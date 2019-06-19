Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted Dyson Ball vacuum, an Anker charging gear gold box, and giant outdoor games lead off a Wednesday’s best deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Gamers, the most popular gaming headset among Overwatch League pros, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset is down to just $114 on Amazon.



Pro users dafran, Carpe, SoOn and Poko all use this headset, for its big draw: exceptional noise blocking design. This feature helps you tune out distracting noise and lets you focus on the little sound cues that’ll make a big difference in a competitive game.

Additionally it offers stereo sound, extra large leatherette memory foam ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone.

There’s limited supply for this price, so pick yours up before this eventually sells out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon’s running a rare on a set today. This $35 (normally $50) bundle includes 8 AA, 4 AAA batteries, and a charger.



The Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash.

This is the first discount we’ve seen all year and it matches the one we found during the holidays.

It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $45 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



At a half terabyte, it’s probably got enough space for your OS, apps, and at least most of your personal files, making this an awesome investment at this all-time low price.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Update: The $5 clippable coupon is gone, but promo code 6ALMECJ5 will still bring it down to $9, which is an excellent deal.



If you’re planning any overseas trips this summer, you can be ready for any power outlet you might encounter with this $4 universal adapter. It plugs into anything, and anything plugs into it, and it even has four USB charging ports on one side (one of which is a USB-C port!) for all of your mobile devices.



Just clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 6ALMECJ5 to get it for $4 $9, which should take the sting out of any exchange rate woes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much charging gear (I don’t have a problem, I swear!), and Anker makes some of the best batteries, cables, and chargers out there.



Today on Amazon, you can save on a whole bunch of stuff at Gold Box-level prices. There are USB-C to Lightning cables! There are wireless chargers! There’s a USB charger with five ports! There’s a tiny battery pack with 10,000mAh of capacity! The highlights are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals. Just remember, these prices are only available today.

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t paid much attention to SSD prices lately, or if you get your information primarily from Apple’s laptop configurator tool, you might be surprised to learn that you can get an external 1TB SSD for $110. It’s true!



This external drive from Silicon Power comes in an aluminum enclosure and connects to your computer via an included USB-C-to-C or C-to-A cable, and can hold a ton of files that need to be loaded quickly: your photo collection, files for video editing, PC games...that sort of thing. Today’s deal is an all-time low, needless to say, it’s the best deal we’ve seen on any 1TB external SSD.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $19 with promo code SXXWFNLJ.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You’ve seen smart bulbs and smart outlet switches, but what if neither of those work well for a particular lighting fixture in your house? Well, with $17 and a little wiring, you can replace any light switch with this smart one from Anker. It’s just a regular light switch, except you can control it with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home, no hub required.



Today’s price is $8 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a garage, first of all, jealous. Second of all, it’s cheaper than you might think to upgrade to a smart garage door opener that you can control from anywhere. Just click this link to add a 10% coupon to your Amazon account, which will bring Genie’s QuietLift Connect down to $175 at checkout.



Don’t worry, it still comes with regular garage door remotes, so you don’t have to use your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant, but it’s nice to have the option if you just left town for vacation and can’t remember if you forgot to close your garage.

Photo: Kyle Glenn ((Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes from September 3 through December 18, 2019 (not including dates right around Thanksgiving, unfortunately) start at just $49 one way, and include international destinations in Mexico and Central America.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Southwest’s new flights from the mainland to Hawaii are on sale, but we’re seeing a ton of inter-island availability for just $39, if you were planning a trip to the islands anyway.

The sale prices are non-refundable, but if you change or cancel your flight, you’ll get the value of the ticket back as a travel voucher, which is more than you could say for most airlines. And of course, you get two checked bags for free.

As always, we recommend looking into the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority credit card, which offers a $75 annual travel credit, 20% back on in-flight purchases, and four upgraded boarding positions per year.

Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.



At an all-time low $340, it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, choose from 8" and 10" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.



Rounding out the Gold Box are a few memory foam pillows (starting at $36) which you can customize by adding or removing foam. These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $170 if you’re okay with a refurbished model. This Woot price is $70 off what’s currently on Amazon, and one of the lowest we’ve seen.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to the all time low price of $50 (in the cherry wood color or black). This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



Photo: Casey DeViese ((Unsplash)

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pre or post-workout snack, look no further than Clif bars. You can get the tasty chocolate brownie flavor of the Clif Energy Bar for less than $.50 a bar when you grab .a 12-pack for only $5 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 45% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a new power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can get Milwaukee 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $500 off.



Photo: Overstock

Summer is (basically) here and that means 4th of July sales are kicking off. Instead of wasting money on cheap fireworks that will disappoint you, dive into the savings at Overstock’s 4th of July Blowout Sale. You can get up to 20% off select items and free shipping.



During this 4th of July sale, you can get 15% off select home decor, area rugs, furniture, garden and patio, and more. You can refresh your summer wardrobe with 20% off select shoes and clothing.

Photo: Urban Outfitters

People really love rosé. If it is your summer drink of choice, you can fully embrace your love of the mixed wine with this giant pool float. Right now, you can get the Glitter Rosé Pool Float for $19, which is almost 50% off at Urban Outfitters. It even comes with a cup holder, so you can try out that canned rosé while you’re floating.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Facial cleanser should, uh, clean your face, but what if it could do more? This Perricone MD Citrus Facial Wash rids your skin of grime, while also delivering a dose of vitamin C for increased brightness, smoother texture, and just general radiance. And right now, a bottle is just $22 on Daily Steals with promo code KJPMD. Add one to your skincare collection before this deal goes down the drain.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is on sale today for just $20 right now with promo code EUFYSLC1, the best price we’ve ever seen on a smart scale from a major brand.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone, and send it to those platforms’ Google Health and Apple HealthKit apps. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair—or if a dad in your life needs a pair, too—this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s End of Season Sale, you can take 50% off select styles, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Photo: Indochino

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not a race, but you should definitely hurry over to Adidas to take advantage of an extra 20% off their already heavily discounted sale section. Use promo code JUNE20 to snag this deal on everything you need for your summer workouts, from sneakers to athletic apparel. You’ll feel like you scored a gold medal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off sale. Use promo code BIGDEAL to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s your lucky day. HauteLook is marking down a whole lot of Lucky Brand apparel for women, plus sizes included. Ladies can score tons of marked-down tops, jackets, dresses, and jeans. Shop now, before you luck (and these great prices) run out.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40 MSRP, which is a steal on its own, but it’s down to just $28 today at Walmart.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $52 right now for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen so far. Note: Discount shown at checkout.



That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s as good as you can hope for. Let’s a-go.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Jenga and Connect Four are fun. But giant Jenga-like and Connect Four-like games? Even bigger fun. Bring home these kid-friendly yard games, now marked down in today’s Gold Box, and take the competition outside this summer. The Giant Tumbling Timber Toy comes with 56 pieces and a carrying case for $50, while the Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game, at 3.5 feet tall, will cost you $150. These prices will only last one day, though, so don’t lose out.



Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is a Switch exclusive, and it’s out in a month with a cornucopia of your favorite characters. Everyone from Wolverine to the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Incredible Hulk are included as playable characters, and some of your favorite villains like Thanos, Green Goblin, and Kingpin also make appearances.



If that sounds like exactly what you need to scratch your post-Endgame itch, Prime members can preorder the game for $52 right now (discount shown at checkout).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even ignoring its most obvious, standout feature, the Corsair Glaive is a hell of a gaming mouse for $31 (an all-time low). It’s built from aluminum, features RGB backlighting and custom profiles, and packs a 16,000 DPI sensor that would be right at home on a mouse twice as expensive.



And yes, as you might have guessed from the main product photo, it has interchangeable thumb grips too, so you can find the perfect fit for your hand. That’s a pretty sweet cherry on top.

Note: Some third party sellers have it for $31, but Amazon also has it for $33 directly, which is also excellent.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kotaku

Fire Emblem’s entry in the Dynasty Warriors series has a lot going for it on the combat front, even if the story might leave Fire Emblem fans feeling left high and dry:



Fire Emblem Warriors lacks charm but compensates with spectacle. Battles are hectic and demand more concentration than other musou games. It never completely reconciles Fire Emblem’s tactical sensibilities and the Warriors’ series raw chaos but what does manages to coalesce is captivating.

If you were tempted to pick it up, but couldn’t justify the full $60 expenditure, it’s down to just $22 on Switch, which is about as cheap as full retail Switch games ever get.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection



Now that it’s out on Switch, you can take Diablo III with you anywhere, and at $37, it’s down to its best price. The Eternal Collection includes all of the DLC Blizzard has ever released for the game, plus a skin that you’ll only find here: Ganondorf.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you care enough about Star Wars to want to relive the films with the best possible image and sound quality, you’ve come to the right place.



For a limited time at Daily Steals, you can get The Last Jedi 4K Steelbook for $26 (with promo code KJSWJEDI), which includes a stunning 4K Blu-ray, a regular 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy all packaged in a collectible sleeve. There are cheaper ways to buy this movie, but not as a 4K Blu-ray.

Screenshot: Credit Karma

Getting audited by the IRS sounds like less fun than a root canal performed by an art history graduate, but for a limited time, Credit Karma will give you a level of protection for free, just for signing up.



This deal is valid whether or not you used Credit Karma Tax to file your taxes this year. All you have to do is provide your information here (yes, including your social security number) to get a year of free coverage for your 2018 (and only your 2018 tax return). Services include consultation with a tax expert, help with drafting correspondence for the IRS, document review, and more. You can find out more details here. The audit would still suck, but at least it would be more like getting a root canal from an actual dentist.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Men’s and women’s styles on the site are 40% to 60% off, kids’ styles are 50% off, and clearance items are an extra 50% off. Not to mention, if you buy one pair of shorts, you’ll get a second pair free with promo code SHORTY. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Target famously makes the best, most affordable swimwear out there, and right now, you can dive into a deal to help you stock up for summer. When you buy one bathing suit for yourself or a member of your family, you’ll get a second one for half off. The promotion applies to over 2,000 suits for men, women, and kids, so the whole family can make a splash at the pool this summer. Just before to shop before this sale turns into a wash.



Casuale Wallet



Filippo Morato's Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers