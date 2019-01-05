Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are a favorite of ours since they offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and Roku software.

If you want to upgrade to a larger set to watch Game of Thrones (or the equally excellent Barry,) the 65" unit is down to $794, an all-time low.

Oh, this deal is even sweeter if you have an Amazon Prime credit card. It’s one of those items that’ll net you 15% back in points. Pretty sweet right?

Anker’s premium nylon-wrapped Lighnting cables feel ridiculously nice in the hand, are way more durable than Apple’s first party cable, and come with a lifetime warranty, so what’s not to love? Just use promo code CABLE815 on either the black or red colors to save.



We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in two larger capacities as well, both of which are on sale this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $30 from its regular $40 with promo code ANKERPW4, and the 20,000mAh is marked down to $35 from $50 with code ANKERPW6. Both feature the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. They also include Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. And at $12 with code HXFQQQBO, why wouldn’t you? This model can output 150W, which should be more than enough for most laptops, and it also has a couple of USB ports for your mobile devices as well.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule raised the bar for portable projectors, and now, they’ve taken the guts of that soda can, and put it into a much less expensive home projector.



On paper, the Nebula Prizm’s picture quality stats are a dead ringer for the Capsule’s. It outputs an 800 x 480 picture at 100 lumens, features automatic keystone correction, and has a built-in 5W speaker. However, it lacks an Android OS (you’ll have to use a streaming dongle, or something similar), and it has to be plugged in at all times, since it doesn’t have a battery.

Novelty aside, I could see it being perfect for a kid’s room, or maybe a bedroom or garage where you occasionally want to watch video, but don’t want to keep a TV. And at $80 (down from the usual $130-100) it’s practically an impulse purchase.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Starting today, Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home, smart lighting bundles, and Nest products to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The big deals here include the Google Home Mini. For instance, pick up a $130 Google Home Hub and you’ll get a bonus Mini. Or you could pick up the smart lighting starter kit which includes a Mini and a GE C-Life bulb for $35. And a standalone Mini will cost you $29 as part of this sale.

The $300 Max offer actually matches the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its headlining new feature being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Of course, if you want the added benefit of a smart assistant, you can pick up the N79S bundled with an Echo dot for just $25 more. Of course, this is a Gold Box. So, the discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So be sure to pick one up before this deal is swept under the rug.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you ever feel guilty about how often your dog just sleeps on the floor? Even if you do let your dog on the couch and bed, they still like to take a snooze right on the cold ground. If your dog is your little angel, they deserve an orthopedic memory foam bed for maximum comfort. Though we can’t promise they won’t nap right next to their bed



You can get three different PetFusion Ultimate Dog Beds on sale right now. The large (36"x28") bed is available for $98 in slate gray and $96 in chocolate brown. The small (25"x20") bed is available for $64 in slate gray. The beds come with a waterproof liner and a removable cotton cover, in case any accidents happen. The memory foam offers comfort and support for dogs of all ages, but particularly senior dogs. Additionally, the bed has an outer bolster that acts as a pillow for neck and head support for your dog.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those weird moon lights that you used to see all over your Instagram feed?



You can get one on Amazon for $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon and using code F8CHLDHS at checkout. Despite being the cheapest moon lamp we’ve seen, it’s actually 3D printed with accurate topography of mountains and craters that you can feel; not just a sphere with some colored spots on it. You can also lightly tap it to toggle between its three different lighting modes; warm white, bright white, and dim white.

I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).

Image: Amazon

Sure, you can (and should) buy your mom some flowers for Mother’s Day. But imagine if you gave your mom not just one bouquet that inevitably won’t last very long, but rather a living, flowering plant that will produce flowers indefinitely? Thanks to Amazon, you can do just that. A range of rose and peony plants are currently on sale for $17 to $19 (with one peony plant with multiple blooms going for $38). If your mom has a green thumb, this is the gift for her.



Anova dominates the sales charts, but in many ways (raw heating power, looks, size, software quality), the Joule sous-vide circulator is actually the superior product, and it’s got a rare $35-$40 discount today.



The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

Though the Joule White and the Joule White/Stainless are priced differently, they’re completely identical products save for the stainless steel accents, so I’d buy the cheaper one if it’s still in stock.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with this discounted Kershaw Natrix knife, now down to an all-time low $28.



The one’s all murdered out in black, and features a flipper and a ball bearing-assisted opening mechanism for smooth and safe operation. If I could be so bold, I think it’s the perfect knife to open all those packages you buy from Kinja Deals.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not really cold outside anymore, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $30 when you clip the $4 off coupon — that’s the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve arrived at the inevitable end point of smart plugs. What started as first-sized, outlet-blocking gadgets have gradually shrunk over the years to the point that all of that tech can just be built into the wall receptacle itself.



This dual smart receptacle from TP-Link completely replaces one of your outlet receptacles, and features two individual smart plugs that you can control from your phone, or with Alexa or Google Assistant. By now, you’ve probably found a few spots in your house that permanently house smart plugs for one purpose or another, so this is your chance to get rid of those unsightly wall warts.

$33 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, and a, uh, $.38 clippable coupon makes it even cheaper.

If you live in a JetBlue city and have any trips on the horizon, do yourself a favor and check out the fares from the airline’s “Fly As You May” sale, ending today. Prices start at just $44 one-way and $87 roundtrip (a $1 savings!), which is probably less than you’d spend on gas to drive these distances.

The fares available for Monday-Thursday travel from May 8 to June 20, with blackouts for Memorial Day from May 23-28. Prices vary by route, but it doesn’t hurt to check!

Just remember to book your flight with a credit card that carries good travel insurance and will earn you bonus award points, like the Amex Platinum or Chase Sapphire Reserve!

Photo: Amazon

Woot’s discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $275 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.

You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to reread Harry Potter again since the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts is coming up. Rather than pull out your old paperbacks, why not indulge and finally buy the illustrated versions of each book? Right now, you can get books 1-3 from Amazon.

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set) for $54. The set includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. All of the books in the collection are gorgeously illustrated by award-winning artist Jim Kay. You won’t need to picture everything in your head as you read, it will all be right there in front of you in magical detail.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Headaches and migraines might be a pain in your head, but they really are just a pain in the ass. If your head hurts, it gets in the way of everything else. If you suffer from chronic headaches, migraines, or tooth/jaw pain, you’re going to want this microwavable head wrap. This heated pad is designed for a variety of headaches, such as tension, cluster, and sinus, as well as intense migraines and TMJ pain.

The Huggaroo Microwavable Wrap is $30 and can be used both hot or cold. However, it is primarily designed for hot, hence the microwavable option. The herbal aromatherapy built into the head wrap is released each time it is heated up. Unlike other eye masks, the Huggaroo literally hugs your entire head. If you prefer a cold compress, there is also a Huggaroo Cold Head Wrap for $30.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Succulents are basically the moms of plants: always there to brighten up a room and (mostly) thrive on their own. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them (plus a few Bonsai) for Mother’s Day.

And unlike your mom’s love, this sale won’t last forever. So be sure to check out the main deal page for all of your options.



Additionally, you can go the extra mile and pick up this grow light to maximize the health of your plant babies (moms.) Use the coupon code XVG7DMA to drop the price of this Winjoy grow light to just $8.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The time has come for TIMEX’s Buy More Save More sale event, in which shoppers can take 15% off orders $49 or more, or 25% off $99 or more. So it’s a pretty good time to invest in a new timepiece for yourself, or maybe even pick one up for Mom or Dad for their respective upcoming holidays. But watch out! The clock’s ticking on this deal, so get your watch purchases in now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A selection of over 100 sneakers, including low- and high-top Chucks in a few colors, are up for grabs for just $25 with promo code 25ALL. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.

Image: Philosophy

No matter what your skincare philosophy is, chances are you could use some of the very nice, good-smelling products made by Philosophy. And for one day only, you can get two Philosophy products for the price of one. Use promo code MAYBOGO to take advantage of the brand’s buy one get one free deal, and stock your bathroom now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Big name designers don’t go on sale too often, but now at Nordstrom Rack, you can snag some major savings on Valentino shoes for women, handbags, accessories and jewelry, along with men’s apparel and shoes. Do hurry, though; this super nice stock is selling out fast.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season is here, so get a new wardrobe to match. Bonobos has a sale section stocked with spring essentials, and you can take all of them home for an extra 30% off using promo code SURPRISE. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside. Just be aware: The items included in this promotion are final sale, so be sure about your purchase before you check out.



Image: Murad

Murad makes a whole lot of effective products for fighting back against any skin issues, from acne to signs of aging. And starting today, you can add them all to your skincare regimen for 20% off their usual prices thanks to Murad’s Friends & Family Event. Might we recommend picking up the brand’s cult-favorite Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, the most effective dark spot treatment I’ve ever tried, or the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, one of our favorite retinol treatments in the skincare game? Just be sure to use promo code FAMILY20 at checkout to snag the savings.



Image: Backcountry

Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.

Image: PUMA

PUMA, purveyor of cool-yet-functional athletic apparel and sneakers, is celebrating the most important lady in your life with a sweet deal on already discounted sale items. Starting today, save an extra 30% on the women’s sale, which is currently stocked with over 350 styles sure to put a spring in your mom’s step. Use promo code MUM to get the discount, and start Mother’s Day off on the right foot this year.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Every single panel of Calvin and Hobbes’ 11-year run has been collected into a 1456 page box set, and it can adorn your shelves for an all-time low $48 today. Even if you don’t want it for yourself, you could stash it away as a birthday or holiday gift for someone who would appreciate it.



Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $23, courtesy of Amazon.



That’s the second best price Amazon’s ever listed on this Blu-ray, and was bested only by a $20 deal that ran briefly around the holiday season last year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Light up your bat signals; the Dark Knight Trilogy is just $15 today. This Bluray set includes all three Chris Nolan Batman films in all of their gritty, gloomy and awesome glory.

Not for nothing, but it’d be an excellent stocking stuffer for damn near everyone.

I know it feels like Donald Trump has been president since before any of us were born, but did you know that a man named Barack Obama used to hold the office? Not everyone agreed with all of his ideas, but he didn’t really tweet or sabotage his own government or brag about the time he totally could have nailed Pamela Anderson if he really wanted to. As a result, most people didn’t tend to think about him several times per hour, and historians tell us that the populace, as a result, had a far lower baseline level of stress.



Fortunately, there exists a photographic record of this period in history, and it’s being released as a 12" x 10" hardcover book highlighting the work of Pete Souza, former official White House photographer of the time, and current Instagram troll. $21 is an all-time low price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con for $48 if you’re okay with refurbished. Woot’s price is a $20 less than buying new, and a few bucks off of Amazon’s refurbished price.



The nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four-person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

This deal won’t last, I can almost guarantee it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For one day only, ThinkGeek is taking 75% off the already reduced prices of clearance items plus an extra 25% off your entire cart. Whether you’re a Trekkie, trainer, loyal to House Lannister, a gamer, or a cosplayer, there’s something in here for you. And even if you’re none of those things, there’s actually some handy stuff in here for vanilla folk, like a Kershaw Chive knife, mugs and scarves.



Be sure to act quickly, there’s a limited quantity and the best stuff will probably disappear faster than enthusiasm for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $8 on Amazon, a new all-time low.

