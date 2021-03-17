Wednesday's Best Deals: Google Stadia Premiere Edition, Ulta WandaVision Cosmetics, Paramount+, Nintendo Switch Lite, and More

Google Stadia Premiere Edition leads Wednesday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch | $220 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.



There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Eero’s got a stack of discounts worth checking out. Coupled with an extender, the Eero 6 mesh router is $40 off, bringing it down to $159. That won’t get you the whole Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking suite, so only snag this if you’re looking to get started on a mesh system but aren’t ready to fully dive in. If you need a throuple units to get past those pesky walls, you can nab a three-pack for $223, or $56 off, right now.

Eero’s standard, non-Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers are even cheaper right now, marked down 15% from their respective list prices. The single basic Eero router will run you $67, while the three-pack sells for $169. Eero’s standand system isn’t intended for as high of speeds (just up to 350Mbps), but unless you’re paying your provider for some seriously high bandwidth, you might not notice a difference.

Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds KJTKPTJ9 Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds with active noise canceling smarts don’t have to break the bank. Case in point: Boltune’s own active noise-canceling buds are just $30 right now at Amazon when you use our exclusive promo code KJTKPTJ9 at checkout. That’s a $20 savings off the list price for Bluetooth buds that have a 4.3-star rating from 9,100+ reviews and deliver about 7 hours of battery life per charge, with another 23 hours’ worth available in the compact charging case.

5-Pack TrackR Pixels Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever put your phone down, Grandpa Simpson’d off into another room, and immediately forgotten when you put your phone? I have done this several hundreds of times at this point in my life and the panic of this moment is real. If you never want to have this problem again, consider grabbing a tracking pixels. Basically, a tracking pixel is a coin-sized sticker you can place on to your device. If you lose it, you can use an app to make the pixel ring. Problem solved. Sidedeal currently has a 5-pack of tracking pixels down to $5, which is a full 90% off the usual $50 price tag. The package comes with five extra rechargeable batteries and the app lets you order replacements for free. This will make your entire life so much easier, trust me.

Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector W7UCFMCN Image : Andrew Hayward

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector? Save 50% on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now when you use promo code W7UCFMCN at checkout.

This projector has HD resolution of 720p native but supports 1080p content. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. You can connect your devices (like smartphones, laptops, and game consoles) via Wi-Fi screen mirroring or HDMI port, depending on the source. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

While a cheap projector might seem like an iffy proposition, Amazon customers think this Bomaker model hits the sweet spot of value and quality. It has a 4.4-star rating from 1,300+ reviews, with many users surprised at just how well it works given the bargain price. And right now, it’s half-off!

AUKEY USB C 8-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI 100W PD 994DZV9T Image : Aukey

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out this Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Charger. It’s only $32 with the promo code 994DZV9T. It includes a 4K HDMI adapter, ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader, and fast PD charging that supports up to 100W of power delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged in two hours, tops. What are you waiting for?

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. Woot’s bargain is slated to run for three days unless they sell out... and the last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours. So jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price in either capacity option, whether you choose the 256GB SSD at $1,150 or the 512GB SSD at $1,350.

Note that the full savings is shown at checkout. The 256GB edition is currently about two weeks out from shipping as of this writing, but the 512GB version is ready to ship. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $348, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months 93XQN27 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code 93XQN27 at checkout.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Google Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those two other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

NBA 2K21 (PC) SHAQTINAWALLET Screenshot : 2K Sports

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA Jam 2K21 is on sale for $18 at Eneba. Just use the code SHAQTINAWALLET at checkout and you’ll get a Steam key for the game. This game features LeBron James but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

While not even the government’s $2,000—err, $1,400 stimulus check will cover the parts to build an actual Ferrari, it’s more than enough to cover the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo set, now discounted 20% along with the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1. Whether you’re a kid (or have one who’s interested in) learning the ropes of what it takes to get started on their first DIY project, or an adult looking for a hot new automotive trinket to display in your home office, these 250-275 piece kits are fully raceable, true-to-life replicas of two iconic sports cards, complete with their own drivers.



Each set came out as recently as last year, when LEGO Speed Champions packs saw a 25% increase in size, meaning they’re more accurate to the real thing than ever. While the Ferrari model comes in at 1" x 3" x 5" (HWD), the Audi is only slightly larger at 2" x 2" x 6". Since they’re both on sale, fans of both car brands ought to snatch up a pair before this tempting offer concludes. The last time the Audi model went on sale, around this time in February, it jumped back up to full price after just 3 days. The Ferrari, on the other hand, was only marked down for a day, back in January, until now.

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Or you can grab one at Amazon and get a $20 Amazon gift card. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.



Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) CPUNKMARCH Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

It was arguably the most anticipated game of last year, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price on PC at Eneba, where it’s just $25 with the promo code CPUNKMARCH. That’s more than half-off the list price. The code can be redeemed through GOG.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes which aim to fix up the console version this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk. If you’re looking to get a copy, PC still seems like the way to go here.

Gloomhaven Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $99 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

Ready for a little strategy game nostalgia? Eneba currently has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition down to $6 on PC. The game is a fresh remaster of the 1999 genre staple featuring updated visuals, a new campaign, and quality of life improvements. If you’ve never played before, you’re in for a treat. The Age of Empires series feature classic strategy gameplay where you’ll build structures and conquer empires. If you want to start from the top, Eneba also has Age of Empires: Definitive Edition down to $5. Just use the promo code AOEMARCH at checkout for both games to get the discount.

Energizer Max AA & AAA Batteries (100-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

We still live in a world where we are very much beholden to batteries. Remotes, toys, flashlights, even some wireless items like mice and keyboards all need batteries. And you never realize you don’t have any until you’re in a jam. Don’t let this happen again with this giant 100 pack of AA and AAA batteries.

This Energizer bundle contains 50 AA and 50 AAA, basically the most universally used batteries. With summer storms on the way, now is a great time to check portable radios and flashlights, so you don’t get literally caught in the dark. Fear you’ll never use this many quickly, no worries. These batteries hold their power for up to ten years as long as they are properly stored. Energizer’s proprietary Power Seal Tech keeps them working to ensure they’ll be ready when you need them the most. This pack is 44% off and an excellent way to prepare for that moment of electronic death.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Image : Shark

I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where Shark IQ Robot Vacuum comes into play!

At $480, which is $120 off its original list price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander, and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Not to mention, the vacuum has a self-emptying base (that holds dust and debris up to 30 days!) and a self-cleaning brush roll, so all you have to do is dump the bigger can without bending over too much, which is amazing for folks with mobility issues. What are you waiting for? An invitation?

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 41% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dash cams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They could see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes, didn’t even see that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning, as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that, it’s easy to install and operate.

Save up to 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit H24CDK4Z Image : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H24CDK4Z at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 23% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Altman Plants.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Altman tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

Protect Attack Snack Mug Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re missing the adorable green face of the galaxy’s cutest babe, you aren’t alone. Our fingers are also crossed we’ll get to see lots of Grogu in the next season of The Mandalorian. Until then, make every morning sweet with this Protect Attack Snack Mug. Save 26% today only and thank us latte for sharing this deal.

This is a big mug too. It’s twenty ounces, so pretty sizable against the standard twelve-ounce mugs. It’s built to keep your hot beverages pipping and can absolutely handle the microwave and dishwasher. If coffee isn’t your thing, it can double as a delightful holder for pens and anything else a scrapper or smuggler needs to store. It’s made of thick, durable ceramic and is officially licensed by Disney and Star Wars. I say embrace The Child’s life lessons with this mug. So protect, attack, and snack each day.

Aukey Wireless Charging Night Light KVS2BDVM Image : Sheilah Villari

I have an Aukey color-changing lamp on my bedstand, and it’s made a huge difference for my senior dog and me. Aukey continues to make our lives easier and more convenient with their Wireless Charging Night Light. For the next two weeks, it’s 44% off; just use the code KVS2BDVM at checkout.

A good night light is an absolute must. I’ve fallen over dog toys and shoes in the dark before and can say it is not fun in the middle of the night. Aukey’s lamps (as with most of their products) are easy to set up and use. This simple light is touch-sensitive on the top and can intuitively set brightness based on its surroundings. Safety comes first, too. This little pad monitors the temperature and power input for reliable charging. That pad is compatible with most Qi-enabled phones/devices. It supports up to 10W wireless charging output. It can even charge through almost all cases. You’ll get the Aukey forty-five-day money-back guarantee too if it doesn’t meet your expectations. And if something should go wrong, there’s the ever-present twenty-four-month replacement warranty card. You’ll get the night light, a type-C cable, one circular metal plate, and a user manual. No need to fear the dark again.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:



This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks sprang forward this morning, and since you lost an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the rest of your week off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

WandaVision Collection 994831 Image : Sheilah Villari

Just because WandaVision is over doesn’t mean we can’t conjure a little witchiness of our own. Ulta teamed up with Marvel to concoct this extensive and beautiful makeup medley in honor of the Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision Collection is hands down one of the best collaborations they’ve done. It’s a magnificent tie-in to the series with fifteen unique pieces for all types of beauty lovers. Here are a few standouts for me.

The fact that there are three full eyeshadow pallettes bundled together is amazing. Usually, we get just one in these collabs. In the show’s vein, each palette helps you get a classic look from one of Wanda’s TV decades. The 50s/60s palette is more matte and cool-toned for good old-fashioned black and white shows. The 70s palette pops with a little more fun and color, giving you shimmers in bronze and purple to pick from. Last, the 80s/90s palette is super pigmented in rich blues and pink hues. Mix and match to achieve the perfect presentation for a modern sorceress.

As a fan of falsies, I love that they included a set of three spell bounding lashes. These will give you just the boost you need to get that captivating 60s appearance Wanda rocks through the series. Combine that with my new obsession with the Wing Tip Liner Duo, and not even Agatha Harkness can stop you.

Nails always seem neglected in collaborations. As a connoisseur of press-on nails and wraps, I deeply appreciate the inclusion of a decal set. Much like with the eye shadow, this three-piece pack recreates Wanda’s yesteryear inspirations. So the French manicure set will show off with the 50s/60s aesthetic. Black and silver glitter is all glam and disco for the 70s. And, of course, the neon dream drenched in pink grooves with the 80s and 90s.

Remember to use the code 994831 to save almost $4 on your selection. This code works until April 4, but I highly doubt this gorgeous collection will last that long. Don’t forget to grab Wanda’s bold red cosmetic bag to toss it all in too.

Orders over $35 ship for free.

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 STPATTYS Image : Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa never leave us hanging. If you got a stimulus check already, count yourself lucky. Count yourself luckier if you’ve got a little play money left. Treat yourself to a goodie from Bellesa and celebrate the luckiest indulgent day of the year. Since tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day, use the code STPATTYS at checkout and get the Free Satisfyer Pro 2 when you spend at least $99. This deal will run until March 19.

I’m a big fan of the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa in general. They’re a great lady-owned business that has created some amazing toys.

The Nirvana is one of my favorites of their line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind; that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need, or take it to eleven and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome solo day, this is a good way to go.

If you’re getting a lady Satisfyer for free, why not snag a companion one for your gent? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need; just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Time for a new bottle of lube. Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with my Nirvana when I reviewed it last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll get free shipping on all this too.

The Child Backpack/Lunch Box Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ok, this says this is for kids but when it comes to The Child, I think it’s safe to say that cutie is for everyone. This five-piece set from Bioworld is 29% off right now and it’s the most adorable way to show your love for The Mandalorian.



Advertisement

Bioworld makes quality bags and I’ve had a few from different fandoms over the years so I can vouch that they hold up really well. This set is all officially licensed like all of their products so they aren’t knockoff designs. In this $30 set, you get the adorable backpack, lunch box, water bottle, ice pack, and a smaller zippered case. And even if you do have kids you can absolutely snag the little zipper bag for yourself. But again, there is zero shame in using all this yourself because The Child is for everyone.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 7/14/20 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 3/14/21.

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Free shipping on orders over $100.





Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.



Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB and 1TB models from Amazon, while the 512GB edition sees an even larger $150 discount. Discounts vary on the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the 1TB model also seeing a $150 discount, and the Magic Keyboard is $99 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

