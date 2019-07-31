Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An HP Gaming Computers and Redragon Accessory Gold Box, a printer that is actually good, and Star Wars: The Complete Saga lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Qi stands > Qi pads in almost every situation. This is not an opinion, and it’s not a debate. Anker’s highly rated PowerWave Qi stand is one of the most popular ones out there, and it’s down to $13 today after you clip the 10% coupon and add promo code AKA252401 at checkout. That’s good for the best price ever.

Just note that while this stand does support 10W charging for compatible Android phones, it doesn’t support 7.5W charging for iPhones; they’ll be limited to 5W.

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, you can save $4 on the 6' version. Use promo code ANPL2CL6 to get a 6' PowerLine II cable for just $16. That’s $3 less than Apple charges for the equivalent 3' cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re planning on hitting the gym, or a long run this summer, these $100 V-MODA BassFit in-ear wireless headphones are down to one of their lowest prices ever.



With an 11 hour battery life and multiple customization options, these wireless headphones are the perfect companion when you want to tune out the world and just have a great work out session. Full disclosure, these headphones emphasize bass quite a bit, so that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming products. Inside, you’ll find HP Omen gaming laptops and desktops, as well as a number of Redragon peripherals.



As far as gaming laptops are concerned, these refurbished OMEN by HP laptops feature a super fast 144Hz display which is the standard for competitive gaming now. And their desktops are a great value for a pre-built starting at about $540.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Photo: Home Depot

If you’ve been steadily turning your home into a smart home, it is time to get your kitchen sink on board. When you’re cooking, it can be a hassle to touch the faucet handle to turn on the water. If you like to avoid making even more of a mess, a motion-activated sink is the way to go. Right now, you can get up to 45% off select motion-activated kitchen faucets at Home Depot. A Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet is only $129 during today’s sale.



Photo: Amazon

Here’s five pounds (pounds!) of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears for $11. There are 12 flavors in the bag, and they have amazing reviews. I don’t know what else to tell you except that if you don’t buy them, you’re a cop.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has a terrific deal on the 4-bulb Philips Hue starter set.



If you’re just starting your collection, $120 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is a solid buy. This same refurbished set is currently $165 on Amazon. Just remember that this price expires at the end of the day, so don’t let the lights go out on the deal before you pick a set up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re running low on laundry detergent, or hell, even if you aren’t, you might as well grab 64 loads worth of Tide Original HE for $9 (after clipping the $3 coupon), complete with Prime shipping.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mrs. Meyer’s plant-based soap is normally priced at a premium, but with today’s deal on Amazon, it’s priced just right. Get a 33 ounce tub of the basil-scented hand soap for just $5, or about $1 less than usual. It’ll last you a long time, but hopefully not too long. Wash your hands, is what I’m saying.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most airtight food containers have a lid on top, which means there’s still a lot of excess air in the container, slowly degrading the freshness of your food. Prepara’s Evak containers though let you push the lid down the cylinder as you take food out, pushing out excess air along the way. It keeps your food fresh, and looks cool to boot.



The “small tall” size is down to $7 (after clipping the small on-screen coupon), within a few cents of an all-time low. If it keeps just a single bag of coffee from going bad, it’ll have paid for itself.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock.



Plus, it’s only $7, which is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Turtle Wax headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for just $5 today, an all-time low.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Additive isn’t detergent per se, but an additional cleanser that you can add to your washing machine to kill bacteria in cold water that normal detergent might not.



You won’t need to use it in ever load, but it can especially come in handy after you’ve been sick and don’t want to spread your germs around the house. Or for smelly, sweaty workout clothes. This pack of two bottles almost always sells for $20 on Amazon, but you can get them for $17 today, or $16 if you use Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Corporate America will eventually add booze and/or CBD and/or caffeine to every consumable product that has henceforth existed without such stimulants or depressants, and today, it’s time to try <spins the wheel> caffeine gum!



More specifically, caffeine + L-theanine + B Vitamins gum. NeuroGum Nootropic Energy Gum is also gluten free, non GMO, and vegan, because of course it is, and you can get 108 pieces for $29 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, an all-time low, and about $10 less than usual.

Photo: Waves

How many sunglasses have you lost to a good time in the ocean or lake? The glasses fall off of your head and just sink to the bottom before you even get a chance to flail around and save them. Don’t worry about that issue anymore, you can now get off 50% off Floating Sunglasses from Waves when you use the promo code KINJAFS50. These Waves sunglasses have polarized lenses, 100% UVA + UVB protection, lightweight construction, and are made from an unsinkable plastic.



Photo: Waves Gear

Since once-in-1,000-year heatwaves now seem to occur over large parts of the country every other Thursday or so, you need a water bottle that can keep your drink ice cold all day long, even in brutally hot conditions.



Waves Gear’s Forever Cold has been a popular option for years, because its double walled stainless steel construction can keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours straight, while still feeling comfortable to the touch on the outside. It’s certainly not the only water bottle like this, but it’s one of the few that goes the extra mile by including a double walled stainless steel cap as well. The plastic lid included with most steel bottles is, thermodynamically speaking, basically a gaping hole allowing environmental heat into your cold drink, and in my experience, the metal cap really does make a difference.

For a limited time, you can grab a 25 ounce Forever Cold in the color of your choice for $17, or a 34 ounce for $20. Just use promo code KINJAFC50 at checkout to save 50%.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 50% off at checkout, plus you can score free shipping with promo code FREESHIPPING. We’re talking $11 belts, $15 tees, $40 watches, so load up!



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

When something only costs $1, there is no logical excuse not to buy it. You don’t need to tell yourself any excuses about the Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush. Scalp brushes are a great addition to your shower routine because they can help relieve itchy, dry scalps by getting rid of built-up shampoo. Plus, it just feels really nice to give your scalp a little scratch. For $1, this is a no-brainer deal.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code EARLYBIRD. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, and if you spend $25 or more, you’ll automatically get free shipping. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include any of Disney’s Star Wars entries, but $58 is still the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the six-film Blu-ray box set. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

Anker, makers of everything, built a pretty decent, super affordable gaming mouse and right now you can get it for even cheaper. The promo code ZMHO9TI8 knocks $5 off the Anker Gaming Mouse’s usual $16 sale price.

It has an ergonomic shape, RGB lighting, and programmable, super clicky buttons. For $11, you could do worse... a lot worse.

For everyone who already has a gaming mouse: This can be a solid backup or your travel one. For everyone who uses a Magic Mouse for work: Stop and buy this.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $30 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Anker Gaming Mouse with 6 DPI Levels and RGB Lighting | $11 | Amazon | Use code ZMHO9TI8

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.

The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most USB-C PD chargers can safely charge a Nintendo Switch in portable mode. But if you want to plug in a Switch Dock, you’re better off sticking with the official, Nintendo power adapter, since it puts out a relatively odd 39 watts.



If you want to grab a spare, Walmart’s got them for $16 today, a rare discount from the usual (and frankly, obscene) $30 MSRP.



It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off for the first time ever. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code BALLOUT to attract this discount to your shopping cart.

Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $35 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men, women, and kids is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can’t go wrong with iconic TOMS slip-ons. And today, you can take home this classic shoe in styles for the whole family for just $31 (they usually retail for upwards of $50). Daily Steals is marking down a selection of these canvas go-tos with promo code KJTOMS, so step to it before this sale walks out on you.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 40% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OPSHIP. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $13 (with promo code 2VJASC38), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.



You can exercise with just one band for as little as 10 pounds of resistance, or mix, match, and add bands to the handles for up to 150 pounds of force. Trust me, this is a lot cheaper and easier to move around the house than 150 worth of free weights.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where everything on the site is currently 30% off with promo code 72HOURS. The sale includes jeans, tees, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you in need of a new backpack for hiking or biking? Or maybe you just need one to carry all your crap to and from work? Instead of spending full price, you can snag some discounts thanks to Timbuk2's End of Season Sale. During the sale, backpacks, messengers, travel bags, and more are up to 50% off. You can get an additional 10% off your order when you use the promo code EXTRA10. Just a heads up, there are no returns or exchanges on items bought during this sale, everything is marked final sale.



Image: Soko Glam

If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than Soko Glam’s 20% off sale on Neogen Dermalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, effective products you definitely should try.



Included among the deals are Neogen’s Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets rid of impurities without being too drying, in gentle Green Tea, anti-aging Blueberry, and glow-promoting Cereal. Also, on sale: Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling in Lemon, Green Tea, and Wine (yes, wine for your face), a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh; the great-for-on-the-go Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick; and the redness-fighting Real Cica Pad. Plus, all orders of $100+ will receive a free full-size gift, so really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Just be sure to use the promo code LOVE NEOGEN at check out to score the savings.

Photo: Amazon

You can pull a tray of fresh cookies out of the oven without gloves or oven mitts on, but we wouldn’t advise it. Unless you enjoy burning your hands, then you do you. If you prefer to keep the skin on your hands safe, you can snag a pair of X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves for $8 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG. These gloves are safe to use for temperatures up to 446℉, so you can use them when cooking in your kitchen or at your grill outside. They’re also easy to clean and have a non-slip design. At $8, this is a no brainer deal to save your own skin.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $30), no promo code required.



Photo: Amazon

Don’t freak out because summer is more than halfway done. Instead, shop all of the summer sales that are taking place before the fall is here. If you’ve been looking for a new patio umbrella, but haven’t found a good deal yet, you’re in luck. You can snag a Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella for a mere $50 when you clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B on Amazon. The only warning before you buy is this umbrella does need to be weighed down, or nailed to the deck.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.



That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $14 with promo code 20OFFKINJA, beating their holiday pricing by a couple of bucks.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Prime members can save 30% on an electric KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat. With the exclusive on-page coupon, the price on this bidet drops by about $150.



Pablo tested one, and he was a fan:

It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use.

This Kohler model has just about everything you’d want in a fancy toilet seat, including a seat warmer, LED light, multiple cleaning modes, a dryer and the lid will automatically open up when you enter the bathroom.

While I don’t own this particular unit, I’m a big proponent of bidet ownership. And if you’re interested in taking your bathroom breaks to another level, this is a really terrific opportunity. This discount applies to both the round and elongated seat versions.

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.



