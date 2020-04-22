Wednesday's Best Deals: Google Nest Thermostat, RAVPower USB-C Charger, ComiXology DC Starter Pack, Great Northern Popcorn Machine, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A Google Nest thermostat, RAVPower USB-C charger, a pair of JBL wireless headphones, and a handy popcorn machine lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe for 1 Year, Get 3 Months Free Image : Private Internet Access

Burrow's Modular Index Wall Shelves Can Be Assembled 'In Just 15...

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To pay forward the support they saw in our respective Co-Op two short years ago, they’re offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.



Advertisement

Their high favorability among readers across the Giz/Onion (that’s what G/O stands for!) network is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access topped off Lifehacker’s Hive Five list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Though closed-source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has set itself apart as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following internet privacy best practices today so you can browse and stream worry-free in your extra time spent at home.

Advertisement

You never know how long we’ll be stuck at home; in the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to snap up your freebie while the deal’s still active.

RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger KINJAZ5D Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need a new charger? Whether you’re juicing up an iPhone, an Android phone, or even a Nintendo Switch, this RAVPower 30W charger can charge up to two of them at a time at the fastest speeds possible. You can grab one for just $14 with exclusive code KINJAZ5D. The power is split up between an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, as well as a standard 12W USB port for any standard device.



Advertisement

AUKEY 4K TV Antenna CKUWWDEL Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Done with cable? If you’re not much of a TV person and you just want to catch your daily news and Judge Judy episodes, perhaps a digital antenna is all you need. AUKEY’s is already cheap enough on its own, but it falls to an insanely low $7 with promo code CKUWWDEL.



Shipping with a signal amplifier and a 10-foot coaxial cable, AUKEY claims it serves up all local HD channels within 80 miles, but keep in mind those claims are usually based on more-than-ideal circumstances.

Advertisement

Even if you only get half that range, though, you should be in good shape. And you’ll be ready for 4K TV once the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard is rolled out later this year, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

Advertisement

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earbuds (Refurb) HDPN54 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds from an audio brand you can trust? Over at iTechDeals, you can snag a refurbished set of JBL’s Tunes 120TWS for $55 shipped with promo code HDPN54. These headphones once retailed for $130 and the usual going price these days is $70, so it’s a steal for sure.



JBL uses 5.8mm drivers, which are rather large for the size. JBL touts superior bass response as its main draw, and for some, that’s all that matters.

Advertisement

Full Motion TV Wall Mount RGLKNST8 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you live in a small space, you know the importance of getting stuff on the wall. When it comes to your TV, getting it off the entertainment center saves tons of space for consoles and other devices. This particular TV mount can hold TVs as big at 75 inches, and can also swivel for the best viewing angle. By using the code RGLKNST8 at checkout, you can get this stand for just $35.

Advertisement

Gimars Travel Adapter EF5S76U6 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

None of us can travel right now... which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.



Advertisement

AUKEY 10809 Dual Dash Camera KINJA72G Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.



Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for a new TV? If you’re willing to pay the premium, Vizio is offering its 4K Quantum Dot models at a steep discount today. You can get a 65" P-Series set for $898 at either Amazon or Best Buy. The 75" model is also cheaper than usual today at $1,422 (Best Buy).



Advertisement

So, what’s a Quantum TV? Simply put, it uses a layer of tiny dots—or, quantum dots—that emit different colors of light whenever a certain amount of light is shone on them. Long story short, it results in brighter, more accurate colors and better overall picture clarity. You may need to head to your local electronics store to see a Quantum TV in action up against regular ol’ LED (the underlying technologies are the same) to really see the difference for yourself. We’ll see you here when you get back.

Advertisement

Apple MacBook Pro 13” Retina Laptop MACB799 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Are you in the market for a new MacBook, but don’t want to break the bank? iTechDeals is selling a refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Pro for just $799, if you use the code MACB799 at checkout.



What will you get with this laptop? Well, this baby has an Intel Core i7, a 500 GB Solid State drive, Intel Iris 6100 graphics processor, and more things that I can read off the product page.

Advertisement

In short, it’s a MacBook! If you’re a Mac Head, you’ll love it. But you only have until the 25th to take advantage of this deal, so act fast!

Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell 4GFSMLV69 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Why not give Eufy’s a try? Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and for a limited time, you can get one at Newegg for $108. You’ll just need to use coupon code 4GFSMLV69.



The $135 base price Newegg is showing is already a good deal lower than the typical going price these days (around $160), so you’d better jump on this quick if you’ve been waiting for the perfect discount.

Advertisement

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger KINJA415 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.

Advertisement

LEVO II Oil Infuser LEVO420 Photo : LEVO

Advertisement

Sure, 4/20 is technically over, but the pandemic isn’t, and smoking can put you at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. Still, lots of people rely on THC and CBD to ease their anxiety or relieve some pain, so going cold turkey isn’t always an option. Luckily, with things like edibles and oils, you can still get what you need without inhaling anything, and right now the LEVO II oil infuser is 20% off with the promo code LEVO420, bringing it down to just $200.



While it’s not cheap, the LEVO II can easily turn your dry herb into oil that can quickly be tossed into a tasty brownie mixture, or anything else your pandemic baking experiments have led you to. There’s plenty of settings to fiddle around with, so you can get just what you need out of your herb, and there’s even an app so you can control and monitor everything right from your phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best Dell and Alienware deals for April 2020 are here.



If you’re running an old laptop or desktop, then you might be facing a harsh reality now that you’re stuck at home. That’s especially true if you’re trying to play Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone and not getting the performance you need to stay entertained right now.

Advertisement

Thankfully, there’s a wide array of Dell and Alienware deals out there right now, whether you need a cheap entry-level laptop, a no-doubt gaming rig, or some accessories to improve your home computing setup. These are the best deals we’ve seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Normal light bulbs are pretty harsh on the eyes. LED light bulbs are better, but even then white light can cause problems with eye strain and migraines. So why not try an LED light that changes colors? The Nooie Smart Bulb can turn into all the colors of the rainbow (and then some), and it’s easy to control with the smartphone app. You can grab a two-pack of them from Amazon for $18 if you use the code NOOIEAURORA at checkout.



Great Northern 16oz Popcorn Popper Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Y’ALL, let me tell you: learning how to make my own movie theater popcorn has CHANGED. MY. LIFE. I get to watch great movies in the comfort of my home with the buttery air that permeates seemingly every theater in existence, all without the limb sale that’s normally required to do so. You could make it on the stove, but if you want an authentic experience, you need a commercial popper like this 16oz Great Northern machine, which falls to $289 following a meaty $75 discount. Use those savings to pair it with one of these pre-portioned popcorn packs if you’re a beginner.



Advertisement

It’ll pop the kernels into a warming tray that keeps your popcorn fresh and easily accessible all night long, so your kids can get their own personal bags and stop digging their dirty little fingers in your bowl.

Advertisement

Five Freshlok Airtight Storage Containers (Assorted) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Bought way too many non-perishables in the early quarantine food rush? While they’ll stay good plenty long for as long as you don’t open them, you’ll probably want something more than bag clips and origami box folding after you’ve dug in. Right now, you can get five airtight storage containers for $33, from half a quart all the way to 4.2. Candies, cookies, kernals, seeds, sugars, rice, and all the spice—throw all your Powerpuff Girls ingredients into these things and toss those boxes into the recycling bin.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you can’t find your favorite protein bars at the circus formerly known as the grocery store or you’ve grown to hate the taste of whatever you’re eating, now is a good time to consider something else. Built Bar is making it hard not to try its 100% chocolate protein bars with a coupon code that takes $10 off a sampler box. You’ll get to try ten bars for just $5 when using promo code HEALTH10. Here are all the flavors you’ll find inside:



Double Chocolate Mousse

Salted Caramel Chocolate

Mint Brownie

Orange Chocolate Creme

Banana Chocolate Creme

Peanut Butter

Coconut Almond

Banana Nut Bread

Toffee Almond

Peanut Butter Brownie

These bars have 15 grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and just five grams of carbs overall to keep its calorie count to a low 110. Now you don’t have to feel so guilty about giving yourself a nice mid-day fill-up.

Advertisement

WARNING: You’re not guaranteed to like all of them. You’re not even guaranteed to like any of them. But at $5, you have no reason not to try.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I’ve tried a lot of car phone mounts in my time, and they... all sucked. Nothing could withstand the basic bumps and turns of the city road as I cruised around at a cool 40 MPH. But, I didn’t try iOttie’s car mount, which looks like it works, especially with all those positive Amazon reviews! This mount locks that sucker into place with an iron plastic grip, and you can swivel it around so you can tell Spotify to stop playing THAT song. With the car mount discounted to $20, now is the best time to grab one.



Advertisement

Advertisement

With all the time you have, how haven’t you already converted your place into the Jetson’s dream home? Smarten it up, and you can start with the Nest Thermostat E, which B&H Photo has for $139 today. You can also take $50 off the third-generation Nest for a total of $199.



So long as you are willing and able to fiddle with wires to connect it to your HVAC system—it’s compatible with many out of the box—you’ll enjoy a thermostat that can learn your home heating habits over time and adjust the temperature automatically, or you can set it remotely from the smartphone app if you don’t trust robots. You could even use your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa if you have an appropriate smart speaker.

Advertisement

Reusable Veggie Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.



Advertisement

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when there’s eggs, bacon, and WAFFLES involved. For a low $10, you can get a Dash mini waffle maker, which essentially cooks waffles to sweet, sweet perfection, plus they’re TINY. It has a dual non-stick surface which makes it super easy to clean, and because it’s so small, you can place it in the most tiny kitchen and it won’t take up so much room. You know you want it. Grab one before it’s gone.



Advertisement

Scotch Brite Sponges Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Gooloo Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.



Advertisement

This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

Advertisement

Kyoku Damascus Chef’s Knife | $78 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KYOKUL2I Image : Kyoku

Advertisement

For those of us stuck inside right now, cooking has been a comforting source of distraction that’s doubled as a way to pick up or perfect a new hobby. Nobody saw this coming, though, so maybe your kitchen gear isn’t ready for all the slicing and dicing you’re about to do. Kyoku’s Damascus chef’s knife, normally $89, is available for $79 with the promo code KYOKUL2I.



Being Damascus steel, it should be durable enough to weather a bit of wear and tear in the kitchen without getting too dull. Use this beautiful knife for chopping up some veggies to toss in tonight’s tasty dish.

Advertisement

Air Purifying Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in “XW4UYYIK” at checkout.



Advertisement

Vava Home Phone Holder KINJA014 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When I was living in Brooklyn, I considered riding a bike as my primary mode of transportation. Public transit from Bed-Stuy to Prospect Park is tricky to say the least, and cycling significantly reduces time spent commuting between neighborhoods. That said, without prior knowledge of the areas you’re looking to traverse, biking is intimidating to say the least. For $6 using the promo code KINJA014, you can save yourself the hassle and get a phone holder, perfect for GPS navigation.



Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts C20 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Many days, I just want to curl up on my bed and either binge Netflix or play video games until the day is over. Unfortunately, I have responsibilities that prevent that most of the time, but when I get a chance to, nothing beats a day of laying around. But, you need to dress for it! Jachs NY is having a sale on their super comfy fleece sweatshirts, and you can get something to wear on your lazy day in for just $20. Just make sure to use the code C20 at checkout to get the discount.



24K Gold Eye Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I’m all for self-love and pampering ourselves, especially during a pandemic where stress is...high. My personal favorite of self-care is my skincare routine, but specifically these $18 24K gold under-eye masks. They moisturize and treat the sensitive skin underneath your eyes with collagen and hyaluronic acid to make them nice and plump after you’re through. The pack comes with 16 pairs of masks so you can sit back with a glass of wine while finally getting a chance to just...chill.



50% Off Men’s Jeans Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Okay, so you have shirts. You have ties. You have pretty much everything you want for your wardrobe, right? Wrong! What about jeans?! You can go pantsless now, but you can’t go pantsless to the grocery store. So head on over to Express and pick up some jeans, at 50% off.



This sale includes styles like the Slim Straight Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, which is a mouthful, but a short way to put it is “a nice pair of jeans”. If you’re jacked from the day and you don’t skip leg day, then the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Rinse Hyper Stretch Jeans, another mouthful of a jean name, will be more to your liking.

Advertisement

Whatever your jean poison, you’ll need to pick it and buy these jeans this week, before this sale ends!

Image : Nordstrom

Advertisement

The best Nordstrom sales for April 2020 are here.



Nordstrom’s stores might be closed right now, but the deals continue online. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below, including major savings on apparel, bags, home gear, and plenty more.

Advertisement

Nordstrom also offers free shipping and free returns across the board, so don’t hestitate to snag something new and see if you like it.

Advertisement

Up to $150 Off Electric Massagers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sorely (and I do mean sorely) missing your spa treatments? You’d be surprised how far a personal massage device will take you. While it probably can’t get into all your nooks and crannies like a pair of talented hands could, a portable massager can get pretty close. Theragun’s products are on steep discounts at Best Buy today, including $150 off the G3PRO, bringing your total to $450.



You’ll also get a $100 discount on the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, plus leg and shoulder wraps, massage balls, and more. Just be careful using it around your kids, lest you scare them into thinking they’re in for a really strange doctor’s visit.

Advertisement

50% off Dawn To Yawn CBD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.



Life is pretty terrifying right now, if I’m being honest. But, on the bright side, it is 4/20 which means it’s my birthday. To celebrate my birthday and nothing else, Sunday Scaries is giving our readers an exclusive 50% discount on its “Dawn To Yawn” package using the promo code KINJA50. Included in the mix are two types of gummies and a nighttime tincture, all of which contain vitamins and/or energy supplements.

Advertisement

Keep your head up (during the day) and down at night! The plain “Gummies for Chillin’” comprised in this bundle are blessed with Vitamin B12, D3, and broad spectrum CBD with 0% THC. The second batch, “Sour Gummies for Chillin’” incorporates organic sunflower oil, vitamin B12, and broad spectrum CBD. Last, the nighttime oil tincture combines Vitamin D3, coconut oil, and broad spectrum CBD for a night well rested.

Whatever your mood or preferred time of day to enjoy your daily dose, Sunday Scaries has got you covered. Subscribe for $50/month or try it once for $65 with our exclusive KINJA50 coupon.

Advertisement

DC Starter Pack Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Are you one of those people who got into the world of DC through movies or TV, and now you want to the comics? That’s great, but it sure can be overwhelming with what must be a thousand interlinking and overlapping storylines. Thankfully, ComiXology understands how difficult comic books can be to navigate, and they’re now running the DC Starter Pack sale.



This sale offers a deep discount on the first volume of many recent DC storylines, so you can pick up the ones you’re interested in and see what you want to continue reading. You can even pick up some of the old comic books like Batman ‘66 and get a real blast from the past.

Advertisement

Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity Graphic : Humble

Advertisement

NEEEEEEEEEEEEERD. Just kidding. Humble’s Applied Math Productivity Bundle will teach you some good stuff. It’s especially great for engineers to pick up and brush up on some knowledge.



There are three tiers here—a $1 tier, an $8, and a $15 tier. All of them are chock-full of math books for you to work through in your free time. I even see one for Excel in there, which is fantastic for the average office goer. If you can show your 60-year-old boss how to make an Excel sheet work for you, you’ll be going places.

Advertisement

Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!



Advertisement

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Advertisement

Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t already upgraded to the Xbox One X, we don’t blame you for holding out. The Series X is right around the corner, after all. But at $230—the going price for a refurbished model at Woot today—maybe you should just get your 4K gaming on in the here and now. It comes with a 90-day warranty and the option to expand to one year with SquareTrade protection.



Xbox One X: The Kotaku Review The Xbox One X is a box filled with powerful components that’s designed to do the same thing as a Read more

Advertisement

The Xbox One X plays all the same games the original model does, but at up to 4K HDR for an evergrowing list of titles. More than just a bump in resolution, the Xbox One X-enhanced games tend to have better graphical fidelity, faster loading times, and performance tuning that allows you to sacrifice some of those pixels for better framerates.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.



Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I used to hate mechanical keyboards. Hate them. They were loud, the backlights were garish, and my normal $10 bluetooth keyboard worked just fine, thank you very much! Well, until it didn’t, and when I needed a new keyboard, my tech friend somehow convinced me to pick up this silver and white Roccat keyboard.



Now, I’m a convert. The Vulcan 122 uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are one of the quieter switch choices on the market. So, I still am clacking away, but I’m not waking up the entire house while I’m doing it. The backlight of the keys reflects very nicely on the silver of the keyboard too, makes for a much more pleasing look without having to mess with custom keycaps or the typical LED lights that are super bright.

Advertisement

Anyway, now you, too, can grab this super awesome keyboard for the low price of $90. Considering how much I’ve put this keyboard through these past six months without so much as a squeaky key, that’s a hell of a steal. Make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the full discount!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think we all need a little bit of a laugh right now. Amazon seems to agree, so they have some comedies on sale for $5 to own, just in time for the weekend. There are a number of them on sale, from classics like The Big Lebowski to more modern titles like Superbad, but you will have to go on a bit of a search for them, since there’s no deals page! What’s with that, Amazon?



Regardless, the three movies above will be a great place to start, whether it’s to chill out this weekend... or to enjoy on the holiday Monday. Either or.

Advertisement

Advertisement

15% off Base Stations, Mousepads, and Kevlar Cables KINJA15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Your home office is due for an upgrade, and there’s no better time than the present to give your workstation the aesthetic and functional treatment it deserves. To help you along on your search, Nomad Goods is giving you 15% off its entire gamut of work-from-home products including base station wireless charging mats and stands, mousepads, and premium-quality braided USB-C cables.



Simply plug in our exclusive promo code KINJA15 at checkout and experience the savings for yourself. While I can’t speak on the quality of the mousepads, our commerce editor Jordan McMahon recently praised Nomad’s customer service for providing a second Kevlar cable when the first one was lost in the mail. We can both attest to the heft and durability of these cables.

Advertisement

I recently started testing the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition for myself, and it’s infinitely better looking and more reliable than the Mophie charging station I was using before. That said, it also costs a great deal more even with this discount. If you have the spare cash, though, it’s worth the steep price hike for a product that is built to last and blend in with the furniture.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?



Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Advertisement

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.

Advertisement

Even on sale, smartwatches can be really expensive. But, eventually smartwatch makers want to move stock, and that’s when you get some really deep discounts. Fossil is having a sale on their Gen 4 smartwatches, and now is a perfect time to strap up (your wrist).



Advertisement

The Gen 4 Fossil watches do all that you would expect from a smartwatch like giving you notifications and counting steps, as well as a heart rate monitor. Sure, it doesn’t have a million bells and whistles like Garmin and Fitbit watches have, but do you really need a watch to tell you how stressed you are? I’m well aware of my existential dread Garmin, thank you.

Advertisement

Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJA9E6, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

Advertisement

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

Advertisement

Naipo Shiatsu Foot Massage Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Anyone could use a good foot massager, especially any essential workers having to work during these difficult times. For anyone that needs it, Naipo’s Shiatsu Foot Massager is down from its usual $300 price all the way to $95, if you use code 3AHL7I4P at checkout. I have used Naipo’s back and shoulder massager in the past, and I can attest to how awesome that is—if this foot massager is anything like that, this will be worth the price.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.



Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

Advertisement

Enjoy 30% Off 30OFF Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Did you grab that face scrubber? Good! Now, take your skincare routine to a new level with some Philosophy beauty products. This week, use code 30OFF to get, you guessed it, 30% off your order.



Not sure what to get? Why not give your lips a little TLC with the Ultimate Miracle Worker Lip Serum? Or, if you need to complete your facial routine and aren’t sure what to do, the Purity Made Simple facial cleanser is a simple addition to your mornings. Make sure to give Philosophy’s best-sellers list a look and figure out what product is best for you.

Advertisement

Stimulus Package Gift Box Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While you sit around waiting on the federal government to sign every outstanding paper check before it’s postmarked, consider testing out Ella Paradis’ take on the “stimulus package.” This gift box, which comprises two waterproof clitoral stimulators, will have you feeling gooooood through the weekend. Just like that.



Although physical dates are off-limits due to social distancing guidelines from the CDC, sex toys are the perfect outlet for your sexual deprivation. Just charge it up via USB and you’re ready to get your rocks off. Maybe even try it on your next Zoom call with a fuckbuddy or a longtime partner. Order a set today and see if it gets here before my check does. The sad thing is, it probably will.