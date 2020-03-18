Wednesday's Best Deals: Dyson Vacuum, Anker Charger, PS4 Gaming Headset, and More

A BioBidet attachment, memory foam slippers, standing desk, and a Tacklife tire pressure gauge lead off Wednesday’s best deals from across the internet.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Everything is terrible. But it doesn’t have to be. Not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones it doesn’t. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon code combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAD85, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

Advertisement

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on that new Donald Glover x Ariana Grande collab that absolutely slaps when you ignore everything else that’s going on right now.

These headphones will help you do just that, if for only a fleeting moment:

Advertisement

APC 550VA/330W UPS Backup + Surge Protector Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We’re not saying the power grid is going out or anything, but if it does—or, you know, if you’re just sick of losing access to all your electronics during routine outages—this Amazon Gold Box deal is for you. It’s a $50 330W power supply that doubles as a surge protector with eight total outlets (four with battery backup, four with surge protection only). Amazon has also discounted APC’s smart plug surge protector to $35.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, you’re getting just up to half an hour of breathing room (at 100 watts) before the battery is consumed, so don’t think you’ll be able to cover extensive outages and power your whole setup. But for those making the bacon at home, which we garner to be many these days, this can be a lifesaver that ensures you don’t lose any work.

Advertisement

Refurbished Samsung Tablets Starting at $75 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Woot.com has a full range of quality Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale. If you don’t have much to spend, a $75 Galaxy Tab E Lite 7" will do you well. Need 4G connectivity on the cheap? You can get an 8-inch Galaxy Tab with LTE support on either Verizon ($155) or AT&T ($130). Doodlers and multitaskers might enjoy the 10.1" Galaxy Tab A with an S Pen for just $210. Have a bigger budget? Erase all doubt on performance capabilities with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a 10.5" AMOLED slate with S Pen, 64GB of storage, and Verizon 4G connectivity for $440.



There are many more options—including multiple color variants—when browsing at Woot’s website, and all of them come with a 90-day Samsung warranty, so head over there and take a look before the window closes after today.

Advertisement

Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Cord-cutters can supplement their subscriptions with free, live television (see: sports) thanks to this $7 Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna. This particular amplified antenna can pick up HD signals from up to 80 miles away.



Better still, these are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It can still to a wall or lay flat on your TV console. Just remember to use code 96MIIJH2 to get the $7 price.

Advertisement

Yamaha TSR-7850R 7.2-channel AV Receiver Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It wasn’t long ago that upgrading your home theater receiver would cost a small fortune, but with new gear set to arrive in 2020, you’re in for big savings on yesteryear’s still-excellent options. Take this Yamaha 7.2-channel receiver, for instance, which is only $270 if you’re brave enough to buy it refurbished.



The Yamaha TSR-7850R supports the most popular surround audio formats in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus it supports HDR10 data along with Dolby Vision and HLG for enhanced 4K video. It’s also connected, meaning you can stream music over Bluetooth and WiFi using popular apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple AirPlay, complete with Alexa voice control if you happen to have an Echo device.

Advertisement

Don’t fret buying refurbished on Amazon. Most times, the products look and work perfectly fine, and Amazon gives you a 90-day guarantee, but it’s probably worth looking into a warranty just in case.

Advertisement

Anker 30W Slim Fast Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Eliminate all the guesswork on which of your billion or so adapters will fast charge your devices by grabbing Anker’s 30W PowerIQ 3.0 charger, which is normally $35, but comes down to just $21 when using coupon code KINJA2614. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for one of these.



It’s light and compact, so much so it can hide in your front pocket with little fuss. It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Apple Lightning fast charging, and USB-C Power Delivery, giving you the flexibility to quickly charge iPhone and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Macbooks, and more. The only problem is you’ll need to supply your own cables, which doesn’t have to add that much more to your total price if you pay close attention to Kinja Deals.

Advertisement

Weighted Blanket Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I prefer a little weight when I go to bed. It’s probably a comfort thing, but now that we’re all self-isolating, it is more of a loneliness thing. Wait, I’m getting off track here! Even if you aren’t the loneliest number in the world, you can pick up a full-size cooling weighted blanket on Woot for $30! The cooling addition is dope because it IS getting warmer despite everyone being contained in their homes, and sweating in your sleep isn’t cute. I would grab this before it is gone!



Refurb Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $175 if you’re okay with a refurbished model. This is a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.



Your Top Five Picks For Best Vacuum On Monday we asked you for your pick for Best Vacuum, and we’ve sucked up your long list of… Read more

Advertisement

Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat White, Elongated Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. Nowadays, I don’t seem too crazy. Today only, you can pick up a Bio Bidet Stream Non-Electric Bidet Seat for just $50 at Woot.



Advertisement

This washlet comes with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, it doesn’t need to plug into a wall outlet to work. Just remember, this is a one-day sale. So pick yours up before you’re back in the supermarket thinking about what could have been.

25% off Lavazza Ground & Beans Coffee Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Suze Orman once hilariously (?) said, “If you waste money on coffee, it’s like ‘peeing $1 million down the drain.’” And while it’s a little tone deaf, it’s sound advice. Making your own coffee is one of the easiest ways to save cash every single day. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% off coupon on select Lavazza coffee beans and grounds.



Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the discount at checkout. There are twelve options to choose from. So it’s likely you’ll find something you like.

Advertisement

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Looking for something to do? Here’s something: Measure the tire pressure in all of your vehicles for just $7 with this Tacklife Pressure Gauge. Whether you own a bike, motorcyle, car or speed boat, this’ll be super helpful.



To be fair, this is a boring purchase. But it’ll be a product you’d be happy to own when you are able to venture outdoors. Just make sure to use the promo code SD94VIFR to get the discount.

Advertisement

Standing desk Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re tired of working from your couch and need a boost in concentration, consider a standing desk. It’s only $159 on Woot, and it’s totally adjustable from 31" to a whopping 49". You also have the option to sit and work on projects, and when you get bored of sitting, you can just transform it into a useful standing desk. The desk itself has a weight capacity of 110 pounds, which is enough to house a laptop, keyboard, monitor, and extras. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone.



Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter 9QD4AFL4

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.



This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Advertisement

Until March 22, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code 9QD4AFL4 at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall’s is making Americans proud by combining two of their favorite things— cheese and beer—into one amazing sauce and spread. You’ll get aged Wisconsin cheddar on the one side, and we can’t speak to the quality of the beer, but don’t let shrouds of uncertainty keep you from trying this magical concoction, complete with more cayenne pepper to give it a little kick. Get six 8oz tubs for $32 at Woot. It may seem a little pricey, but can you really put a price on such superb alchemy?

Fuzzy slippers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

While I am all for walking barefoot in your own home, sometimes it’s nice to feel warm and fuzzy while you’re lounging on the couch or jumping outside to get the mail. These fuzzy slippers are only $12 with a promo code, and have trusty memory foam, which means the soles of the slippers will actually mold to your flat feet or high arch, making them so fucking comfy wherever you wear them. They’re also non-skid, so you can definitely slip ‘em on during a quick run to the pharmacy or nearest Chick-Fil-A drive through. Get a pair before they’re gone.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Everlane is giving you a prime opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, with jeans for both men and women being discounted to $50. Some of these pairs cost as much as $85 normally. Everlane has Boot cut, crop, skirt, skinny, and almost everything in between (no bell bottoms, sadly), so find something that fits your style before the savings dry up.



20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.



Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Transitional Stretch Chino Pants Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look, I get it. None of us should be going out right now, but it’s never a bad idea to take stock of your current pants situation and see if any need replacing. If yours happen to need a springtime refresh, right now you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for just $35 using promo code BOWIE.



These transitional stretch Chino Pants are super comfy and come in a variety of basic and fashion-forward spring colors. So go nuts and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and/or bold colors as you can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No one wants to remember their passwords, especially when there’s a million other things to occupy our heads. From the team that brought you NordVPN, one of the most reputable VPN services on the market, NordPass will remember your passwords free for 3 additional months when you sign up for a 1-year sub right now using our exclusive promo code nordwfh.



Subscribe for 1 year and save big on a password manager you can trust for a deeper discount than what’s currently on offer. Tired of thinking up secure passwords yourself? NordPass will do that for you, too. Complex passwords don’t have to be such, as it auto-fills even the most nonsensical combination of letters, numbers, and symbols of any capitalization.

Advertisement

Assuming your memory sucks as much as mine, this is a discount you don’t want to miss. Get NordPass free for 3 months while the deal’s still active. Expense it to the company for all I care!

Hey, we’re working from home, right?

Save 30% on Learning Resources Games Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The kids are home a little more often these days, and you’re probably just about ready to call in your own task force to deal with them. Before you do, try keeping them busy with some fun toys and games by Learning Resources, whose products are up to 30% off as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals today.



There are a lot of neat little activities on avail at sharp discounts, with one of the coolest no doubt being the $32 Botley Coding Robot set, which gives your kids a very early introduction to programming and logical thinking. You get 77 pieces in the box, including 40 coding cards, 27 obstacle building pieces, and 6 double-sided tiles, plus a starter guide with dozens of challenges to tackle.

Advertisement

When they’re done, they can graduate to the $41 Artie 3000 coding robot, which your kids can program themselves to draw on any surface with four included washable markers.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to check out this 100-piece construction set for $14, a world globe with removable puzzle pieces for $18, and a foam coloring set for just $6. There’s plenty more to explore at Amazon’s site, so hop to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PS4 Gaming Headset Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking to get more into the Playstation Network during these trying times, I think you should check out this $14 gaming headset. With an anti-noise omnidirectional microphone to focus on your voice, and your voice only, as well as a comfort cushion for your head, and noise cancelling abilities, you’ll be off to a good start! Just make sure to type in the promo code 6SCJM7U8 at checkout!



Advertisement

TECH

Advertisement

CoolerMaster Hyper 212 RGB CPU Fan | $40 | Amazon

HOME

Lifestyle



Advertisement

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

iPhone X/XS Charger Case Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You won’t have to deal with a low battery announcement ever again with this $15 charging case. You can charge the battery case wirelessly and it can provide double the battery life your iPhone couldn’t provide on its own. Not only that, but it also gives you tons of coverage from scratches and drops because of its bumper and tempered glass screen protector. I’d hop on this deal before it is gone—just remember to type in the promo code “RNS79OA3" at checkout!



Advertisement

Aukey Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C and 3 USB Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Feel the power with this heavily discounted AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector. With the promo code G4OXJ2JY, you can enjoy providing power to 17 (!!!) different devices via 12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (2x USB-C and 3x standard USB ports.)



Its super convenient design lets you plug in a ton of devices with a minimal footprint and super convenient angles. In fact, this particular power strip tower would feel right at home on your desk.

Advertisement

Just make sure to use the code to get the best price.

Advertisement

Western Digital 5TB Elements Portable HDD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With games, movies, music, and more getting bigger and bigger in size, storage needs are always increasing. You can add it in bulk with the 5TB Western Digital Elements hard drive, which Amazon has cut down to $99.



The best thing about this hard drive is that its USB 3.0 port also delivers its power, so there’s no need to find an extra wall outlet.

Advertisement

You can use these on any standard PC, but it’s also perfect for gaming consoles like the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Grab one if you’re tired of deleting games.

Advertisement

Amazon Fire HD 8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Another day, another deal on an Amazon device. Today, the Fire family is getting some love, with the Amazon Fire HD 8 now being offered $30 cheaper than usual, bringing your final total down to $50. This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore.



Advertisement

Echo Auto Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $35, which is a good 30% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to steam Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!



Bluetooth Headphones Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a low cost pair of headphones to listen to all the things, then consider a pair of these Bluetooth headphones. They’re only $10 and have about six hours of talking and music time once they’re up to a full charge! They also have a sweat-proof shell so you’ll be able to work out without worrying about “water” damage. I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Charge your phone, and your MacBook too. This 61W PD block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $24 with our exclusive promo code KINJACEQ and the on-site coupon, you can’t beat this USB-C plug.



While the cable itself is sold separately, so is the Apple-branded alternative. Plus, the price difference is substantial. A 61W charger from Apple is $69, a difference of 65%. Save your $45 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer.

Advertisement

Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card with Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pick up a new Samsung 512GB Evo Plus Micro SD for just $90 and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



To be clear, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $90 (the tech, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Advertisement

And, hey, Animal Crossing is coming out....

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Show 8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The speaker-only Amazon Echo devices are great, but the Echo Show takes your smart home to a whole new level.



Whether it’s the 5-inch model that’s currently discounted by $20 or the 8-inch model by $30, you’ll have an Alexa-bearing device that adds to an already-impressive skillset with video chatting, entertainment, smart home voice control, and visual updates on calendars, traffic, weather, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netgear Orbi Voice Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but working from home forced yoiu to you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously. And Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to our readers. Right now, Amazon’s running a great deal on a router and satellite with Amazon Alexa and Harman Kardon speaker built-in.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, Netgear added the functionality of a voice assistant to its satellite but also encourages its users to keep it out in the open to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.) And that voice assistant, uses a Harmon Kardon speaker so you’re essentially getting three products in one.

Advertisement

This current $200 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular pair. So pick yours up today.

TaoTronics Dual Dash Cams KPZTPRBE + clip coupon Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No one wants to get into a car accident. But with fewer people using public transit to get around, more people who drive less frequently are going to be on the road. And you’re better off forking over the cash for a good, reliable dash cam (or two) than risking the chance of false liability allegations later on.



TaoTronics’ dual 1080p dash cams ought to do, especially considering they’re down 40% to $78 with our exclusive promo code KPZTPRBE combined with the onsite coupon. Armed with two Sony IMX323 sensors capable of recording high quality video even at night, they’re the perfect driving companions.

Advertisement

Better yet, you’ll never have to worry about collision footage getting lost since their built-in G-sensors can detect abrupt movement to protect all car accident footage from being overwritten. Play it safe and take advantage of this offer while supplies last. This deal expires March 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re doing any traveling this year, it might be wise to invest in this Xcentz Universal Power Adapter.



This universal adapter from Xcentz includes a universal AC outlet that you can plug anything into (assuming it supports universal voltages, as most modern electronics do), plus three standard USB charging ports, and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port for your phone or Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Just use the promo code KINJA089 to drop the price to a low $18. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. Better still, you can get it in three colors: black, blue, and pink.

Advertisement

GoWise USA 2.75-Quart Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

I did it. I finally used my air fryer last week to make some sweet potato fries and they were pretty good. Not as crispy as I’d like, but it’s possible they were a little underdone. Anyway, I liked using an air fryer because it’s easy and I don’t have to preheat the oven. You can get one, too, for $29 on MorningSave.



While it’s not the same one I use (mine is built into a microwave), it is a steal, at 47% less than the same model on Amazon. That said, there is a slight catch. You have to “enable access to Daybreak deals,” which will in turn start sending you a bunch of junk mail you probably don’t want flooding your inbox.

Advertisement

Still, you can always unsubscribe immediately after checking out. Act fast because this deal won’t last long.

Advertisement

It may not have cracked our readers’ top five best air fryers around, but this GoWise USA digital air fryer is similar to the PowerXL model recommended by Saborlas. And it seems to have strong reviews in its favor as well.

Color Coral Cleaner Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Keeping your keyboard clear of dust is such a hassle. Even if you get a good wet wipe in-between the keys, it still might not be enough. But! I may have a solution: Color Coral dust cleaner! It’s made out of a gooey gel that’ll be able to get into every crack, corner, and crevice to remove all the dust forevermore. I mean, I’m being somewhat dramatic, but you get my point, it works! And at $6, which is a good 25% off it’s original price, it’s worth giving a try. Make sure to grab one of these before it’s gone.



Trideer Exercise Ball Chair Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

A ball chair is one of those things you didn’t think you needed until you’ve used it. It’ll help promote good posture, helps with yoga and other exercises, and it also stands out like ketchup on rice in an office setting, perfect for drawing in the naturally inquisitive.



The Trideer ball comes in two different sizes and supports up to 2,000 pounds, and no matter which you get, coupon code IGM6LNBV brings the final total to just $19.

Advertisement

AstroAI 6-Liter Portable Mini Fridge Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, you need the power of refrigeration to move with you, and unless you’re willing to shell out thousands on a special truck, this AstroAI mini fridge will have to do. The current $37 price tag is about as cheap as you’ll get one.



It doesn’t seem terribly versatile with a 4-liter capacity, but that’s just enough to hold six 12oz cans or bottles of whatever your palette demands, plus room for medications and other small items. The removable shelf gives you flexibility, and with a 12V car jack, you never have to be without it.

Advertisement

This fridge can cool up to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but also warms up to 150 degrees, which is perfect for keeping things like baby milk and natural skincare products at optimal temperature.

Advertisement

Vava Electric Milk Frother DPZFRIV2 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For $30, you could buy three, maybe four macchiatos from your favorite coffee shop. But wait, say your favorite coffee shop is closed for reasons outside your control. Well then you could put that $30 toward an electric milk frother to make your own macchiato at home. Be the barista you want to see in the world.



By clipping the on-page $8 coupon and entering the promo code DPZFRIV2 at checkout, this $46 milk frother from Vava comes down to a modest $30, making its milks all the milkier and its froths all the frothier. Make hot, warm, or cold milk for your next latte, flat white, or macchiato today.

Advertisement

Albanese Candy Gummi Butterflies 5 lb Bag Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Need a new whimsical snack for these trying times? Here’s a deal on five pounds of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears butterflies for $9. For what it’s worth, Albanese makes my brother’s favorite gummi bears and he’s kindof an asshole about gummis. (He made fun of me for buying the Black Forest-branded ones, once.)



This is an amazing deal, by the way. We’ve seen the bear-variety to sell for ~$5 more.

Advertisement

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

If you’re spending a lot of time at home nowadays and want a refresh of your current situation, here’s your chance. Huckberry is discounting a ton of Yamazaki products to the tune of 15% off. If you’re unfamiliar, Yamazaki makes beautiful, modern pieces for not very much money. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your pet’s food bowls, your toilet paper holder, side tables, storage cart, or just want a smarter way to store your keys, this sale has something for everyone.



Shep, our favorite defector and the least-talented Pokemon trainer out there, was super thristy for these Yamazaki wares. So you know they’re good. Prices start at just $20. So make sure to pick yourself up a few pieces before they run out of stock.