Big, affordable TVs, Zippo hand warmers, and a heated shirt that actually feels like a regular shirt lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here’s as good a deal as you’ll see.



This 75" RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $900 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Don’t need to go quite that big? The 55" version of the same set is down to $260, and a 65" RCA is also down to $420.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $200 on the 55" model today, $500 on the 65", or a whopping $800 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. Just note that to get the larger sizes, you’ll need to add the 55" to your cart, and select your size there.

Photo: Amazon

You probably already have a pocket-sized battery pack that you can take with you anywhere, but it’s also worth owning a massive one for long plane rides, camping trips, and extended power outages. This one from RAVPower has 26,800mAh of power, enough for nearly six iPhone X charges, and it’s just $36 today with promo code 2HNSLWQX.



Photo: Amazon

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone dash mounts out there, and you can grab the popular One Touch 3 for just $18 today, down from the usual $25. Featuring a telescoping arm, iOttie’s satisfying mounting mechanism (just press your phone into the cradle, and the arms snap shut), and one of the best suction cups in the business, it sure beats keeping your phone in your lap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to use a case to prevent scratches and protect from (short) drops, but don’t want to add much bulk to your iPhone, Vincoe’s UltraRaw iPhone cases are as unobtrusive as they come, at just .33mm thin. For a limited time, our readers can outfit their new (or old) iPhone for just $10 with promo code KINJADEALS, which is valid on any of their iPhone 7/8, 7+/8+, X, Xs, or Xs Max (these names, man) cases.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now $26.

An SSD—any SSD—will give your hard drive-based PC a serious speed boost. If you can get by with 128GB, or if you have space in your case for a secondary drive, $25 is an absurdly good price for this drive from Silicon Power.

Do these TaoTronics noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I’ve tried both, and no, they don’t, but they’re really not bad! I wore them on a plane recently, and the noise cancelation made a tremendous difference.

Unsurprisingly, they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper than name brand options at just $43 with promo code KINJAB21, and should still be able to block out a lot of the background noise around you.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

We’ve seen 100-packs of Velcro cable ties for around $5 before, but these nylon zip ties up the ante by including a screw hole, making it easy to use them to attach wires to a wall. And you can see from the photo, they’re incredibly strong too.

Photo: Amazon

These $7 gloves (with promo code KRZC832Q) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

Update: Last day!

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.

At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Graphic: ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks is best known for its industry-leading kitchen thermometers, but did you know they also make silicone trivets? They’re dishwasher safe, can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees, and can double as makeshift pot holders. Normally priced at $6, they’re marked down to under $4 today. There is $4 flat rate shipping through, so maybe buy several.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shark makes one of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and today, you can save big on the DuoClean model, courtesy of Amazon.

The “Duo” in the name refers to the vacuum’s dual brush rolls - a stiff bristle brush for carpets, and a soft roller for hard floors. But it could just as easily refer to the ability to literally lift the dust bin off the base to more easily maneuver the cleaning wand around the tight corners of your home. It’s like owning two different vacuums.

Today’s deal is a solid $60 less than usual, and an all-time low, so don’t let it get sucked away.

Photo: Amazon

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including affordable 8" models that combine foam and pocket springs, as well as 10" and 12" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.

These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

Bosch’s 12V power tools consistently punch above their weight, and you can grab a 2-speed pocket driver with two batteries for just $79 today, or $20 less than usual.

Unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Bonus: Amazon’s also running a $20 off $100 promotion on select Bosch cordless tools and accessories, so if you find something on this page that costs $21 or more (shipped and sold by Amazon), and add it to your cart along with the pocket driver, you’ll be able to take advantage.

Screenshot: Walmart

There’s really no good reason to step foot in a grocery store anymore. A bunch of stores off delivery now, or at the very least, curbside pickup, and Walmart is leading the charge. If you haven’t already tried their grocery ordering service, you’ve got two deals to choose from right now:



$10 off a $50 curbside pickup order with promo code WOWFRESH

Free delivery on a $50 order (normally $10) with code FRESHCAR

Basically, you’re saving $10 either way, but you’ll spend $10 less by driving to Walmart and letting them bring your groceries out to you. Just note that both codes are only valid on your first Walmart grocery order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its current $160 list price is a pretty solid value given those specs, and promo code ROAVWW22 makes it even more enticing at $119.

Image: 1800 Flowers

Random acts of kindness are fun for everyone involved, and this one’s just too easy. For their Rose Festival, 1800-Flowers is giving you an extra dozen roses, along with a vase and candle, free with the purchase of your first dozen, all for $30 and shipped in a gift box. They’ve got several other offers too, so make someone, anyone, happy, and feel good about. Hell, give someone else a hug while you’re at.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $135 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Photo: Amazon

You already have a cast iron skillet, but you need a cast iron dutch oven too. This enameled one from Vremi is just $36 today with promo code VRMIDUTCH20, which is way less than you’d spend on a similar product from Cuisinart or whatever. The large six quart capacity makes it great for cooking bulk quantities of stews, boiling water for pasta, or of course, frying chicken. And since it’s oven-safe (up to 300 degrees), you could bake in it too.

Photo: Amazon

Pizza stones let you make crispier pizza (and other foods) in a standard oven, which can’t get nearly as hot as a true pizza oven, and a great one is on sale today on Amazon for just $20.



Vremi’s ceramic pizza stone is black, meaning it won’t show grease stains over time like a light-colored one, includes a lip around the edge to keep the pizza in place, and has built-in handles that make it easier to take out of the oven. All of these features seem quite obvious in hindsight, and yet, most pizza stones are flat, off-white slabs that you can’t operate without burning yourself. Get it for $20 today with our exclusive VRMIPIZZ20 promo code.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Image: Zach Custer (Eddie Bauer)

If you’re looking for layers for the coming months then Eddie Bauer’s fall sale is a great start place, using code FALL60 to get up to 60% off clearance items. There’s hundreds of items in both men’s and women’s to choose from, like flannels, hoodies, outerwear, fleece, and base layers. There’s even a solid section of marked down gear with dopp kitts, back packs, duffels, and more.

Photo: Amazon

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Organifi’s superfood powders are awfully popular (especially their Green Juice formula), and you can get a 30 serving tub for about $20 less than usual, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box. Mix them into a glass of water, or use the included recipe ideas to mix them into meals. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Image: Zach Custer

Good old Adriano Goldshmied. You know, as in AG denim? No? Me neither, actually. But apparently people love AG’s Los Angeles designed, premium denim. And Nordstrom Rack has their men’s and women’s collection on sale now, with nearly everything 50% off or more. Choose from a solid collection of jeans (as well as a few random items like jean jackets and polos) while you can, styles are selling out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use deodorant? Body wash? Both?! If so, be sure to take advantage of this Amazon coupon, which saves you $6 on a six-pack of Old Spice. A bunch of scents are available, but the cheapest deodorant right now is Citrus & Clove ($14 after coupon), and the cheapest body wash is the Denali scent ($18 after coupon). Click here to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360 (and a clippable Amazon coupon saves you a whopping $3.60 - it’s better than nothing!), and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.



Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller is in stock as well.

The official controller adapter is currently sold out, but this third party option has terrific reviews.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Overcooked can teach you valuable cooperation skills, or rip your relationships to tatters, but either way, it’s an essential multiplayer game for any Nintendo Switch owner, especially at just $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Magna-Tiles combine the creativity of LEGOs with the sheer tactile satisfaction of magnets. This 100-piece set is rarely discounted from its usual $120, but promo code KJTILES will bring it down to $110 today at Daily Steals. It’s a little early to be thinking about holiday shopping, but this would be a great gift for any kid.

Photo: Amazon

In the year 2018, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with this affordable kit from AmazonBasics, which include a charging dock and two rechargeable battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Harry Potter extended merchandise universe includes a surprisingly deep co-op deck building card game, and you can summon it to your front door for just $30 today, within about $1 of an all-time low price. The game actually has seven successive scenarios of increasingly difficulty (representing seven years at Hogwarts), so you’ll get plenty of enjoyment. It would also make a great holiday gift for the Potterhead in your life.

Screenshot: Amazon

Dark Souls Remastered finally arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 19, and it costs $40. However, Walmart currently has it priced at $29, for some reason. It might be a mistake, but it’s worth ordering if you want the game (you want the game).



Note: Walmart says it ships January 3, which I assume is just a placeholder date that never got updated. If 10/19 comes and goes and it still hasn’t shipped, you could always cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will apply a $5 digital game credit to your account with the purchase of select gaming accessories. You can find the full list of options here, but they include various game controllers (both first and third party), headsets, Switch accessories, and more. Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon.com directly, and that you see this language in the product’s special offers section:



Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

