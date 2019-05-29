Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A fishing gear gold box, a Pokemon: Let’s Go bundle, and a Norwegian Airlines sale lead off Wednesday’s best deals.

Update: Same price at Amazon, but with 15% cash back if you pay for it with an Amazon Prime credit card. Thanks, Brian!

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for the NBA and NHL finals, the return of Big Little Lies, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $720 right now, which is an absolute steal for this feature set..

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best deals in streaming boxes, and right now you can get one for cheaper than usual with a bonus VUDU credit. For $50, it works like any other Android TV-powered device, is Chromecast-enabled, and outputs 4K HDR at 60fps. Plus you get the added benefit of buying a digital copy of something... maybe Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $68, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The highlight on this super comfortable mouse is the 16,000 DPI optical sensor. On top of that, it features 9 programmable buttons, Razer’s multi-color lighting effects, and a sleek design that screams “Let’s go dude!”



Photo: Amazon

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



To get the charger for $24, you’ll need to clip the $3 coupon on the product page, then add promo code KINJAPD3 at checkout. Not for nothing, that $24 final price is about half of what Apple chargers for a much larger charger with the exact same power output.

While you’re at it, grab a USB-C to Lightning cable for $9. Plug it into this charger, and you can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Third party USB-C to Lightning cables can finally get Apple’s MFi blessing for faster charging speeds (50% in 30 minutes on the latest iPhones!), and we’ve got an exclusive deal that brings one down to $9, the best price we’ve ever seen for any of these cables.



UGREEN’s 3' cable supports that magical 18W charging spec when plugged into an USB-C PD charger (like this one!), and you can get it on sale with promo code 8HGXQMKO. Of course, if you own a MacBook from the last few years, this will also let you sync and charge your phone from your computer without a dongle. You probably forgot that was even possible!

Photo: Amazon

When making s’mores, you never want just one. At a minimum, you’re going to eat two. You can make your life so much easier with this S’More to Love Six S’More Maker. Right now, it is a couple of bucks off on Amazon. Just think of how amazing your next bonfire will be when you pull this tool out.

This streamlines the s’mores process and takes away the hassle of roasting a marshmallow, then putting it on the gram cracker with a piece of chocolate. From Amazon Prime Pantry, you can get a box of Honey Maid Gram Cracker Fresh Stacks for $3 and a bag of Jet Puffed Jumbo Marshmallows for $2 (when you clip the 20% off coupon). You can also get 37 Hershey’s Chocolate Bars for $32 on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $45, down from the usual $60-$65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds claim to last for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, summer is literally days away, but who gives a crap about dieting? Throw out your healthy food (or donate it, don’t be wasteful) and buy a giant bag of cereal marshmallows. Seriously, right now you can get an 8-pound bag of Cereal Marshmallows for a couple of bucks off. Why waste your time combing through a box of cereal for the best part when you can get an entire bag or straight sugar without anything in your way?

Photo: Bene Riobó ((Wikimedia Commons)

Flying to Europe for your next vacation could be cheaper than flying to somewhere domestic. Norwegian Airlines is currently running a US-to-Europe sale with roundtrip fares to be found for as low as $226.



The cheapest fares are available from September through March, and Airfare Watchdog has a list of the best available routes, with links to the best available dates. Just remember to use promo code FRIENDS2019 at checkout to save even more.

Photo: Amazon

Chopping onions is one of the most common kitchen tasks out there, and Mueller’s onion chopper makes it faster and easier every single time. It normally costs $23, but it’s currently marked down to $19 after clipping the 5% coupon.



Unlike a certain other Mueller, it will even go beyond its original purview to slice cheeses and other vegetables. This joke speaks for itself, I chose the words carefully, and I won’t take any further questions.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals for those new to the system and for those who want to expand their collection.



If you’re just starting your collection, $119 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is good place to start. That would currently set you back $30 more on Amazon right now.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to add a few more, you can get a recessed bulb for $37 and a single standard bulb for $30. Plus, a smart dimmer switch will cost you just $18.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

Once you drive a car with a rear-view camera, you instantly become incapable of backing up without one.



But if you own a vehicle without a camera, you don’t need to go out and buy a new car. You can install this wireless backup camera in just a few minutes for $72 with promo code S3N4LF4Y. Just install the camera on your license plate bracket, pop the screen on your dashboard, and then congrats: your car is up to modern standards.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tick season is officially upon us and it is expected to be a bad one. That means it is time to stock up on your pet’s protection. You can get 20% off Frontline Plus from Chewy right now. So hopefully your poor dog or cat hopefully won’t be chewing their butt anymore. At least, not because of itchy fleas or ticks.



Frontline Plus works fast and requires a once-a-month application, which means the cost can really add up. The treatment kills adult ticks, fleas, and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae. Right now, you can get each of these products for 20% off, the discount will be applied in checkout. Chewy’s house brand, Onguard, is also on sale right now. You can get Onguard flea and tick treatments for 50% off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is on sale for $85. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

With just a few pumps, the Misto olive oil sprayer can turn your favorite olive oil (or any other cooking oil, for that matter), into an aerosol, making it easy to give salads and meats a quick spritz, or to grease a grill grate or pan if you run out of cooking spray. I own one of these, and use it all the time.

Today’s price isn’t an all-time low, but it is the best deal we’ve seen since early March.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a life saver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart. To get your discount, use the code 15CHEWY at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Depending on where you live, summer means dealing with some frizzy situations. Be prepared for when that humidity hits your hair, and stock up on this Biosilk Silk Therapy, now on sale at Ulta for $8. This leave-in treatment is made with organic coconut oil and absorbs quickly to moisturize and strengthen hair, without creating a greasy mess. (On the rare occasion where I straighten my naturally curly hair, I always hit it with a dime-sized amount of this smoothing stuff; a little really goes a long way.) Bonus: It makes your hair really shiny, and smells pretty good, too.



BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $130-140 | Amazon

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for $10 off the best price we’ve seen.



The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $10 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $29, after clipping the $20 off coupon. The last deal we posted on this was a $5 coupon, so the size of today’s discount is pretty surprising.

Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the teeth-whitening process would be pretty.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan is known for making quality handbags, shoes, clothes — you name it. And today, you can fill your closet with all of the above at clearance-level cost. Nordstrom Rack is having a major flash sale on everything Cole Haan, from women’s shoes and men’s shoes, to women’s coats, men’s accessories, and handbags. Some our our favorite ZERØGRANDS are included in the sale, if you hurry.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is discounting a number of reels and rods for your upcoming fishing trip. Choose from dozens of models from companies like Penn, Abu Garcia, Ugly Stik, and more. There’s a ton of rods and reels options available, plus waders and a fishing cart to round out the sale.

I’ve included a few options below, but you’ll need to visit the main deal page to see all of your options. Just remember that these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. So, make sure to reel ‘em in before they get away.

If you’re super hyped about last night’s Pokémon news and it’s given you a reason to want to buy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Walmart has a great deal on the bundle. Right now, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball is just $79, or $20 off its regular price.

In addition to the 3D remake of the classic Pokemon game, the included Poke ball is actually has a joystick that lets you use it as a controller for Pokémon Let’s Go, and yes, it works with motion controls to liven up the experience of catching a wild Pokémon.

Is any it necessary? Of course not. But it’s fun and that’s what games are for right? Plus, this bundle is a great placeholder until the next generation of Pokemon are upon us.

Screenshot: Walmart

If you somehow don’t own a Nintendo Switch yet, Walmart will throw in a free $25 gift card, a carrying case, and a screen protector for free when you buy one today. That’s not the best deal we’ve ever seen, but it’s decent enough, and means you’ll have your Switch in-hand (or in-dock) in time for Mario Maker 2.



Screenshot: Kotaku

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. It’s just $20 on Amazon right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.



The upcoming Donkey Kong DLC for Mario + Rabbids looks like a ton of fun. DK has some cool… Read more Read



Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

Right now you can pick up the beautifully bloody Devil May Cry 5 for the PS4 and Xbox One for a low $40. Kotaku says it offers “Fantastic combat, stylish cutscenes, each playable character feels unique. Also: it’s just fuckin’ fun.” This current price is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular title. Sounds good, right?



Scythe is a very popular board game with a unique premise, and you can get it for $56 today, the best price Amazon has listed since its $49 Cyber Monday sale.



From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.

You can play solo, or with up to five people, and games should come in right around two hours, the ideal length for a board game night.

Just this weekend, a GameStop employee told me that triple-A titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate never, ever go on sale. Well, hell just froze over, because right now you can get this fan favorite for just $50, the best straight-up discount we’ve seen on this title.



Or, for $10 more, you can get the game plus your choice of amiibo from Walmart.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Face might be best known for coats and jackets, and you’ll certainly find plenty of them in REI Outlet’s limited time sale. But you’ll also find shorts, hiking packs, hiking boots, and a lot more.



Prices are marked down by up to 30% on last-season styles, and at a quick glance, it seems like there are more sizes and colors available than you’d usually see on a sale like this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ever wonder where your college’s health clinic got those fishbowls full of condoms from? Turns out, probably Walmart. Get your two bowls of 144 assorted Durexes each for just $40 today. Even if you don’t want to keep a bowl of prophylactics out on display in your home, you could just dump them into a drawer, because this is a great per-condom price.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nailing a solid smokey eye is one of the most fundamental, yet arduous makeup skills that one can acquire, but Urban Decay’s Naked Smoky Palette makes it flat-out easy. Today, this cult-favorite is just $25, down from its usual price of $54, at Nordstrom Rack.



Like much of the brand’s Naked range, the palette features 12 shades of wearable neutral shadows in both matte and shimmery textures that you will want to use for holiday party season, and they won’t even make you look like a raccoon. Get a palette of your own ASAP before it sells out or the deal goes up in smoke.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t you dare check any luggage the next time you’re boarding a flight. If you want to take the upcoming summer travel season by storm, consider going all in on this TravelPro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On, now marked down to an all-time low price of $199.



It’s currently available on Amazon in four colors: a bold bordeaux, rich espresso, a soft gray, and classic black. And with magnetic spinner wheels, a ton of built-in accessory pockets, and a USB port and holder for your power bank, this high-quality carry-on is really on a roll. Full disclosure: TravelPro once sent me this carry-on in red, and it’s the best, most stylish, most practical suitcase I’ve used, like, ever.