Wednesday's Best Deals: iPad Pro 12.9", PowerBeats Pro, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Homage Sale, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to make the jump from another platform, or just upgrade your aging gadget, now’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone. Between Apple’s relatively-new iPhone 12 lineup and Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 lineup, there’s plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re eager to grab one of Samsung’s new phones, they’re all on sale over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S21, which typically retails for $850 for the larger-capacity 256GB model, is $150 off. It features a 6.2" display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 128GB version is the same price (and $100 off) and is currently available in more color options, but then you get half the storage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the larger Galaxy S21+ is down from $1,050 to $800 for the 256GB model. That phone features a 6.7" display and the same resolution and refresh rate as the S21. Both have 8GB of RAM as well as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G radio support. On the back, both phones have a three-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Again, the 128GB model is the same price and available in more colors, but with half the storage.

On the higher end lies the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is down from $1,250 to $1,000 for the 256GB model in black, and from $1,200 to $1,000 for the 128GB model. For your money, you’ll get a 6.8" 3,200 x 1,440 OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Ultra packs four lenses into its camera module, including a 108-megapixel lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses (with 3x and 10x zooms), and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Advertisement

Beats Powerbeats Pro + 6 Months Apple Music Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $160 in red at Best Buy, which is $90 off the original list price. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones.

Also, if you’ve never used the Apple Music streaming music service, Best Buy is offering six free months of service with this purchase, but only for new subscribers.

Advertisement

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2020) Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro (2020) provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation of content, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Updated 2021 iPad Pro models are arriving in late May, just to be as clear, and they promise enhancements such as Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, a new mini-LED panel, and optional 5G compatibility. That is not this model. But if you don’t want to wait and/or you prefer to save up to $150 off the price for a still-very-powerful, super-sized iPad, Amazon is currently offering some major discounts.

Right now, you can save $84 on the base 128GB model, $101 off the 256GB version, $120 off the 512GB model, and $101 off the 1TB model from Amazon. That’s for the Wi-Fi editions. Want to add 4G LTE connectivity? Save $69 on the 128GB model, $100 off the 256GB model, $101 off the 512GB model, and $150 off the 1TB model. The Magic Keyboard is also $50 off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

You’ll save extra cash today over at Amazon, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $20 under list price at $180. All three colors are discounted right now.

Advertisement

Aukey 9-in-2 USB-C Hub VSUAAN6H Image : Sheilah Villari

In need of more power and plugs? Turn your MacBook into the ultimate power station with Aukey’s 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Right now take 30% off this convenient portable docking device with the code VSUAAN6H.

This little lightweight wonder gives your laptop an extensive expansion with 2 4K HDMI ports, 1 USB-C data port, 1 USB Power Delivery pass-through charging port, 2 USB ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot. Power up quickly and exchange data faster than ever with the USB-C charging port that supports up to 100W power delivery. The video output produces some of the best and clearest displays with Ultra-HD images. The options here are endless no matter how you need to save, update, or move files. You’ll find this hub is best compatible with the latest MacBook Pro 13-inch and the newest MacBook Air. This is a simple plug and play set up so no software or drivers needed to get the show on the road.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and the code works until May 2.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299 or $349, however, depending on size choice. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the newest 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now to $199. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 5,000+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful. Note that this will not work with the new 2021 11" iPad Pro model arriving in late May, due to slight size variances.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the larger 12.9" iPad Pro version is discounted $50 off the list price to $299, and has its own 4.8-star rating with 4,800+ reviews. It’s great! People dig it. But it’s expensive, and right now, it’s less so. Again, this version won’t work with the new 2021 12.9" iPad Pro model. In any case, if you’re looking for the full laptop experience with your iPad Pro/Air, now’s the time to strike.

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Advertisement

Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

Advertisement

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Advertisement

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Walmart have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

Advertisement

Little Nightmares II (XBO) Screenshot : Bandai Namco

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem that you may have missed floating around out there: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With clearer skies, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact when it comes to year end list season with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. The game is out now and you can currently get the Xbox One version for $25 on Amazon.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Look, it’s going to be a long spring. While we wait to get our vaccines or we’re in-between shots, we’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $43 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.

Advertisement

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the PlayStation 4 or Xbox version on Amazon for $34. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

Advertisement

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy on PS4 and Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Image : Premium Bandai

Advertisement

The pandemic has really pushed me to find new hobbies. I was gaming more, like most people, but that does get exhausting after a while. After all, it’s an expensive form of entertainment and I was blowing through $60 games every few days. In recent months, I’ve started branching out and finding new ways to keep myself occupied. I’ve especially gotten into things like LEGO and Mega Construx, which allow me to build things I can display in my apartment. I think I’m ready to take that to the next level.

And so today, I present to you: Gundam. Yes folks, it’s that stage of the pandemic. It’s time to get into Gundam kits. I don’t make the rules! Premium Bandai has an all new line of Gundams coming soon and you can pre-order them now. Grab Gundam F91 Ver 2.0, Sirbine, or Lightning Strike and get ready to dive deep into a new hobby. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Gundams, but God, I am excited to learn.

Advertisement

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 18% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $41 today, while the smaller The Trading Post and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to just over $16 apiece.

Advertisement

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Screenshot : Atlus

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at Best Buy right now.

Advertisement

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

Advertisement

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

Advertisement

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 17% on this today only.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $13 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Look, I get it. It’s warming up outside, but that doesn’t mean it feels any easier leaving the warmth of your bed in the morning. And even if it is getting easier, there are some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these UNICOO rolling overbed desks that goes all the way over your bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for only $99 if you buy it in oak or white. You can get it in black for a dollar more.



Advertisement

I personally invested in one of these mobile desks and love it. It’s super nice for using my laptop in bed for everything from watching Netflix to typing up Kinja Deals! I also just enjoy having a space to set my drink within easy rolling reach!

I chose to get one that’s a bit more expensive, but also larger so more than one person can use it at a time easily. The one I got is very similar to this Bizzoelife model in black. You can get this one in either black or white for $160 right now. It’s an investment in future lazy-but-also-busy you, OK? And for maximum comfort, be sure to pair your new desk with one of these oversized reading pillows!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/07/21 and was updated with new information on 4/24/21.

20% off Go-To Collection GO20LX25HP8M Image : Homage

Homage is a great independent company based out of Ohio. They fulfill all your nostalgic needs from sports, movies, tv, and pop culture. It’s their birthday week, and they’ve got a special treat for us. Take 20% off the Go-To Collection today to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for cozy duds while working at home or just something cool to lounge in or run an errand, you’ll find plenty of items that do all that and more. Just use the code GO20LX25HP8M, this sale runs until May 5.

I’m a huge fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The hoodies come in thirteen different colors, most of which you can match the sweatpants too if you like a set. Almost everything in this collection is made of fleece and is a polyester/cotton blend, so they are easy to care for. The majority are also unisex style with a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. I promise you will never want to take these off once you’re in it.

Advertisement

There are socks, beanies, sweatpants, and shorts, all for the whole family. As mentioned, most are unisex, but there are a handful of items fitted for women if you like things a little more tapered.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.

25% off Jewelry Sitewide Image : Alex and Ani

Nerdy moms make some of the best moms. They instilled all their fandoms knowledge in us along with lots of love. Whether she’s magical or spacey, get your mom the perfect geek gift for Mother’s Day. Let Alex and Ani help and snag 25% off the entire site.

There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale, including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous, but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in Harry Potter is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition. It’s the perfect gift for a bewitching mom.

Advertisement

Is your mom a true Wonder Woman? This beautiful sparkling necklace was made for any daughter of Themyscira, young and old. Show your mom you know she’s your number one superhero with this shiny sterling silver symbol of true girl power.

Do you have a mother who is out of this world? This gorgeously detailed bangle features the queen of everything, Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia. She embodied everything you want in an ultimate princess; fearless, loyal, and kind. If this sounds like your space momma, then you can’t go wrong by grabbing this rafaelian finished bracelet.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Gabe Carey

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For less than $19 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code eufyscale at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Advertisement

Rando CBD Tincture + Gummy Bundle 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whether you’re a bit curious about CBD or a regular user, we’ve got the perfect bundle for everyone on sale today!

The Rando bundle from our stoney baloney friends over at Sunday Scaries is absolutely divine—and they are giving you 30% off with code 420 in celebration of their favorite holiday!

Rando bundle includes Vegan AF CBD gummies for animal-loving folks who love to chill, and regular CBD gummies and tincture too. Each of the gummies has 10mg of CBD to help ease anxiety and stress and help you better focus, relax, let go of the small stuff, and, as Sunday Scaries puts it, “Make sure you’re covered for whatever bullsh*t life throws at you.”

I think we’ve talked a lot about how delicious the gummies are from Sunday Scaries— the regular kind and the sour Vegan ones in the Rando bundle are both pretty yummy and have you feeling mellowed out within I’d say a half-hour or so of consuming one or two of them. You should try different amounts to see what works for you, and I recommend trying at different times of day as well.

Advertisement

I want to give a shout-out to the tincture included in the Rando bundle though, in particular, because somehow Sunday Scaries has made a CBD tincture that actually tastes pretty good by itself. As one of the reviews puts it, this is one of the few CBD tinctures that doesn’t taste kind of like dirt. You can add Sunday Scaries tincture to your coffee or tea or any drink I suppose— it’s a bit sweet, and might need to be stirred a bit because I found it wants to settle on top of your drink a bit. But honestly— I think it’s tasty enough to just drop 1/3 of a dropper or so on your tongue and carry on with your day. That’s how much I have in the morning before my coffee and writing time, and I find it helps me start on the task of writing rather than wasting time anxiously re-checking emails or other tasks that might distract me. It also works great as a little after class or after work pick-me-up to relax in the evening! Some also use CBD for sleep. It does not make you high or cause a hangover or anything like that, so this CBD bundle should not scare off those new to CBD!

Just because it’s not 4/20 anymore technically doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to a great deal! Normally $92, you can get all of these CBD products for just $64 (just don’t forget to add code ‘420' at checkout) and have yourself covered for a while. And don’t let the name fool you: Sunday Scaries gummies and tincture tastes delicious every day of the week.

G/O Media may get a commission Rando Bundle $64 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool, now is your chance. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $55 currently. There are fourteen color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say the Berry Pink is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 30%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.

Advertisement

This will ship for free and remember to use the code FRIEND at checkout.





Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.