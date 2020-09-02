Wednesday's Best Deals: Intel Core i9-9900K, The Last of Us Part II, TaoTronics Humidifier, Sunski Blue Light Glasses and Shades, Ella Paradis Bundles, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

An Intel Core i9-9900K, a marked down copy of The Last of Us Part II, a Domino Bishoujo Statue, a TaoTronics humidifier, a sale on Sunski blue light glasses and shades at Huckberry, a multi-surface steam mop, and a Sexual Health Awareness month bundle blowout at Ella Paradis lead Wednesday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Samsung Back to Sports Sale | Best Buy

Samsung Back to Sports Sale Image : Samsung

Get ready to hit the sofa and cheer on your favorite team, as sports are making a comeback. This fall, the big game returns, with even bigger TVs from Samsung to make sure game night is just as explosive for you as it is for the players heading out onto the field. Make sure your home theater is in good shape to ring in the season with a substantial range of high-resolution displays, all discounted from August 30 through the end of September 27. Find the right size TV for your needs with the features necessary to complete your personal entertainment cave. Get the whole family stoked for that explosive play they’ve just got to share on social media ... or pester you incessantly about.



Whether you’re ready to see some slam dunks or very cool and good touchdown dances, Best Buy has you covered with our Back to Sports sale. Check out the best sales picks each week and find the perfect TV for you and your team.

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Over at Newegg, you can score a pair of Powerbeats Pro for $179, which is about $20 off its current going price. These buds deliver the booming Beats sound many have come to love, doing so with the same Apple H1 chip you’ll find in the newest AirPods. This enables faster, more reliable connections and hands-free Siri activation for iPhone users. This pair also works with Android.



Beyond the superior auido capabilitries, you’re buying Powerbeats for long-lasting nine hour battery life (24 hours total with the charging case), plus ear hooks to keep them clinging to the sides of your head during intense workouts.

RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger NEW19 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you always on the go? Take advantage of this RAVPower 16750mAh portable charger, that is 39 percent off, making the price a low $14. It can charge two devices at the same time and has a handy flashlight just in case you’re caught out in the world without one. What are you waiting for, this deal won’t last long.



RAVPower 16750mAh Portable Charger

Intel Core i9 9900K + Marvel’s Avengers GAMERDAYS49 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re on an LGA 1151 motherboard and you want the best upgrade you can get on the exiting socket type, this deal on Intel’s Core i9 9900K should be your first consideration. Newegg has it for just $370 with code GAMERDAYS49. What’s more, it comes with a copy of Marvel’s Avengers, a superhero looter that’ll release for $60 in just a few days.



This Coffee Lake chip runs stock at 3.6GHz, has eight cores and 16 threads, and achieves a max frequency of 5.0GHz under Turbo Boost. That “K” on its name means it’s unlocked, too, so experienced tinkerers can overclock for even better performance. If you don’t need a dedicated GPU, you’ll be happy to know this model has Intel 630 graphics, which won’t be able to do any heavy lifting, but should be enough for light gaming and multimedia applications.

Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’ve grown addicted to apps or you’re looking to store more games on your Nintendo Switch, everyone could find a reason to jump on this deal for Samsung’s 256GB EVO Select microSD card. It’s down to $30 today, which is a sizable 40% savings.



This is a U3 card that has read/write speeds of 100/90 megabytes per second, and should work in almost any modern device that supports microSD. You’ll also get an adapter to use it with even more devices like digital cameras.

If that’s too much for you, the 128GB model is also down to $20 today.

iHome Color LED Power Station Image : iHome

Sometimes, you just want to plop your fat butt on a chair and do the same with your phone. If you’re over the cabling and entangling, this iHome charger at SideDeal is here to save you with a wireless charging pad, three USB ports supporting 2.4a charging speeds, and an RGB lamp that cycles between four different color modes to act as your mood light, all for $39.



If your PC could do with a speed boost, an SSD is a great way to get one if you haven’t upgraded already. Newer motherboards have an M.2 slot with support for NVME drives like Western Digital’s 500GB Black, which is up for a great price of $63 right now, and you have your pick of retailers between Amazon, Newegg, and B&H. Read speeds can reach up to 3,3430 megabytes per second, while write caps out at 2,600, which means your apps and games will load ultra fast, and you won’t need to babysit large file transfers for very long at all.



Apple HomePod Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I love the smart speakers in my apartment. They do their heavy lifting in the mornings with playing the news through TuneIn, telling me the weather, reminding me of errands, making calls, and obviously waking me up. Really I use it all day now if I think about it. Apple’s HomePod is the perfect addition to your routine and can definitely revamp your mornings an keep your entire house in order. Today take $100 off both the space grey and white ones.



This helpful home assistant integrates with Siri smarts to aid with bringing harmony to your smart home. Compatible with Apple Music keeps the literal good vibes flowing through your abode. You’ll get it free for four months along with Apple News+ if you’re a new subscriber. You do need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup so this is for the Apple aficionados. But this speaker has amazing sound, organize your busy life, and is worth every penny.

This item will ship for free.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If spending most of this year indoors has gotten you more acquainted with your laptop’s shortcomings, perhaps a slow processor or a display that you’ve since outgrown, maybe it’s time to look at an upgrade. If you’re just in the market for something that’ll get you to Google Docs and all your emails, there are plenty of affordable computers that’ll excel at that. If you need something with a bit more juice to power your favorite games, consider something like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S. Its 8GB Nvidia graphics card should be enough to power most games, and paired with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, speed shouldn’t be an issue unless you’re really trying. It also has a 1080p display and a 512GB SSD, rounding out a pretty powerful little computer you can take on the go whenever the goings on of the world permit. Typically, you’d have to shell out $2,000 for all that power, and you might have more important things to spend your cash on. Still, if you really need a new computer, and you’re in need of something up to the task, Newegg has this laptop for $200 off right now.



Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Photo : Caitlin McGarry (Gizmodo

It never hurts to have a pair of good earbuds handy, you never know when you’re gonna need to tune out a bunch of distracting noises or just listen to a podcast while you calm down and unwind. True wireless earbuds don’t just help keeping the tunes going, though. Since they don’t have any wires hanging off of them, they won’t get tangled around anything, and they aren’t too uncomfortable. They can be pricey, though! Typically $150, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $130 on Amazon, if you don’t need much more than good sound and long battery life. You won’t get sweat resistance or multi-device support, but if those aren’t dealbreakers, this deal is tough to pass up.



Philips BT100P/37 Bluetooth Portable Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pretty in portable pink this Philips Bluetooth Speaker is 70% off for the next week. Save $35 on this adorable wireless speaker and get up to eight hours of tunes off of one charge. Don’t worry about playing your favorite end of summer anthem too loud the anti-clipping function keeps all the grooves distortion free. It’s quicky and easy to pair with your phone or another Bluetooth device. There’s even a built-in microphone to take calls whenever you are. Toss this cutie in your weekend bag and never be without killer sound.



Sale runs until September 8 and this item ships for free.

It’s been hard to find the Nvidia Shield Pro on sale lately, so this modest $10 discount at Amazon is still worth your consideration. Down to $190 after the price cut, this Android TV box supports 4K HDR streaming, including Dolby Vision if you have the apps and TV to support it. This particular model comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, and you can expand that using one of the two USB ports included. You’ll also get Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity for hands-free content search and smart home control.



Gamers will want to consider snapping up the controller. It’s on the pricey side at $79—in fact, you could probably score a current generation console for the combined cost of the two—but it’s the only way you’ll be able to enjoy all the games on Google Play and GeForce Now.

For $56 (after applying coupon code VHCUZN84 at Amazon), this sleek little USB-C hub by Aukey packs 12 different types of connections:



1 Gigabit Ethernet port

2 HDMI ports

1 VGA port

2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports

2 USB 2.0 ports

1 USB-C data port

1 USB Power Delivery charging port

SD & microSD card slots

I’m pretty sure that’s everything anyone should ever need out of a single USB port. The extra HDMI port is especially nice, allowing you to run a quadruple monitor setup from a laptop if you ever wanted.

Image : Unsplash

HP’s Labor Day sale might as well be called “Back to School Redux,” because parents are hating their school-issued virtual learning gear. If you’d rather hook your own education center up, HP is giving you the perfect chance to do so with up to 60% off



One of the best deals you’ll find is a gaming laptop that’s $200 off, offering you a GTX 1660 Ti that can power many modern games through to 60-frame supremacy. There’s a gaming desktop with similar hardware and an identical discount, but with an upgraded 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor over the laptop’s i5. You’ll find cheap printers, monitors, and gaming peripherals, too.

Here’s a taste of everything on sale, and be sure to visit our big rundown of the best deals from the sale.

Samsung 82" Class 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Trying to convince your partner or roommate to let you Splitwise the big TV? Then do I have a discount for you. Best Buy’s deal of the day today is $600 off a Samsung 82" Class 8 Series 4K TV, complete with HDR10+ support and a 100/120Hz refresh rate. If you’re like me and plan on bringing your gaming PC along for the ride, it’s got AMD FreeSync, too, which is also compatible with a wide range of Nvidia cards these days. Not a gamer? No worries. The built-in smart functionality, powered by Tizen OS, makes it easy to download streaming services and apps for your viewing pleasure.



It may not be the newest model, having been usurped by the Q60T Series (also on sale right now), but it was released in 2019, so it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern television including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby (RIP) compatibility. AirPlay your favorite shows, movies, and clips from your iPhone or iPad with virtually no lag thanks to native 5GHz capabilities. While it does omit the Dolby Vision standard, HDR10+ is much more ubiquitous nonetheless, since it’s an open solution unlike Dolby Vision, which is proprietary. Let the record show, you’re in for a treat.

Should 82" be too large or expensive, Samsung’s 75" 6 Series model (2020) is down to $800 at Best Buy, too. It’s got a 4K HDR screen, 120 motion smoothing, a low-latency Game Mode, and runs on the Tizen OS as well. Amazon Alexa is in place for voice control, and a full web browser means you’re not limited to TV-specific apps. With the whole world wide web—WWWW—at your disposal, the extra $50 off brings it to half the price of the 82" Class 8 Series, albeit with fewer premium features and a marginally smaller display.

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $23, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Save on Razer Gaming Laptops and Equipment Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon is hosting a big Razer sale with steep discounts on peripherals and accessories. But first, if you’ve lost drool over the amazing Razer Blade gaming laptop, now’s the time to consider buying. The base model starts at $2300, but you can save $200 today. You’ll be rocking some of the most advanced technology to grace a laptop, including a 4K OLED panel, 10th-gen Intel circuitry, an RTX 2070 MAX-Q, 16GB of RAM, the latest wired and wireless connectivity options, all in a sleek aluminum unibody.



Elsewhere, you can pick up the Razer Tartarus v2 with its 32 programmable keys for $60. It could be the perfect companion in RPGs or next to your flight stick for some Flight Simulator fun. The lag-free Razer Thresher wireless headset also keeps you immersed without being bound by USB, and it’s down to $80 today.

Shop the full sale at Amazon.

Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger Q65ZGXQM Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code Q65ZGXQM at check out and get this one for 40% off.



It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

Advertisement

This code is good until September 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only at Amazon, you can amass a portable PC gaming setup with up to 30% off Dell, including $232 off a gaming laptop with a 10th-gen Intel CPU and an RTX 2060. There’s also a 512GB SSD and 144Hz refresh rate, a four-zone RGB keyboard, and stereo speakers, all for just a hair over $1,000. These are some of the newest components in the gaming world, and you’ll have enough juice to play pretty much anything out there.



Once you have it, grab an Alienware backpack for safe transport, now down to $105. A powerful 50mm headset with 7.1 surround falls to $85 after a $15 discount, and you can pick up mechanical keyboards as cheap as $66 with a 16K DPI gaming mouse on the side for $63.

Candy Chemistry Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet here’s another round of distance learning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.



Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family. Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be so crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. You won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Domino Bishoujo Statue Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of these Kotobukiya statues and even have two in my collection. I wouldn’t mind more because they are absolutely gorgeous but the price is often a factor, these aren’t cheap. So when a good deal comes along you perk up. Because I’m a Marvel girl this dashing Domino figure caught my eye and she’s $32 off right now.



Neena Thurman is more than just Cable’s girl she’s her own badass mercenary and member of X-Force. Speaking of which she does comes with her teammate Deadpool, albeit as an adorable plushie one. Placed atop an actual domino this Gail Simone and David Baldeon version stands nine inches tall. She’s been perfectly model into the Bishop style by illustrator Shunya Yamashita. In true Bishop fashion, she’s sleek, sexy, and full of detail. Like I know her suit is literally painted on but it looks fantastic probably because it’s done with a combination of metallic, pearlescent, and glossy paints. Domino’s personality absolutely pops with her coy smirk. This sharpshooter comes out guns blazing and will look killer anywhere you put her.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Control Ultimate Edition Image : Remedy Entertainment

Advertisement

After only 5 days on the platform, Control Ultimate Edition is $32 on Newegg, down from its retail price of $40. With that context in mind, 20% is a hefty discount considering the base game is still $29 on PS4 over on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, the Xbox version is $26 and, well, Amazon doesn’t even sell Control on PC. The online game code is compatible with Steam, so there is DRM in place, not that most PC gaming marketplaces don’t trade real ownership or privacy for convenience. Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the first and second expansions—one of which is a crossover with Alan Wake—along with the Expeditions post-credits mode, Photo Mode, and more.



If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title. You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the hottest deals going in gaming. Even without meaty discounts like three months for $29 at CDKeys (normally $45), you’ll enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, free games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.



Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.



The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.

Advertisement

Select X-Men Dorbz Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dorbz is the pint-sized cousin to the Funko fam. Most stand about three inches tall and the cutest of the companies vinyl figures. Entertainment Earth has a few X-Men ones marked all the way down to just $4. Add these petite mutants to your collection or gift one to your favorite student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



Cold doesn’t begin to encapsulated Emma Frost’s chilly demeanor but the Boston native does have the fun power of also being about to turn into basically diamonds. Toss in some telepathic abilities and she’s great at parties.

Here we have Sabretooth complete with fluffy hair and cat-like fangs. While Victor Creed may be technically stronger than his half-brother Logan he’s no less cute.



This raddest thing about Psylocke is her katana, let’s be real. Well, that and her ability to focus her telepathic energies into a solid psychic knife. In Betsy’s timeline, she now possesses telekinesis, telepathy, and empathy. All helpful if you want to battle against or with the X-Men.

Kid sister to Professor X, Mystique has been one of the most mesmerizing characters to watch transform, no literally. That’s her thing. She can actually change her cells to mimic the appearance and traits of other mutants, humans, and animals. Now, she can’t take on the powers of a mutant only look and sound like them which is still pretty awesome.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $79.

If you haven’t already played it, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was one of the series’ best games ever. Ubisoft hooked us up with a package containing it and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Rogue, and now you can get the pair in this “Rebel Collection” for just $20. The collection includes each game’s respective DLC.



Black Flag was the first that brought the ship steering gameplay that’s become a staple in today’s massive open world Creed titles, and it also went the furthest in its time to diversify your combat options, you now being a pirate assassin, and all. Play it if you’re wondering where Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla got their charm and good looks from. And in Rogue, you basically play as a Templar in the midst of a major identity crisis, and that’s enough mindfuck to carry you through the rest of 2020. Both games are equally compelling, so drop a quick $20 and take your pick.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.



Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Absolute myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $190.



Advertisement

TaoTronics Humidifier 18AH024 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time. That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $25 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 50 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in a good way!



TaoTronics Humidifier

Multi-Surface Steam Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s been an unusual year and even more so summer. Your home is probably full of people on top of each other like never before if you’ve been sheltering with your family. With limited openings, a home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets all cooped up together. Destress about those dirty floors with this True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop that’s 75% off today.



It’s ready to use in mere seconds and will run for a full fifteen minutes for each cleaning session. The triangle head has a 360 degrees swivels to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. With temperatures over 200 degrees, the steam will naturally clean, cut grim, and sanitize stains all without harmful or harsh chemicals. The handle has a soft grip so it’s easy for anyone to use without overexertion. This steam mop is of course ideal for wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. There’s is also a carpet glider so fibers can be returned to flawless. Assembly is a cinch and you’ll be saving $75 on an item you can safely use all over your home.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter FHR3ICJQ

Advertisement

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code FHR3ICJQ, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.



Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This eight-inch chef knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $76 with the promo code KYOKUS95 with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.



Over 50% off Select Home Renovation Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It doesn’t take a lot to give a pop of color or revamp a room to breathe new life into it. And it certainly shouldn’t break the bank. Wayfair is known for its insane sales helping you do just that. With their Home Renovation Sale take over 50% off select items across an array of categories. Take September to make little upgrades here and there, plenty of time even with this deal ending on the 29th.



Take $149 off of this beautiful Knighten 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set. Now all four colors of this model are on sale but the white is the best option both in value and blending with your current decor. Glossy white and made of ceramic and manufactured wood this two-door cabinet gives you extra storage for your bathroom what-nots. This is also discounted this deeply today only.

Advertisement

This Moris 1 Single Bell Pendant Light ($56) is the only one of it’s kind and is on sale in this Toffee Swirl color. It absolutely makes me think of planets like Jupiter or Saturn. This lighting will fit right in for a NASA lover. Even the name sounds like an element in our solar system, Moris 1.



Advertisement

I’ve got my eye on this Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench as an option to store my records in my room with a spot to place my turntable, so it doesn’t have to be just for shoes. Although, this would look rather fetching in a hallway, and if you’ve got little ones it could be a nice solution to get them to put their kicks in one place. Easy to assemble and made of manufactured wood the espresso and white colors are currently on sale.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35

30% off select Miir gear KinjaDeals30 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Maybe it’s been too hot to spend too much time outdoors lately, but that’s about to change as we venture into fall. Before it gets too cold, why not gather with a few friends for a socially distant picnic in the park? A tasty meal with a few good drinks isn’t a bad way to spend an afternoon, and with the right gear, you can keep your drinks cool even while gabbing with your pals for a few hours. Right now, you can get 30% off this Miir growler, wine glass, or wine bottle, all at Amazon, using the code KinjaDeals30.

Advertisement

10-Pack Protective Face Shields KINJASHIELDS Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

No matter how much y’all gripe and groan on here, COVID-19 is still out there, killing people. Not to sound morbid, but it’s true. Face shields can be a great way to increase protection from the virus, especially when used with a mask. They’re also handy if you’re around folks all day for your job. MQDirect has a deal on a 10-pack of face shields for only $15 with the exclusive code KINJASHIELDS! That’s 50% off the original price of $30. So protect yourself and other folks from germs. What are you waiting for?



Face Shields 10-Pack

Up to 60% off and Free Shipping LABOR Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ella Paradis is kicking off Sexual Health Awareness Month in style. They aren’t shy about giving us all good deals with these gems are no different. Starting today get up to 60% off and free shipping with the code LABOR on your next purchase. It’ll work until September 10. But that’s not all, of course, they’ve got more! Bountiful bundles, gift to gratify all month long. Come for the deals, stay for the toys.



First up is the Sexual Health Bundle ($50). Valued at $160 it’s got the Pixie Wand Massager, Dona Oil, Lelo Toy Cleaner, and a large satin bag to put them all in. This is an excellent starter kit. That’s a 69% discount on all this, nice.

Advertisement

The Goddess Vibes Bundle ($44) is all about embracing your inner Aphrodite. This bundle also has the Better Love Pixie Wand Vibrator plus a Queen of Hearts Couples Vibrator. But my favorite in this bundle is the deck of Kheper Games Sex Fortunes Tarot Cards. Fortune favors the bold. This pack is 78% so it won’t last!

Advertisement

The Sona #StaySafe Bundle ($70) is all about staying in and indulging in some self-care. Engage in some solo sexy time with the best selling Lelo Sona clitoral stimulator. You’ll also get Lelo’s Toy Cleaner, so please take care of them too. Plus you get the large satin bag to keep your new bestie safe and sound. This deal is 52% off the original price.

Advertisement

And finally the Clitorally Amazing Bundle ($65) the best in batch. If this isn’t a treat yo’ self pack then I don’t know what is. It’s all about showing your double clicker the love it deserves. Take your pick from the Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator, Better Love Blowfish, and Mini Zip. This is a crazy deal and you’re saving 76% on some of the best-reviewed products.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and the code works until next Thursday.

Baecation Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get off with bae with this Baecation Bundle from Ella Paradis. It’s only $39 and includes a Better Love wand vibe, massage oil, lace cuffs for kinky shit, massage oils, lube, and a satin bag to hold it all. Why not safely have sex with your partner on Labor Day vacay? Grab it before it’s gone!



Up to 87% off Everything Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

Metallic Blue Le Wand Petite BEACHY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re headed out of town for the long weekend don’t forget to pack the essentials. Add this fan favorite from Ella Paradis to the list too. Le Wand Petite just got a makeover and it’s stunning. The new metallic blue color is mesmerizing. Take 33% off (with the code BEACHY) your new travel buddy for the most relaxing vacay ever.



Le Wand Petite is a more portable version of its big sister with all of the power and less noise. All the classic features are still there including the body-safe silicone, flexible neck, and shower friendliness. The ten ultra-powerful vibes pack a pintsized punch in six different patterns. The travel case lets you be discreet and the lock keeps it for keeps. As with the old fashioned model, this one is also cordless and rechargeable by USB. You’ll even get a pleasure guide to help with play and a one year warranty.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all domestic orders.

It’s back-to-school season, but you need to have a few more items on your list when shopping for supplies this year. Grab a pack of kids masks from MQ Direct, 25% off when you use the code KINJAKIDS at checkout. You can grab 50 or 200, and give your child extra protection this school year. Because that’s just 2020 for you. They have pandas on them, so they’re pretty cute at least.



Advertisement

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

Advertisement

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!



Advertisement

There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film 4K Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

