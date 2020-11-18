Wednesday's Best Deals: Hisense 4K TVs, Urban Decay Makeup, AeroGarden Harvest Slim, Dyson V7 Fluffy, and More

Hisense 4K TVs lead Wednesday’s best deals.



2 Years + 3 Months Free Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your to tal to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through November 29.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

If you’ve just picked up a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you might be considering a 4K upgrade to your TV right about now. As fate would have it, Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense’s H65 models. The smart Android TVs support 4K Ultra HD, making it a perfect match for new consoles. Google Assistant is built into each model, just in case you want to have a nice chat with your TV (or ask it to turn off the lights for you). Deals start at 50" models and go all the way up to 85", if you’ve got an entertainment center that can fit it.



Samsung 860 EVO SSD Image : Samsung

Looking for a new storage solution? You can get a 1 TB Samsung solid-state drive for 50% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $100. It’s been selling for $120 in recent weeks, so that’s some added savings on top of an already solid deal. The SSD features read speeds up to 550 MB/s and read speeds up to 520 MB/s, making this a speedy drive for perpetual multi-taskers.



JBL Charge 4 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good Bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $130 at Target, saving you $50 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.



Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$429 for the GPS/non-LTE version—back in September. For a limited time, you can snatch one up yourself for $379 over at Amazon in Space Gray, or cop the smaller 40mm Series 6 in (PRODUCT)RED, Gold w/ Pink Sand Sport band, or Silver w/ White Sport band for $349. (The only catch is the Space Gray model doesn’t ship until November 30.) So far, the Series 6 has been kind to me, what with its faster S6 dual-core processor, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, and most importantly to me, the ability to stream music without my phone in reach. That said, I almost regret buying the Series 6 knowing what I know now about the SE. The exclusive features aren’t for everyone, including myself.

If you don’t need an ECG sensor or blood oxygen monitoring, the more affordable Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch to buy this year. Though it does use the 1-year-older Series 5 chip, it’s still twice as fast as a Series 3 and honestly doesn’t cost much more at the current $230 sale price. Regardless of which color you go with, the 40mm Apple Watch SE is $49 off. Only in Silver (again, with the White Sport band), the larger 44mm size has the same discount, bringing the checkout totals for both down to $230 and $260, respectively. The 44mm is also available in Space Gray for a less substantial $20 off—or $289. The SE packs all the most commonly used features of the Series 6, without the hefty price tag. Get it if you don’t need the in-depth health stuff.

But don’t take it from me. My wife, the wearables expert in our household had this to say in her review for Gizmodo:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

18" LED Ring Kit 69DO1N37 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Starting today save 69% on this 18" LED ring kit. We are probably headed for another quarantine so if you didn’t grab one of these to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even just to help with better lighting for makeup now is the time. This deal will run until December 15 just use the code 69DO1N37 at checkout.



In this kit, you get the 18" LED ring light, a 61" light stand, a soft tube, a white and orange color filter, a ball head hot shoe adapter, a universal power adapter, a smartphone holder, and a carrying bag. The stand is made from aluminum alloy, easy to position, and assemble. The white and orange color filters will help you discover which hue and color temperatures work best. The hot shoe adapter works with most DSLR cameras. The smartphone holder is compatible with most phones as well. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub BD6ID62O Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you have a bunch of shit you need to plug into your computer? Like, everything is ridiculously important and simply cannot wait? Well, luckily for you, Aukey apparently shares your philosophy on computer usage. For a decent $56 with the promo code BD6ID62O, you can get an Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub. You can plug in ethernet cords, multiple USBs, as well as microSD cards that can transfer data at 5 gigabytes per second. Listen, I’m not a tech person, but all of this sounds pretty good, and with $15 off the list price, it’s a decent deal.

Baby Yoda Airpods 1&2 Charging Case Cover Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

While the Apple AirPods’ charging case is pretty sturdy, it never hurts to have a little extra protection for this expensive item. I found, too, that I rarely misplace them since I put a bright pink case on mine. I kind of wish I had held out though, so I could get this adorable $17 AirPods case featuring The Child instead.



Normally $20, Baby Yoda can hold onto an AirPods 1 or 2 charging case with this deal.

Today, Aukey’s 21W USB-C car charger is only $9 when using coupon code VVF2B9UZ. With a USB-A port added, you can charge two devices at once, and the throughput is enough to charge more demanding devices like the iPad or Nintendo Switch at their fastest speeds, though you may only achieve that using one port at a time.

If you’re regularly charging two or more devices at once, consider picking up this 36W metallic upgrade. You’ll lose the USB-C hookup for a second USB-A port, but they support simultaneous quick charging at 18W each.

Sonos One (Two-Pack) Image : Sonos

So you’re ready to grab a smart speaker, but not sure which route to go. You’ve got plenty of options, but right now Amazon has a two-pack of Sonos One speakers, which offers support for both Google Assistant and Alexa to suit all your needs, and can easily be paired up with all your other Sonos gear for better sound. At $380 even with a discount, it’s not cheap, but if you’ve got the money, you won’t be sweating it while you blast your favorite albums.

B2G1 Sale Screenshot : Ubisoft

Amazon is running a buy two, get one free sale on games that’s perfect for anyone looking to immediately build their next-generation console collection. The sale includes brand new games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players can grab the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of those games, as well as current-generation versions. The sale also features recent 2020 releases like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Marvel’s Avengers.

My Best Buy members can get early access to Best Buy’s upcoming Black Friday sale now by catching some savings on select Nintendo Switch titles. The standout picks among the crop of titles are Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and The Wonderful 101 Remastered Edition. The sale includes several Switch ports like Metro Exodus, Saints Row: IV re-Elected, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered. Those looking to bring family game night to the Switch can save on an array of game show adaptations, from Family Feud to Jeopardy.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Image : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

Advertisement

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Oh, and even though this discount is pretty great already, it’s covered by Newegg’s Black November price protection, so if the price drops any lower before November 22, you’ll get a refund for the difference.

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Dyson V10 Absolute (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you over $350, but right now you can get a refurbished modelfor just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.



23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Save up 40% on Thanksgiving Figures Image : Sheilah Villari

The recommendations are all over to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving. I won’t be traveling to see my family which is a bummer because this is one of my favorites days. Wayfair has a ton of decorations and figures to bring a little of this holiday into your home and make it feel a little more festive.

This feels like a real mom selection for decorating with traditional turkeys. The handmade palm turkey figurine is 25% off. He’s made of 100% Bankuan and would look fetching as a centerpiece for your solo feast.

I don’t know why but this guy is really speaking to me. Made from recycled wood this country cousin of Tom Turkey is only slightly unsettling but still kind of charming even with his dead-eyed stare. I’d be proud to sit him on my shelf and would probably let him ride all year. A little cottage vibe for the season or all seasons.

For the classy household may I present this glass turkey with long elegant legs, it’s also 40% off. You could position this one in the center of the table as if it’s overseeing all the fixins. Perch it near a bottle of champagne for ultimate fanciness.

Free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but for ME, the best thing about the holidays is the delicious food. If you’re in need of some new cookware to make that ham, turkey, and stuffing, check out a Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel Cookware Set for a low, low $30. It comes with three pots, a sauté pan, and a frying pan, as well as a flower steamer, pasta spoon, spatula, and a large spoon, all for 75% off the original list price of $120.



This shouldn’t need to be said, but please please be safe during the holidays. Ms. ‘Rona is still lurking in these streets, so however you celebrate, do it with your third eye open and your masks nearby.

Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife KYOKU63K Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This six-inch utility knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $65 with the promo code KYOKU63K added at checkout. Grab it before it’s gone.



40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



This sale has been extended to make this season more magical for that special Potterhead in your life. Alex and Ani make some beautiful accessories and this collection fits right in. Take 30% off over 50 pieces of Harry Potter jewelry right now.

There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in the series is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition.

There are sparkly rings and pins as well as necklaces. If you’re looking to show house pride this Hogwarts Charm Necklace ($48) is for you. Made from shiny gold these blend out to an almost rose gold and really catch the eye. Each necklace will feature the silhouette of Hogwarts, the house crest, and the 3 characteristics that represent that house.

Free standard shipping on all orders.

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Trust in K-Beauty. This set is an actual dream for anyone who suffers from dry lips in the winter. The Dream & Wonder Gift Set from Laneige bundles one of their best sellers for ultimate relief. These 3 pieces are just $29, which is a steal for what they do.

Each of these Lip Sleeping Masks is packed with antioxidants to make your lips the softest they can be with ultimate moisture. This set is special because two of the masks are in limited edition scents. No matter which scent you favor all of these comes as a balm to be applied at night for maximum effect. The science that goes into these uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to build a barrier for protection against all elements and to secure the moisture that’s just been replenished. These lips masks soothe and return your lips to the luscious version they should be. They’re paraben and phthalate free. This set contains a larger version of their signature Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry paired with smaller pots of the limited Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Urban Decay 50% Off Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Hey makeup lovers, rejoice! Select Urban Decay makeup products are 50% off just in time for the holidays. Everyone is familiar with the All Nighter setting spray, but you can also get eyeshadows and bronzers. What are you waiting for?

50% off Fall Arrivals NOV50 Image : JACHS NY

Jackets, pants, flannels, henleys, whatever you could need or think of it’s in JACHS’ fall sale. Right now take 50% off any of these new arrivals with the code NOV50.

I love the look of these sherpa lined trucker jackets ($75). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes is a traditional khaki and will keep you very warm as temperatures drop.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel shirt like this with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is ultra heavyweight for optimum coziness ($56). This shirt has 9 ounces of that heavyweight material which is why they call it “Brawny.” I thought it was because the colors that match of the well-known mascot. But this is versatile for any gender as it’s easy to layer as I mentioned. It’s 100% cotton and will take you through the chilly season.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $24.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Up 30% off Sitewide Image : Bellesa

Why wait for Black Friday to treat yourself to some fun goodies? Bellesa felt the same way and has activated its sitewide deal now. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. 20% off when you spend $69, 25% off when you spend $99, and 30% when you spend $149. You will get 15% off any order up to that first tier.

Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $49. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same kinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set Image : Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise COZY Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Ella Paradis is still having a 60% off tons of sex toys this holiday season with the promo code COZY. Among them is the queen of queens, the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. It stimulates your clitoris with small puffs of air that can be automatically controlled by the pressure you (or a partner) use when you’re getting down to business. It also comes with multiple speeds and rhythms to get you hot, bothered, and ultimately sated. Whatcha waiting for?

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $42, and a 20-pack for $82! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics with a novel coronavirus!



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 11/14/2020.

15% Off N95 Cup Respirator Masks KINJASAVE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

N95MaskCo is offering an exclusive 15% off offer to all Kinja deal seekers right now on its N95 respirator cup mask collection using promo code KINJASAVE.



You can grab a 20-pack of these NIOSH-approved masks for $152 after applying the code or a 40-pack for $297. You can get a pack of 100 for $679 if you really want to stock up.

These masks feature a cup design for a tight but comfortable fit around your face, and are CDC-approved. You can check it out for yourself right here, where you will see manufacturer Xiantao Zhongyi listed next to approval #84A-787 for this model, the ZYB-11.

In my personal opinion, these are still a little pricey even after the discount— but I suppose it is nice to be sure that you are getting the real deal with these masks, each of which N95MaskCo says blocks “at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles.” Be sure to check out another Kinja exclusive deal that’s still running on MQDirect today which sees even lower prices on N95 masks, while still available.

ModCloth is starting their Black Friday deals today. For the rest of the month grab 30% off anything on the site and dig throw their throwback wears. You’ll also receive an extra 40% off of anything in the sale section. That discount is cutting original prices to 80% in some cases. Revamp your winter looks and save a nice chunk. No codes needed.

A great cardigan is key in the fall and winter. And a brilliant pop of color can really make it stand out. I’m all about fashion and function and that’s what this is. This long cardigan is made of cozy and warm polyester and comes in a gorgeous rich gold color. It’s only $18 in this deal.

A cute retro skirt in an autumn jewel tone is key. It’s effortlessly chic and can blend in with your current wardrobe. Add black tights and boots for a solid winter look. This cute A-line mini skirt is made of crepe fabric, has pockets, and looks straight from the 70s. This will be a groovy addition to your closet for just $24.

A solid pair of heeled boots are the perfect touch to any ensemble. These black boots go with anything and are a little bit vintage and a little bit witchy. Just because the supernatural season has passed doesn’t mean you can’t integrate those spooky vibes into any outfit. And the chunky heel is only 3 inches so no fear if you’re worried, these are comfy and stable. The Spoonful of Sugar boots are just $48 in this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

TaoTronics Massage Gun RELIEVE

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a Taotronics massage gun. Down to $72 with promo code RELIEVE, you’ll have six gun attachments and twenty-speed modes to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $5 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Up to 70% off select items Image : Sheilah Villari

Just because it’s Friday the 13th in the weirdest year ever doesn’t mean today should be made worse. In fact, our pals at Ella Paradis want to slash prices and ensure there are no bad vibes. We really don’t need any more given everything so save up to 70% off select items. You’ll see the savings come off in your shopping cart so need for a code.

All the Better Love toys are great go-to’s if you’re a bit indecisive. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily ($42) as a fave so obviously, I going to recommend it. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down.

Tenga has some pretty dope products, mostly for dudes. I’ve seen and handled a lot of them. The tech they use to design their toys is really impressive so I’m going to give their Spinner Stroker ($18) a shoutout. It comes in 3 varieties depending on tastes, although at this price you should experience all of them.

Free shipping on all orders. You will get a bonus mystery gift if you spend over $100 too.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Gooloo 800A Car Jump Starter ER2VZIBE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 20% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 800A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $50. Compared to the $80-$90 price tag on a lot of the 1500A models (the 800A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of smaller wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $40 by adding it to your cart here and entering the promo code ER2VZIBE at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Image : Quentyn Kennemer

At Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue, lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.



Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.

Merino Wool Sweater Graphic : Sheilah Villari

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing so when a sale like this happens you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing cyber deals and right now you can grab these awesome Merino Wool Sweaters for just $39. That’s up to 78% off the original price and you don’t need a code. There are 13 styles and colors to pick from so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy through the winter months.



Free shipping for orders over $100.

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?