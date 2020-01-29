Wednesday's Best Deals: Everlane Choose What You Pay, Rice Cooker, Puzzles, and More

A PC accessory Gold Box, Timbuk2 sale, $5 ring light and an AOC monitor lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find Razer accessories, HyperX headphones, and Lexar memory cards, all marked down to great low prices.
Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. So order fast.
Yo Kyle,
Remember when we went to that internet cafe and you said playing with a larger monitor helped you aim better? Dude, check out this AOC G2590FX 25" frameless gaming monitor.
It’s $160 which is pretty solid for a monitor, but it has crazy specs: 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatible, 1ms response time, and its 1920x1080, which is decent to play Overwatch on. It’s definitely better than playing on that 15" display on your laptop, that’s for sure.
This is also the lowest it’s ever been. So check it out.
No judgement here, but if you’re going to send sexy ass pics to that non-committal rando, you should really look your best and that involves proper lighting. This Bower clip on LED ring light makes it easy to create well-lit selfies, nudes, Tik Toks, and whatever else your front-facing camera has to endure.
And for $5 it’s a damn steal. Just be sure to order it with something, or via store pickup because regular Best Buy shipping isn’t hot.
If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.
It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.
Today’s Best Home Deals
I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.
Seriously class up your home brewed coffee with this discounted milk steamer and frother. Use the promo code W2EH5SEJ to drop this $40 steamer to a low $30. It has four functions: hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk and cold froth. But perhaps the best part? It’s super easy to clean.
Heading out on a road trip soon? After you spend $100 on snacks and drinks for the road, you can keep them in one place in the car. This 3-in-1 Classic Car Organizer is only $9 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJCORG at checkout. The organizer can fit drinks, snacks, plus odds and ends such as chargers, pens, coins, baby toys, snacks, wipes, and more.
If you’re planning to work extra hard at the gym in 2020, your muscles are going to ache. Give your tired and sore muscles a bit of TLC when you buy this Deep Tissue Handheld Massage Gun. It is marked down to $105 on Amazon when you clip the 25% off coupon. The deep tissue handheld massage gun comes with six interchangeable heads, to give you a wide variety of massage types to choose from post-workout.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.
You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!
Timbuk2 is hosting an End of Season Sale. End of what season? We don’t know since winter goes until March. Either way, they’ve got up to 50% off select backpacks, messenger bags, totes, travel bags, accessories, and more. During this sale, you’ll get an additional 10% off sale prices when you use promo code 10MORE at checkout. The sale runs now until January 31st.
Stretchy pants are good for the soul. Why wear uncomfortable jeans when you can just stretch into something else? Get a pair of Stretch Winter Corduroy Pants starting at $30 from Jachs. During this sale, prices are slashed by up t0 75% on corduroy pants and jackets when you use promo code WNTR at checkout.
Are you a total nutcase who loves to run outside, no matter how cold it gets? Good for you for being active and healthy. Keep your neck and face protected during your next cold-weather run when you get a three-pack of this Neoprene Mask for $10 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJMSK.
Getting ready for the next big snowstorm? You can gear up, thanks to Backcountry’s Winter Whiteout Sale. Now through January 31st, you can save up to 30% gear and apparel from Backcountry. If you don’t have a good jacket, now is the time to get one. Backcountry has hooded jackets, insulated jackets, and more included in this week-long sale.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, this Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone can help. It’s $45 less than its usual price on Amazon and one of the most attractive microphones currently on the market.
There are a number of people, including Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who love puzzles. I, unfortunately, am not one of them. But if you enjoy a good puzzle, today’s your day. Amazon’s discounting a ton of Puzzles. Puzzles!
Of course, there’s a ton of options here, some for kids and some more difficult ones for adults. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.
Tech
Storage
- WD - Easystore 10TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $160 | Best Buy
- Fantom Drives External SSD 2TB USB-C | $216 | Amazon
Power
Audio
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones | $150 | Amazon
- Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone: Professional Grade - Built-In Shock Mount | $55 | Amazon
Home Theater
- Toshiba - 43" Class - LED - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition | $230 | eBay
- LG - 50" Class - LED - UM6900PUA Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR | $250 | Best Buy
- Vizio 65" LED P SeriesQuantum 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV + $250 Gift Card | $900 | Dell
- Philips - Hue Play HDMI Sync Box +$50 Gift Card | $200 | Best Buy
Computers & Accessories
- Save up to 40% on PC Peripherals and Memory | Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Laptop 15.6 | $300 | Office Depot
- HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge, Full HD Screen, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor, 4 GB SDRAM, 32 GB | $214 | Amazon
- MOTILE 14" Performance Laptop, FHD, AMD Ryzen 3 with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics, THX Spatial Audio, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $199 | Walmart
- AOC G2590FX 25" Framless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, 1ms, 144Hz, G-SYNC Compatible+AdaptiveSync | $160 | Amazon
- Acer EB321HQ 31.5" LED LCD Monitor - 16:9-4 ms GTG | $150 | Amazon
PC Parts
- XFX Rx 5700 8GB GDDR6 Dd Ultra w/Boost Up to 1750MHz 3xDP HDMI PCI Express 4.0 Graphics Card Rx-57XL8LBD6 | $300 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Bower - Clip On LED Ring Light | $5 | Best Buy
Photography
- Polaroid Cube Act II HD 1080P Mountable Weather-Resistant Lifestyle Action Video Camera | $20 | Amazon
Home
Home Goods
- Silhouette Cameo 4 with Bluetooth, 12x12 Cutting mat, AutoBlade 2, 100 Designs and Silhouette Studio Software | $225 | Amazon
- Pleasant Hearth 25" Sullivan Infrared Electric Fireplace | $49 | Walmart
- Dyson - Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum - Iron/Purple | $250 | Best Buy
- Area Rugs & Mats Deal of the Day | Lowes
- Up to 20% off Select Flooring | Home Depot
Smart Home
Kitchen
- Joseph Joseph 45002 M-Cuisine Microwave Rice Cooker | $12 | Amazon
- Cuisinart - 12-Cup Coffee Maker | $50 | Best Buy
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, Set of 5 (10 Pieces Total) | $14 | Amazon
- Insignia - 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker - Stainless Steel | $40 | Best Buy
- Brio Commercial Grade Bottleless Ultra Safe Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filter Water Cooler Dispenser | $300 | Amazon
- Calphalon SpaceSaving 7-PC Cookware Set | $110 | Woot
- Insignia - 24" Electric Induction Cooktop | $80 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- Hyper Tough 86-Piece All-Purpose Tool Set | $35 | Walmart
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two Batteries | $299 | Home Depot
- WORX WA4214 13" Storage Step Stool with Accessory Drawer & Metal Lock | $27 | eBay | Use Code JANSAVE
- Link2Home Extension Cord Reel | $20 | Woot
- TACKLIFE 2-in-1 Magnetic Wristband and Waistband With Strong Magnets | $7 | Amazon
- Kenwood - Road Series 12" Dual-Voice-Coil 4-Ohm Subwoofer | $50 | Best Buy
- Kenwood - In-Dash CD/DM Receiver - Built-in Bluetooth - Satellite Radio-ready | $0 | eBay
- CURT 115093 Class 1 Trailer Hitch with Ball Mount, 1-1/4-Inch Receiver | $114 | Amazon
- GOOACC 100pcs Push-Type Retainer for Lexus Toyota Body Clips,Splash Shield Clips 90467-07201 Replacement Fasteners, Quality Nylon Push Rivets with Bonus Fastener Remover | $7 | Amazon
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Choose What You Pay Sale (Men’s and Women’s) | Everlane
- 40% Off Select Sale Styles at Volcom with Code EXTRA40 | Volcom
- Columbia Boulder Ridge Shirt - Men’s | $25 | REI
Beauty & Grooming
- Tweezer Guru Nail Clippers Set | $6 | Amazon | Use Coupon
Camping & Outdoors
- End of Season Sale | Timbuk2 | Promo code 10MORE
- Balhvit Rechargeable Hand Warmer, 6400mAh | $12 | Amazon | Use Code c
- Cobra - 28-Mile 22-channel 2-Way Radios (Pair) | $29 | Best Buy
- Garmin eTrex 20x, Handheld GPS Navigator, Enhanced Memory and Resolution, 2.2-inch Color Display, Water Resistant | $119 | Amazon
- Ozark Trail 17' x 15' Person Instant Hexagon Cabin Tent, Sleeps 11 | $105 | Walmart
- Flextone Thunder Cut’N Turkey Call #FG-TURK-00058 | $6 | eBay
Fitness
Media
Movies & TV
- Buy 1 Select Blu-ray Movie, Get a 2nd Free | Best Buy
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
- Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse | $35 | Amazon
- AOC G2590FX 25" Framless Gaming Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, 1ms, 144Hz, G-SYNC Compatible+AdaptiveSync | $160 | Amazon
- Razer Firefly Chroma Hard Gaming Mouse Pad: Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting - 14"x10" | $30 | Amazon
PC
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition | $4 | Steam
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition | $5 | Steam
PlayStation 4
- Free $10 Best Buy Gift Card with $19.99 or More in Madden or FIFA Team Points | Best Buy
- Preowned Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Black Wireless Controller | $25 | GameStop
Xbox One
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- Save up to 30% on Puzzles | Amazon
- Ravensburger 17960 Puzzle Stow and Go, 46 X 26 inches | $12 | Amazon
- Dungeon Mayhem | Dungeons & Dragons Card Game | 2–4 Players, 120 Cards | $11 | Amazon
- Elefun and Friends Barrel of Monkeys Game | $4 | Amazon
- MegaMan Classic 8-Bit Figure 2-Pack | $6 | Amazon
- Radio Flyer, Little Red Toy Wagon (12.5") | $10 | Walmart
Deals You May Have Missed
I love babies. They’re cute and smell good (when they’re not pooping). But there is no denying that babies are very gross. They require a lot of clean up, either from spit up incidents, formula or milk spilling all over them, or you know, shitting themselves silly. Help keep them nice and clean 24/7 with a 10-pack of Soft Terry Bath Washcloths. Three different colors are marked down on Amazon. Get white, blue stripes, or blue tiger for $4.
If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a four-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $21 when you use promo code E22PXEVO. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.
Start rollin’ with your foamies for just $13 with this discounted Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller. This itty-bitty roller supports up to 250 pounds and uses compression from your body weight to simulate a sports massage after a workout. It’s great, painful stuff. Gets yours!
In case you missed it last week, it’s back! If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that, and $17 is the best price we’ve ever seen.
Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.
Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”
FYI, it’ll start shipping in February.
If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.
The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD. Aside from the lame drive, add all that up and you have a budget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite.
And for under $500, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.
Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement drives out there, thanks in large part to the built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your booth up and load times. Not for nothing, but it’d work for your PC as well.
This is the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the one we saw on Prime Day.
Right now, Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.
Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good.
Prices start at just $17. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.
Looking for a stylish new jacket to add to your wardrobe? If you already own a few crewnecks, thermals, and henleys, one of these Flint and Tinder jackets would be a perfect layering option for you. Right now, the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is $161 at Huckberry, which is 35% off. While the Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is $229 (20% off).
If we start buying clothes for winter, maybe the weather will start to consistently feel like snow is approaching. Right now, you can prep for colder weather by restocking your closet with Jachs clothing. You can mix and match fleece crewnecks and hooded henleys to get two for $38 at Jachs. Just use promo code 2FLC at checkout.
Need a small multi-port charger that you can easily toss in any bag while you’re traveling? This RAVPower 3-Port Travel Charger is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJA230 at checkout. This USB wall charger has three ports and Smart 2. 0 Technology that detects connected devices and automatically adjusts the output for faster, optimal charging.
Debating whether or not to pick up a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL? Amazon’s making the choice a little easier by adding a $100 gift card. Gizmodo says that with the Pixel 3a, “Google made the best value phone on the market.”
This is a bonafide steal, considering that they are both pretty great phones and an Amazon gift card is ostensibly cash.
Both have all the Google smarts you’d expect from a top-of-the-line Android phone, a great camera and a super long battery life. If you’re even the teensiest bit interested in getting a new phone, this is a terrific deal.
https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Memory-Phone-Unlocked/dp/B07RX2XX8N
With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Plus, it works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and apps.
If you’re traveling out of the country with your family, you’re going to need a safe place to store everyone’s passports. You’re going to want to get a Travel Wallet & Family Passport Holder while it is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it. You can clip the $1 coupon on the page and use the promo code YSBUQZ43 to get this for $14.
The wallet can hold up to six passports, tickets, four to 10 cards, cash, and travel documents. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing your information, as the wallet has built-in RFID-blocking to safeguard your personal information.
You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save up to 60% during Sperry Outlet’s Semi-Annual Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.
The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $90. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.
According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re ice fishing in -25 degrees.
For a lot of people, $90 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price. (FYI, If you’re looking for a darker shade for your gloves, you can pick up the same glove in an exclusive chestnut colorway for $105.)
The cold weather can really dry up your sinuses and make everything feel stuck. Avoid feeling even more like crap during shitty weather by getting a humidifier. You can get the TaoTronics Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier for only $70 on Amazon when you clip the $10 coupon and use promo code KINJA277.
The humidifier has a warm mist feature, which has three temperature levels for winter use. You can adjust the mist output, the mist temperature, and humidity. Depending on when you want to use it, you can set a timer and activate sleep mode. The humidifier can work for up to 46 hours with just one fill.
Update: It’s back!
Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).
The cold winter weather is finally here, so it is time to stock up on clothing to keep warm. If you hate paying full price for jackets and snow pants, don’t do it. Instead, shop Backcountry’s Pre-Semi Annual Sale to get up to 50% off brands you already know and love. During this sale, you can save on Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, The North Face, Fjallraven, Prana, and so much more. Shop now through January 31st.