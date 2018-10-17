Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Halloween costumes, full-sized candy bars, and discounted iPads lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

Advertisement

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but today only, Amazon is blowing out refurbs for $290 (32GB) and $380 (128GB), in the color of your choice. There’s also an iPad Mini 3 in there, but just ignore that.

Photo: Amazon

Between your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, and your e-reader, you probably need more than one or two USB charging ports by your nightstand, or when you travel. This AmazonBasics wall charger features folding plugs and 40W of power between its four ports, and it’s just $17 right now, down from this usual $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nope, it’s not a mistake: This is a 1TB SSD for $140, which is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen one of these, and easily the best deal we’ve seen on one from a name brand like WD. Even if you don’t have a computer to put it in, you could easily use this to build a DIY external SSD on the cheap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save whopping $24.

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

Advertisement

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Photo: Amazon

Once you have a wirelessly-charging phone, you know that you can never have enough charging pads lying around your house. This one’s only $8 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen from a pad from a major manufacturer, and a 5% coupon will save you a little extra.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nobody wants to spend half their Saturday waxing a car, but Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish claims to achieve the same level of shine and paint protection with a simple aerosol spray and a quick wipe with the included cloth- no buffing required. It sounds too good to be true, but Meguiar’s is one of the biggest names in car care, and at only $9, there’s little risk in trying it out. I just bought a bottle.

Photo: Zach Custer

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $53. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Photo: allen watkin ((Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for early next year, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Advertisement

Prices vary by date and location (eligible dates are January 10-April 15, 2019), but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

Photo: Amazon

You know those weird moon lights all over Instagram? They’re on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, starting under $20. They come in a variety of sizes and lighting options, and some are even seamless. I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).

Photo: Amazon

This deal isn’t some bag of fun size chocolate. These are full sized candy bars. The good stuff. The Halloween giveaway that was foretold. The candy that trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood will discuss for generations. You get 30 of them for just $14 today, or about half the price of buying individually in the grocery store checkout line. The best part? 10 of those 30 are Reese’s cups.



Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Advertisement

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $29 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for just $26.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life, and you can grab the high-end HF3520 model from Groupon right now for $80, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Advertisement

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t need it for a couple more weeks, but you might as well plan ahead to decorate your house for every holiday with just one $24 gadget (with promo code 8LU737N2), the greatest invention to happen to holiday decor in decades.



Advertisement

This water resistant LED projector comes with 12 different themes like spooky Halloween characters, Santa Claus, snowflakes, falling leaves, and Valentine’s Day hearts. You can set the timer and project your holiday spirit indoors or out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave Plus combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (included) for particularly sticky messes. Annd when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.

Eat your hearts out, Swiss. Gerber’s MP600 Multi-Plier features 12 “curated” tools inside a single stainless steel plier set. Cut, crimp, saw, screw...you can do it all for an all-time low $47 right now. This would make a great gift too, if you want to go ahead and cross someone off your holiday list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever use paper notebooks, you can create a totally unique one today for just $5 with promo code JOURNALIT. Just upload your own photos, and choose from a variety of templates to design your own front and back cover. Inside, you get 75 5"x7" lined pages to write on.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $7 for a half-dozen (with code 699yazer) is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As far as trail snacks go, Clif Bars are some of the tastiest and most filling out there, and you can save 15% on your favorite flavor today on Amazon. Just note that you’ll have to use Subscribe & Save to take advantage of the coupon (you can cancel after your first shipment), and that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Pro tip: go for the ones with nut butter filling.

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code P6QZFB2Z), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

Advertisement

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s latest private label product line is...



<spins wheel>

Fitness supplements! Sure, that makes sense I guess. It comes in several flavors, formulations, and sizes, and they’re all 15% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon right now, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. If you want to try it out yourself, Groupon’s discounting CBD-infused gummies right now, starting at $21 for a small jar with 250mg of CBD, ranging up to $54 for 1,000mg.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



Advertisement

First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Indochino is best known for its affordable and customizable suits, but did you know they also make tuxedos? Made from wool, cashmere, and silk, they’re built to last, and if you attend a lot of fancy shindigs, you’ll save money in the long run by buying one outright, rather than renting every time.



Advertisement

Today only, you can pick up the tuxedo of your choice (ignore the dinner jackets on the page) for $449 with promo code TUXEDO, a $50 discount. As always with Indochino, you can customize various aspects of the suit like the lining, lapel size, and vents, and all of your alterations and shipping are included in the price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Photo: SlideBelts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue; it’s definitely a personal problem. But it is really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and MassDrop has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $30 each, for a limited time. Made from vegan leather, you can choose from 10 different colors and buckle finishes at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re scrambling to get your fall and winter wardrobe ready, Marmot’s sale section is taking up to 50% off “past season” styles. That doesn’t necessarily mean summer though; a bunch of coats, jackets, and pants are included as well, so bundle up and start browsing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need Supply Co. is going to supply you with the things you need (plus some stuff you just want) for 20% off during its rare Friends & Family sale. Men’s clothes, women’s clothes, and a great selection of household goods are included; just use promo code 20FORYOU at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Hero’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—Creating a Champion looks like it’ll be the ultimate holiday gift this year for the Zelda fan with everything, and preorders just got marked down to $60, from the usual $100. And if you order now and it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically be charged the lowest listed price.

This deluxe slipcase edition features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion and includes the Creating a Champion art book with an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a beautiful glass replica of a spirit orb.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Normally, upgrading to an Xbox Elite controller will cost you around $150. That’s a lot of money. But right now, you can pick up a refurbished one for just $115 with promo code KJXBOX. That’s still a lot of money! But it’s 100% worth it.

Screenshot: Amazon

The season only just tipped off, but NBA 2K19 is already on sale for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The microtransactions are icky, I know, but there are plenty of game modes that don’t use them, and the actual act of simulating a basketball game is still incredibly well done, even if the extraneous features are not.

Screenshot: Amazon

The Mega Man X Legacy Collection features all eight Mega Man X games, and guess what: they hold up! Released for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch back in July, you can now pick it up for $30, on the platform of your choice.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Advertisement

Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just a few weeks, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Tech

Save on Select iPad Tablets | Amazon

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming