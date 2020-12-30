Wednesday's Best Deals: LG CX OLED TVs, Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical, Switch Accessories, Eufy Smart Lock Touch, Cyberpunk 2077 Guide, Clinique Kisses Gift Set, and More

LG CX OLED TVs and a Cubii Pro under-desk elliptical lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+, the popular retail chain’s recently launched membership, includes a few benefits that make signing up more than worthwhile.



Among these is free delivery from your Walmart store*. Delivery is usually available same-day and within an hour window. That means you can run out of coffee after breakfast and get some delivered to your door before you’re hit by the afternoon slump.

A Walmart+ membership is $13 a month or $98 a year, which works out to just $2 a week*. Try it out free for 15 days, no strings attached, and gain access to every Walmart+ membership benefit without committing to a full month or year. Sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,869 for the 55" model, $2,197 for the 65", and $3,497 for 77", the latter two come with $100 and $340 Visa gift cards, respectively. The CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the day you can finally get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Mpow M30 Earbuds HNMHPVEQ Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code HNMHPVEQ. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires tomorrow and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Corsair K95 Mechanical Keyboard Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For those who have never tried one, modern mechanical keyboards are a neat computer accessory. Not only do they give a satisfying click when you press them, but each key cap can be removed and replaced, which allows for some creative customization options. If you’re looking for a good option at a low price, Best Buy has Corsair’s K95 keyboard down to $110 today ($90 off its regular price). There’s a lot to like here, from its Cherry MX switches to its 18 programmable keys that allow for quick commands. But I mostly just want to draw your attention to the little “color” note on Best Buy’s website, which lists the keyboard’s color as “Gunmetal.” Not black. Not grey. Gunmetal. That rules.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published on 12/9/2020 and updated with new information on 12/29/2020.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand Image : Andrew Hayward

I’ve been a laptop user across more than a decade of working from home, and … yes, that’s right, my back is messed up. How did you know? Too often, I’ve been lulled to working from bed or a cushy couch and felt the effects not long after.

If you’re working from home right now, avoid the trap of thinking that just plopping down anywhere with your laptop is going to provide a same-quality experience. A proper desk setup is still helpful even when you’re not at your usual desk, providing not only the framework for better posture but also potentially improved productivity.

Right now, this Nulaxy laptop stand is on sale for just $20, a 32% savings. It’s identical to the one I bought a few months ago, which helped me define a more compelling desk setup for my daily work, and it’s been really helpful.

Setup is a super-simple process, with the two arms clicking into place inside of the base, and then you have a sturdy riser that raises your screen eyeline while keeping the laptop in place with grippy rubber pads and even aiding with cooling your device. It works just fine with both 13-inch and 15-inch laptops in my own experience, and has little cutouts in the arms to drape cords through.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless lightspeed gaming mouse, which is $100 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially.

The holidays are a great time to pick up a new phone. There’s deals aplenty, and with such a vast range of smartphones to pick from, you won’t have too much trouble finding something that’ll get the job done. If you want a speedy phone with impressive features that won’t break the bank, OnePlus’s 7T from last year is 50% off right now at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $300.

The 7T comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.5" 2400 x 1080 OLED display, and an octacore processor. The back also houses a three-camera array featuring 12, 16, and 48 megapixel lenses.

Some caveats: while you can get the phone for a full 50% off, that variant is tied to T-Mobile’s network, but the fully unlocked GSM version is still $250 off right now, so you’d only be spending $50 more to use it on another network like AT&T.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Until January 4 take 50% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who just likes to literally tune out the world. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls so this was a very important feature for me. You’ll get well over 30 hours of playtime off of one charge and the 3-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones these are a great option.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Save Up to 30% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a handful of kits for both on sale for up to 33% off the list price apiece.

Jabra Elite Active 75t Image : Gizmodo

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $150 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some rechargeable batteries or some large packs of batteries?



First up, the EBL charger includes AA & AAA batteries that you can use and reuse time and time again. Get it for $20 on Amazon.

You can also stock up on big packs of batteries, which are great to have on hand just in case. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48 pack of NECTIUM AA Batteries for just $15 by clipping the coupon and using promo code 6UQXJTHP.

You can also get a big pack of AAA batteries, also NECTIUM alkaline type, for just $11 when you clip the coupon and use promo code XZ3G49EU.

50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Did you just get a Nintendo Switch over the holidays? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of Insignia brand options 50% off.

That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Sony First-Party Game Sale Screenshot : Sony

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. Nioh 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.

Persona 4 Golden (PC Code) XMASGM6 Image : Sega

So you’ve played Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5, and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. Now all you have left to do is wait for Persona 5 Strikers next year, right? But what if I told you there were four more Persona games? Yes, as it turns out, Persona 5 is the fifth in a series. An incredible discovery, right? If you want to explore this brave new world, Persona 4 Golden is currently on sale on Newegg. You can get a PC code for the game for $13 when you use the code XMASGM6. Persona 4 Golden is an RPG about a group of kids trying to solve a local string of murders that seem to revolve around a world hidden within their TV sets. It’s as wild as you’ve probably come to expect from the series, so give it a whirl if you need more Persona in your life.

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure Image : Amazon

Whether you’re a lifelong Queen lover or had your fandom jump-started by Bohemian Rhapsody, there’s one thing we can all hopefully agree on: this Freddie Mercury action figure is tremendous.



Capturing the legendary frontman in his iconic Live Aid duds, this Japanese S.H. Figuarts figure is supremely posable. It also comes with additional heads with different facial expressions as well as varying hand poses, letting you create fun scenes like this one from viral toy hero @suekichiii on Twitter.

Design your own dream icon interactions at a discount now, thanks to this $17 savings at Amazon. Yes, $43 is still expensive compared to your average American action figure, but the immense versatility and customizability warrants the higher price tag of this impressive recreation.

Snorlax Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.

This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish of all the trainers. No Poké Balls required.

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack Image : PowerA

Here’s my humble opinion no one asked for: the GameCube controller is still the best layout for Super Smash Bros. Sure, the Switch Pro Controller has really bridged the gap in recent years, but the old GameCube layout just feels custom-built for the fighting game. If you’re an elitist like me, then you might be interested in this PowerA party pack, which features three GameCube style controllers for $70. These are third-party controllers, but they have some advantages over Nintendo’s standard GameCube controllers. These Switch-compatible suckers are wireless, feature additional buttons, and even add an extra bumper. They basically have all the buttons you’d find on a Pro controller, but retaining that classic GameCube style, just like mom used to make.

Prodigy Toys Wonder Woman Doll Image : Amazon

With the wonderful Christmas gift from HBO Max Plus arriving, we get to spend this holiday back in Themyscira. Diana Prince has returned and we couldn’t be happier. As she battles Barbara Minerva in this film there is no rest for the Amazonian princess. This adorable statue from Prodigy Toys has her posed ready to fight any villain. She proudly stands six inches tall and is beautifully crafted. She’s an absolute dream and a must-have for any lover of the noble warrior.



Nintendo Switch Lite Case (Animal Crossing) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20 right now. Jump on it!



This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer in September 2020 and was updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 12/25/2020.

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition (Xbox) | $30 | Amazon Screenshot : 2K Games

If the wonky release of Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t meeting your open-world needs and/or you want something more retro than futuristic, why not check out the recent Mafia Definitive Edition? It massively overhauls a 2002 game with beautiful new graphics and enhanced play mechanics, as you rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld.



As Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen writes, it’s a great remake of an admittedly awkward original game:

“Mafia Definitive Edition is a fantastic remake of an old and creaky game that barely deviates from the original’s story or gameplay, allowing old fans to re-experience a game they already love with amazing visuals and tighter combat. And for those who want to play the original Mafia game for the first time, this is now the best way to do so.”

Grab it now for $10 off on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at Amazon.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer Image : Elizabeth Lanier

I’ve heard a lot of hype about air fryers, as they can supposedly help you fry foods a little more healthily since you’re not using all the heavy oils you would be using with more traditional methods. But I’ve never taken the plunge and bought one because the cost is a bit high for a new-to-me appliance.

This deal from Best Buy has me considering giving air frying a shot.

You can get $100 off of the Emerald digital air fryer right now, bringing the cost down to only $40. This is a seriously good deal. I checked Amazon and even there the price for the last 30 days is an average of $115 and hasn’t dropped below $84.

This Emerald model has an average rating of 4.7 stars, making it a solid choice for your kitchen. Go get one!

Echo Flex with Alexa Sengled Smart Bulb $10 | Amazon Image : Andrew Hayward

In Amazon’s Gold Box today, the Echo Flex with a Sengled Smart Bulb is just $10, which enables you to have Alexa wherever there is an electric socket in your home. Alongside this, the deal also comes with a smart bulb that can be added as an Alexa skill, so you can command it to switch on or off whenever you need it to.

This bundle is usually $35, so at this price it’s like a budget-friendly smart home starter kit, in case you haven’t taken the plunge. Give it a shot. You can always add more connected devices down the line and use your voice to control ‘em.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $14 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle no worries, they’re safe there too.

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $60 off the list price at either Amazon or Newegg right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Cat-A-Day 2021 Calendar Image : Amazon

In 2021, I’m hoping to look at more cats. I recently got one of my own and I enjoy looking at her, because she is cute. But one cat is simply not enough. My joy would be far greater if I could see a new cat every single day. Luckily, that’s entirely possible thanks to this handy Cat-A-Day 2021 calendar, which is on sale for $8 at Amazon. Here are all the benefits of picking this up.

1. You can remember what day it is. 2. You get to see a cat every day.

I don’t really think I need to elaborate any further here.

Extreme Mallard Decoys 3 Pack Image : Walmart

Hear me out on this one: Walmart is currently selling a three pack of realistic duck decoys for $31 and honestly why not? Generally these are used by hunters as a way to lure creatures in, so if that’s your jam then this is a solid deal at about $10 a duck. But why can’t we all just get some realistic ducks in our lives? I mean, these are perfect replicas of some of natures most majestic creatures. Behold the beauty of these two drakes and one hen. Watch as they peacefully float upon the water’s surface. Place them in your pool and sit beside them like a modern day Tony Soprano. Talk to your therapist about their significance. It’s ducks all the way down in 2021, folks.

Up to 60% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking classic styles. But all that comes at a price and they do tend to be a tad more expensive so when a sale comes along we take notice. Right now get up to 60% off select bedding and decor in their mega winter sale. These deals will remain until Sunday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $134 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style making it a bit easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20 and this sale runs through January 3.

Aukey Bedside Lamp Image : Sheilah Villari

Soft light can not only create ambiance but can also be much kinder to your eyes. Light is not only important to see things (obviously) but can greatly help with mood too. Aukey’s Bedside Lamp is currently 30% off and does all of that. Clip the coupon and see the savings in your cart.

This adorably shaped lamp can be used in a variety of ways because it is wireless. It charges via USB and is not only brilliant on your nightstand but can be a nightlight for kids or even a lantern while camping. The ability to move it wherever you need is a huge plus. RGB light allows you to bring a touch of color to any space. It’s easy to control with a simple tap and seamlessly scale how bright you want it to be. If you have it on the brightest white light setting except for about five full hours of power off of one charge. It is waterproof and drop-resistant so these aren’t bad options for outdoor adventures as well. You’ll get a twenty-four-month product replacement guarantee if anything goes wrong too. I’ve had many Aukey products so I don’t foresee you needing that.

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam Graphic : Gabe Carey

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.



Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.

By now, most die-hard Star Wars fans have likely made it through the second batch of episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. I am not one of those people. It took me over a year to make it through the first season, but at long last, I’m finally on episode 3 of season 2, and it’s a doozy. While Baby Yoda’s cuteness hasn’t worn off yet, his innocence is beginning to erode, to say the least. I’m not going to spoil it for anyone who isn’t caught up, though I will say “the Child” gets his fair share of protein in episode 2, and now you can indulge in your own next to this adorable Mandalorian-themed tumbler full of coffee, now discounted 50% from its $17 list price from Tervis.



Sure, the holidays are almost over, but this decorative mug is more winter than Christmas, lasting you through at least the end of February before you tuck it away in storage for next year. Choose between the standard 12 oz. option or bump the size to 24. oz for only $2 more in this limited-time offer you can’t pass up. I mean, come on, it’s Baby Yoda—look at him! If you couldn’t give a Hutt’s ass about Grogu, other designs are also on sale, including some inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comics.

Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

This year has been pretty stressful but the good news is it’s almost over. The bad news is that 2021 currently doesn’t look any better. If like most people you’ve been pretty anxious this year small comforts have meant the world. A weighted blanket might be a cozy solution to a stressful problem. Take $72 off of Sleep Philosophy’s Weighted Blanket for the next week.

The super-soft blanket is plush on one side and a snuggly berber on the other. This size is the smaller of the bunch from the company but still sixty inches long and fifty inches wide. It weighs in at almost eleven pounds and comes in five colors. The weight is evenly distributed to give the illusion of a light comforting hug. This will help make sleep deeper, longer, and more restful. The glass beads in the middle are OEKO-TEX certified which means they aren’t harmful and contain no chemicals. Spot clean if it gets dirty. Don’t let blanket season pass you by without the best rest you can have.

This will ship for free and the deal runs until January 3.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $90 today.

Some of ya’ll might be here cause you stocked up on a little too much toilet paper earlier this year, and some of you might just want to add a little bit of harmony to your bathroom. Either way, these organizers are sure to do the trick.



I personally think this cabinet is perfect for hiding away extra toilet paper or tissues as well as toiletries. Snag it for $25 when you clip the 30% off coupon.

If you just need something to hold your toilet paper (and maybe hang onto your phone for you when you go), this toilet paper holder is only $14 when you add promo code MBSMZKK2.

Finally, this last standing shelf and storage cabinet allows you to hide away some items and store some out in the open. It can be yours for $24, marked down from $60 when you apply promo code 3IFKILE3 at checkout.

These codes and coupons won’t last forever! Grab something today and start the new year with a sparkling clean and organized bathroom.

Magnetic Phone Car Mount QMRNUFFE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve gotta go hands-free to stay safe while driving, and we’ve got a great deal to help you with just that. Easily see your GPS with this magnetic universal phone car mount, normally $20. It can be yours for just $8 when you add promo code QMRNUFFE at checkout.



This code is only good until December 31!

Free Shipping Sitewide KINJAFREESHIPPING Gif : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

It’s tough to make time to exercise during a busy workday, and the pandemic doesn’t help on that front, what with blurring the lines between home and work time and closing fitness centers.



How about multitasking, then? That’s what the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical enables, and it’s $100 off the list price today only at Amazon. This purportedly “whisper-quiet” device sits beneath your desk or table, letting you burn some calories without neglecting your work. It’s a potentially great way to boost your energy throughout the day, plus you can track your progress on the Cubii smartphone app.

It’s down to $249 today in both Noir and Chrome, and Amazon customers give it a strong 4.6 stars.

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15. This sale will run until January 11.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

6 Pan Customizable Buxom Palette Image : Sheilah Villari

Getting to make your own palette for a lot less is kind of a dream. Pick the hues that match your style or create a color story for a certain look you’ve been conjuring. Until tomorrow you can do this at Ulta. All you need to do is add Buxom’s empty palette to your cart and then pick six single pans from their eyeshadow selection. There are thirty-nine shades available currently and no code is needed.

Neutrals, mattes, and shimmers. Whatever your taste you can build the perfect palette for your personality. These colors are highly pigmented, glide on beautifully, and are easy to blend. Go for an intense showstopping pop of color or just a light dusting of a sparkly metallic. These feel silky yet plush so the possibilities are endless for what you can create.

Tenga Flex BOX Image : Sheilah Villari

When I was at another site (name redacted) we did a piece on Tenga after they joked about making a robot vibrator. As a thank you gift they sent me a box of everything they had in their current line-up. I could only really use one of the items. Tenga specializes in male pleasure aids. I have seen and touched most of their mastubators, strokers, and vibrators. So I do actually know something about this. The Tenga Flex gives the tingles and embrace you are looking for and with the code BOX you can save $23.

The spiral insides create a titillating feel with a pleasant suction. As with most of their masturbators the flexible casing gives you the choice of what you need grip-wise. All the Tenga products are easy to clean with their removable elastomer sleeves. Please clean them! It’s super simple with even just water and it’ll keep it intact longer. I’d like to recommend the white color for reasons but to each their own.

Naipo Massage Gun VW4EGBLL Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or anticipating soreness on the horizon as you tackle incoming fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $89 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code VW4EGBLL at checkout, a total savings of $41. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 1,700+ reviews.

50% off Year End Sale FU2020 Image : Honey Play Box

Advertisement

I can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a huge sale at Honey Play Box. Take 50% off anything on the site except bundles. Just use the code FU2020. This deal is expected to run until January 9. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been thinking about for a lot less and spend the rest of 2020 taking care of yourself.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection and I can say Piggie Puff ($35) will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These do tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I joked in my Colgate Hum review over the summer, I haven’t always been as disciplined as I should be when it comes to my teeth. In fact, if I’m being honest, I neglected to floss regularly until a few weeks ago when I found out I’ll need grafting surgery due to gum recession. Don’t make the same mistake I did. While analog dental floss or floss picks will do the trick for most people, my dentist recommended investing in an electric water flosser, especially since I have a metal permanent retainer affixed to my bottom teeth, which makes it difficult to eliminate the food-derived bacteria that often gets stuck in there.



The Waterpik WF-02W011, a cordless battery-operated water flosser is one of the most affordable options when it’s on sale, as it is now for just $26. By combining water pressure with pulsations, Waterpik’s flosser is able to reach those spots you can’t access with a toothbrush—or, in my case, even regular old dental floss. It’s also easier to use than traditional string floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque at the press of a button. Just make sure to pick up some rechargeable batteries while you’re at it. Although the Waterpik does include a trio of AAs, replacing the non-rechargeable cells is sure to add up over time. Otherwise, a water flosser is a good, practical use of your Christmas cash.

I’m a huge fan of Dr. Teal’s. Over the years this brand has helped with bumps and bruises from sports and calmed my mind and body from hectic days. 2020 was a year that required a lot of self-care and it ain’t over yet. Let Dr. Teal’s ease you into the next year with some very soothing bath items. Grab any two from the line for just $10 right now. There are twenty-one things to choose from to aid a myriad of issues.



If like me winter is a tough time for old injuries hot baths are probably on the menu as a way to bring comfort to some of that pain. The Wellness Therapy Epsom Salt is just that. The rosemary and mint smell awesome while your achy muscles get some tension relief. This formula also helps give tired skin a boost leaving it soft and smooth after a good soak. This is one of the most refreshing and useful packages to keep in your bathroom arsenal.

White Mountain Lace-Up Booties Image : Sheilah Villari

Ladies, it’s time for cute and functional boots. If you live on the east coast you’ve been hit with snow, blistering winds, and frigid temperatures the last few weeks. Warm durable boots are a must but if they can look stylish too, all the better. White Mountain’s Lace-Up Booties are just that and are currently 62% off.

This boot is called the ‘daisy’ which pretty much the perfect name for such an adorable hiker. They’re comfortable and snug with a sweet touch of sweater knit detailed just at the top. They lace up so you can decide how tight you need them especially if you have a thick cozy sock on. But the zipper does help with getting them off and on. Rugged enough for any adventure but still chic enough for patio brunch under a heater. There’s a slight stacked heel, the insole is cushioned, and they’re protected from the elements with Scotchgard. All three colors are on sale.

Ready to take care of those skincare woes? The Belei line of products is up to 40% off on Amazon right now, and there’s something here for everyone. These products are great because they are fragrance-free— many fragrances and perfumes have synthetic preservatives which can irritate some skin. Belei products are also made sans sulfates, parabens, and pthalates.



If acne and blemishes are your worry, the Belei retinol vitamin A refining moisturizer is a nightly solution for $28. If benzoyl peroxide is more your style, this ’Blemishes Be Gone’ duo skin care starter kit is down to $21.

If your goal is to brighten your skin, vitamin C is probably a better fit than any vitamin A. This vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum moiturizes and brightens for $22. Layer over it with $18 vitamin C moisturizer for a big boost!

If you have a bad habit of not washing your face before passing out at night, there are three different types of wipes on sale to get rid of makeup and oils in a snap.

