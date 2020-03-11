Wednesday's Best Deals: Insignia Air Fryer, Super Mario Maker 2, Anker Roav Smart Charger, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A Roav Smart Charge FM Transmitter, Lasko tower fan, an Insignia Air Fryer, Super Mario Maker 2, and a sale at Baby Gap are some of Wednesday’s best deals of the day.



Anker Roav SmartCharge R511311299 Graphic : Gabe Carey

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $13 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

With the promo code R511311299, it’s cheaper than even our link would suggest, as the Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $13 today.

Neewer 2-Pack Video Light Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Neewer 2-Pack Video Light | $93 | Amazon

Photographers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers know how important lighting is to the final product. Without it, content creators look like they’re trying to get a message out to the world from a serial killer’s basement, and photographers are left to the mercy of unreliable natural lighting. Already affordable compared to the competition, Neewer’s 2-pack lighting kit gets even cheaper with a discount of nearly 30%, making your grand total $93.

This particular set is cool because it features dual-color LED panels, giving you both yellow and white with crossfading to create the exact color temperature you need. The included stand stretches out to 75 inches, which is more than enough height for most studio or streaming setups.

Apple TV (4th Generation) APLE13 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Those firmly entranced in Apple’s world will probably favor an Apple TV over any other streaming box. If you aren’t ready to jump into 4K, the 4th generation Apple TV model remains a perfectly acceptable buy, and iTechDeals is letting it go for $135, shipping included. Exclusively for Kinja members, you can enter promo code APLE135 at checkout for maximum savings.



Again, you’re topping out at 1080p, so if you have plans to upgrade your TV in the near future then we’d suggest expanding your budget a bit for the 4K model. No matter which you get, you’ll get the latest Apple TV experience powered by tvOS 13.

You’ll be sure to find Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, Apple Music, or whatever floats your entertainment boat available for download, and you can mirror anything else from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac using AirPlay 2. These savings won’t last forever, so don’t delay.

TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

No one, especially in 2020, appreciates dead spots or lagging while you’re streaming a movie with bae. The TP-Link N300 WiFi extender boosts internet coverage for up to 1000 square feet, and it’s compatible with any router, gateway, or access point. Not to mention, for only $16, it can connect up to 10 devices, so it literally has you covered. Why not take a chance on this before it vanishes?



Mojaz Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s almost spring, and that means cute little picnics and chilling out in the sun with friends. Why not jazz it up with tunes played from this cute, $10 bluetooth speaker? The Mojaz Bluetooth speaker can play up to five hours of non-stop music and has a nice, crisp bass everyone around you can appreciate. So why not grab a speaker before they’re gone?



For those who remain unsettled in the eons-long debate between wired and wireless audio, HyperX does us a favor and packs both into the same package. You’d usually pay around $200 for the convergence, but Amazon has it down to just $130.



Flexibility is the central theme for this gaming headset. Use it in wired mode while you’re fragging fools in Call of Duty, and then detach the microphone and audio cable when you’re ready to take a conference call using Bluetooth mode for up to 20 hours with your smartphone.

The only shame here is that switching from wired to Bluetooth (or vice versa) can be slow and clunky, and you can’t use both modes simultaneously. Don’t let that keep you from living out your taco girl dreams.



Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.



With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!

Insignia Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve always wanted to try an air fryer to see if it lives up to the hype, here’s your chance. For $50, you can get your hands on an Insignia digital air fryer that can crisp anything from chicken wings to french fries. The device comes with a pre-programmed amount of cook times based on the food you’ll wanna fry, and the basket is dishwasher-safe! Grab this deal before it’s gone.



Lasko 36" Tower Fan Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Listen up, especially those of you in the south: Summer is coming, and you don’t want to be caught without a fan to keep you cool. Lasko is one of the best brands to turn to in that regard, and its 36-inch tower fan is now down to $48 on Amazon with free shipping. It has three preset speeds, an oscillation motor, a built-in shutoff timer, and a remote for those days where even subtle movements can break a sweat.



Bath Sheets KINJA25

Bath sheets, otherwise known as towels, are a necessity. At my last job, I had a friend—let’s call him AJ—who owned just one towel, and he was ridiculed for in perpetuity. Don’t be like AJ. Get your life together and save 25% on made-to-last bath sheets from Crane & Canopy using the code KINJA25.



Seriously, buy a second towel. Buy a third if you’re brave. These extra large bath sheets are for real adults with mortgages or rent, measuring 40" by 70". In fact, Crane & Canopy tells us they’re 67% bigger than your typical bath towel.

They’re also “made from finely combed, long-staple cotton,” making them soft and absorbent. Perhaps best of all is that they have a built-in loop for effortless hanging. Never again will you miss the wall hook, assuming you’re not a total klutz.

Machine washable and available in 12 colors, you’ll want to take advantage of this exclusive deal by March 15, when it inevitably runs dry.

Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter. This one is only $35 when you type in the promo code AGGCZ88B at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 7.0L gasoline engine, as well as any 4.5L diesel engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.



I’m gonna be real with y’all—I have an Infiniti G35 and I probably should be buying this for myself. Jump on this before it is gone.





Bissell Carpet Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Some folks still have carpets in 2020, and you know what? That’s ok! But, the major problem with carpets is how hard they are to clean. The Bissell Powerforce carpet cleaner is here to help you. It’s down to $89 from $119, and is able to unearth dirt that has made its way down deep into your carpet with four rows of brushes. It also comes with a two-tank system to keep the clean and dirty water separate. Not to mention it’s pretty lightweight, so you’ll be able to move it around the house without any drama. I would hop on this deal before it is gone.



Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come measurement time, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.



Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, the tan model of which is 20% off in its maker’s latest sale. It’s not the most exciting color in the world, but forget all that — you’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.

Pair the Thermapen Mk4 with the company’s TimeStack four-channel timer with customizable alarm sounds — also on discount at 30% off — and you’ll have a much better time keeping track of the oven.

Gooloo Car 1500A Jump Starter G7C7PDTA + on-site coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code G7C7PDTA and clip the coupon offer on Amazon for a 33% discount, bringing your final total down to $54.



This thing packs a 20,800mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker GOMediaFree for free shipping Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Everyone deserves a good slow cooker in the kitchen. Set it, forget it, and come back to a delicious hot meal by the time you clock out — it’s the busy person’s killer utility. When you add a sautee tray to the top, well, not even Gordon Ramsay can top your efficiency!



That’s exactly what this 2-in-1 6-quart unit by Ninja serves up. You can throw some fresh veggies on top while you stew a nice broth in the main chamber. And now, you can get it for $70 at MorningSave, the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. Even better, you can pair that with promo code GOMediaFree to get free shipping, just because we love you and the bellies you need to fill.

40% Off Gap Kids and Baby Apparel Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

New seasons call for new clothes. If your young ones have ruined their garments during winter fun, you’ll want to get in on this big 40% off sale at Gap to replenish the wardrobe. Today is the last day to get discounted apparel for babies and kids, like these cute floral-patterned stretch leggings that would dip down to $5 after all is said and done.



To get the discount, just use the code SHOP40 in your shopping cart with any applicable items. Don’t forget that coupon code TREAT takes another 10% off anything in the store!

Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re tired of your eyes getting tired after hours on the computer, I would suggest getting a pair of blue light glasses. They can effectively relieve eye fatigue while you’re working on a laptop, or even while binge watching your favorite television show (which you probably stream from your computer, anyway). These glasses are a low $9 when combined with a promo code and a clipped coupon on the page. Even folks with 20/20 can get on this deal, especially if you’re tired of getting tension headaches from having your eyes work too damn hard during the day. If it’s worth anything, I own a pair of blue light glasses specifically for the computer even though I have perfect vision, and they have helped tremendously when I’m working 9-5. With all that said, hop on this deal before it’s gone, y’all! Save your eyes from a slow death. They’ll thank you.



While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

Love dinosaurs? Love watching people revive dinosaurs and then get eaten by them? Then do we have the deal for you! The Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection is 55% off, so you can get the whole collection for just $25. If you’re looking to check out some dinosaurs in 4K for half off, though, you’re unfortunately out of luck, as the 5-Movie 4K collection is $63.



If you’re okay with Blu-Ray, then you get five movies to watch and wonder why humans keep reviving dangerous apex predators. It’ll be a fun night of watching humanity’s hubris for the whole family!

If you’ve ever wondered just how frantic running a kitchen is, Overcooked might be the game that best emulates the rush, and now, you can get the original game and the sequel — Overcooked 2 — for $19 from Woot, down from the usual $30. Overcooked is just as much a platformer as it is a puzzler, with unique stages that force you to think on your feet and meet the demands of a busy restaurant under less-than-ideal circumstances. Good luck taking that pizza out in time WHEN THE ENTIRE STAGE SPLITS IN HALF.



Oh, and these games are meant to be played with up to three people (couch co-op on the original, and online with the sequel), so grab some family and friends, decide who’s going to call the shots, and try not to let the stresses of line cooking ruin your relationship with them.

Super Mario Maker 2 Image : Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 | $40 | Walmart

Mario Day — named so because if you type the ‘i’ and ‘o’ as numbers, it’s Mar10, which looks like shorthand for March 10th — may have passed, but Nintendo’s celebratory deals are still up through the end of the week. Retailers have been holding sales all week long, particularly on Mario-related Switch games.

At Walmart, three Mario titles are on sale for $40: Super Mario Party, Super Mario Maker 2, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, the last one actually getting an additional cut down to $35. Plus, there’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for $54 each.

At Amazon, you can get the same games on sale, as well as Yoshi’s Crafted World for $40. Even Mario’s friend (pet?) is getting in on the deals action. In less exciting (but still desirable) discounts, you can take 25% off Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Mario Tennis Aces, bringing their totals down to $47 each.

Finally, if you want a new controller but find the Pro Controller too expensive, you can grab this Super Mario Bros. 3 themed PowerA Wireless Controller for $35.

This sale will last all week, until March 14th. It’s Mario, so retailers probably won’t run out of stock... but better to be safe and grab the titles you want now than be sorry later, right?

PS4 Pro Photo : Kirk Hamilton ( ( ( Kotaku

The Last of Us Part II is a mere two and a half months away now, and given that impressions of the first game ranged from “overrated” to “Citizen Kane of video games,” even garnering many comparisons to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, you need to either catch up or replay it in 4K if you haven’t already.



And the best way to do that is on the PS4 Pro, which just so happens to be at its lowest price since Black Friday on Woot: $300. Early trailers for The Last of Us Part II sparked controversy for its violent torture sequences.

From that, you can surmise there will be Discourse™ to accompany its release.

So don’t miss out—get mad like the rest of us!—and pick up a PS4 Pro to experience one of the most important games of last decade in native 4K or at 1080p 60fps. You won’t see graphics like that on a regular ol’ PS4.

Xcentz 6ft Lighting Cable Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you were in need of a reliable lightning cable cable to charge all of your Apple devices, look no further than the Xcentz braided cord. It’s only $7, which is 50% off from its original price. Since it does have a double braided design, it won’t be prone to shorts when all you want to do is give juice to your iPhone or iPad. Plus, it comes in a cute (and bold) red color to give a burst of color to your accessories. Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Anker USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a dependable way to charge all your devices, look no further than the Anker 18W fast charger. It has 18W of power to quickly deliver tons of power to your phones and tablets. Plus, it’s only $15, so this little gadget will always be convenient to have in your pocket. Grab it before it’s gone.



Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, and I hope you’re not, you lose your keys more often than you would like. With Tile, you place the actual tile on whatever device you would prefer not to lose. When it inevitably gets misplaced, you just log into the tile app, and it’ll show you the location in real time. It’s like Find My iPhone, except with any and everything. And since it’s 20% off its original price which brings the cost down to $20, it’s worth a try. Buy one before it’s gone!

Vikicon Beard Growth Kit ISQYWOFT Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

In a glorious turn of societal norms, the beard has become widely celebrated, and rightfully so. There’s nothing like a thick patch of hair flowing freely from your chin’s follicles, and some of us just don’t look right without one. If you’re ready to grow yours out, get some help with the Vikicon Beard Growth Kit. It’s normally $30 at Amazon, but promo code ISQYWOFT chops 57% off for a grand total of just $13. In the box are balm and oil made from natural ingredients and a derma roller to massage in all those nutrients. A mighty beard can fill you with confidence, energy, and the overall essence of life, so why haven’t you bought one yet?

Fullstar Food Storage Containers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen. Everyone eats. And sometimes, you need places to house some yummy leftovers. For that I have a solution — a hefty 20-pack of food storage containers. With six different sizes and four handy dressing cups, I think you’ll be good to go in terms of things to hold your food. The best part about these hard plastic, transparent containers (besides the $28 price tag) is that they are completely dishwasher, microwave, and freezer-safe! Not to mention they’re leakproof thanks to the hinge-locking system, so you won’t have to worry about the containers messing up your nice bag or big cleanups! I’d grab a pack before they’re gone, y’all!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Are you in need of sharper knives? Well, Farberware has come through with its 15-piece set that’s down to a low $30. It includes steak knives as well as all the basics you’d need to really get your kitchen cooking. The knives themselves are made of high-carbon stainless steel, and have an ergonomic design so they’ll be comfy in your hand while chopping veggies or even discombobulating a chicken. The choice is yours, but the deal doesn’t last forever, so hop on it before it is gone.

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx Patagonia Clearance Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Extra 25% off Arc’teryx and Patagonia Clearance Items | REI



Spring is coming, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to swoop in andstart saving on winter coats for next year. And REI has just the solution, offering an extra 25% when you add any Arc’teryx or Patagonia clearance item to your cart.



Seeing as Patagonia end-of-season clearance items are already up to 80% off at the moment (you can get the men’s signature polyester fleece quarter-zip pullover for $56 or the women’s option for $52 at checkout), the value is quite strong to say the least.

Arc’teryx items were discounted by up to 50% without this added markdown as well, but they were also much higher to begin with. You won’t find a heavy winter coat for under $200, but the Proton LT women’s insulated hoodie is down to $134 and the men’s Dallen fleece hoodie is $88 with the coupon applied.

So you don’t have to pay full price next winter, stock up on warm clothes ahead of time, while the going is cheap.