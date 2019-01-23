Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Crucial SSDs, Nike clearance, and the BodyBoss 2.0 lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



The Apple Smart Keyboard is the perfect accessory to go with that 2017 iPad Pro you bought yesterday. At $110, this is a great deal made even better by the fact that it costs $42 less than what’s currently on Amazon right now—just make sure to use the promo code KJSMARTKEY.

Advertisement

It’ll connect to your iPad Pro with the Smart Connector and folds into a cover when not in use. And, hey, if you bought an iPad Pro... you actually want to do more than dick around with it, right?

Photo: Amazon

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (down from the usual $10), about as small as these things can possibly be.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $25, the best price we’ve seen — just clip the coupon on the page and apply code YI4HOME9.



Want to monitor an outdoor space? This weatherproof model with two-way audio support is also on sale for $64 with promo code YICAME69.

Yi offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

When we asked you to nominate your choice for the very best work mouse, the Anker Ergonomic Mouse was one of your top three picks. And right now, there’s a coupon to bring it down to just $10.

Additionally, there are also discounts on its wireless cousins if you’re as wire-averse as I am. Make sure to copy and paste the coupon code at checkout to get the best price.

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.



SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Both Crucial’s 2.5" and M.2 500GB SSDs are $58, and the smaller 240GB 2.5" SSD is the lowest we’ve ever seen at $34, so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $200 investment.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with half a terabyte of storage. And this $200 price may seem steep, but it’s $100 off the regular price and the best we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.

Photo: Amazon

If you demand a lot out of your Bluetooth speakers, this discounted Aukey SoundTank might be just what you’re looking for.



Advertisement

Very few Bluetooth speakers can run for 30 hours on a charge, nevermind ones that cost $21. This model is also splash-proof, and features dual 5W drivers, meaning it should be loud enough for most occasions indoors or out. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA2AK at checkout to save a whopping $25.

Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a Voyage from this Woot closeout while you still can.

Unlike some other recent Voyage deals we’ve seen, these aren’t refurbs. They’re brand new units with full warranties that were meant to be 3G models in Europe. The 3G connectivity doesn’t work in the U.S. however, so Woot is advertising them as Wi-Fi only.

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SCHPSD66.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

Shure consistently makes great headphones and right now you can use the promo code KINJA20A to save up to $100 on a few models on Amazon.

Advertisement

Consider the $400 Shure SRH1540. Normally $500, this premium, closed-back reference model offers sonics even the most critical audiophile would appreciate. It’s big and a tad pricey, but if you have the dough it’s worth the investment.

Of course, there are also sub-$100 models to choose from, including a wired and wireless sound-isolating model.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. It’s down to an all-time low $30 with now with promo code ANKER551.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $1 coupon available.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, gamers. This deal on 32" 144hz Monoprice monitors may be a contender for the deal of the week.



Advertisement

Both the curved and flat screen models use AMD FreeSync technology, swivel, rotate to a vertical orientation, and are VESA-mount compatible. Each display features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 for under $300.

This price is at least $100 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last year.

Photo: Amazon

They aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $348 WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $148, or $50 less than usual (though they were down to $98 around the holidays). The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a...

...

...

sound investment.

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.



Photo: Amazon

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane, or even your TV. But for just $23 (with promo code 493GG6KN), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency, and can transmit to two pairs of headphones simultaneously for shared listening.



Advertisement

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s more than a few dirt bags and assholes out there. And I wish you’ll never need this sort of thing but the Katana Safety Arc could put a stop to a potentially volatile situation.

Advertisement

This smartphone-attached “panic button” has a few alarms built-in, both audible and discreet. When triggered, it’ll bypass the user’s locked home screen to contact the Katana’s response center which, in turn, can contact “local emergency services and/or up to seven friends and family.”

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. But just a heads up, you’ll only get 1 month of the response service for free. After that a subscription is $15 per month but there’s also a $144 annual plan, which saves you $3 each month.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s truly wireless headphones have always offered great value for the money, and now you can save for the first time on the company’s newest Soundcore Liberty Airs.

First, let us acknowledge what we are all thinking: These look a lot like AirPods. What, with the thin microphone stalks and dental floss-looking charging case. But unlike AirPods, the Liberty Airs have adjustable rubber ear tips, so they’ll actually seal your ears, no matter what size they are. And for just $64 (with promo code SDCAIR02), they include Bluetooth 5 for a solid connection, five hours of battery life (20 if you include the power in the charging case), and an 18 month warranty.

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKERKJ8) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Advertisement

Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound. They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.



Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers named AmazonBasics Velvet Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers, and you can add 30 of the shirt/dress version to your closet for less than $10 today. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping, and they’re very slim, so you can fit a lot of them.



Image: Wayfair

Don’t sweep this sale under the rug: Right now, Wayfair is marking down rugs of all shapes and sizes by up to 70%. Those in the market for a room-making area rug should pay special attention; bigger 8' x 10' are down to $100, while 5' x 8' rugs are going for $40. Plus, you’ll be able to find discounted neutral, blue, and quick-ship options to match any decor. This sale lasts until February 5, but you should still act quickly to ensure you snag the right rug for you.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

No joke, I dove head first into a giant tub of these Cheez Balls last weekend. And this $22 12-pack of Planters Cheez Balls may find its way into my schedule, real soon.

Advertisement

I know there are probably classier, more artisanal, less messy snacks out there. But in terms of fun and ridiculousness, these are pretty great in my book.

Be sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the maximum discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. And you can start blasting away at grime for just $57 right now.



Advertisement

At 1350 PSI, it’s not the most powerful pressure washer out there, but it’s a great starter washer, and should be sufficient for most household tasks. You can even save a few extra bucks by choosing in-store pickup, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.

Photo: Amazon

Of all the mindless tasks that make up any DIY project—turning screws, hammering nails, measuring things—sanding wood is indisputably the most unpleasant. It takes forever, you get splinters, and your arm feels like it’s going to fall off for days afterwards.

Advertisement

But for $21 with promo code CSUTXLE8, you can buy a power tool that will do most of the hard work for you. This variable speed sheet sander from Tacklife sands a much larger area than your hand, or say, a Dremel, and it even has a dust collector to keep your work area (and your lungs) clean. If you’re a home contractor at heart, you’ll probably want something from a known brand with a longer warranty and better support, but for occasional DIY work, this should do just fine.

Our readers have bought thousands of entry-level Roomba 650s, but today we’ve spotted an all-time low price on the upgraded 690, which adds a few much-welcome features.



Advertisement

As far as vacuuming performance goes, this should be essentially identical to the 650; the difference all comes down to connectivity. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to schedule and start the Roomba from anywhere via a smartphone app, or even control it with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

I know “smart” features on a lot of products are basically just an excuse to charge more, but as a Roomba owner, I think these make a ton of sense. I can tell you from experience that programming a Roomba without an app is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, and the ability to start it remotely means you can run the Roomba while you’re out of the house, and come back home to clean floors.

Image: Amazon

A good accent wall really adds that special something to a home, and thanks to this deal, you don’t have to shell out to get one of your own. Right now, a variety of 3D wall panels from Art3d are on sale in a range of colors, patterns, and materials that are sure to impress your houseguests.

For as little as $50, pick up a 6- or 12-pack of the leather or PVC panels of your choosing. Unlike the sticker tiles we’ve previously written about, these panels don’t seem to be self-adhesive, but they’re still relatively simple to install using any all-purpose adhesive glue. Not to mention, the satisfaction of staring at your new cool wall every day will make the minimal effort put into this DIY well worth it after wall, uh, all is said and done.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this winter? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and the bulky sweaters and jackets you may or may not need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your first big trip of the year.

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $7 today with promo code CMDQ6ZPN, the best price we’ve ever seen.