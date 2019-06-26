Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The old 10.5" iPad Pro didn’t die; it was reborn as the reincarnation of the iPad Air. Offering iPad Pro-like performance in a form factor that some may prefer (if you’re loathe to give up TouchID, anyway), it’s Apple’s new Goldilocks iPad.



Amazon’s offering modest, but still best-ever, discounts on both the 64GB and 256GB capacities today, in both Wi-Fi and Cellular flavors.

And if you missed it last week, Apple’s official smart keyboard for this tablet is also half off.

In the hopefully not-too-distant future, everything will just plug straight into USB-C, and all will be good with the world. Until then, if you own a laptop or tablet that only has USB-C ports, you’re probably going to need a hub to plug in old flash drives, hard drives, monitors, and other legacy peripherals.



This week on Amazon, you can save on your choice of four different Anker USB-C hubs for $21 or less. They all offer their own recipe of ports, but they features some combination of HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C power passthrough, and SD card readers.

USB-C to Lightning cables are mandatory if you want to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, and we’re finally starting to see some good deals on them.



This cable from UGREEN is nylon braided, and only $10 today after using promo code UGREENNL and clipping the 5% coupon on the page. Just plug it into any USB-C PD charger, and you can juice up an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

If there’s one feature you should look for in your next power bank, it’s Qi charging and this Samsung model is just $45 right now. This is a rare discount on this 10,000mAh battery which enables you to leave the cable behind when you go out. It charges via USB-C and also outputs charge via a standard USB, too.



This current price is $2 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So pick one up before this discount goes away.

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. While $80 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

Right now, you can use the promo code NEWSPK3300 to save $20 off this recently released speaker.

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $33 (with promo code KINJASWM), it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

I’ll level with you...there’s nothing particularly special about these Sceptre TVs. They don’t have HDR, there’s no smart functionality to speak of, and they don’t have anything I’d describe as a memorable industrial design.



But for all the things that they aren’t, what they are are cheap screens that you can use to watch shows. Like, very cheap. Cheaper than Black Friday cheap (we actually posted them at the time, and they’re all $10-$20 less expensive now).



Just note that the 55" model is 4K, the 50" is 1080p, and the 32" is 720p.

If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Z Grills is marked down to $549 today, and offers a whopping 700 square inches of cooking surface. To get the same amount of space from a Traeger, you’d be paying about $200 more. They even throw in a cover for free.

The most obvious feature of these hangers is that they’re covered in velvet, which keeps your clothes from slipping off of them. But an underappreciated benefit is that they’re slim!



Here’s Jolie Kerr talking about them on The Inventory.

If closet space is at a premium — and honestly for whomst is it not??? — slim hangers are a great choice. They’re designed so that both the hook and the, um, hanger part? Is there a word for that? There has to be … … there is! It’s called the shoulder. Where was I? Oh right, the hook and the shoulders on slim hangers are designed to be, well, slimmer than standard hangers, which will maximize space in your closet. Also, most slim hangers are velvet-covered, which gives them a non-slip quality that their plastic counterparts don’t provide.

This 50-pack normally costs $20, but today, it’s down to $18 with Prime shipping.

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And thanks to a Fourth of July sale, the DOT is down to its Black Friday price of $34 — so long as you don’t mind buying it in red, white, or blue.



The DOT is extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.

Amazon’s opening the discount floodgates on Moen faucets today, even those fancy ones that can be turned on and off hands-free. A bunch of them are up to $80 off their average prices. If you’re looking to update your kitchen with some fancy new gear, this is a good time to buy.



Faucets start at $65 and go all the way up to $288. Just don’t take too long, since these discounts will disappear by the end of day.

4th of July is a great day for people to host barbeques and watch some fireworks. While it is always a fun time for humans, it isn’t always fun for animals. More pets run away around July 4th than any other time of year, often due to the fireworks being intensified by their heightened sense of sound. Right now, you can save on supplements that can help ease your dog’s 4th of July anxiety.



JustFoodForDogs now sells a Calm supplement, which is an all-natural blend of Valerian Root and Passion Flower to calm the nervous system by reducing stress. The supplements were designed by JustFoodForDogs’s team of veterinarians and can be used in common stressful situations for dogs, like separation anxiety. Until June 30, you can get 10% off the 12-count and 90-count of JustFoodForDog’s Calm Supplements using the promo code calmjuly4th.

In a press release, Dr. Oscar E. Chavez, Chief Medical Officer of JustFoodForDogs said:

“If there was ever a day for preventative care when it comes to our beloved dogs, Fourth of July is it. Our Calm supplement is a balanced fusion of valerian root and passion flower that works to naturally enhance and increase the function of GABA receptors in the brain; this helps calm the nervous system by reducing stress in situations that commonly cause tension.”

It is that dreaded time of year. Mosquitos are out to ruin your summer. If you’ve got that sweet blood that they seem to love so much, you’re going to want to grab a Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller while it is on sale. You can keep it outside on your deck or patio for 15 feet of protection, or bring it with you on a camping trip. The fiesta red model is about $8 off when you clip the $1.50 coupon.



Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ 4th of July Sale. Right now, everything on their site—from suits to casuals tees and pants—are 40% off, and you can snag an extra 50% off sale styles as well. No code is necessary to snag these prices, the discount will automatically apply in your cart. You look more stylish already.



Timbuk2 makes some seriously great bags, and you can save 30% on all of them during the company’s 48-hour flash sale. Just use promo code SUMMER30 at checkout to get the deal on any full-priced item.



You obviously can’t go wrong with a Timbuk2 messenger, but we’re also big fans of the lightweight Parachute collection and the reader-favorite Copilot luggage line.

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Ever wish Minecraft was more... LEGO-based? Well, good news LEGO Worlds for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $14 right now. Clip the coupon on the page to get the discount.

For what it’s worth, Kotaku had a lot of fun with it and it seems to get updated pretty regularly. At the very least, it’s a cheap way to keep a kid entertained for hours, right?

Don’t everybody thank me at once. Now is your chance to pre-order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo. The Pop! figure is currently available for pre-order exclusively to Amazon Prime members. So, if you love Star Wars and don’t have Prime yet, you know what to do. With Prime Day coming up, you’d be smart to start your free trial now.



From a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away... The Millennium Falcon with Han Solo as a Pop! Deluxe from Funko! This Pop! Deluxe captures all the amazing little details of the iconic spaceship and is among the largest figures Funko has ever produced! Don’t miss out on your chance to own the ship that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs as only Funko can deliver! The figure measures 5.5" tall, is 10.5" wide and 13.25" long and come in a window box display. This item will surely become the center piece of your Funko Pop! Star Wars collection!

You can order the Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Millenium Falcon with Han Solo now for $65, but won’t be charged until it ships. This Pop! is set to release on October 21, 2019. Would you say “I know” if we told you that October 21st is also the late Carrie Fisher’s birthday?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood seems like it’s going to take Wolfenstein to new levels of absurdity, and Amazon currently has preorders of the Deluxe Edition marked down to $33 for every available platform, or only $3 more than the standard edition.



In addition to some skins and weapons, the main selling point of the deluxe edition is the Buddy Pass, which lets you play the entire game in Co-Op mode online with a friend, even if they don’t own the game themselves. So find a buddy, and get ready to kick some Nazi ass.

Add some RGB lighting to your tower with this discounted CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node PRO RGB Lighting Controller. This bundle comes with four lightstrips with 10 individual LEDs. The strips can be installed with mounting tape backings or with magnets, which is a big plus.



Sure it’s all aesthetics, but if that sort of thing makes you happy then all the power to you. But the best news is, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular bundle (it usually sells for between $50-$60.) So get yours.

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $52 right now for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen so far. Note: Discount shown at checkout.



That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s as good as you can hope for. Let’s a-go.



The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a digital copy Mario Kart for $130. And if you prefer buying from Amazon, they have the orange one on sale for the same price.



The Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, one of the best gaming mice you can buy, is heavily discounted today. $55 is easily the best price we’ve ever seen on this unit used by pro gamers like Carpe, Striker, Poko, Fury, and Space. It comes with all the features you’d want in a gaming mice, including 5 customizable buttons, a 12,000DPI sensor, and a rechargeable battery.



Logitech makes some of my favorite accessories. In fact, I’m using a Logitech gaming keyboard right now. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, pick this up before this price goes away.

It’s Pickle Rick, motherf*cker. In cute, angry plushy form. And it’s never been cheaper, in this or any other dimension, Jerry.



Jigsaw Massage is the exception to the expensive trend of at home massage therapy. By attaching to almost all T and U shank jigsaws, they avoideded creating a single use item, and instead made a clever attachment for a common tool, opening the door for at-home recovery to more athletes and those in chronic pain. Take an exclusive 30% off all bundles with code KINJABUNDLE.



The discount brings the starter kit with a jigsaw and one massage head down to $70, and the complete cordless Pro kit with all three heads down to $140. There are also a few option in between to choose from.

I use mine plenty after long runs and speed work, and I like it both as an addition to, or in place of, foam rolling. But the most pleasant surprise came when I decided to start blasting my back and neck after hours of poor posture in front of the computer. Code should auto-apply at checkout.

In the ever-escalating arms race to create the thinnest wallet that’s actually useful, a new combatant has emerged.



The Stealth Wallet, available in either leather or a nylon-like “ballistic” material, is one of the thinnest wallets I’ve ever seen, and certainly the thinnest bifold, but is still incredibly strong. Most impressively though, it can hold eight cards (I actually squeezed in ten) and cash, so you don’t have to sacrifice your points collecting habit to enjoy a minimal wallet.

As you’d expect, with material this thin, the wallet doesn’t have much structure to it, but once you put some cards in either side, you’d never know it. The use of a thin elastic cord to hold your cash was also a clever touch that avoided the bulk of a true extra pocket.

They sent me both versions to check out, and though it costs a bit extra, I’d definitely recommend springing for the leather model. A nylon-ish wallet is supposed to be thin. But a razor-thin leather wallet is a sheer delight to behold.

Preorders are live now at a 15% discount, with shipments expected next month.

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



If the idea of letting delivery drivers into your front door to deliver packages sounded intriguing, but a little too creepy, could letting them into your garage instead change your mind?



That’s the premise behind Amazon Key Garage, which you can opt into in select markets with this MyQ smart garage door opener, available with a bundled Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. The camera is optional for garage delivery, but if you want to be able to watch your packages get delivered, the two will work together to alert you and send a live video when your stuff gets dropped off.

The smart garage door opener currently costs $50 on its own, so this bundle is like getting the camera for just $50, down from its current price of $90, or its usual price of $120. And yes, you can use both devices completely independently, and without opting into Amazon Key. The smart garage door opener has obvious benefits beyond just package delivery, and the cloud camera can go anywhere in your home.

There are keypad locks, and there are smart locks. This looks like the former, but is most definitely the latter.



The Yale Assure lets you set keypad codes, yes, but it can also unlock automatically when trusted people approach with their phones in their pockets, and it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit, which is pretty rare.

It even integrates a door sensor that can ping your phone whenever your door is opened, meaning it’s essentially a piece of a security system, in addition to a deadbolt. Normally priced at $279, you can unlock an all-time low $229 deal on it today on Amazon.

Look, you need toilet paper anyway, so you might as well get it delivered, and buy it while it’s on sale. $6 is a terrific price for 12 big rolls of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare, one of our readers’ favorite toilet papers.



A well-designed Philips Hue system isn’t just lighting for your home; it’s a creative canvas that allows you to design unique lighting concepts and incorporate other smart services in some surprising ways.



If you still haven’t hopped aboard the Hue train, the current generation starter kit (which includes four bulbs and a Hub to control them) is down to $140 on Amazon after clipping the coupon, within $5 of the best price the site’s ever listed. Individual bulbs usually sell for about $40 each, so you’re basically saving on bulbs, and getting the Hub for free with this deal.