Wednesday's Best Deals: HydroFlask, Anker Gold Box, TravelPro, and More

An Eddie Bauer sale, Philips wake-up light, bone conduction headphones, and cute onesies lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Anker Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Most of Anker’s charging gear deals last for a week or more, but this set is only available today as part of an Amazon Gold Box.



You can head over to Amazon to see the full list of deals, but highlights include a premium USB-C to Lightning cable (which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes). Or, you can opt for standard Lightning and USB-C cables for less.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the wireless charging front, you can choose from a pad or a stand, both of which support 7.5 watt iPhone charging, and include the Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter required to make that possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For your other charging needs, the sale includes a full-featured surge protector with three USB ports, a 60W MacBook Pro replacement charger, and a car charger with a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch on a long road trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And finally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some discounted battery packs. Get the PowerCore II 10000 for $25, or the PowerCore II 20000 for $40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Completely blocking out the world around you with noise-isolating or noise-canceling headphones is great if you’re sitting in a loud office, but it poses a hazard when you’re out and about in the city, with cars whizzing by. That’s where bone conduction headphones shine.



What Are Bone Conduction Headphones? Nothing gets me through a workout like cranking up some bangers. And while in-ear headphones can… Read more

Bone conduction may not be the most popular headphone technology, but it’s been around for years, and aims to solve this problem. While most headphones transmit music through the air, entering your ear canal and vibrating your eardrum, bone conduction headphones are different. They sit outside your ear, vibrating the bones of your head until the sound reaches the cochlea—the same place the eardrum sends sounds to be converted for your brain. That means your ear canal is free to listen to the sounds around you.

Advertisement

Aftershokz Trekz are far and away the most popular headphones in the space, and you can a pair at an extremely rare 20% discount right now. You can choose between the Trekz Titanium for $80 (down from $100), or the lighter Trekz Airs for $120 (down from $150), plus a free set of reflective strips for runners. Reviewers note that the older, heavier Titaniums can get slightly louder, but the Airs are more comfortable. In terms of actual sound quality, you probably wouldn’t notice a difference between them.

Advertisement

Das Keyboard Model S Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You can find a mechanical keyboard for under $50 these days, but premium models are definitely worth the splurge if you spend a lot of time at your desk. Das’s legendary Model S was one of the first modern keyboards to popularize loud and clicky Cherry MX Blue switches, and the Mac keycap model is down to $99 right now on Amazon, within $10 of an all-time low.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Twelve South BookArc Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their birch BookArc is down to $30 on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later (or, presumably, most Windows laptops too), with the odd exception of the new USB-C Air.



Advertisement

Seagate Backup Plus 10TB External Hard Drive Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you don’t know if you need a 10TB hard drive, you probably don’t need a 10TB hard drive. But if you do know you need a 10TB hard drive, this one’s down to an all-time low $200 today, and it even has a couple of USB ports on the front to plug in even more hard drives <laughs maniacally>.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

Advertisement

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

Advertisement

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

Advertisement

Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22" Carry-on Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22" carry-on. With the coupon on page, the price on this lauded, reader-favorite drops to $92, an all-time low.



While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction.

Advertisement

This expandable carry-on offers a dedicated charging pocket with a USB port and a two-wheel design. Its case measures in at 21" x 14" x 9" with its overall dimensions at 23.5" x 14.5" x 9.5".

Advertisement

Remember to clip the coupon code on the product page to get the best price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Waffles make for not only an exceptional breakfast food, but also a positively cozy texture in apparel and linens. And these K-25 Smart Bath Towels 3.0 by SOLO-RM are no exception; not only do they look and feel great, but they also are insanely absorbent.

All K-25 towels are made from 100% long staple cotton, and are OEKO-Tex Standard certified textiles, meaning they’re free from harmful levels of chemical substances. In terms of sizing, the K-25 is available as a face towel, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet. Colors include navy, gray, and off-white.

Advertisement

When I tried K-25, I was legitimately shocked by how quickly the towel was able to dry me off post-shower, and absolutely baffled by how dry the towel still was even after I used it. What little dampness was evident dried in just a few short minutes.

As with many Kickstarter campaigns, the more you pledge, the more towels you’ll get. One bath towel starts at just $35, or true waffle-weave aficionados can pay up to $850 for a complete set featuring 10 of each towel. Either way, you’ll be bundling up with a quality textured towel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daylight saving time ends in less than a month, meaning you’ll be relying almost exclusively on artificial light to brighten your house when you’re at home during the week. But it never hurts to add a few more lamps to your collection, and a couple of cool looking modern ones are on sale right now.



This one puts the bulb (not included) behind a gold metal cage, and rests atop a marble base. It’s basically Pinterest, in lamp form, and it’s only $22 with promo code EVLJUUUF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this floor lamp comes in four colors (black is on a page of its own), comes with a free LED bulb, and doubles as a bookshelf. Get any color for $45 with promo code 7AALCQPA.

Advertisement

Waste King Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got three different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/2 horsepower for $50, 3/4 horses (horrifying image) for $83, or a full horsepower for $107, all of which are either the best prices ever, or very close to it. These deals are only available today, so get your order in before they’re all gobbled up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you still haven’t upgraded your morning routine up a life-changing wake-up light, Philips’ entry level model just got a big price drop.



Advertisement

The Philips HF3500 is currently marked down to $35, a match for the best price we’ve seen since 2017. While there are higher end models with color-shifting lights and multiple wake-up sounds, this model still offers a reasonably convincing facsimile of a sunrise, which helps ease you out of REM cycles before the alarm sounds. I’ve been using it for years, and absolutely love it.

Advertisement

Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do your body a favor and stop microwaving frozen veggies. Get a Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Basket for only $5 and start steaming. The silicone basket is made of BPA-free polypropylene and silicone. It can fold away neatly for storage and will expand to 10" when open. And if you don’t have a colander, this can totally work as one when you’re feeling lazy.



Advertisement

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.



This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

15% Off Onsen Towels Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Waffle weave towels are the best towels. Thin enough that they’ll actually dry out over the course of the day and not be damp when you use them again, but with enough surface area to actually soak up all the water on your body after a shower.



Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally friendly long-staple cotton, and will get softer and softer the longer you use them, and you can get a set for 15% off at Huckberry today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hydro Flask makes our readers’ favorite drinking vessels, and while supplies last, you can get a whopping 50% off their iconic 22 oz. and 32 oz. tumblers in four different “retiring” colors.



Advertisement

For 50% off, you’re probably expecting those colors to be Puke Green, Poop Brown, Pus Yellow, and Trump Skin Orange. But no! They’re actually good colors, and I can’t for the life of me understand why any of them are going away.

Just add a 22 oz. or 32 oz. tumbler in Black, Cobalt, Pacific, or Graphite to your cart, and use promo code TUMBLER-4Q8RG9 at checkout to get 50% off.

Advertisement

Alternatively, the company’s summer-centric Shave Ice tumblers and bottles are now available in the sale section for 25% off, with free shipping when you use promo code RAPIDSHIP19. Unfortunately, that promo code won’t stack with the 50% off code...I tried.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off sale for their Mid-Season Sale event with promo code MSS. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



55% Off Winter Gear Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

Winter is well on its way, and Backcountry’s latest daily deal is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Right now, take up to 55% off tons of ski, snowboard, and camping gear from your favorite brands, including Burton, Arc’tyrex, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



Advertisement

Vince makes apparel that’s maddeningly, effortlessly simple yet cool. How do they do it?! Well, now you can find out thanks to flash sales on men’s and women’s Vince clothing and shoes, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. Shop a selection of practical, stylish tops, pants, dresses, slides, and more, and finally pull off that I’m-not-trying-that-hard-but-I-look-incredible look once and for all.



Advertisement

Winter is on the way, so get outside before it’s too frigid! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code 60OFFCLX. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, plus you’ll get free shipping on orders over $49. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy fall weather in style.



Advertisement

In the market for some new sneakers? Good thing New Balance is offering 15% off orders of $99 or more, plus free shipping. Some exclusions apply, so be aware that not all pairs will be eligible for the markdown. Not to mention, recently reduced styles are an extra 10% off with promo code RR10. (Unfortunately, these deals won’t stack.) Just be sure to tie up any loose ends on this deal and find the right shoes for you before it’s over.

Emolly Fashion Onesie Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a cheap costume for Halloween, or you just want goofy onesie for staying in, you’ll want to check out today’s Gold Box. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a ton of Emolly Fashion Onesies, with prices starting at around $17.



Want to be a unicorn? A kangaroo? A dinosaur? Well, there’s something here for you (and possibly your kid.) But remember to browse through the selection (and there’s as soon as possible. These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s fall, so you’re probably in need of a jacket for cool nights, and soon, one for around the clock. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 55% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWGHOST, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Advertisement

Right now, you can pre-order Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



Advertisement

This game ships in a week, so get your order in before this discount disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Division 2 is a rarity these days: an online loot shooter that actually launched in a usable (and fun!) state. And even six months in, players are still finding new things to do in the post-apocalyptic Washington DC.

Advertisement

If you were waiting on a good deal, wait no longer: Amazon has it marked down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One.



Tips For Playing The Division 2 The Division 2 is filled with things to do, places to explore, guns to collect and enemies to kill. Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda Perler Bead Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Remember Perler beads? Those colored plastic beads you arranged on a pegboard to form a pattern, and then ironed to create...I guess you’d call them toys?



Advertisement

Well, hey, listen. They’re still around, and this $9 set lets you create 12 different pixel-for-pixel recreations of sprites from the original Legend of Zelda. I’d pair them with some stick-on magnets so you can attach them to your fridge at home, or your filing cabinet at work.

Advertisement

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

We haven’t seen many big deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but right now, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card when you buy one. That’s pretty solid as far as Nintendo Switch discounts go, and about as good a deal as we’ve seen on this new model.



Advertisement

Hint: Spend your $25 gift card on a Pro controller. You won’t regret it.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

Tech

Seagate Backup Plus 10TB External Hard Drive | $200 | Amazon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Advertisement

Now’s the perfect time of year to catch up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking an extra 30% off their entire sale section, plus free shipping on orders $35 or more. Thus, trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code PUMACHI30 and stock up for a new season now.



TrailBuddy Trekking Poles 2-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

TrailBuddy offers just about everything you could want in a pair of trekking poles.



Adjustable height with lever (instead of twist) locks? Check.

Sweat-wicking cork handles? Got ‘em.

Aluminum construction that’s more durable than carbon fiber? You know it.

Baskets? They come with two different kinds.

Advertisement

If you ever hike on uneven terrain, you’ll be amazed at how much these poles can help you navigate it, and you can get a set in the color of your choice for just $31 today with promo code GIZMODOTB15. Even if you don’t need them for yourself, they’d make a great gift.

Advertisement

Up to $30 Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can save up to $30 on your Halloween costume at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code SAVEMORE. You can get $10 off $60, $20 off $100, and $30 off $150, and free shipping applies to orders of $30 or more.



Advertisement

Up to 65% Off Fleece and Insulation Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

It finally feels like fall (in some places), so now’s as good a time as ever to start stocking up on everything you’ll need to keep warm this winter. Head over to Backcountry, where today only, the outdoor retailer is offering up steep discounts on tons of fleece and insulation. Pick up everything from jackets to snow pants, and do so, STAT: This deal will only last for 24 hours.



20% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

You face will reap the benefits of this sale on Benefit Cosmetics. Right now, the brand is offering up 20% off sitewide as part of their Friends & Family Sale. Just use promo code FRIENDS to save on tons of cult-favorite products, including They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, Boi-ing Concealer, and more. Not to mention, everything ships for free.



Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s Friends & Family Sale with promo code FABFAM20. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid is your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you hate driving to the gym before or after work, bring the gym to your house. A bunch of Boxflex Home Gym machines are discounted on Amazon right now. You can get a wonderful full-body work out using a Bowflex that eliminates the need for a monthly gym membership.



There is a $70 coupon on the Bowflex PR1000 bringing it down to $429. The Bowflex Blaze has a $107 coupon, bringing the price down to $693. The Bowflex PR3000 is $300 off at checkout, making it $699.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Connect Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If, for some reason, you still have a home phone or VoIP services, Amazon’s offering the best discount ever on its Echo Connect, which lets you use any Echo device as a voice-controlled phone. Just plug a phone jack into the Connect, sync it with your contacts through the Alexa app, and voila, you can call your parents or your local thai takeout place from across the room using only your voice.



Advertisement

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you use an overwhelming amount of tin foil or parchment paper when you bake, say goodbye to your old habits. Stop wasting tin foil (and money) and buy a set of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets while they’re only $8. They’re easy to clean, require no cooking spray, and oven-safe for temperatures up to 480° F.



Advertisement

Sun Joe 24V Cordless Paint Sprayer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Painting is miserable no matter how you do it, but for larger jobs, using a cordless, battery-powered sprayer might be your least agonizing option.



This 24V Sun Joe sprayer runs for 20 minutes on a charge, features three adjustable spray patterns, and while it costs $169 on Amazon, you can get it for $125 from Daily Steals today with promo code KJPJOE. And no, just because this makes painting easier doesn’t mean that you can enlist your friends for 10 hours of labor in exchange for pizza.

Advertisement

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you currently sitting at your desk, tensing your shoulders? Same here. If you carry a lot of your stress in your neck and shoulders, you’re going to want to get yourself a Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. It is about $8 off right now on Amazon.



The massager comes with three different intensity speeds, from low to high. It has eight deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes that will soothe and relieve muscle tightness. Its built-in heat function will transfer warmth to your muscles after a long, rough day.

Advertisement

Seagate Expansion 2TB External Hard Drive Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Advertisement

Advertisement

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the Gunmetal variety is down to just $90, the *new* all-time low.



Advertisement

Apple Powerbeats Pro Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

We haven’t seen many deals yet on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones, but for a limited time, Amazon’s taking $50 off all four available colors.



If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

Advertisement

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Advertisement

Mkeke iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Not everyone wants or needs a fancy phone case. If you just want something simple to keep you from scratching the back of your phone, then this $2 Mkeke iPhone 11 Pro Max Case is the one for you. Right now, when you use promo code NOJR6QKX you’ll get the case for two bucks.



The case might be super cheap, but it is built with drop protection. The four corners of the case were designed with air cushion to help soften the blow when your phone slips out of your hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was replaced last year by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale for its best price.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

Advertisement

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Show 5 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 was already Amazon’s cheapest Echo with a screen, and with today’s $65 deal (down from $90), it’s even cheaper.



Use it to keep up with recipes (or just watch videos) in the kitchen, or to see who’s at the front door, or to check in on your baby in their nursery, or to video chat with friends and family. And if you’re concerned about privacy, it’s also the first Echo device with a physical switch that covers up the camera lens when you aren’t using it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 18-Piece Cookware Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on cookware that claims to be nonstick, but constantly forces you to scrub food scraps off the pan. You can snag an 18-piece T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Cookware Set for $65 on Amazon. It includes a 3 qt. saucepan, 1 qt. saucepan with lid, 8" frying pan, 2 qt. saucepan with lid, 5 qt. stockpot, slotted spoon, 10" skillet with a lid, 4 qt. stockpot, 11" frying pan, and a slotted turner.



T-fal cookware is nonstick, as well as scratch-resistant, so you can really go to town on these pans. The set features T-fal’s Thermo Spot heat indicator, which signals when a pan is perfectly preheated. It is even oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

I know that much of the country has been mired in a never-ending second summer, but cold weather will be here eventually, and with it will come snow. If you want to clear off your driveway and sidewalk with as little fuss as possible, this Snow Joe snow thrower is down to an all-time low $74 on Amazon right now.



Advertisement

Just make sure you have a