Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$95 Kindle Voyages, LG’s OLED TVs, and more discounted Halloween costumes lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Advertisement

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $120 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $95 price is terrific, especially considering the product’s impending rarity. Once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.

You can also opt for a model with free cellular connectivity for $112.

Refurb Kindles and Kindle Paperwhites are also on sale, though those prices aren’t unprecedented.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to an all-time low $1000 today at Woot as a refurb, o $1800 for 65" (though we’ve seen refurbs from Walmart for $1,600, in that case).



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There aren’t many Qi pads out there that can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W speed, and this Anker pad is one of the cheapest we’ve seen to date. Just note that it requires a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, which is not included, so you’ll need to provide your own.

Don’t have a spare lying around? This deal is still available.

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $15 tool kit (with promo code HA11OROR) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout).You can also add LG’s SK9Y Dolby Atmos sound bar to your order for $420, or $277 less than Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and you can save on two different lengths today.



Advertisement

In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, these Minger strips include app control and a built-in microphone that allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed a similar strip—without the app support—above my kitchen cabinets (pictured here), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Note: The 6' model can run off USB power, but the 16' one has to be plugged into an outlet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $50 today, or $30 less than usual.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code ANKER532 on any color or either size to save on a two-pack.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Advertisement

Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Photo: Amazon

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? These 64GB and 128GB cards from Silicon Power are incredibly affordable right now, and among the best deals we’ve ever seen on cards from reliable manufacturers.

Photo: Amazon

By pairing a couple of standard USB chargers with a super-powerful 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, Aukey built one of the most practical and future-proof desktop charging hubs you can buy. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY12A.

Photo: Anker

Most laptops have an SD card slot, but microSD slots are far less common, even as the smaller cards have replaced their larger brethren for the majority of applications. Sure, those microSD cards come with an adapter, but if you’re anything like me, you lost that thing within about 15 seconds. This Anker USB card reader though can read both types of cards, and it’s only $7 today with promo code ANKERC67.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Continuing the recent spate of Halloween Gold Box deals, Amazon’s running an eclectic sale today with deals on costumes, decorations, and treats. A lot of the costumes are licensed from either Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them or Cuphead, which, uh, okay.

Screenshot: Amazon

Upsetting smells and stains come with the territory of owning a pet, but you can keep your house looking and smelling pristine with highly-rated Natures Miracle cleaning products. A whole bunch of formulations are on sale today for dog and cat owners, starting under $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Deep-cleaning your carpets and upholstered furniture can be an eye-opening experience, especially after you host a bunch of guests for holiday get-togethers. So if you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for just $99 today. The Hoover Turbo Scrub Deluxe has a squeaky-clean 4.5 star review average, and this bundle includes some accessories designed just for pet owners.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t need it for a couple more weeks, but you might as well plan ahead to decorate your house for every holiday with just one $21 gadget (with promo code KINJALIGHTS), the greatest innovation in holiday decor in decades.



Advertisement

This waterproof LED projector comes with 12 different themes like spooky Halloween bats, snow flakes, four leaf clovers, falling leaves, and Valentine’s Day hearts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you’re not flying in first class, you can grab some great-looking leather travel essentials for economy-class prices today. This Amazon Gold Box includes duffel bags, dopp kits, and messenger bags, with prices starting at just $22. My dad’s used the same leather duffel bag for as long as I can remember, and it’s only gotten better with age. How many pieces of luggage can you say that about?

Photo: Groupon

If you live near a Sam’s Club, but the membership fee has scared you off from joining, this might change your tune. Groupon is currently selling two Sam’s Club membership packages, plus a bunch of extras, for significant discounts.



Here’s what you can choose from:

$35 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$10 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

$45 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package ($114.96 value)



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$20 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

Free Gourmet Sampler Cheesecake ($14.98 value)

If you use the gift cards and free items, they’re basically paying you to get a Sam’s Club membership here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Buying headlight bulbs for your car before you need them will save you an inconvenient (and if it’s at night or raining, potentially illegal) trip to the auto parts store, and with this $4 Amazon coupon, you might as well stock up.



Advertisement

Philips CrystalVision bulbs are the brightest bulbs the company offers, and come in tons of different sizes to fit most vehicles. Just note that you won’t see the $4 discount until checkout, and don’t forget to do a little Googling to make sure you’re getting the right set.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Halloween is tough for kids (and adults!) with common food allergies, which is why YumEarth created a line of organic sweets with no peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and, uh, shellfish. All of their treats have terrific Amazon reviews, and you can save an extra 15% today when you buy in bulk from Amazon. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Sign me up for 30 pounds of pomegranate candies.

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $38 off today with promo code RV4KINJA, just for our readers.

Advertisement

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Leather Honey leather conditioner has to be in your cabinet if you own leather goods, be it furniture, bags, shoes, whips...whatever! Normally about $20 per bottle, you can combine a $1 coupon and Subscribe & Save to get it for $17 today.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it last week.

$10 is a pretty good price for any typical nose and ear hair trimmer. But this one from Panasonic incorporates a tiny vacuum cleaner to grab your hairs so they don’t go all over the bathroom. It would make a great, if somewhat passive aggressive stocking stuffer this holiday season.



Photo: Amazon

Klymit is best known for its inflatable sleeping pads, but this miniature V Seat would be great for stadiums, park benches, and anywhere else your butt could use a little extra cushioning. Normally $13, it’s down to $8 right now on Amazon.

Image: Zach Custer (( (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when a sale like their Autumn Savings takes place, it’s the perfect time to act. There’s hundreds of men’s and women’s shoes marked down, from oxfords and sneakers to loafers and heels (there’s some accessories in there too), you’ll even find a 2.ZERØGRAND in there. You can save up to 70% on some incredibly well-made shoes that will last for years.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

You probably have a day pack in your closet for short hikes, trips to the pool, and outdoor activities like music festivals, and you probably hate using it. Sure, it’s nice to have something lighter than a backpack, but that lightness usually comes at the expense of features that actually make a bag tolerable to carry, like padded shoulder straps, and structure.



Advertisement

Enter Air Pack, a water-resistant CORDURA day pack with an inflatable back cushion and straps. Deflated, it weighs almost nothing and can roll up really small. But with a few puffs of air, Air Pack will cushion your back from all the spiky contents inside the bag, and take some strain off your shoulders too. A variety of straps and buckles add extra support, and let you adjust the Air Pack’s positioning just like a “real” backpack, but without the bulk.

Would you want to pack for a three day camping trip in the Air Pack? No. But it’s a really convenient and comfortable way to carry a couple water bottles and a change of clothes around for a few hours. Preorder it for $79 (or a more waterproof version for $95) on Indiegogo, with shipping expected in February.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Advertisement

Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Witcher is an amazing video game series, and is even getting its own Netflix series, but if you consider yourself a fan, it’s worth checking out the books that started it all. Blood of Elves is the first Witcher novel (though there were a couple of short story collections before it), and it’s only $2 on Kindle today. Even if you haven’t played the games, it’s a great introduction to the lore, so don’t worry if you don’t know your botchlings from your bilge hags.



The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Kindle version for $2 today. The ending...it’s so good!



Advertisement

The last time we saw it on sale (over a year and a half ago!) I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives.

Photo: Amazon

Winter is coming, and you can get in the spirit with LEGO’s Star Wars Snowspeeder, as featured in the Battle of Hoth in Episode V. Featuring over 1,700 pieces and two rebel minifigs, it’s down to $170 today at Walmart, a $30 discount.

Photo: Amazon

We’ve posted deals on the LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Friends advent calendars, but if you were holding out for the LEGO City edition, it’s down to just $22 on Amazon right now. Featuring 24 miniature gifts (including five minifigs) with a combined 313 pieces, the toys will go well with your existing LEGO collection long after the Christmas tree gets taken out to the dumpster.



Screenshot: Amazon

Destiny 2 didn’t have the best launch, but with the new Forsaken expansion, the game is finally where it needs to be. You can grab the Forsaken Legendary Collection today on Amazon for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the best price ever. That includes the base game, plus the Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken expansions.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not as well known as LEGO’s Star Wars advent calendar, the LEGO Friends edition actually has more pieces (500 vs. 307) spread across its 24 miniature presents, and it’s only $22 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 deals on the bog standard black and white Xbox One controllers are pretty common, but $50 is the best price we’ve seen on the gorgeous grey and blue version, with monochrome buttons. Is it worth the ten extra dollars? Yes, my friend, it is.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



Advertisement

This debuted late last year for $100, and $73 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clear some room on your desk, because LIMBO is about to be the most impressive desk toy in your entire office.

Advertisement

Limbo looks and feels like a regular spinning top, but a hidden USB-rechargeable motor on the inside uses a small weight and centrifugal force to keep it running for hours at a time. It doesn’t require a special base (though it comes with one for display purposes), and it doesn’t cheat with magnetic levitation. It’s just physics. Start it running when you get to work, go to lunch when it finally topples, and set it spinning again when you get back.

Limbo will retail for $99-$249 (depending on the material) when it comes out early next year, but if you preorder on Indiegogo, you can save a ton.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Klymit V Seat Inflatable Seating Pad | $8 | Amazon

Media

Gaming