Graphic: Sonos

We occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, but we’ve never seen a refurb sale like this.



For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $119, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $139, a Play:5 for $399, a Playbar for $549, and a Sonos Sub for $549.

Note: If one color is showing up as out of stock, try the other.

The $119 Play:1 is the refurb deal we’re most used to seeing (though it’s been quite some time), but the others are extremely rare. Savings compared to buying them new range from $30 to $150, and you get the same one year warranty, free shipping, and free returns that you’d get with brand new speakers. So whether you’re starting your Sonos setup, or adding to the family, you’ll want to grab these before they’re gone.

The Apple Watch as a product line may have had a rocky launch, but its latest iteration, the Series 4, is a seriously impressive leap forward. So whether you’re finally upgrading your original model, or even getting your very first wearable, it’s the one you should buy, especially on sale.



For a limited time, Amazon’s got both the 40mm and 44mm GPS versions marked down by $50, with your choice, in a few different color/band combos. The rubbery sports band looks surprisingly nice in person, while the Sport Loop is like a very high quality velcro. These discounts are taken at checkout, and you should see the coupon that will be applied on the product page. You should be looking for models that will cost $350 (40mm) or $380 (44mm) to get the best deal.

If you want to go high end, you can also save $70 on a few stainless steel models with GPS and cellular connectivity. Look for the $629 (40mm) and $679 options (44mm).

Photo: Amazon

This isn’t the only charging cube on the market, but it might just be the most clever.



Bestek’s Power Cube includes a dock that you can attach to any surface with screws or a an included 3M sticky pad. The cube then clicks into the dock, and release as necessary if you want to move it around or get easier access to it to plug something in. Other cubes are designed to mount under your desk in this way, but once they’re attached, they’re attached. This seems like a much smarter solution.

On the cube itself, you get three AC outlets, three USB ports, and even a USB-C port, though it’s limited to 15W of output, so it won’t be very useful for things like laptops. But hey, that’s what the AC outlets are for.

Get it for $20 with promo code BYVSYTTU.

Photo: Amazon

Once you own a phone with wireless charging, you quickly realize that you can never have enough Qi charging pads.



This 10W wireless stand from Anker can charge your phone while propping it up in either portrait or landscape mode, and while the obvious use case here is to put it on your desk at work, I have another suggestion: use it to hold up your phone in the kitchen while you have your recipe app open!

It’s priced at $17 right now, but promo code KJANKER1 will bring it down to under $14.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie is best known for its smartphone car cradles, but they also make some of the best magnetic phone mounts on the road, and you can save on three different options today.



Whether you want to mount your phone on your dash, in front of your long-dormant CD slot, or in front of a vent, all you have to do is tap it into place. Just note that the dashboard and CD slot mounts are from iOttie’s iTap 2 line, with sturdier magnets, whereas the vent mount is one of iOttie’s original iTaps.

People who design giant power plugs that block multiple outlets should be jailed. But until that happens, this power strip is kind enough to space out its six outlets to accommodate those oversized plugs, and it’s only $16 today with promo code RJWW2VZ8. It even has four USB ports for your mobile devices, making it particularly great for a desk.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $100 right now, within $1 of an all-time low. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and I use mine (this exact model) several times per week.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific (but I think quite large!) subset of people who:



1) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

and

2) Don’t have an Echo Show with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got its first discount ever, down to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi XL Multi-Cooker can get the job done.



This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of three different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this one’s 8qt. capacity makes making large batches of food easily.

Better still, it packs a dehydrate setting which can help you make your own jerky or dried fruit.

Right now, this XL model is at it’s lowest price ever, or about $70 less than usual. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or when until it’s sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with more than $20 worth of popular items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

Photo: Amazon

You have a high chair for your kid at home. But what about random restaurants? Friends’ houses? Your parents’ house during the holidays? That’s where phil&teds Lobster chair shines. The Lobster doesn’t need any legs, because it just clips onto the side of any table, like a giant chip clip. That means it’s small enough to keep in the trunk of your car, or even fly with.



It also has great reviews (which I guess is important since you’re putting your baby in it), and a product reviewer uploaded this photo, which is worth some bonus points too. Normally $80-$90, you can get it for $67 today, which means you’ll have more money to spend on Cheerios to get flung across the room.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon is marking down everything you’ll need to keep your lawn nice and hydrated. Choose from a bunch of different sprinklers and accessories like control valves and hoses, from Melnor Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. Prices start at about $6. So check out the main post and pick up what you need before these markdowns dry up.



Photo: Amazon

After a relaxing shower, the last thing you want is to step onto a gross bath mat. If your mat has seen better days, it is time to swap it out for a luxurious memory foam mat for peak comfort. Right now, the LOCHAS Extra Thick Memory Foam Absorbent Bath Mat is 30% off your first order when you clip the coupon. It is water absorbent, so no matter how much water you dredge out of the shower with you, it will always dry fast.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pupper (or kitty) and she eats, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll find food she’ll like in today’s Gold Box.



There’s a lot of Purina treats here for cats, and just a handful for dogs. But ignoring that disservice to the best pets around, there are a lot of great deals here on things that you were probably going to buy anyway.

Amazon also offers “50% off first dog or cat food Subscribe & Save order,” so keep a look out for a coupon to get the best prices.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So show your dog (or cat) you love them, visit the main page, and treat them to a fancy feast.

Photo: Amazon

Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.



At only $71 (the best price ever outside of a one-day Gold Box deal), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.

Ranging in price from $95 to upwards of $150, Glerups are certainly a splurge, but that didn’t stop them from being swiftly selected as our readers’ favorite slipper a while back. If you’ve been considering picking up a pair for yourself since that fateful Co-op, the wait has been worth it. Right now at Huckberry, both the closed-back shoe and boot styles are on sale for $49 and $93, respectively, for a camp sole, and $57 or $75, respectively, for a calfskin sole. (The discount is shown in cart.) Those are some crazy good prices.

The rubber camp soles on these wooly slippers mean you won’t have to change shoes if you want to run outside to pick up the paper or grab the mail, or heck, just wear ’em out. No one would blame you; Glerups are just that comfortable. Meanwhile, the super soft calfskin sole makes for some top-notch lounging. Be sure to pick up your pair ASAP; sizes are already selling out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a JINRQ Posture Corrector from Amazon, on sale for $11 if you clip the 40% off coupon. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of thin, breathable, washable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



I know it’s obvious, but it needs to be said: Greats are great casual sneakers, and now, you can get a pair for a great deal. The relatively new, Brooklyn-based brand with the Italian-based leather is taking 20% off their whole site for Memorial Day with promo code SUNNY20, which is really good considering most of their sneaks aren’t cheap. They are, however, worth their price.

Their classic-looking, leather-swathed Royale is made in Italy; we previously dubbed the style one of our favorite white sneakers. And, speaking from experience, they look great in not-white, too.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is kicking off their Memorial Day Sale with an extra 25% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA25. Treat your feet to new sandals, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a deal before it’s out for the summer.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Is the sun’s glare getting in your eyes, or are those really Oliver Peoples sunglasses for less than $100? We recently named the brand as our top summer sunglasses splurge, and now, you can get a pair of your own for much, much less money than usual at HauteLook. Also included in this promotion is another of our favorites: Persol. Shop either of these designer brands now, and look cool as the sun starts to heat things up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you diligently brush twice a day and floss every night, your teeth might not be as white as you’d like. Crest’s 3D Whitestrips really do get the job done though, and you can grab a box with seven 1-hour express treatments for $26 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed (though we have seen better overall deals with coupons).



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hey y’all, just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean chewable vitamins are in your past. (They’re not.) If anything they can be a sweet reminder to live your life with joy. Better yet, you can get them for a lot less today.



Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several MaryRuth supplement gummies and liquid vitamins. These prices are only available today, so make sure to visit the main page for all of your options.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Everlane has flooded their Choose What You Pay sections for both men and women with a ton of new overstocked inventory, including a selection of coveted Everlane denim and shoes for the ladies and a range of chinos for guys. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ Memorial Day Sale. All the shoes on site are 30% off, and in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Does your pet seem to empty their water dish multiple times a day? Sometimes pets can get a little too excited when drinking water and they get more of it on the floor than in their mouth. If you have a hard time keeping up with your pet’s water habits, you can get the MOSPRO Pet Fountain Water Dispenser for a couple of bucks off. The fountain has its own filtration system, so if your pet gets their food and fur into their dish, you won’t have to worry about them drinking dirty water. The fountain has a 2L capacity and can be left for 30 days, though MOSPRO suggests changing the water every four to five days for your pet’s health.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re on the market for pet beds, you’re in luck because Amazon is having a big sale on beds, mats, and houses. Right now, you can shop the AmazonBasics Pet Products sale to get a cat house for under $15, mats for only $7, and foam pet beds for just over $30.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 30% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code MAY30 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF30 should take 30% off at checkout.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s rare to see a quality wireless headset be so cheap, but this Corsair HS70 is just that. At $60, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model.



And while it lacks the RGB lighting, it sounds good, 7.1 surround ready, features easy setup, and pretty darn comfortable. On the downside, it’s not compatible with the Xbox One.