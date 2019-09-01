Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A vitamin and supplement Gold Box, a $79 weight bench, and Fossil’s Semi-Annual Sale lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



Anker’s audio efforts may be best known for its plethora of Bluetooth earbuds, but they’re entering the over-ear space in a big way lately, and you can get their brand new Soundcore Life 2 noise canceling cans for just $65 today with promo code SDCLIFE2.



They fold up to fit into an included carrying case, they work both in wired and wireless mode, and they run for up to 30 hours with noise canceling enabled (60 if you’re using an AUX cable for your audio), which is excellent at this price. But what sets the Soundcore Life 2s apart from similarly priced competitors is Anker’s signature BassUp mode. Just push a button twice, and the headphones will automatically adjust their EQ to emphasize the low end of your music.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code for the 3-in-1 model.



There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAHTY. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

Alright, we found it. The most adorable piece of nerdy gadgetry in existence. It’s a tiny little two-key keyboard kit that you can use for programmable macros, now only $19 at Massdrop. It has customizable RGB lighting, and most importantly, allows you to swap in whatever mechanical key switches and key caps you want.



Note: It doesn’t actually come with switches or keycaps, you’ll need to provide your own. I told you it was nerdy.

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $40 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Choosing olive oil at the store can lowkey be one of the most stressful shopping experiences we encounter, which is why after a fair amount of online research, I just always buy California Olive Ranch, and I’m always happy with my purchase. And our readers agree!



Amazon just dropped a 16.9 oz. bottle to just $8 with Prime shipping, the best deal we’ve seen, so stock up!

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box. Luckily, Amazon’s offering a basic starter kit today for just $36, an all-time low.



The Dremel MM-20 is an oscillating Dremel, rather than a rotating one like you’re probably more familiar with, which makes it ideal for work on horizontal surfaces like floors. It features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 10,000 to 21,000 RPM, and includes six accessories to get you started with projects all around the house.

Even if you don’t need to buy diapers, you should send word of this $4 Pampers coupon on Amazon to all the parents of young children in your life. When combined with optional Subscribe & Save savings, the discounts can add up, and most parents will tell you that every dollar counts. The coupon works on a dozen different boxes, so no matter what size your baby is, you should be able to take advantage.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? The three quart “combo cooker” only $27 on Amazon today, or about $9 less than usual. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.



Just note that this is a fairly small piece of cookware, and it best suited for cooking for two. For a sense of size, the skillet is roughly 10" in diameter, which is usable, but a little small if you’re cooking for a whole family.

If you like to keep a pocket knife on you (to open up all of those Kinja Deals purchases, obviously), Gerber’s Pocket Square is housed inside a contoured aluminum handle that doesn’t necessarily look like a knife when it’s folded up. It’s probably not the most ergonomic blade Gerber makes, but if you ask me, it’s one of the best looking. Get it for $24 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



Our readers flipped for the GIR: Get It Right spatula, and now, the GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Mini Flipper, basically the same spatula in a smaller size, is on sale in a range of hues for just $12. It’s heat resistant up to 550 degrees, so don’t stress about it melting or burning your hand, plus the GIR Mini Flipper is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. And at it’s all time low price in certain colors, it’s a deal that won’t leave you barely scraping by.

You probably spend a good amount of time in your own bedroom and bathroom, so treat yourself to any upgrade your heart desires (or your home requires) with Wayfair’s Semi-Annual Bed & Bath Sale, happening now. Take up to 70% off a wide range of accents and essentials, including mattresses, vanities, throw pillows, window treatments, and linens, just to name a few. It’s a deal you’ll appreciate literally every single day.



Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $66 after clipping the 5% coupon, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially this time of year.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $40, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 43OFFSUPBID at checkout to get it for the best price ever.

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $25 with promo code KINJAVEQ, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Update: So the original deal I wrote about sold out, but there’s a silver lining! There’s an updated model with an even lower price. Sadly it’s just an add-on, but I’m sure you can find something else worthwhile on Amazon today. (Qi chargers anyone?)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve wasted your share of fresh herbs. In my defense, how many meals am I going make with parsley in in one week? Luckily, there’s the $19 Prepara PP01-HS100 Herb Savor.



This nifty little gadget promises to “triple the life of your fresh herbs,” making them last about three weeks. These BPA-free containers can house most fresh herbs, including basil, cilantro, mint, parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano, thyme, and dill. It’ll also stand vertically to save you space.

This current price is a few bucks shy of the best price we saw last year, but, heck, if you’re tired of seeing your herbs spoil, it’s a good time to invest.

Keep your drinks cold with one of these two discounted travel mugs. On top of being $3 to $6 less than usual, the Contigo brand is beloved by many of our readers because of their leak-proof seal.

I know the holidays are over, but holiday candle season never has to end if you don’t want it to. This week, Yankee Candle is blowing out small tumbler candles (35-55 hours of burn time) for just $5 each, including (but not limited to) the ever-popular fall and Christmas scents. Shipping is $6, or free if you spend $100, so stock up.

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

Your kitchen can never have enough mixing bowls, and this set of four from KitchenAid is a steal at just $9 today. They even have lids, meaning you can use them as leftover containers, or keep various ingredients fresher until you’re ready to cook.



Contigo makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, but the brand also knows its way around a water bottle. This 24-ounce Contigo Cortland features the same spill-proof, leak-proof Autoseal lid as the beloved mug, and today, it’s just $7 in this grayed jade hue. It’s a deal that will have thirsty bargain hunters sipping on savings.



You won’t have to fork over tons of dough to get this innovation in cookie baking technology: The Wilton Cookie Press is just $17, and it promises to make boring round cookies obsolete.



The press, which can most accurately be described as a cookie dough gun, comes with 12 discs featuring different design options. Simply load up the barrel with dough, squeeze the trigger, and shoot out cookies in various delightful shapes directly onto the baking sheet. It’s a sweet deal that smart cookies should pull the trigger on now.

It would take more than foil to, well, foil my drinking plans. But it is admittedly annoying to have to pick away at the foil that covers some wine corks by hand. It seems, however, that this relatively minor issue can be solved with this handy wine foil cutter, now on sale for just $7, when you apply the 10% off coupon. Just place the cutter on top of the wine bottle, squeeze, and twist, and that wine is ready for uncorking. Because nothing should stand between you and your glass of pinot.



Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $126 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $13 today with promo code X34JSZM5 (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.



At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal, especially for your largest messes, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Five dollar jump rope,

Jumping on the bed.

You fell off,

And bumped your head

Mama called the doctor,

And the doctor said:

“Buy this jump rope

but don’t jump on the bed!”

Continuing the New Year’s bonanza of supplement deals, Amazon is marking down a bunch of supplements from numerous brands, including Vitamin Code, Natrol, Garden of Life, Optimum and more. You’ll find three pages of deals on multivitamins, cleanses, protein, fiber and even melatonin gummies to help you sleep.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

You’ll have a tougher time ignoring your New Year’s fitness goals if you have a freakin’ weight bench in your house. And somehow, this CAP Strength combo bench is only $79 at Walmart right now, with free shipping, and an included 100 pound weight set. I fail to see how Walmart makes money on this after shipping, and as always, my deepest sympathies go out to the delivery drivers of the world, but this is a pretty stellar deal if you have the space for it.

A new year means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, and Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take up to 50% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women as part of their Semi-Annual Sale, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.

Today, you can save $10-20 off these Skagen hybrid smartwatches on the Facebook Marketplace. These no-charge smartwatches offer activity tracking, subtle notification alerts, and a design that doesn’t scream “Hey, I’m connected to the internet.”

These stylish accessories are compatible with both Android and iOS, and can give you metrics on how many steps you’ve taken, calories burned and how well you slept. That’s a lot for just $50.

A new year calls for a wardrobe update. Now that we’re hurdling into 2019, LOFT wants to give you an extra 50% off their sale section. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff, now.

To those you who are planning to stick to your fitness-related New Years resolutions, congrats. But even if you’re not, you can at least look the part of a fitness buff. Real and fake workout enthusiasts alike should take advantage of PUMA’s Semi Annual Sale on gear for men, women, and kids. Now through tomorrow, snag sneakers — of both the sporty and casual varieties — for much less than usual, along with a whole lot of athleisure that’s cool enough to wear around town, not just at the gym.

It’s a new year, so get a new wardrobe to match the new you. Bonobos has added 200 new styles to their sale section, and you can take all of them home for an extra 40% off using promo code WINTER40. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their clearance section is 60% off, which means prices on a load of sweaters, button-up shirts and flannels, and other cold weather styles and accessories for men and women have plummeted. In fact, a majority of the items are under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.

Here’s a deal that can only be described as super: Today, tons of men’s and women’s apparel is up to 50% off at Superdry. The brand is well-known for their range of high-quality items, but pay special attention to the discounted jackets and coats. Those, plus knowledge of all money you’re saving, will keep you feeling warm and cozy all winter long.

If you’re fully bought into the Fitbit ecosystem, the company’s second generation smart scale just got its best discount ever on Amazon, just in time to keep you honest about your New Year’s resolutions.



The Fitbit Aria 2 syncs with the Fitbit app on your phone to give you a better sense of how your activity level affects your weight. And unlike most smart scales that use Bluetooth, and require you to open a specific app on your phone, Fitbit’s solution works directly with your home Wi-Fi network for seamless data syncing.

At $95 (after clipping the 5% coupon), it’s certainly more expensive than other smart scales out there, but if you’ve been a loyal Fitbit user for awhile now, and want to keep everything within the same ecosystem, this ~$35 total discount is the best we’ve seen so far.

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales, and it almost feels like an insult to call them sneakers, because they’re as well made and sturdy and unapologetically leather as any dress shoes I’ve ever owned. And yet, they are sneakers. Really, really good sneakers.

Greats doesn’t run big sales very often, but right now, you can take advantage of their Winter Clearance event (men | women), with up to 50% off a pretty wide variety of styles. They only tend to do sales this big twice per year, and while your color and size choices are somewhat limited, but these are as, uh, great as GREATS deals ever get.

If you don’t have plans to shave your head in the near future, you should be buying shampoo and conditioner in bulk — if only for the fact that you’ll waste much less shower time trying to squeeze out that last bit of product at the bottom of the bottle. And if you haven’t yet committed to a value-size lifestyle, head over to Ulta, where several 33.8 ounce versions of quality hair care are on sale. Redken, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, Pureology, and Matrix Biolage are among the high-end brands available at a discount, so buy now and lather, rise, repeat at home like the hair pro you are.