Best Deals of the Day

The Dyson V10 Animal, a Burrow furniture sale, and Red Dead Redemption 2 lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.





If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, you can probably find one that fits your needs with Woot’s one-day sale.



Right now, Woot is selling four refurbished ViewSonic projectors at super low prices. The star of the show is a $540 PX747-4K projector with a blindingly bright 3500 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright in almost any lighting situation. (Amazon has a new unit discounted to $900, the best price we’ve seen on a non-refurb.)

Just note that this price is only available today, and could very well sell out early. So make sure to check out the PX747-4K and the rest of the projectors on Woot’s main deal page.

Photo: Amazon

Like any true Apple devotee, you’ve got an iPhone, a set of AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and you diligently charge them on your nightstand every evening. And if you’re anything like me, you rarely wake up without at least one of them on the ground, or knocked back behind your nightstand.



That’s where this charging station from Elago comes in. It doesn’t have any actual charging hardware itself—you’ll need to provide two official Apple Lightning cables and an Apple Watch charging puck—but it does keep all of those cables organized, and makes charging everything as easy as dropping it into place.

Today’s $20 deal is $5 less than usual.



Apple’s surprisingly terrific smart iPhone battery cases just made an unexpected comeback for the latest generation of iPhones, and, right now, a black case for the iPhone XR is just $102, or $27 off on Amazon.



This case should extend your battery life by about 75% without adding too much bulk, and supports all the latest features like wireless charging and USB-C PD fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Better still, you’ll be able to see both your device’s battery level and the case’s on your screen.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were voted our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones last year, and you can grab the newly updated version for just $22 today, down from the usual $26.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there.

Despite the size, these buds are still rated for 10 hours of battery life (up from the originals’ seven), keep sweat and rain out with IPX7 waterproofing, and even include a new Bluetooth 5.0 radio for a more stable connection.

Photo: Burrow

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Memorial Day sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code SUMMER19 will get you 10% off all orders, 15% off orders of $1,400 or more, and 20% off orders of $2,500 or more. Some of the site’s marketing materials say that you can save “up to $500,” but the 20% code doesn’t seem to be capped, as we were able to save over $600 on a larger order.

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.



Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have the DIY inclinations to justify purchasing a real Dremel, this 3.7V cordless rotary tool from Tacklife is a low-power alternative for $16 with promo code 7UVGHSV2.

You’re probably not going to use this to cut through rebar or anything, but it’d be perfect for quickly sanding the edges of wood, polishing jewelry, or even carving Jack-O-Lanterns. It even includes a bunch of dips for various jobs, and yes, it charges over USB.

Screenshot: Walmart

It’s one thing to find a good deal on a certain thing you’d find at the grocery store. It’s quite another to just straight up save $10 on an entire grocery trip.



But that’s exactly what you can do today by ordering $50 in groceries from Walmart, with curbside pickup. Just build your cart, hit the minimum (excluding alcohol), choose the FREE store pickup option, and use promo code LA9ARAAC at checkout to get $10 off. The prices are the same as buying in-store, and this code even works if you’ve used Walmart’s online grocery ordering service before, so there’s really no downside here.



Look, we’re not here to judge you if you haven’t been brushing your teeth twice a day. If you need to step up your dental hygiene habits, an electric toothbrush is the way to go. The Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush will do all of the hard work when it comes to getting rid of built up plaque. Right now, you can clip the coupon to get $10 off of this rechargeable toothbrush.





You are never too old to eat candy. If you live on your own, there is no one stopping you from ordering a giant bag of Skittles and Starburst and crushing it all this weekend during a TV binge. If that sounds like your idea fo fun, you can get a 65-piece Skittles and Starburst Fun Size Variety Mix for 15% off on Amazon right now.





Summer means camping, and camping means s’mores, and s’mores mean marshmallows, and marshmallows mean sugar-fueled happiness. So buy more marshmallows than you’ll probably ever need from Amazon right now, because they’re on sale. A 12 pack of classic Jet-Puffed Marshmallows is just $19, while 12 bags of Jet-Puffed Minis costs $25. Just don’t stuff ’em all in your mouth at once. (JK, do it.)



While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. And speaking of quarters, it’ll only cost 32 of them with promo code H5YOICAD.

This one’s powered by plugging into your car’s power outlet, so if you have a flat tire and a dead battery, it might be time to call AAA (and possibly eat some CBD gummies). But hey, it’s $8 and can save you a lot of headaches.



It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



Big discounts on the Animal version have been few and far between, but today on Amazon, it’s back down to $400 after clipping the $50 coupon, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.

This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute version, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is itself down to an all-time low $340 as well. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.



If you’re still drinking lukewarm liquids... what are you even doing? Amazon’s offering big discounts on several Simple Modern drinking vessels in all shapes, sizes and mouth types. Options include an insulated coffee mug, a water bottle, a tumbler, food jars, and accessories. There’s a few with sports logos, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

These prices are only good today or until sold out, so pick one up before this sale goes away. Of course there are over a dozen options, and while I have included a few here, you should probably visit the main page for all of your options.

WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow | $97 | Amazon

WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow with Wagon Kit | $151 | Amazon



The Worx AeroCart could best be described as the lovechild of a dolly and a wheelbarrow, so if you ever need to move heavy loads, this is one of the most flexible tools you can buy. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price to just $97, one of the best deals we’ve seen.

Alternatively, you can pick one up with a wagon attachment, which converts your Aerocart into a hay wagon or garden cart, for about $55 more.

Image: Stila Cosmetics

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving. Plus, you’ll get free shipping! Just be sure to fill up your makeup bag before this sale ends on Friday.



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 40% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their Memorial Day Sale with promo code SUMMIT40. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Summer is well on its way, which means its time to arm yourself with an arsenal of cool shades. Luckily, Daily Steals is offering up a range of designer sunglasses—everything from Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent to Bottega Veneta and Gucci—at insanely low prices, and now, you can save an extra 10% with promo code KJSUN10. There are several Gucci styles going for a (still discounted) $180, but otherwise, most of the selection is already under $50. So don’t be shady; shop now before the sun sets on this deal.





Backpacks are the best bags for daily use. They can easily be carried and have endless pockets for storage. You don’t need to enroll in school to enjoy this Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack. Hopefully, your days of surprise quizzes are long gone and you’ll just need this for work. Right now, the forest green backpack is $15 off on Amazon.





A guy could build his entire wardrobe at Perry Ellis. They offer everything from tees to suits, and if it’s in their sale section today, it’s an extra 40% off at checkout, no promo code necessary. We’re talking $20 belts, $30 tees, $40 watches, so load up!

Image: First Aid Beauty

Pssst. Hey. You know you should be using serums on your skin, right? Whether you’ve yet to serum-ify your skincare routine (shame) or you’re already an old serum pro, you’ll find something to add to your bathroom shelf from this First Aid Beauty sale. Right now, all serums and treatments from the brand are 15% off with promo code SKINHERO. That includes my personal favorite Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum with hyaluronic acid and FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum, a go-to for anyone looking for a little more wrinkle-fighting, complexion-smoothing oomph.



You’re probably not going to stop staring at screens anytime soon, so you might as well get some blue light-blocking glasses already. Give your strained eyes some relief and shop Felix Gray’s Birthday Sale. The blue light-filtering brand is taking 15% off all of their stylish frames, including their regular optical line, color-enhancing sunglasses, and sleep glasses, with promo code BDAYVIBES. (Side note: I tried the sleep glasses and felt drowsy AF.) This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale only lasts through Thursday, though, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later.

Photo: Chelsea Stone

Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm isn’t just any old lip balm. No, it includes hydrocortisone, which makes all the difference in the world.



Here’s what Chelsea had to say about it on The Inventory:

What sets Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm apart from other lip balms is the fact that it contains 1% hydrocortisone — a pretty standard of dose of an anti-inflammatory topical steroid that’s in a lot of anti-itch creams that you can buy over the counter at the pharmacy — along with a hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil. And that’s it. No other chemicals or potential irritants. Dr. Dan’s claims to be the only lip balm on the market that’s imbued with the medicinal gift that is hydrocortisone, and let me tell you, it makes a big difference when it comes to healing your lips in the long run, as opposed to just providing a temporary fix.

Today on Amazon, you can pick up three tubes for $14, which isn’t a huge discount from the usual $15-$16, but it’s the best price we’ve seen in months.



New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 30% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, tees, and swimwear. Not to mention, you’ll get free shipping when you use promo code OPSHIP. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last.



We don’t deserve Yoshi, who is too pure and earnest for this world, but I can think of no better desk companion.



Bandai Tamashii Nations’ Yoshi action figure is poseable, comes with interchangeable eyes, an egg, a long tongue, and can even carry a Mario or Luigi action figure (sold separately) on his back, at least until they mistime a jump and jettison him to his death in order make it across themselves, those monsters.

Today’s $26 deal is within $4 of an all-time low, and the best price of the year.



While the Razer Abyssus Essential doesn’t have all the whiz-bang features of some other gaming mice, it’s designed to be comfortable for both left and right handed gamers, whether they use claw, palm, or fingertip grips. Because it’s Razer, it also has an excellent 7,200 DPI sensor with on-the-fly switching too.



Today’s $30 deal is an all-time low on Amazon, and about $20 less than usual.





Update: It’s back and $4 cheaper!

Your super powerful gaming rig deserves an equally impressive gaming chair. And right now you can pick up a racing style gaming chair for just $133 $129.

This particular unit is ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 130 degree recline, and is half the price of similarly-designed AKRacing chairs.

If you clip the coupon on the page, you can bring the gray model down to a low $133 $129. This model usually hovers around $190, so this current discount is an absolute steal.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s back down to $35 today on the PS4 and the Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.





Deals You May Have Missed

If you don’t want to use a money belt to protect your valuables when traveling (I get it, it’s a little dorky), Zero Grid’s neck wallet might be the next best thing. Made from ripstop nylon, it can hold your passports and multiple cards underneath your shirt, or attached to your belt, and it’s even RFID shielded to protect you from more modern forms of theft.



For a limited time, you can get it for $12 by clipping the $1 coupon and adding promo code CFPQLK4L, complete with a bunch of bonus RFID-blocking card sleeves. That’s a steal...the good kind.



Update: Back in stock!



If you demand a lot of space out of your microSD cards, this 400GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now on Amazon.

Marked down to an all-time low $57, it’ll hold a boatload of Nintendo Switch games, 4K footage, apps, and anything else you need to store on it. Ah...the future.



If you don’t have a ton of storage space for extra toilet paper rolls, or if you just don’t want your house guests (or yourself) to panic when a roll goes empty, this InterDesign toilet paper holder is one of the best looking ways to store the most precious paper in your house.

It normally costs around $23, but today on Amazon, the gold model is all the way down to $13, an all-time low. You’ll want to buy this one before it goes down the drain.