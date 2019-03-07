Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Levi’s sale, Harmony Hub, lobster claw oven mitt, and a Sunglass Warehouse sale lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple iPad Pro 11" WiFi, 64GB Model (Space Gray) | $674 | Amazon



I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Amazon, or $200 off the 512GB space gray version.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

Advertisement

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Alternatively, if you’re okay buying refurbished Woot is selling some for at least $20 less, in addition to some of the older Pro models.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $110 and one of the cheapest we’ve ever seen on an SSD with that much space, especially from a name brand like SanDisk. If you still have a PC lying around with a spinning hard drive, do yourself a favor and pick this up, or turn it into a DIY external SSD on the cheap.



Photo: Amazon

If you’re looking to keep your electronic devices charged and safe from electric voltage spikes, you’re in luck. The ORICO 2-Outlet Surge Protector is only $6 on Amazon when you use the promo code HPJ8BRBD. It comes with two outlets and four USB ports, so you can charge your smartphone at the same time as your laptop.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

$50 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $50 is a pretty terrific deal, even if it was as cheap as $45 back around the holidays.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Save big on a dash cam, jump starter, a Bluetooth FM transmitter, and more with today’s one-day sale on Anker car accessories on Amazon. If you want to pick up the jump starter, be sure to clip the coupon code on page for an extra $10 off.



In addition to the Roav car accessories, there’s a few things for some of us non-driving people like charging cables, a leaf blower, and a pressure washer.

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So pick up what you need before the discounts drive off into the sunset.

Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have $2? Of course, you do. Get out your wallet, because it is time to buy this Lobster Claw Oven Mitt for $2 on Amazon. You don’t need it, but god, after seeing it, you’re going to want it. Court dismissed, bring in the dancing lobsters!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Temperatures are heating up during the day, but when it comes to cool summer nights, consider adding one of these fire pit tables to your backyard. Three different models from Legacy Heating are on sale today in the Gold Box at varying price points, but these hot deals won’t last long. Be sure to shop now before this one-day deal flames out.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 45% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a new power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can get Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for 37% off.



Sitting somewhere between a wheeled suitcase and a big-ass duffel bag, AmazonBasics’ carry-on travel backpack likely holds a bit more gear than its 21.5" length might indicate, since it doesn’t have to devote any interior space to wheels. You can also carry it in a whole bunch of different ways, as its backpack straps, duffel-style shoulder strap, sternum strap, and waist belt are all easily removable. If it seems like something you’d want for your next trip, it’s only $36 today, which is less than a single checked baggage fee.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $9 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone is worried about mosquitos already, and while they’re annoying, don’t forget about flies. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your summer, get this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two pack for only $9, which is an absolute steal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re still brushing your teeth manually, this $30 Oral-B offers a ton of value as a starter electric toothbrush. The Oral-B Pro 1000 features a pressure sensor so you don’t damage your gums, a 30 second interval timer so all of the areas of your mouth get equal attention, and, critically, very cheap replacement brush heads. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to get the deal.



Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



Advertisement

You can get an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) of Biore UV Watery Essence for $16 on Amazon right now, or a regular sized bottle for $8. The larger bottle is a slightly better price per ounce, but they’re both solid deals compared to their normal price points. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where sale styles are currently an extra 40% off with promo code EXTRA40. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $30, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $3 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. No need to use a promo code; just fill your cart and see the savings.



Image: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 40% off sitewide (with promo code STARS40), you should fill up your cart.



Advertisement

Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

Photo: Jachs

Fourth of July is nice because most people get the day off from what. But the sales are the real reason to celebrate. Right now, you can get up to 85% off sitewide during the Fourth of July sale at JACHS using the promo code KINJA4TH. That means you can get a pair of Chinos for only $34. Many of the button down short sleeve shirts are already marked down to $39, but using the promo code, you can get them for just $15 each. If you think it is too hot for long pants, you can get shorts for as low as $15, as well.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women with promo code SPARKLE30, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to slip into something more comfortable. Slippers, I’m talking about slippers. Today only, Amazon is marking down four different memory foam-filled styles for men and women from RockDove in the Gold Box. They’re all $22 and under, but it’s tough to put a price on comfort and warmth for your delicate feet. Just be sure to pick up a pair before these low prices slip away.

Steven Universe fans, rejoice! The digital copy of the super fun Steven Universe: Save the Light is down to just $17 on Amazon. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this normally $25 game on Amazon.



Halo Wars 2 will put a smile on the face of anyone who fondly remembers the Bungie era Halo games, and you can already get a copy for $10 on Xbox One.



Here’s what Kotaku says:

If you want to play a Halo game with the simpler story, backs-to-the-wall tone and cinematic flair of Bungie’s good ol’ days go right ahead and play Halo Wars 2.

Either add more stuff totaling $25 for free delivery, or pick it up in store.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Advertisement

Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

The even more powerful LC90 is just $1 more if you use the code ANKERLITE, which is an even better deal.

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $145. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.



Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $15 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, it’s available for $35 more.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



Advertisement

Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $25 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code FOURTH20. You can get $20 off your comforter or White Sheets order for Fourth of July.



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Photo: MySheetsRock

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code FIREWORKS. My Sheets Rock makes their bed sheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Is Kraft macaroni and cheese the best mac and cheese? Not at all. But it is extremely convenient to cook and you kind of want to eat it as soon as you see it. You can get a box of 18 single-serve pouches for $6 when you Subscribe & Save, or $7 if you only want one order.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty do you feel leaving your pet home alone? If you’re near the top of the range, you might want to invest in a pet camera. You can keep an eye on your furry friend and make sure they’re not getting into too much trouble while you’re gone. What your pet will love even more is a camera with a treat dispenser. Time to indulge their treat addiction!



Advertisement

You can get a Petcube Bites WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser for $125, while it is 50% off for a limited time. You can get the camera in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver. The discount will be applied at checkout. If the Pet Parent Guilt sets in hard, you can access the camera from your smartphone and toss your pet some treats. The 1080p HD camera comes with night vision and 3x zoom so you can keep a very close eye on exactly what your pet does when you leave.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is a single-use basket, and that use is record storage. Don’t even think about using it to store magazines—or anything else for that matter. Don’t you dare.



Photo: Amazon

Look, we know there are many bugs who are essential to our ecosystem. But if we ever see a mosquito again, it’ll be too damn soon. If you hate getting bug bites all summer long, order a Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer while it is about $20 off on Amazon. You’ll get about one acre of coverage, so you can either hang it up on your front porch or your backyard patio.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need sports bras, now is the best time to stock up. Why do the good ones always cost $60? Thankfully, during Sweaty Betty’s current sale, you can get up to 70% of activewear. That means you can get some sports bras as cheap as $19 and cropped leggings for as low as $27.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Summer Sale with an extra 20% off already marked down styles. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and options for kids up for grabs. Step to it!



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their 4th of July Sale with promo code FIREWORK. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

didas has been going all in on the discounts this summer. But while their previous promo was limited to pool slides only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 30% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code SAVE30. This sale will only last one day, though, so don’t wait to stock up one everything you need for summer.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Dandruff sucks. Not only can it ruin a nice shirt but your scalp can feel dry, itchy, and painful all the same time. If you suffer from seborrheic dermatitis, you can snag a twin pack of Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo for only $8 on Amazon. In order to get this discount, you’ll need to clip 30% off coupon as well as selecting Subscribe & Save. You’ll only get 30% off your first order, but you can always cancel Subscribe & Save after your first purchase.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Advertisement

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $159 in either mint, pink, or white. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.