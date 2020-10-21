Wednesday's Best Deals: LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV, Rosetta Stone, Halloween Pet Costumes, Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn, Batman Beyond Blu-ray Set, and More

The 55" LG CX 4K OLED TV leads Wednesday’s best deals.



LG CX 55" OLED TV Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its lowest price ever at $1,497, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Western Digital 10TB Elements Portable HDD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 10TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Newegg has cut down to $190.

The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

Pipishell TV Wall Mount IXZ77BP3 Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Pipishell’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 26" and 55" up to 77 pounds. It has VESA holes up to 400 x 400, and it’s down to $21 with discount code IXZ77BP3.

With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.2" close to the wall and extends 18" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Image : Sennheiser

If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones to drown out the noise, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-canceling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose of noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Quentyn Kennemer

For the next week take 28% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a week or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

This deal will run until October 26.

JBL Tune 225 TWS Image : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands and their JBL Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

This is an exclusive bundle to Crutchfield so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds you get the gSport deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items.

Free two-day shipping on this item.

Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Keyboard Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re not a number cruncher, the number pad on your keyboard might as well pack it up and enjoy retirement. Whether you’re looking for more real estate on your desk or you hate redundancy as much as I do, ten-key-less boards have a solid niche, and Razer’s BlackWidow is one of the best in the game, especially with a $20 discount sweetening the deal. Now $70 with the discount, this is a mechanical keyboard utilizing orange switches, which feature a quiet click sound, but still providing that quick and light travel. That makes it well-suited for both gaming and office work.

You can work in the dark thanks to white backlighting on the keys, and it’s possible to reprogram any key or combination of key presses to do whatever you want with Razer Hypershift.

Anker Roav SmartCharge Image : Gabe Carey

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $14 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

The Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $14 today.

Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

With a sharp $80 discount, this 2.1-channel Insignia soundbar falls to just $70 at Best Buy. This powerful 80W system also includes a wireless subwoofer to pump the bass without the added wires to trip you up. Your options for connecting it to your home theater system include RCA and optical audio, but you can also beam music from your smartphone over Bluetooth.

AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub 2AW3AXI3 Image : Aukey

If I could melt every single tech thing in my life down to one convenient device, I would. Until technology catches up to my imagination, products like this 5-in-1 Aukey charger will have to do. It’s a wireless charging pad, but it also sports two USB ports and an HDMI connection, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery to charge smartphones, Switches, MacBooks, and iPads at the fastest speeds possible. This convenient little puck is normally $50, but input coupon code 2AW3AXI3 and you’re on the hook for just $25.

Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones Image : Quentyn Kennemer

While $100 for headphones isn’t a cheap buy for everyone, it’s an excellent price for a pair of powerful Sennheiser wireless cans in the HD 350BT, now $20 off at the likes of Best Buy and Crutchfield. They’ll offer Sennheiser’s beloved sound signature over a pair of 32mm dynamic drivers, and with Bluetooth 5.0 AptX Low Latency, they’re totally usable for gaming and movies with minimal audio sync issues.

Like many other Sennheiser wireless headsets, the Smart Control app puts you in control of several features (there’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support) and sound EQ settings to make the 350BT your own. You’ll have 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it gets to full in under 2 hours with a USB-C connection. These are also foldable for easy storage.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $13, the lowest price ever and an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play. For those without a Switch, you can also find the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on sale for $20.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $45, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

You can also still find it for $50 on Xbox One and PS4 at Amazon.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Xbox One controllers have been hard to come by since the pandemic hit, and the few in stock tend to hover above their original $60 price point. Thankfully, cheaper and cheaper listings are popping up, like this one in red down to $50. You’ll find the same prices for Blue, Grey/Blue, and Grey/Green.

These models all feature Bluetooth, so you can use them for Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even Android smartphones.

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this 6-pin set for $22 is kind of a steal.

These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are, no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Newegg is offering 43% off of 32 GB of XPG DDR4 RAM for your PC. This is two 16 GB sticks. Of course, you need to make sure of whether or not your motherboard is compatible with DDR4 first, but if it is up-to-date enough, this is a fantastic deal to give your PC a boost. It is probably the easiest upgrade to make and offers a big bang-for-your-buck in terms of the performance boost from my experience.



Whether you need more RAM to assist your multi-tasking or your gaming, I would take advantage of this deal.

This deal is only good until Friday.

Ready to jump back to the simpler moments of life? The nostalgia oozes from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered with its roster of classic legendary skaters, perfectly equipped abandoned buildings, and the soundtracks of your adolescence, all upgraded to full HD with 60 frames per second.



It launched for a reasonable $40, but you can save even more today with a 15% discount bringing your final total down to $34, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription OCTOBERPS Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Nearing the end of your PlayStation Plus subscription? It would normally cost you $60, but today at Eneba, you can add a whole year to your account for just $29, the full discount only applying with promo code OCTOBERPS. PlayStation Plus is required for online play and cloud saves, but there are other premium benefits like access to a growing list of quality games, exclusive discounts, and Share Play built into the cost.

For instance, this month you can play bloodsucking simulator Vampyr and revisit the streets of Need for Speed: Payback, and the freebies will continue rolling for the PlayStation 5 (if you can even get your hands on one). These shut-ins won’t go away quickly and quietly, so if you’re planning on increasing your gaming hours to fill the time, PS+ is an absolute necessity.

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code OCTOBERPS

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Three Months) XGPUOCT Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $25 at Eneba (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X. Just use promo code XGPUOCT at checkout to secure the savings.

25% Back on Select Digital Gaming w/ Prime Card Image : Gabe Carey

Have a Prime credit card or willing to enroll with Visa? You might just be in luck. Avid gamers who check out with their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card can get 25% back through October 18 from a wide range of titles and subscription memberships. Refill your PlayStation Plus membership and take home $15 to fuel up again later. Nintendo Switch owners can net anywhere from $1 to $25 depending on the amount you spend on eShop credits. Xbox faithfuls can score up to 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes access to over 100 games and online multiplayer through Xbox Live Gold.

That said, if you’re not into credit cards or not entirely sold on the concept of getting one from Amazon, I can’t say I blame you. Luckily, Eneba is also selling PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions at steep discounts today, courtesy of our own Quentyn Kennemer. So either way, you’re set.

Super Mario Odyssey Screenshot : Nintendo

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to grab Super Mario Odyssey now’s your chance. Nintendo titles rarely go on sale, but the game is down to $45 right now, so if you’re looking to get your Mario fix, now’s not a bad time to click that buy button.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130 when you use promo code KINJALY1, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 25% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

2-Day Blanket And Throw Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The season of being wrapped up in a cozy blanket watching football or a Hallmark movie is upon us. Blankets and throws are the cornerstones of a perfectly lazy and comfy weekend. Wayfair has almost 4,000 on sale for the next two-days to upgrade your snuggly fall to winter experience.



Take 35% off this Nader Blanket ($37) and it’s still available in sixteen vibrant colors. This is your classic knitted throw that is at the foot of every bed in every guest room or hangs on the back of the sofa. The fringe gives it that timeless and retro feel because your grandparents’ house always had one or ten. You can practically smell the pie cooling and envision the hot chocolate on its way to you as you sink into the fluffy texture.



The perfect faux fur blanket is the ultimate in cold weather. This massive Snow Leopard throw (52%) is 100% polyester but has an extra layer for chilly nights. If you’re ready to do your holiday shopping this is a great gift as it’s packed up as a pristine present. And it’s from Christian Siriano so luxury is written all over it. Oh, it’s almost 60% off in this sale too.

Plush and lush. This is the ultimate blanket for curling up with a pet and good book. Another animal-friendly selection as the fur is faux, it comes in nine colors to blend in with the decor of any room. This blanket from Caston ($30) is 57% off and machine washable.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

No-Contact Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $23 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.



BioBidet Bliss BB2000 Image : BioBidet

When we’re huddled around the fire, telling our grandchildren about the beginnings of the 2020 pandemic, there’s no doubt the Great Toilet Paper Shortage will get at least a nod. Once people got wind of that, bidets started going out of stock, too. It makes sense; your apartment’s already got water flowing, toilet paper stock is one less thing to worry about having to trek into the store for, and you’re saving a bit of paper along the way. Right now, the BioBidet Bliss BB2000 is down from $1,500 to $640. Still a big ol’ yikes from me, but if you want a bidet with an on-demand heating system, stainless steel nozzle, wireless controls, and motors, go for it.

Not all bidets are this pricey, and a quick search on Amazon shows there’s plenty of good ones you can get for a lower price. Here’s one for $43, another for $29, and a flashy one for $90; take your pick.

EZVIZ C6CN Indoor Wireless Security Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

Today only take $10 off this Indoor Wireless Security Camera to help monitor whatever you need to in your home. Be it a rascally pet, active kids, a fussy baby, or just keeping watch to put your mind at ease. No matter what you’re using it for snag 25% off right now.

The 1080p resolution comes through in even low light and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. And with two-way audio, you can catch a wily dog in the act of chewy something they shouldn’t or perhaps even siblings bickering. The C6CN, like most of these cameras, will alert you when movements happen so you can hop on the app and check out what the goings-on are. The set up is simple and you’ll be storing images and footage on a microSD card. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to completely disconnect from your responsibilities there this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on this item.

Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn Image : Sheilah Villari

The dream is to be tough but tender right? This undead My Little Pony knock-off is just that. If you’re still looking for a decoration for the haunting season but want to seem more approachable this 6-foot tall light up Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn is that. With the coupon save a total of $55 on it.

The LED lights on the inside of the mythical beast shine bright even on the darkest night. While yes this is built for the outdoors with its durable material, long power cord, fastened ropes, and built-in sandbags there’s nothing in the rulebook that says you can’t bring this inside if you’ve got the room. Quite the decoration this would be indoors, but hey if you’ve got the space why not? My neighborhood goes ham on Halloween with decorations so I think this eerie equine creature is adorable and in no way is obnoxious. Just because it’s Hallows’ Eve soon doesn’t mean it has to all be blood and gore, maybe a scary sweetie is what we need this year.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand Image : Walker Edison

Get the chickens into the coop and settle up for a nice staycation with Netflix. You won’t want to do anything else after you add this farmhouse-style TV stand to your entertainment center, which falls to $150 at Amazon after a $42 discount. Available in White Oak, this stand holds TVs up to 65 inches.

There’s a shelf in the middle for decorative items, while the cabinets on each side can hide your set-top boxes and consoles to keep them from clashing with your homestead style.

Save up to 25% on Rubie’s Pet Costumes Image : Sheilah Villari

So you’re probably celebrating Halloween at home this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in style. If you’re lucky enough to have a furry best friend this is their time to shine. Take 25% off almost 30 different costumes from the spooky dress up powerhouse Rubie’s. Snag a bag of cookies for your pet pal too so they don’t feel left out on that whole trick-or-treat part.

There is quite a variety and this sale covers lots of fandoms. If your pooch is your number one sidekick Robin is the way to go. Is your pet out of this world? I bet they’d look amazing as the Dark Lord Vader or even a Wookie. Or maybe your pupper is the best darn co-pilot in the skies. Just because things aren’t like they used to be doesn’t mean fun can’t be had with those you love this scary season. Even if it’s just you and your fur baby dress up, snack down, and get ghoulish.

All these ship for free if you’re a Prime member.

Kuppet Air Purifier Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

The changing of the seasons seems to have resulted in an allergy and sometimes an asthma flare-up for me. I also try to keep my apartment as clean as possible and vacuum regularly, but dust is still an issue in an old apartment no matter how reliable your Dyson is. Between these two issues, I walk around lately sniffling as if I’ve just had a good cry in the mornings before my allergy meds kick in.



I’m fine, really, I just need some good clean air! I’ve had an eye out for a decent deal on an air purifier for a while now as a result, and today I found that this Kuppet air purifier is 30% off when you clip the coupon on Amazon— a pretty steep discount. This purifier captures and filtrates pet dander and hair, smoke, mold, odors, dust, and other allergens and pollutants in the air. This model is ideal for medium spaces of just under 400 square feet.

Just check the little box below the $176 price point on Amazon to bring the device down to $123 at checkout.

Eufy Security 2K Wired Video Doorbell Image : Eufy

If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate with them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security wired doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and Best Buy has it discounted by $30, making your final total $170. You’ll need a base station if you don’t already have one.

If you find yourself in need of more sweaters, boots, and other fall apparel as we head into the second half of October, you should check out ASOS. The retailer is offering up to 70% off some seasonally appropriate attire right now, and I found more than a few good deals.



Perhaps the best deal is this super cute boxy crew neck sweater, only $17 right now. You can layer over it with this classic Only Lally Boucle wool coat, $63, as the season gets chillier.

These $41 London Rebel block heeled boots will pair perfectly with any outfit, and you can add a cable knit scarf in a bright shade for a pop of color for $22.

The men’s section has some sleek-looking burgundy leather boots on sale for just $43. They have the classic look like they will go with any fall outfit, which should definitely include a Brave Soul 100% cotton roll neck sweater— only $18 now. The weather may not be too cold yet, but you may also want to invest in warmer wear like the longline sherpa coat for $42, just to think ahead.

Some of these picks are selling fast on the site, so grab them while you can.

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste is a concern. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $14 on Amazon.

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Look, I am all for saving paper. Let me just say that from the start. But, there are certain work and school tasks that have come up recently in which printing off some things has been necessary.



I was pretty shocked to discover that my local Best Buy has been effectively wiped clean of their printer stock. It seems that with more people working from home, at home printers and scanners are in higher demand.

Thankfully, there are some to be found online— like this candy red Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer. It’s down to just $60 right now, which is a $30 discount. I feel like if I had a printer this vibrant I would never forget to order ink again! Ah, who am I kidding? I definitely would still put that expense off for as long as I could.

JBL Tune 600BTNC Image : Sheilah Villari

Bass lovers come through. This deal is for you. These wireless Bluetooth headphones from JBL have the purest and deepest bass tones and right now they’re just $60. The Tune 600BTNC headphones are ANC equipped so great for travel or while working out. You’ll get 16 hours of playtime off of one charge which takes about 2 hours to get there. However, if you’re in a rush in a 5-minute charge you can get pretty close to an hour of playtime which is pretty amazing. These are lightweight and fold up, again really ideal if you live a life on the go. They pair quickly with your chosen device and come in this beautiful blue color or the traditional black.

Free two-day shipping on all orders.

Firsting 1080p Webcam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you still need a webcam and you don’t want to shell out close to $100 for the best, this $22 unit by Firsting has 1080p plug-and-play functionality, complete with a stereo noise-canceling microphone that can hear you from up to 10 meters away. Just clip the coupon at Amazon to take advantage of the savings.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delightful Dash appliance.

Cube Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Cleaning everything is pretty important right now. Our hands, face masks, doorknobs, and every other surface we touch. We might not think about cleaning the air though. Considering how COVID-19 is spread I’m surprised purifiers aren’t flying off the shelves. I have seen a few restaurants that have opened their doors have invested in air purifiers. I say if you find a good one go for it. Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier is $150 off currently and is one of the most solid ones on the market.

My roommate and I actually have an AirSoap and I can tell you it really does feel different in the living room. The Cube Air Purifier has a triple layer HEPA filtration system which is incredibly helpful if you have a few pets, which we do in our home. This will help clear dander, dust, allergens, and will even deodorize. Most of these run super quiet even while putting out a really calming and cool draft. You can connect this purifier to your Alexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control. The digital panel display is simple to read and understand. The filter lasts up to one year before needing to be changed which is definitely one of the longest use ones I have seen. This is a great investment for a more comfortable house and a safer living environment.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot Image : Le Creuset

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

VAVA Dual Dash Cam with 2" LCD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred. This model also has a 2" LCD screen that the cheaper version lacks.