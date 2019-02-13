Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know you’ve been meaning to install a NAS, but life keeps getting in the way. Look, I understand. I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed. Thankfully, your procrastination may have saved you a bunch of cash.



Woot is marking down a QNAP TS-328-US QNAP 3-Bay model to just $170. For some context, it’s currently $50 cheaper than the price currently on Amazon right now. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen, by a mile. So, if you have a few HDDs sitting around waiting for a purpose, this is the time.

Take control of your data, nerds.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As we all know, adding an SSD to your computer is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and this Kingston drive delivers. The 960GB model is currently marked down to a low $99, and this is first time I’ve seen this capacity sell for this price



Photo: Amazon

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $110 off the 128GB version, and $150 off the 256GB. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today with exclusive promo code ROAVKJF6.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Amazon

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (down from the usual $10), about as small as these things can possibly be.

Screenshot: DubsLabs

You like falling asleep listening to podcasts or white noise, but your partner doesn’t. How do you deal? DubsLabs Bedphones are extremely thin and wrapped in soft padding, making them ideal for falling asleep while wearing.



For a limited time, you can save 20% on both the wired (regularly $60) and wireless (regularly $100) models with promo code VDAY20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Auto-Vox’s newest gadget may just be the most full-featured and advanced rear-view mirror...ever? The mirror itself is a nearly 10" touchscreen with a 1296p dash cam built into the front. It also connects via wire to a rear-mounted 720p camera that feeds a live, wide angle image to the mirror, and simultaneously records as well. And oh yeah, it has a lane departure warning system built in, because why not.



It’s priced at $320 on Amazon, but if you clip the $17 coupon and stack on code 5P24KYWL, it’ll drop to $240.

Photo: Amazon

Strip lights are great for accenting cabinets, furniture, and outdoor areas, but the first place you should set them up is behind your TV. This 6.56' strip from Minger can glow in seven different colors, and even includes a mic to optionally pulse along with the ambient sounds coming out of your TV. Get it for just $8 with promo code GS7ONA3G; your eyes will thank you.



Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $11 from Aukey today with a $2 clippable coupon paired with promo code 229YIPFH, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.



Photo: Amazon

If you have a wirelessly charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads. This 10W charger from Anker is already marked down to $13 from its usual $22, and a $1 coupon on the page lets you save even more.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As someone who looks at product pages all day, I appreciate a well-made photo and when a company half-asses it... well, it’s super obvious. If you want people to actually buy your awesome product, make sure to have a good photo. This discounted AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio can help.

Unlike other kits I’ve seen, this one doesn’t have those little lamps you’ll have to fiddle with. The lighting is embedded in the pop-up studio which makes it really easy to use. Just plug it in and bam, you’re ready to go.

(It’s ironic, though, that something that wants to help you make better product photos, offers up some truly awful ones for itself.)

The lights at the top bounce light around the box, overexposing the white walls, and creates a nice clean, white setting perfect for product photography. Better still, it has multiple openings to help you get different angles.

It’s a little pricey at $118, but I can almost guarantee you’ll make your money back when your products actually... well, you know... sell?

Photo: Amazon

It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, a three-pack of bottles is a couple bucks less than usual, and the six pack is about $4 less than usual. Unfortunately, the single bottle isn’t on sale, but it’s honey, it basically lasts forever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before too long, the road salt will be gone, the constant precipitation will slow, and you won’t have an excuse to drive around a filthy looking car anymore. But with this $10 Turtle Wax kit from Walmart, you can make it look showroom shiny in your own driveway. That includes Zip Wax Car Wash and Wax, Express Carnauba Spray Wax, tire shine, and a can of protectant for about the same price as a single trip through the gas station auto wash.



Photo: Amazon

It might not be one of your most-used tools, but this torque wrench set could certainly come in handy, and is a great buy at $22 with promo code 8SDNWIYE. It comes with a 1/2" drive and a 3/8" adapter, and it’ll click to warn you once you’ve reached your predetermined foot pounds of torque.



Photo: Amazon

Whether from illness, exhaustion, or questionable decisions made the previous night, sometimes, you just can’t get out of bed. It’s okay, we’ve all been there! But you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of society while you’re laid up under the covers with this rolling over-bed table. It can hold your laptop if you’re working from home, or your scrambled eggs and OJ if you’re taking it easy.



Just use promo code COAVAS136 at checkout to get it for $30.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s affordable home security cameras, and now, you can save on the brand new Yi Home Camera 3 for the first time ever.



Like previous models, this Yi camera can record to an SD card, Yi’s optional cloud service (six months is included for free), or both, and it allows you to check in with your phone any time you want. But the newest model adds some quality of life features like a magnetic base, AI-powered human detection, and the ability to alert you when it hears unusual noises.

Normally $60, promo code FEB4LOVE will knock it down to $52 today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We’re basically halfway through February and if your ass isn’t sculpted yet, just give up. But don’t be sad, take this 15% off coupon on chocolates as a consolation prize.



While “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” chocolate is still pretty awesome. Oh and by the way, sitting at home and re-watching a few episodes of The Good Place is infinitely better than being in a stinky gym.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Have big, life-changing plans for Valentine’s Day? Today only, you can save on Hanes baby clothes thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. There are over two pages of deals, which include cute little pants, cute little hoodies, and cute little dresses. (Omg, I miss my niece.)

Parents or cool-ass-uncles, these deals will stick around just for today or until sold out, so don’t neglect it or else this deal will grow to resent you and disappear forever.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know the first thing about parenting but if you don’t get your kid this, you’re a bad parent. I mean, look at it! It’s the Batmobile! Your kid would be the talk of the playground.

Recommended for ages 2 and older, this battery-powered model can go 2.5 mph and it’s super cheap right now, too. It’s about $20 less than what’s currently on Amazon, so if you skip this deal. you’re a real... Joker.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.



Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s back down to $40 today on Amazon, a match for the deal we saw around the holidays. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These toy base plates, which are definitely not made by a toy company you’re familiar with, work with “all leading building brick brands,” whatever those might be. They’re also double the thickness of the base plates built by those leading building brick brands, so they won’t warp and cause major earthquake-style damage to your creations when you need to pick them up and move them.



Get eight plates in four different colors for just $22 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.

Sphero BB-8 Droid | $55 | Woot

Sphero’s remote-controlled BB-8 droid was one of the coolest toys ever made when it first came out, and it’s only gotten better over time through software updates. Today at Woot, you can buy your own for 55 portions dollars, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon wants to remind you of the consequences of your Valentine’s Day extracurricular activities. Case and point, this Gold Box on toys for kids.



These Brickyard Building Blocks can help your tot play their way into an engineering career... or something. Regardless, these are some of the best prices we’ve seen on these particular products.

So if you’re in the market to buy some children’s toys, this is the time to buy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Still have a 2DS or 3DS kicking around? Nintendo’s official AC adapter doesn’t see many discounts, but it’s on sale for $7 right now (down from $9) on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. All I can say, as a Switch owner, is thank heavens for USB-C.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Short Nintendo Switch cases (where you store the Switch with the Joy-Con detached to save space) are nearly dead, but not 20 minutes after I wrote their obituary, a reader pointed out one option that I’d missed. And it just so happens to be on sale for $10 right now, down from the usual $18.



Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not be as sexy as the new, FaceID-equipped iPad Pros, but the previous generation model is still an incredibly capable tablet that could potentially be your primary computer, and the 64GB model is down to $500 at Amazon right now. That’s $150 less than Apple currently charges, and $300 less than the equivalent, current-gen 11" version.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK33) permutation.



This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200 (after you clip the coupon) matching its lowest price ever.

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.



Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for an all-time low $34. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.