joy and I secretly want them. I lover both Mario and LEGO and this is a delightful, creative combination. So here’s a little secret for you: there’s a buy 1, get 1 40% off LEGO Mario sets sale happening at Target right now. It’s the perfect way to grab the starter kit and an expansion to get started on your new obsession. I won’t tell anyone. Okay, now we can get back to being mad online gamers.



ha ha mario is for babies

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out two years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $40. The latest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise. And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.

Video games keep getting delayed. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. With few new releases to gum up your backlog, it’s a perfect time to curl up with a 100 hour RPG and cancel every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition are on sale for $25. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handful of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

Riarmo Galaxy Star Projector With Speaker Image : Riarmo

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the Riarmo Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today, a savings of 20% off the list price.

This start projector has a 4.6-star review average from 4,500+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It comes with two physical remotes, in case you lose one, plus you can use voice commands. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

When it comes to vacuums, you want something that can suck up debris well. When it comes to vacuum deals, you don’t want one that sucks. See what I did there? That’s a Tuesday pun for all the dads out there. Jokes aside, Samsung currently has a few of its Jet vacuums on sale for those who need a powerful new cleaning device. The sale features a trio of cordless stick vacuums that vary in price and features. The most inexpensive option is the lightweight Jet 70 for $349. Then we move up to the Jet 75, which features a long lasting battery for $399. Finally, there’s the $599 Jet 90, which comes with a dual charging station that can charge two batteries at a time. Whatever you choose, all three of these will get the job done. They suck and that’s a good thing.

Chubby Blob Seal Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

This full chonky boy is stuffed to the brim with all the fluff and white down cotton filling they could get in there. With soft velvety polyester on the outside, the sweet sea critter is ready for hugging. Take 10% off this comforting creature when you clip the coupon on the page.

This size is almost eighteen inches long and a great gift for any age. It does come bigger and smaller, though. Seals are natural clowns of the ocean and this replica’s adorable face will perk up any room you place it in. As this plush is not just cute, it obviously doubles as a large pillow for lounging, cuddling, and of course, naps. Nothing beats this chubby water dog, in my opinion.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Bonne et Filou Dog Macarons Image : Sheilah Villari

Happy National Puppy Day to our best boys and girls. They deserve a fancy treat for being such gems and putting up with us this year. And what’s the fanciest treat of all? Macarons! Bonne et Filou specialize in pupper versions of the french patisseries, and right now, you can save three boxes, clip the coupon.

You’ll get three boxes, each with six doggy macarons handmade from a 100% natural recipe crafted right here in the USA. This box specifically is made with oat flour, honey, coconut oil, and yogurt filling. The flavors in this bundle are Strawberry, Mint, and Lavender. The mint actually helps if your furry best friend has some bad breath. They’ve also been designed to give your pup a long-lasting chew so they won’t just be chowing these down. They can actually enjoy it. All dog sizes can partake, but if you have an itty bitty furball, maybe cut it into smaller portions. Each batch comes in a beautifully decorated box as if delivered right from a French cafe. They have a one-year shelf life and don’t need to be refrigerated. This is the perfect luxury gift for the best pooch. They earned something nice. Save $5 when you clip the coupon on the page.

Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too, given everything, is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save 17% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. Just clip the coupon on the page.

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you do like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Outdoor gatherings are still an awesome way to safely hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning your next one. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the next two days.

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.



Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s hearty polyester-canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Tacklife Circular Saw QR6H76XC Image : Andrew Hayward

After the last year that we all had, I wouldn’t blame you for needing to work out some aggression. Why not do it safely and productively by pouring that energy into home projects? Whether it’s pushed-off repairs or potentially beneficial upgrades to your living space, now’s a fine time to start plotting some handy tasks for the weeks and months ahead.

If those projects include any sort of cutting, consider picking up this Tacklife Circular Saw, which is currently 20% off at Amazon when you use promo code QR6H76XC at checkout. Beloved by Amazon customers with a 4.6-star rating from 6,800+ reviews, this handy saw has a unique handle designed to reduce fatigue and packs a laser guide, plus it blasts out 3,500RPM in cutting power ideal for things like wood, plastic, soft metal, and tile.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 17% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $66 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $23 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The Lightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.

The Godfather got it right—if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either—massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.



Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. With our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $600 on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $1,399. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.

Naipo Massage Gun 4V66HE4U Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 4V66HE4U at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,300+ reviews.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager LPG4BA3Z Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $33 (down from $100!) when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code LPG4BA3Z at checkout, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs.

The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again. This is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon in years, and many, many people have gotten satisfaction out of this massager, as evidenced by a 4.4-star rating from 39,000+ reviews.

Tacklife Metal Detector 8UKA4V22 Image : Andrew Hayward

Adventure and excitement are tricky to pin down these days given travel restrictions and the need for social distancing, but how about finding hidden treasure beneath the ground? That sounds cool, right? Get the hunt started with a Tacklife metal detector, marked down 40% off the list price to just $77 today when you pop in promo code 8UKA4V22 at checkout.

It can find things like gold, silver, and iron beneath the surface and has an adjustable stem to accommodate taller folks, as well as an anti-inference design. It’s even IP68 waterproof for use around water, so now you can be that guy at the beach. Good luck!

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

25% off Products SPRING Image : Ignacia Fulcher

It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?

20% off Animal Crossing Merch Image : Sheilah Villari

Did you spend all weekend asking Rilla and Chai to visit your campsite? I know I’m not the only one who started the task of asking this gang to visit Terrier Bay to collect all the new Sanrio merch. If you’re still in the island mood to celebrate one year of New Horizons, grab 20% off on some wonderful Animal Crossing merch. No code is needed, and the sale is expected to run the rest of the week.

New Horizons anniversary has meant updates with adorable characters returning to your floating paradise. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative with this killer mini backpack. All your favorites are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

No Nook Miles required for this sweet Dodo Airlines shirt. Show off that you are a frequent flyer and are on a first-name basis with Orville. This cotton tee is unisex and a great accessory for your next seaplane trip.

Spruce up your kitchen with your favorite musician, K.K. Slider! Nothing says hot out of the over like a KK mitt while you hum “Welcome Horizons.” Pair that with a potholder adorned with the sweet and kind face of Isabelle. Top it off with a cute towel printed with island dwellers, and you’ll have Happy Home Academy awarding you all the points.

All orders over $60 ship for free.





Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

