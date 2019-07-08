Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 2-Camera EufyCam Starter Kit, 240 ct. Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops, and a CleverMade Gold Box lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Anker

Apple only started allowing third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables a few months ago, but Anker’s already brought the fast-charging technology to their best cable: the PowerLine+ II.



The cable combines the best stuff from all of Anker’s premium charging cables, including a nylon-braided wrap, metal connectors, a 30,000 bend lifespan, and even a lifetime warranty if it somehow does ever break. And since it’s USB-C, it allows you to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds from any USB-C PD charger: from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The 6' version of the cable is already discounted from its usual $24 to $20 on Amazon (the 3' is still priced at $22, for context), and a $3 clippable coupon makes it even cheaper.

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was replaced last year by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale for its best price.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

Advertisement

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Photo: Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker has several models these days to choose from (including a small one that’s currently on sale), but none as unique as the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid.



First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

Advertisement

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $50 coupon to bring it down to $70, a match for the best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The key advantage of Ecobee’s smart thermostats has always been their ability to coordinate with wireless sensors to get a fuller picture of the temperature throughout your home, not just in the room that houses the thermostat itself.



Advertisement

This is especially helpful in houses with major temperature variations between levels. For example, if you have a bedroom in a finished attic, or a living area in a basement.

If you already have an Ecobee set up (and I know a lot of you do), then you can pick up an extra pair of sensors for just $59 on Amazon today, down from the usual $79.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s...beautiful.



Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (up from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today’s candy deal is no five pound bag of gummi bears, but it is a three pound bag of lollipops, and its discount is perhaps even more impressive.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $26, the bag of 240 Chupa Chups mini lollipops is marked down to $13 today, and a clippable 25% coupon brings it dow to $10. That works out to about $.04 per pop, if you’re doing the math. Just don’t eat them all at once.

Photo: Walmart

If you’re not afraid to show off your green thumb, the ultimate gardening flex is a legitimate backyard greenhouse. This 6' x 4' option is easy to set up without any special tools, but its aluminum frame and built-in gutter system are still sturdy enough to protect your plants in rough weather.



Advertisement

So if you’re ready to give your plants a new home, the whole kit is marked down to $300 at Walmart, with free shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Egg-shaped kamado grills offer excellent heat retention and control for slow-and-low smoking, as well as grilling, and this Char-Broil Kamander has never been cheaper than it is right now.



Advertisement

Its double walled steel construction won’t hold heat quite as well as the ceramic walls of a Big Green Egg, but at $274, it’s a whole lot cheaper, has a swing-out secondary cooking rack for a total of 469 square inches of cooking surface, and even has a built-in side table.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter what you need to carry around or store this summer, CleverMade has your back. In toady’s Gold Box, you can save on everything from collapsable hampers and reusable grocery totes, to insulated cooler bags and storage bins. A couple beach umbrellas are also, inexplicably, up for grabs, but don’t question a good thing. Just load up on all these cleverly made items from CleverMade before these deals are done tomorrow.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somehow, it’s August already, and that means fall is just around the corner. If you’re responsible for clearing leaves from your yard, this Sun Joe cordless blower makes it easier for just $80 (with promo code KJBLWR). That’s $20 less than it sells for on Amazon.



Advertisement

It’s a 100 mph wind gust at your beck and call, just don’t let the power go to your head.



Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 131', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. And on either side, it even has built-in bubble levels, so you can be sure that you’re lined up accurately before you take any measurements.



Advertisement

Just clip the 5% coupon and use promo code IKRWDQV5 to get it for $18, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these things.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is on sale for $240 today after clipping the $40 coupon and using promo code EUFYCM88 at checkout to save an extra $20.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Advertisement

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you happen to own any silver jewelry, flatware, or anything else that could use a little polishing, Goddard’s silver polishing cloths are the easiest way to bring them back to their original luster, provided they aren’t too far gone.



Here’s what cleaning expert Jolie Kerr had to say about them on The Inventory:

Goddard’s Silver polishing cloths are great for shining small or not-very-tarnished silver items quickly, and without needing water or household gloves. To use them, you simply rub the silver item vigorously with the polishing cloth, which will lift tarnish, and then buff it to a shine with a soft cloth. Silver polishing cloths are the thing you’ll want to use to shine up items that can’t be rinsed in water, like silver picture frames with photos in them. The cloth is treated with an anti-tarnishing agent that not only removes tarnish but also leaves a coating behind that will slow the rate of future tarnishing.

Get a two pack of Goddard’s cloths for $12 today on Amazon, an all-time low, and a small price to pay for restoring your silver.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bag a new handbag—and a nice leather one, at that—from Amazon’s Gold Box. A selection of classy crossbody purses, along with a couple messenger bags and shoulder bags, are up for grabs for under $60. Just be sure to snag your new bag soon; these deals will only last one day.



Photo: Huckberry

Flint and Tinder doesn’t just make our readers’ favorite hoodie, though they do make that. They offer just about every kind of menswear under the sun, and it’s all made from premium materials, and 100% sourced and made in the USA.



Advertisement

Huckberry (the exclusive retailer of the brand) is currently running a wide-ranging “Last Few” sale on a bunch of different styles ranging from board shorts to underwear to henleys to hoodies (but not that hoodie, unfortunately). As you’d expect from a final clearance sale, some styles aren’t available in every size, but there’s enough variety here that you should be able to find something good.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nothing leaves me feeling more zen than finding a good deal, and right now, a slew of apparel from Alo Yoga is on sale at HauteLook. Nama-save big on sports bras, tanks, leggings, and more that will have you looking stylish when you hit the mat. Just be sure to flow through this stock soon; this sale is just two days long, and the best stuff will likely sell out.



Photo: Jachs

We might be approaching the last few weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still need shorts and button downs. You don’t have to pay full price on these summer essentials, though. Right now, you can stock up on shorts for between $12 and $27, during the Summer Short Sale, when you use the promo code SMSHORT. You can get long-sleeve and short-sleeve button downs for between $17 and $25 during the Button Down Blowout when you use the promo code BDB.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The weather’s warming up for most of the country (for now), so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at HauteLook. Sperry makes plenty of styles for summer, including sandals and famed the brand’s boat shoes, so you’ll look the part whether you’re on land are at sea.



Update: The 3-pack and 85g sunscreen have gone up $1 (each) in price, while the 50g is still a blissful $8.

Advertisement

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $16, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25. Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Image: Felix Gray

Sun’s out, sale’s out at Felix Gray. Right now, the brand that made a name for itself with their blue-light blocking computer glasses is taking 15% off a selection of sunglasses, which—you guessed it—also block blue light in addition to harmful UVA/UVBs. Eligible styles are marked on the site; just use promo code SUNSOUT to ensure you’re seeing that discount in your cart.



Photo: Amazon

Therm-a-Rest is best known for its ultralight inflatable sleeping pads for backpackers, but if you’re car camping and not concerned about weight, you can indulge yourself with a little more padding.

The hilariously named Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D offers four inches of self-inflating padding, and should help you get a good night sleep outdoors all year round. Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

When a brand describes the pad as the biggest they’ve ever made, you know it is going to be good. The MondoKing uses completely vertical side walls so sleepers don’t lose space to the dreaded sloping effect. The pad itself is four inches thick which is absolutely gargantuan for a sleeping pad, but you won’t be sad about it when you’re dreaming throughout the night. Bonus: With an R-value of 11.4 (the standard rating for warmth), it is the warmest on the list.

It’d normally set you back $180, but Amazon just marked it down to $147, one of the first deals we’ve seen.

Image: Chelsea Stone

Summer is here, so get outside! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code EBEXTRA60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, and if you spend $49 or more, you’ll automatically get free shipping. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

That Amazon gift card offer on Prime Day just wasn’t enticing enough for you, was it? If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card on Amazon’s website before, you’re in luck. Yes, those of us who’ve picked up Amazon gift cards at the grocery store weren’t being dumb. Right now, when you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you’ll get a $15 credit to your Amazon account. It does not need to be one $50 gift card, you can get five $10 gift cards, 10 $5 gift cards, two $25 gift cards... you get the point. The gift cards just need to add up to $50 and need to be purchased in the same order.



In order to get your credit, you’ll need to use the promo code 19GIFTCARD or you can hit “apply code to your account” on the terms page for this promotion. The $15 credit will be applied to your account two to three days after the gift card or e-gift is sent. You can choose to set up an e-gift card delivery for a later date, it just needs to be sent by December 22, 2019.

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday or Prime Day, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today in celebration of E3. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

TECH

HOME

2-Camera EufyCam Starter Kit | $240 | Amazon | Clip the $40 coupon and use promo code EUFYCM88

| $240 | Amazon | Clip the $40 coupon and use promo code EUFYCM88 Ecobee Room Sensor 2-Pack | $59 | Amazon

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan shoes for men and women. A selection of footwear—including sneakers, slip-ons, and oxfords—is on sale fore $99 or less, so score some quality shoes for summer, fall, and beyond at highly reasonable prices. Just don’t drag your feet; these deals will only last through tomorrow.



Image: Philosophy

No matter what your skincare philosophy is, chances are you could use some of the very nice, good-smelling products made by Philosophy. And for one day only, you can get two Philosophy products for the price of one. Use promo code BOGO19 to take advantage of the brand’s buy-one-get-one-free deal, and if you spend $75 or more, you’ll get $20 toward your next product purchase. So go ahead and stock your bathroom now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season, and PUMA’s is having a massive Private Sale with up to 70% off nearly 800 items, full of athleisure and sneakers. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable outlet? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code BTS25 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s hot outside, so be sure you’re staying hydrated in these sweltering temperatures with the Brita UltraMax Filtered Water Pitcher, now down to its lowest price ever at $28. This pitcher holds 18 cups of water, and features a spigot that makes pouring a cinch. Brita’s Longlast filter is included with the water dispenser, and it only needs to be changed every 6 months. Just be sure to drink up this deal before the price goes up.



Photo: ThermoWorks

When it comes to measuring the temperature of food, ThermoWorks is the be-all, end-all brand you can trust. And while we’re used to seeing individual ThermoWorks products on sale from time to time, today’s 15% off sitewide sale is extremely rare.



Advertisement

Reader-favorite Thermapens? Cheaper ThermoPops? The Smoke barbecue probe? The BlueDot? Even the laser-equipped (and hardly ever discounted) Thermapen IR? They’re all 15% off when you arrive at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to do any electrical work around your house, you need to have a multimeter in your toolbox. This one’s only $9 today on Amazon, and boasts a 4.5 star rating from over 2,000 reviews. At that price, there’s no reason not to add it to your tool box. Hell, you should celebrate by adding some USB ports to your power receptacles, if you ask me.



Just please, be careful.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are Cosmic Brownies the best brownies you can eat? Hell yeah. I mean, that is what you used to think when you looked in your lunch box and saw a pack when you were in the 2nd grade. If your parents only bought you snacks from Little Debbie, you know why these were a vital part of grade-school lunch. Relive your childhood and get six boxes (36 total) of Cosmic Brownies for $12. Shout out to all of the kids who first ate all of the candy pieces before the actual brownie.



Photo: Amazon

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



Advertisement

If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It almost always sells for $80 these days, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $60 on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a way to make your backyard a little more colorful and interesting, look no further. You can get Honeywell LED Outdoor Color-Changing String Lights (24 feet) for only $30 on Amazon. To get that $20 off discount, you’ll just need to use the promo code DKQ2AZ8V at checkout. You can choose from six pre-set, color-changing functions: flash, strobe, pulse, dance, fade, and flicker. Depending on the party mood, you have your choice of 10 color options: red, green, blue, warm white, orange, yellow, light blue, pink, purple, and neon green.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing sexy or exciting about this combo smoke and carbon monoxide detector from First Alert. It doesn’t have voice instructions, it doesn’t integrate with your smart home, and it doesn’t look as cool as a Nest Protect. But with over 2,000 reviews, it’s one of the top selling detectors for a reason, and if you don’t have enough in your home, this is the best price of the year.



Advertisement

I’m mostly posting it because I bought two of them for like $6 more each last week, and I’m a little salty about it.

Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid’s 12 quart food storage container is quite a bit larger than your typical kitchen container, but it’s great for storing things you want to keep a lot of like rice, or large items like fruits.



Advertisement

But what it’s perhaps most commonly used for is as a sous-vide cooking container. It can withstand temperatures up to 212 degrees, so it’s built for high water temperatures, and its large capacity means you’ll have room for plenty of steaks, veggies, or uh, Thanksgiving turkeys. You can even buy a third party hinged lid with a hole for your sous-vide circulator that will help retain heat.

Today’s price is within $1 of an all-time low, so spend your savings on food to cook (or store) in there.