An Xbox One X, Clarks, Gloomhaven, and a Brother printer kick of Wednesday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" and 65" models.

The picture quality on these B8 sets should be nearly identical to the 2017 models (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 versions include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,100, and the 65" to $1,800, both the best prices we’ve ever seen. Order now, and you’ll have them in time for March Madness.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Isn’t it weird how most of our life is just... data now? Well, right now you can find a place to store all of those memories and work stuff with this Amazon Gold Box sale on memory and storage. There’s something from everybody here—microSD cards, rugged external drives, key chain flash drives, and awesome SSDs from companies like SanDisk, G-Technology and Western Digital.

While we’ve included a few highlights, make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals. And remember, since this is a Gold Box deal, all of these discounts will get deleted by tomorrow.

By pairing a couple of standard USB chargers with a super-powerful 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, Aukey built one of the most practical and future-proof desktop charging hubs you can buy. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKPD070.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on yesterday’s 4K monitor deal, this 32" LG is actually $10 cheaper today, and it’s even bigger. While it lacks HDR and an IPS panel like the Dell, it does have AMD FreeSync, which would make it ideal for gaming if you have a compatible GPU.

If you don’t have cable, but don’t want to miss out on March Madness on CBS, or other programming on Fox, ABC, NBC, PBS, and other over-the-air networks, you can watch them in HD with this $8 amplified antenna.



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes an amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code QYUXLW6S brings it down to just $8, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four USB ports for your mobile devices too. Get it for $10 with promo code DGMQ4XF4.



Most modern electronics can accept the 220 volts that international outlets put out, but for any that don’t, you may want to opt for this reader-favorite Bestek universal outlet adapter, which also converts 220V to the American-standard 110V. Get it for $20 with promo code M6UWTZIG.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the entire life of their subscription. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

WESN’s micro blade was one of our readers’ favorite Kickstarter projects last year, and now, the company has followed up that tiny knife with a great looking, full-sized upgrade.

The WESN Allman is perfectly sized and weighted to fit in your hand, and the ball bearing-mounted blade flips open with the flick of a flipper tab. Backers can choose between a titanium or a G10 fiberglass handle, and earlybird prices start at $75.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The pro of using a tumbler over a traditional water bottle is, obviously, the straw. The con, therefore, is an increased risk of spills, since the straw needs to have a place to go. But the Contigo Autoclose Tumbler has completely solved that problem, thus creating a tumbler that’s pretty much perfect. And right now, you can get one in the Lilac color combination for just $11.



The brand, which also makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, has employed Autoclose technology to allow the lid to seal up the dread straw space when the straw is removed, so you can shake or mix your drink to your heart’s content. Also, this tumbler is double walled, so no need to sweat any slippery condensation that might cause it to slip out of your hands. If it does somehow fall, though, that’s OK; the tumbler is also made out of shatterproof plastic.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sorry for the bad news, but winter (that miserable asshole) isn’t quite done with us yet. Apparently temperatures may fall 40 degrees below in spots in early March, so... hey look! A heated wrap and down alternative comforter set sale on Amazon!



Whether you want to wear a heated wrap like a cape or just stay in bed until Spring, Amazon’s got options for you. Just make sure you order now, so you’ll get it by March 1st (and also because this is a Gold Box deal, which means it’ll disappear by the end of the day.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is within sight, but let’s be real: It’s still cold outside. So even though Mountain Hardwear is taking up to 50% off a selection of past season styles, you could probably still use many of the on-sale items right now, and for future winters to come. So load up on outdoor gear, including tents and sleeping bags, plus a whole bunch of outerwear, gloves, hats, and more to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

March Madness is coming up soon, but really, there’s no such thing as a bad time to rep your school on your shirt. Right now at Fanatics, you can get two long-sleeved shirts (because it’s cold out) for $33 with promo code KINJANCAA, plus free shipping. These tees are $25 for one; you don’t have to be a math major to know that’s a good deal. So get your alma mater’s shirt in two different colors, or if your devotions are divided between multiple schools, get a shirt for each. Or, you could get the shirt of your school’s rival and do some weird voodoo-type stuff to it before the big game — I don’t know what you’re into, and I’m not here to judge.

Graphic: Chelsea stone

Going outside in winter is hard enough. Make it easier on yourself by stocking up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer, where select items for men and women are 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 50% off with promo code POWDER50. So load up on layers of clothes and go enjoy the final few weeks of winter sports and adventuring while you still can.

Image: HauteLook

Brooks makes one of our favorite running shoes, and today, HauteLook is marking down a selection of similar men’s and women’s running styles from the brand. Most styles are under $80, with a few priced as low as $60, so race over to these flash events to score a pair of new sneakers before they sell out.



Image: Amazon

There is a light at the end of the seemingly never-ending skincare tunnel, literally. The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask is a breakout-clearing marvel (and one of our favorite collagen-boosters), and now, it’s available on Amazon for just $22. The mask covers your entire mug, and delivers powerful targeted blue light, effectively zapping acne-causing bacteria, and red light, which reduces inflammation. The whole treatment is gentle enough for daily use, and it’s safe for those who are prone to irritation. Plus, it sort of makes you look like Iron Man.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids, plus an extra 10% off your clearance purchase with promo code OUTLET. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.

Image: REI

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through March 21, it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.

Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, plus add the $20 membership to your cart, and use promo code JOINREI to snag the deal. You’ll then receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status. Happy trails!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re planning to strap a plank or two to your feet and slide down a snowy hill at any point this season, you probably need some gear from this Zionor Gold Box. The snow sports brand is offering a colorful spectrum of snow goggles for $16 to $20, along with a few pairs of wool socks to keep your feet warm as you’re hurtling down a mountain at high speeds. Gear up now, since this sale is today only, and godspeed, snow daredevils.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of sheer power and graphical capability, nothing can top the Xbox One X. So if you want to experience modern games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their full 4K HDR glory, you can save $150 today on a bundle that includes a copy of PUBG, the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fortnite works with Android gaming controllers now, and SteelSeries’ Stratus is one of your best options if you don’t have a spare Xbox One gamepad lying around. Just pair it to your phone or tablet, and never suffer through on-screen joysticks and buttons again. $30 is within about $1 of the best price ever, so pull the trigger before the price goes back up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $99 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and we’ve only seen it drop down to $100 a couple of times before (and briefly, at that), so Massdrop’s $90 deal is worth taking advantage of.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Screenshot: Kotaku

Forza Horizon 4 is amazing, and you can be off to the races for the best price ever today. Just $30 gets you a massive map (which our deal researcher Corey, who just went to Scotland, says is eerily accurate), four seasons, over 450 cars, and free new content every week.

Forza Horizon 4 Is Amazing I have played 40 hours of Forza Horizon 4. I love it. I made a 22-minute video about how much I… Read more Read

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $150 off the 128GB version, and $200 off the 256GB. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Think back to the olden days, when Apple still used MagSafe chargers for its laptops, instead of USB-C power bricks. The modern solution is better in a lot of ways, but in the transition, they inexplicably got rid of the little fold-out cable management prongs that were a staple of the old chargers. Now, Fuse is bringing cable management back to Apple’s modern charges with the Side Kick, now fully funded on Kickstarter.



The Side Kick is essentially an oversized Pop Socket designed to stick to the side of Apple’s MacBook Pro power adapter and similar laptop chargers (though it’s sadly too big for the 30W MacBook and MacBook Air charging brick). Stick it to the side of the brick, pop it out, and wrap your cable around the base to keep it organized. And when you don’t need it, just press it back to sit flat against the charger. It’s a hilariously simple idea, but one that solves a real issue that a lot of laptop owners face, and you can preorder one for only $12, with delivery expected in June.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re very familiar with Bluetooth transmitters. Bluetooth receivers too. We’ve even seen deals on gadgets that do both. But we’ve never seen one like this.



Aukey’s latest Bluetooth transmitter/receiver has just about every conceivable bell and whistle you could want, including Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency, long-range transmissions, the ability to transmit to two devices at once (two pairs of headphones, say, or two Bluetooth speakers), plus two 3.5mm and optical audio ports (one set’s for transmitting, the other’s for receiving). That means you can hook it up to pretty much any TV, sound system, or speaker, and enjoy wireless audio to your heart’s content.

This gadget only just came out, and you can save $10 at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code TOMSA3021.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

We here at The Inventory consider ourselves pretty well versed on USB battery packs. Dozens of the things have crossed my desk at one point or another, and I’ve written about dozens more. That’s why I’m confident in saying that there’s never been another battery pack like the Zendure SuperTank.

27,000mAh of capacity and USB-C Power Delivery alone would put it in the top tier of battery packs on the market, but the SuperTank goes two steps further by boosting one of those ports to 100W (the theoretical maximum for USB-C PD), and adding a second 60W port for good measure, in addition to two high speed regular USB ports. Just one of those ports would make the SuperTank the most powerful battery pack out there. Having both of them on the same device is a huge leap forward.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

That means the SuperTank can easily charge two laptops and two mobile devices simultaneously at full speed (or close enough to it), a feat no battery pack currently on the market can match. Charging specs-wise, its closest analog would be Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4, but that’s a wall charger, not a portable battery pack. And since the SuperTank supports passthrough charging, you can even recharge it while it powers a laptop at up to 60W.



All this power, as you might expect, comes at the expense of size, and the SuperTank is very appropriately named. It’s a big boi. It’s thicc. It looks like a tiny suitcase. It weighs over a pound. It’s also overkill for most people, who would be better served by a smaller PD battery pack like this one from Anker, or this one from RAVPower. But if you think you can make use of all that power, you can preorder SuperTank on Kickstarter (the creators have had several successful projects over the years, so this isn’t their first rodeo) for $99, or $50 less than the expected retail price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start your dream home theater system with this discounted Onkyo receiver. This 9.2 channel system provides 120 watts per channel and has every feature you’d want in a modern setup, including Atmos and THX certification. Better still its down from its usual $900, to its lowest price ever.

Why buy this $600 unit? Because sound bars can be pretty rudimentary. And if you want a bonafide theater experience... well, two-channels ain’t gonna cut it chief.

Photo: Kyle Glenn (( (Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights on a range of routes are start at just $59 one way (though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

Of all the mindless tasks that make up any DIY project—turning screws, hammering nails, measuring things—sanding wood is indisputably the most unpleasant. It takes forever, you get splinters, and your arm feels like it’s going to fall off for days afterwards.

But for $21 with promo code XCKUDPPW, you can buy a power tool that will do most of the hard work for you. This variable speed sheet sander from Tacklife sands a much larger area than your hand, or say, a Dremel, and it even has a dust collector to keep your work area (and your lungs) clean. If you’re a home contractor at heart, you’ll probably want something from a known brand with a longer warranty and better support, but for occasional DIY work, this should do just fine.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Couch stains are the worst because you can’t, like, throw your entire sofa in the washing machine. That’s where upholstery cleaner comes in. This Blue Coral cleaner comes highly recommended by our resident cleanliness expert Jolie Kerr for erasing small stains that pop up on your couch, car interiors, other upholstered furniture, whatever, and today, it’s down to just $6. Even if your surroundings are somehow stain-free, you should probably just keep it on hand in case disaster strikes.

