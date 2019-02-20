Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A networking and storage Gold Box , New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and a compact lockbox lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, there’s a big networking and storage sale going on at Amazon. Highlights of this Gold Box include big discounts on wireless routers, mesh networking systems, like the Netgear Orbi and the D-Link Covr, modems, and Powerline adapters.

There’s also a few discounts on microSD cards, NAS-ready HDDs, and SSDs. Of course, you’ll want to visit Amazon’s sale page to see the full list. And as with any Gold Box, these prices will only stick around for today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.

Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While blue-light filter glasses have been shown to be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone who spends their day staring at a screen, most models look like you’re about to spend your day at the shooting range. That’s not the case with these discounted Cyxus computer glasses.



While they look like your run-of-the-mill, wayfarer/Warby Parker wannabes, they offer the same benefits as those yellow-tinted frames from other manufacturers. These promise to block the adverse affects of blue light, leading to better sleep and fewer headaches.

To get the best price, make sure to clip the 20% off coupon on the page.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The UE Boom 2 is the waterproof sequel for one of the best Bluetooth speakers of all time, and Woot’s marked it down to $57, the best price we’ve ever seen. It’s on clearance in multiple colors, including Tropical, Cherry Bomb, Marina, Panther and Deep Radiance Apple.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJADJ2.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $10 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.



Photo: Amazon

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal 2 are down to $275 on Amazon, or nearly $100 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball 2 includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors to seal in suction, and its included tangle free turbine tool is great for furniture as well. It also features HEPA filters throughout the vacuum to keep dust inside, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

We’re not done with winter yet, but you can get through the rest of it (or just warm up your fingers in your overly cold office all year long) with these Zippo hand warmers. Unlike those disposable chemical hand warmers, Zippos lasts for either six or 12 hours depending on the model, and can be re-used by filling it with a small amount of lighter fluid. Plus, they just look really cool.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get two of them for just $51 with promo code MDV7ZSZR.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service with several reasonably priced plans, but that being said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The cameras also have two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

If you ever sand, grind, carve, or cut things around the house, you need to own a Dremel. This cordless model isn’t the most powerful you can buy...but it’s cordless, which counts for a lot. It also includes a bunch of accessories to help get you started with all those long-delayed DIY projects on your to-do list.



At $60, it’s never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re hooked on sparkling waters like the rest of the country, these IZZE sparkling juices are a more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today they’re the cheapest they’ve been in months. Get 24 cans in four different flavors for about $9 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 25% coupon. Drink up!



Photo: Amazon

A lockbox doesn’t do a whole lot to deter thieves if they can just grab the entire thing off your shelf, but this compact Master Lock 5900D includes a built-in security cable so you can secure it to something solid. So you could, say, attach it to some pipes and use it as a tiny at-home safe. or secure it to a heavy cooler at the beach if you want to make your phone harder to steal when you go for a swim.



This thing’s been around since 2012, but today’s price is the best Amazon’s ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your car often tries to tell you things, but most can only communicate in the primitive language of check engine lights, just like how a cat can scream dozens of obscenities at you, but they all just sound like “meow.” While cat translators don’t yet exist, car ones do, and a bunch of code readers from Launch are on sale, including a basic consumer model for just $22. The more expensive models in the sale will record readings while you rev the engine, or can be updated online, but for the vast majority of people, the cheap model is all you really need at home.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $15 on Amazon today. With the exception of some very short-lived $10 deals, that’s the best price we’ve seen. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Image: Uniqlo

It’s only February, but you may as well start preparing for April showers now, especially since Uniqlo is marking down a whole bunch of water-repellent Blocktech outerwear. Men’s and women’s Blocktech parkas and coats are as low as $69, with some longer styles marked down to $80 and $90. You’ll be glad you took advantage of this deal the next time you’re caught in a downpour.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is no stranger to extra discounts on sale items, but for today only, they’re marking down a whole lot of full-priced styles, too. All shoppers get 50% off select items for men, women, and kids, so the time to stock up on classic sweaters, coats, button-downs, accessories, and more is now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $46, after clipping the $3 off coupon. Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the teeth-whitening process would be pretty.

Screenshot: Amazon

2D Mario > 3D Mario don’t @ me.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has enough levels to keep you jumping and stomping until Mario Maker 2 comes out, and it’s down to $52 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen on the new Switch release.

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve gotta say, I didn’t realize anyone had fond memories of the gigantic original Xbox controller, but Hyperkin brought it back for the Xbox One and PC for a reason, I suppose. The Duke is almost entirely faithful to the original, for better or worse, but added in a couple of small shoulder buttons to mirror the black and white buttons, and an OLED screen on the front that plays the original Xbox’s boot animation when you start using the controller. Was that necessary? Hell no. But it’s awesome.



The Duke came out last year for $70, but now it’s marked down to $50 on Amazon in both black and green, and the black model also has a small clippable coupon to save even more.

Deals You May Have Missed

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before March Madness kicks off in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $830, which is actually $100 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $170 Dell D2719HGF delivers on all three.



This 27-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 2ms response time thanks to its TN panel. Sure 1ms would have been nicer but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

Side note: This one is listed as FreeSync, but a few sources show that it’s compatible with G-Sync after an update.

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code AUKEYZP2 to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

It took about two years, but we’ve reached the point where true wireless earbuds are an affordable commodity, rather than an expensive luxury. These SoundPEATS TrueFree earbuds have solid Amazon reviews, and include a battery charging case for extended playtime, just like the sets from the big name brands. Cut the cord for just $22 today with promo code TZ87AW4S. Just don’t expect them to become a status symbol meme like AirPods.



So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or cokehead stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 14.3 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $39 with promo code 2WSTMQXD.



Nebula Capsule | $255 | Amazon

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $255 on Amazon, down from the usual $300. And if you want a brighter, sharper projector, the Nebula Mars II is still on sale for $390, as we mentioned last week.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for just $350 from Amazon (also available at Walmart), the best price we’ve seen since Black Frida. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $9 on this alarm clock with code MPOW0353.

You might not need a multimeter very often,