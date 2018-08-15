Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An attractive HDTV antenna, uber popular lightning cables, ratchet belts, and more start off today’s best deals.



Leaf-style HDTV antennas are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, but they’re still basically mud flaps hanging on your wall. Luckily, Mohu created the Curve, which is basically a Mohu Leaf that you stand up on your TV stand or a shelf. Unless you knew what you were looking at, you’d never realize it was a piece of home theater equipment.

$25 is the best price ever, and it comes just in time for you to watch free football games on CBS, Fox, and NBC.

We see deals with some regularity on Anker’s 6' nylon-wrapped Lightning cables, but today, you can also upgrade your standard 3' cords for just $8 each. These cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and comes with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLELTN on any color of either size to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you really need to max out the storage on your Switch, GoPro, or tablet, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to $150 on Amazon right now, a price that was beaten only by Prime Day when it was $140. You’re still paying a premium per-gigabyte price compared to smaller cards, which is typical for bleeding edge flash storage tech. But if you own a lot of Switch games, or capture a lot of 4K footage, it might be worth it.

Photo: Amazon

Prepare for the apocalypse your next hunting or camping trip with Amazon’s one day sale on Bushnell’s Trophy Cam. Pick up this quality HD trail camera for $73 and impress all your hunting buddies. Personally, I would just use the trail camera to look at all the weird animals that hang out in the woods, but that’s just me. My parents use one of these to film the deer that come into their yard, but maybe you’ll film something even more exciting.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Perfect for long car trips, this swiveling headrest mount can hold up your iPad or other tablet so the whole backseat has a good view of the screen. $24 is the best price we’ve seen in over a year, so today’s a good day to snag this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $25, but you can get it for just $20 today ($1 less than our previous mention), no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $60 is an unbelievable deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

Get it for $30 today with promo code 43G2U2FD.

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $8, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.

ElevationDock 4 | $39 | Amazon | Promo code DOCK4KINJA | $36 each when you buy two or more.

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we’ve secured the best discount on it yet, exclusively for our readers.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

We’ve only ever seen one other discount from its usual $60, so if it’s been on your wishlist, you can grab yours for $39 with promo code DOCK4KINJA, in both black and silver. Or, if you buy two or more, that same code will drop them to $36 each.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $24 today with promo code 6TSP4BEC.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $149 from Walmart, compared to $197 from Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mount your Switch, phone, or iPad above your bed or where ever else you find convenient with this $15 gooseneck stand. It’s down from the usual $18 and you’ll be really glad to have it during your next Stardew Valley hangover morning.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and today you can get two of them for $22 with promo code AUKEYPP1, or one smart plug with two outlets for $20 with promo code AUKEYPP3. Either way, they’ll work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $16 (with promo code Q7BINWU2), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening.

It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Aukey’s magnetic vent mount was already our readers’ preferred method for mounting phones in the car, and right now, it’s just $5 with the code AUKEYDD5.

Even if you already own one of these, I find it’s worth keeping an extra in my luggage so I’ll always have it handy for rental cars.



Graphic: Shep McAlister

Update: Today’s the last day!

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.



Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $33 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: These Cuisinart dutch ovens are on back on sale today, if you missed it last week.

Safe to use on your stove top and in your oven, these versatile enameled dutch ovens are almost a requirement in every kitchen. These Cuisinart ones are around $10 off today, have great reviews, and you can select between white or blue or 5.5 qt or 7 qt. They even have a few shallower chicken fryers if you’re needing one of those.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 60 piece set (larger than the typical 42 piece set we often post) is on sale for $21 today on Amazon, which is $4 off from the usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The newer, lighter version of our readers’ favorite carry-on, the Travelpro Maxlite 4, is on sale for just $85 today in a variety of colors. As more airlines, particularly international ones, start weighing carry-on bags and charging overweight fees, a lighter bag could be worth the investment.



And of course, being a Travelpro bag, it’s full of organizational tools, has an expandable main compartment, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine and satisfy your salty snack craving with 35 bags of Frito Lay chips for just $10 after the 25% off coupon. This is a Subscribe & Save coupon, and you can cancel your order at any time after the first shipment goes out.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. If you don’t need the remote, you can get the same product without it for $5 with promo code EUFY0816. Personally, I’d spend the extra $5 for the remote, but you do you. Go make your patio pretty!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this all-time low price on a Kershaw Link, you can be one of those people that’s randomly carrying a knife whenever difficult packaging needs opening. Those people are respected by all.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $110 original Philips Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model. So if you’re going to eat french fries, they might as well be made in this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need to restock on dog or cat food, Jet is running a sale that should get your tail wagging. You can save 30% off brands like Blue Buffalo, Kong, Fancy Feast, and a whole lot more. So you can keep your furball and your wallet healthy and happy. Just be sure to enter promo code DOGDAYSOFSUMMER at checkout.

You will have to sign in to/create a Jet account to redeem the discount and shipping is free over $35



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $29 strip (with promo code VXFNNQ58) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.



So what’s the catch? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended, so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $26 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for the same price.



Advertisement

You can pick up the new Thermapen IR, smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

We don’t see sales like this very often, so head over to Thermoworks while the deals are still hot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code 20KINJADEALS.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pad the floor of your home gym, workshop, garage, or kids’ playroom with these foam tiles. They’re lightweight, water-resistant, and easy to clean. A 6-pack of 2' x 2' tiles is just $20 today, which is about $5 - $8 less than usual. This sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t let it slip by.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re looking for a nice leather bag to bring to work or school, this Fossil Haskell bag could be a good option. It has one padded laptop pocket, big enough to fit a 15" computers, and another zippered pocket for all your other stuff. $230 isn’t cheap, but it is $70 off the usual price, and this is a high quality bag that will likely last a long time.

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code XW678YE5, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Class up your sunglasses selection with Amazon’s one-day sale on William Painter and House of Harlow shades. William Painter boasts styles with titanium frames, scratch-resistant polarized lenses, and a lifetime warranty. Plus, a few of the styles have hidden bottle openers on the arms.



Note: a couple styles have different lens options (some are non-polarized) so definitely click through and look through them all.

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $60 each, today only. Made from premium top-grain leather, you can choose from 20 different colors and buckle finishes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sunglass season isn’t over yet, and you can get a pair of polarized sunglasses from Simplify today for just $28 with promo code KINJASIMP (in blue/silver and black/brown). With spring-loaded hinges, polarized lenses, and durable TR90 frames, they sell for $45 elsewhere around the web.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t think you’ll use all of the products, this Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection gift set is a hell of a bargain at $13, after you clip the 50% coupon on the product page. You’ll get face wash, body wash, shave gel, shave balm, and lotion, plus a bag that you can use as a dopp kit. The 50% coupon leads me to believe they’re trying to clear these out, so grab one before they sell out.



It’s been raining on the East Coast for the basically a week straight, and we aren’t even into peak thunderstorm territory. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted Blocktech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Select styles, including, parkas and coats, are $10 off, for both men and women.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $48, which is within a couple bucks of an all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Remember the pop-up books from our childhood? They consisted of pulling a tab and a barn door disappeared to reveal cows and horses inside. That was complete shit compared to this pop-up book.

You’ll open the pages of this book to erect a paper planetarium, working instrument, speaker, decoder, and more cool things. After the $1 off coupon, you’ll pay just $20 for this book, the best Amazon price we’ve seen in a year. Plus, it would make a great gift for kids and adults.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



RC Cars 4WD Off Road 22mph Four Wheeler | $50 | Amazon | Promo code IB7IXPC8

I know drones are the RC vehicles de jour in 2018, but check out the video above of this RC car (the video above is actually a smaller 1:24 scale version, the deal is for the 1:16). It can go up to 22 mph, has four wheel independent suspension, and it recharges over USB. At $50 (with promo code IB7IXPC8), it looks fun as hell.

Graphic: Walmart

With few exceptions, Nintendo Switch console discounts aren’t really a thing. Today, though, you can save up to $40 by bundling Nintendo’s latest and greatest console with the Nintendo Labo kit of your choice.



You can choose either the $70 Labo variety kit or the $80 robot kit to bundle with your Switch, but you’ll pay the same $339 either way. If you need help deciding, check out Kotaku’s review.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

