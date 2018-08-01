Snag deals on a quintessential KitchenAid mixer, a six-camera security system, $75 off a Dyson ball vacuum, and the rest of the best deals the internet has to offer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SDBUDS01.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Note: The WeMo Mini has a firmware update that adds this feature without a bridge, but other models still need it.

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

In hindsight, why wouldn’t an LED desk lamp have a Qi pad built in? It just makes sense. This one’s only $30 today with promo code AUKEYS05, and includes four different brightness levels, in addition to built-in wireless charging for your phone.

Netgear Arlo 6-Pack | $400 | Amazon

Netgear’s popular Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Amazon will sell you a six-camera starter kit for $400, an all-time low, and a whopping $150 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $60 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house.



Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $56. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals



Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, or about $75 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Photo: Jonatan Pie (Unsplash)

It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up.

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $60 and $64 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. Tied for cheapest, the black palm bag is only $60, this plain black bag is just $61, and my favorite, the wine/tan bag is just $60 as well. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you already own a Dremel, you can make it do a lot more with this 282 piece accessory kit from Tacklife. Tucked into the carrying case, you’ll find accessories for sanding, grinding, cutting, polishing, and a lot more. Just use promo code 8RL7WQZW at checkout to get it for $18.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to do any electrical work around your house, you need to have a multimeter in your toolbox. This one’s only $9 with promo code 3P8TMFOK, just please, please be careful.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, guys, it’s porch swing season! This swinging bench includes a canopy for shade, and in a major twist, can fold down into a flat, hammock-like outdoor bed. Save $50 at checkout with promo code HEAVYDUTYSWING to get it for just $120, with free shipping.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$219 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.

This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code WUOINIVO.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get caffeinated with this 20% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. They have two espresso and cream drinks (both light and regular) and a pack of Cubanos, which has cream and sugar.



The coupon only applies to Subscribe & Save orders, but you can get the 20% off even if you only get one shipment. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Image: Amazon

Already a finalist in this week’s inexpensive office chair co-op, the Gaiam balance ball chair just got even more affordable. This chair can help improve your core strength and balance, and stop you slouching, all while you’re sitting at your desk.



There are bunch of colors to pick from, and although this isn’t the best price we’ve seen on these chairs, it is a good $10 off the usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Essentially the equivalent of your dog splaying out on the cold tile, this discounted cooling mat will help your pup cool down all summer long.

They’re designed to fit into kennels or crates and will keep cool for up to 3 hours, then automatically recharging after 15- 20 minutes. A few sizes are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, but this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so grab what you need early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA803.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for $20 today, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Your car often tries to tell you something, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate in the primitive language of check engine lights. Today only on Amazon, a bunch of code readers from LaunchDirect are on sale, including some for as low as $15. The more expensive models in the sale will record readings while you rev the engine, or can be updated online, but for the vast majority of people, the $15 model will get the job done.



Treat yourself to a new water bottle with these discounts on CamelBak Chute bottles. The wide mouth makes them easier to drink out of, but like all CamelBak bottles, they won’t leak. This sale includes two 32 oz bottles and one 25 oz for just $7. Just note, the 25 oz is an Add-on item, so it needs to ship with a larger order.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chronic over-packers, this deal is for you. You probably have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging luggage scale is small enough to take with you, so you can figure out the right combination of bags to carry all those heavy souvenirs back home. It normally would set you back $10, but is just $6 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.

Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $28, or only about $4-$5 more than the usual price of the switch by itself.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your backseat passengers entertained with this car headrest tablet and phone mount. It snaps into the metal bars in the headrest and can hold most tablets and phones. Use code MOUNT888 to get it for just $8.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

Graphic: Prive Revaux

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get a selection for 25% off today, or three for $60 with promo code blowout25. This deal is only available on a subset of frames, but there are some good options in there.

Screenshot: Marmot

At this point, it’s continuously warm enough to hike (though sometimes a little too warm), and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Right now, Marmot is taking 50% off all of last year’s gear, plus you can use the code SAVE20 and get an extra 20% off at checkout. Plan your next camping trip accordingly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A foam roller can work wonders for your sore muscles after a workout, and this unique model from TriggerPoint can flex around the contours of your body for more comfortable and efficient rolling. Get it for $25 today on Amazon, the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen as long as a YETI or RTIC, but this soft Ozark Trail cooler can hold 36 cans plus ice, has two built-in bottle openers, and is perfect for a tailgate or day at the beach. The green model (pictured above) is currently priced at $29, compared to $49 for the other colors, so grab this deal before it melts.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Add the complete The Patternist series to you Kindle for $4 today. If you’re unfamiliar, this series was written by one of science fiction’s greatest authors, Octavia E. Butler, who also wrote the soon-to-be Netflix show, Dawn, and the must-read Kindred.

In the late seventeenth century, two immortals meet in an African forest. Anyanwu is a healer, a three-hundred-year-old woman who uses her wisdom to help those around her. The other is Doro, a malevolent despot who has mastered the power of stealing the bodies of others when his wears out. Together they will change the world. Over the next three centuries, Doro mounts a colossal selective breeding project, attempting to create a master race of telepaths. He succeeds beyond his wildest dreams, splitting the human race down the middle and establishing a new world order dominated by the most manipulative minds on Earth. In these four novels, award-winning author Octavia E. Butler tells the classic story that began her legendary career: a mythic tale of the transformation of civilization. This ebook features an illustrated biography of Octavia E. Butler including rare images from the author’s estate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1992's Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is one of Cyberpunk’s defining texts, and an all-too-familiar send-up of modern capitalism. Download it straight to your Kindle for just $2 today.



From Amazon:

From the opening line of his breakthrough cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson plunges the reader into a not-too-distant future. It is a world where the Mafia controls pizza delivery, the United States exists as a patchwork of corporate-franchise city-states, and the Internet—incarnate as the Metaverse—looks something like last year’s hype would lead you to believe it should. Enter Hiro Protagonist—hacker, samurai swordsman, and pizza-delivery driver. When his best friend fries his brain on a new designer drug called Snow Crash and his beautiful, brainy ex-girlfriend asks for his help, what’s a guy with a name like that to do? He rushes to the rescue. A breakneck-paced 21st-century novel, Snow Crash interweaves everything from Sumerian myth to visions of a postmodern civilization on the brink of collapse. Faster than the speed of television and a whole lot more fun, Snow Crash is the portrayal of a future that is bizarre enough to be plausible.ilable to new subscribers only.

Screenshot: Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game to date (for good reason), but amazingly, nearly half of all Switch owners don’t have it yet. If you’re one of them, fix that today for $50, or $10 off.

Screenshot: Amazon

Darkest Dungeon is great no matter how you play it, but it’s probably best enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch. Amazon has it marked down to $30 today, a $10 discount, and the best price we’ve seen. This Ancestral Edition includes the Crimson Court DLC pack, which adds new bosses, a new hero class, a new region, and 10 new buildings.

Persona 5 [PS4] | $30 | Amazon

Like RPGs? Own a PS4? Buy Persona 5 for $30, an all-time low. Check out Kotaku’s video overview above for an idea of what to expect. Spoiler alert: It’s pretty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s AA Joy-Con battery grips allow your controllers to run for longer on a charge, yes. But just as importantly, they make them a lot more comfortable to hold. Get a set for an all-time low $12, and throw a few rechargeable AAs in your cart while you’re at it.

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but two years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $10 on PS4 right now.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

