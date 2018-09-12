Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Preorders for the Neo Geo Mini, your last chance to get a Kindle Voyage, and a bunch of Craftsman tools lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $15 right now by clipping the on-page coupon.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Photo: Amazon

If you use your iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil as a designer tool, ElevationLab’s DraftTable is a must-own accessory. It holds the tablet steady at a variety of different angles for a more ergonomic drawing experience, and you can even get it bundled with an arm rest and Apple Pencil holder for a little bit extra. It’s a desk stand, not a case, so it should work with all sizes of iPads.

Promo code DRAFTTABLE will save you 25% today on the stand and the full bundle, the best deal we’ve ever seen, and the only deal we’ve seen since Valentine’s Day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day, USB-C will live up to its promise, and be truly ubiquitous. But until then, you’re going to need some adapters.



Two such options from VAVA are on sale today. The one most of you will want to buy is this simple dongle, which transforms a USB-C port into a few USB 3.0 ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and SD and microSD card readers. Get it for $40 with promo code KINJA538.

For a more permanent solution, this USB-C docking station is also on sale for $126 with promo code KINJA479 and includes everything but the kitchen sink. You plug your laptop in over USB-C, and the dock keeps it charged while powering two HDMI ports for monitors, a bunch of USB ports, a Qi pad for your phone, and more.

Photo: Amazon

You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $7 (with promo code C37HNQ64), it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats electrocuting yourself and dying horribly!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code K67UYT2Q, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $130 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $120 price is terrific, especially considering the product’s impending rarity. Once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Promo code is expired for the 10,000mAh model, but the 20,000 is still available.

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and the newest models just launched with 15% discounts.

There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lites, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exteriors look great, and should make them easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

The PowerCore Lite comes in both 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh varieties, and you can save a few bucks with promo codes POWERLT1 and POWERLT2, respectively.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today. Update: The 64GB is sold out, but the others are still available.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

GoPro Fusion | $599 | Wal-Mart

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $100 on the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

Advertisement

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

Graphic: Corey Foster

Prime members can score an incredible deal on the Fire TV Cube 4K streaming media device. Just $80 gets you a visual entertainment workhorse, smart device controller, voice assistant, and music player all crammed into a tiny box.

If the cube is a little too feature packed, or too much robot overlord for your needs, Prime members can also snag a Fire TV stick for a measly $25.

Photo: Amazon

I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this eight-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $13, the best price we’ve seen all year. It’s a reader favorite, and even has telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $10 today with promo code ANKER361.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know storage gets cheaper over time, but damn: 8TB for $140? This drive even has a couple of USB ports on the front that allow you to charge your phone, or plug in additional external storage devices.

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart lighting is getting really affordable, really easy to set up, and if you have a smart speaker in your home, really easy to use. This tunable white bulb from TP-Link is down to $17 today, an all-time low. Tunable lights can shift from daylight to help energize you, to warm in the evening to help you sleep, to any temperature in between.



Advertisement

Meanwhile, this soft white (i.e. not tunable) model from Anker is even cheaper at $13.

Both work seamlessly with Google Assistant and Alexa, and don’t require a hub.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $45 with code S67EEC4G.

Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Power tool deals get all of the attention, but at a bare minimum, everybody needs some good hand tools in their arsenal.



Today only, several wrenches, socket sets, and multitools from Craftsman are deeply discounted in Amazon’s Gold Box, complete with Craftsman’s famous lifetime warranty. 7-piece wrench sets are only about $25, ratcheting wrenches are $83, this this cool folding hex key set is a must buy at $13, if only to improve the organization of your tool box. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

Update: Our deal researcher, Corey, was just at a Craftsman event, and informs me that Lowe’s has a newer model of the mechanic’s tool set for a better price, or a larger set for just a few dollars more. The hand tools on Amazon are great deals though.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum is marked down to just $170 right now, a whopping $80 less than usual, and an all-time low.



It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

Photo: Amazon

I eyeball a lot of my ingredients when cooking, but sometimes sticking to the script is the only way to get the recipe right, which is why this $9 TOBOX digital kitchen scale is a no brainer. It’s stainless steel, has an LCD display, is thin and unobtrusive and can measure from 5 g/0.1 lb/0.1 oz up to 10 kg/ 22 lb/ 353 oz. Use promo code 6UTBDCJR at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

The heat and sunlight of summer can be tough on your wiper blades, and the fall is certain to put them to the test. If you’re in need of a new set, Amazon’s offering a 10% coupon on a variety of Michelin blades right now. Just make sure you’re buying the right sizes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if your car has tire pressure monitoring built in, it’s likely a binary system: Either your tires are fine, or they need air. But even a slight amount of under-inflation can shorten a tire’s lifespan, so a more precise monitoring system can pay for itself over time.



These models from Yokaro include four wireless transmitters and either a solar-powered receiver, or one that plugs into a car power outlet. You’ll see a real-time PSI reading for all four tires, so you’ll know when it’s time to top them up. Just note the promo codes to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $20 with promo code SMARTPLUG20, so you can start automating all the things.

Image: Pop Chart Lab

Pop Chart Lab makes all your favorite cartographic and infographics prints, from beer varieties to variations of the American flag to a taxonomy of rap names. Their latest print is a list of every European football club of any significance, with each’s club’s crest pinpointed on the map.

Take 20% off with code PE-LESS now through Wednesday, which includes any poster rails or other hanging accessories you buy with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re birding, stargazing, or just watching a football game from the cheap seats, these highly rated Bushnell binoculars are a great deal at $77, within $2 of an all-time low. They even come with a binocular harness that centers their weight (25 ounces) on your upper back, rather than your neck.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: the code doesn’t seem to be working just yet, but check back later for an update.

LuminAID camp lights take up basically no space when not in use, but with a few puffs of air and the press of a button, this Max model can output up to 150 lumens, which is plenty to illuminate your tent.

Unlike some other LuminAIDs, this one doesn’t include a USB port for your phone, but it can recharge over microUSB if the built-in solar panel doesn’t do the job. These were all over the place at the Outpost trade show last weekend, and they really do work well. Get it for $19 right now with promo code D9GLOY4I.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pretty soon, your light and airy summer activewear will have to make way for athletically-inclined jackets, leggings, and other gear to keep warm. If you need some new gear to prepare, Amazon’s taking 25% off one activewear item of your choice, from a selection of thousands of items.

Advertisement

Eligible brands include Adidas, Asics, Under Armour, and New Balance, so you should have no trouble finding something you’ll like. If you want to whittle down the selection, use the sidebar tools to narrow by gender, size, brand, and more.

Any item on the page shipped and sold by Amazon will reflect the 25% discount at checkout, so keep in mind that the prices you’re seeing don’t reflect the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Crest 3D White Brilliance isn’t just toothpaste - it’s a two-step system for whitening your teeth. First, brush your teeth for one minute with the toothpaste from the Step 1 tube, then without rinsing, brush for another minute with whitening gel from the Step 2 tube.



If you’re curious to try it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon on the system, bringing it down to $8 at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUMPINTOFALL, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, winter is coming, and you can layer up for a lot less money with this Mountain Hardwear sale. Several jackets and a few lighter tops are included in the selection, and promo code MHWSEPT1 will get you additional savings.



Advertisement

For example, this men’s StretchDown jacket is already marked down to $130, but the promo code brings it to $91. The precise percentage discount varies by item, but if you add any of them to your cart, add the promo code, then navigate to the sale page, they’ll all reflect final pricing.

Graphic: Hydro Flask

HydroFlask makes some of our readers favorite water bottles, and they just released a new line of limited colors, the Zest Collection. You can get one of the four colors (kiwi, mango, raspberry, and plum) for 25% off on a variety of different drinking vessels, until they’re sold out!

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Hyddin claims that the belt was invented wrong, and that they have fixed it. That’s a pretty grandiose claim, but I have to say, they’re onto something.



As you might have picked up from the name, Hyddin belts store the flap at the end of the belt behind the rest of belt, rather than dangling out in front. It’s so simple and obvious (in hindsight, anyway), that I don’t really understand why all belts aren’t designed this way. It looks better without adding any complicated or expensive mechanisms, so there’s really no downside.

Hyddin is currently taking preorders on Kickstarter in a variety of colors and materials, and you can save by pledging now, while the earlybird period is still active.

Screenshot: Shep McAllister

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SAVE25. That includes their iconic boat shoes, of course, but also snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Screenshot: Walmart

Update: We posted this deal a few weeks ago at $45, but now it’s just $37!

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $37, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $36, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for a buck, which is a complete no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Game of Thrones has a graphic novelization, written by George R.R. Martin himself (no wonder he doesn’t have any pages), and you can download the first issue for just $2 right now. Pour yourself a glass of Dornish red and enjoy all 240 pages in one sitting.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Neo Geo

Update: This was sold out for a time, but it’s back for now.

If you’ve been holding out for a Neo Geo Mini, the international version is now up for preorder on Amazon, complete with 40 built-in games, a built-in screen, and an HDMI port to play on your TV.

For the longest time, it was rare for LEGO’s 1969-piece (think about it) Saturn V Apollo kit to even be in stock. But now, Amazon is actually offering it for $105, a rare discount from its usual $120 MSRP. Rarity aside, that’s just simply a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 25% off today with promo code GUTTER25.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $10 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $69.

Screenshot: Amazon

Reviews are out for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and they’re good! If you were waiting until this moment to lock in your order, Amazon still has a $10 promotional credit available for Prime members when you preorder the standard edition, the limited steelbook version (which is the same price), or the Croft edition.



Just note that the code is only available on the physical releases, and that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships. Yes, I miss the simplicity of the old 20% Prime discount, thank you for asking.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.-themed Switch Pro controller is...well, it’s there. I’m not sure the design is what I would have picked, but if you’re a fan, it’s up for preorder for $75 now, a $5 premium over the standard Pro controller’s MSRP.



Advertisement

Want a Pro controller for less, and want it before December? The regular one is also available for $63, a nice discount from the usual $69.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet today, you’ve probably heard about this Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundle. Now, mere hours after it was announced, the console is up for preorder. It’ll set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but includes a Pokéball Plus accessory and a preinstalled copy of Let’s Go Pikachu.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic has all the great two player games you used to play at your friend’s house way back when, but it’s small enough to actually...carry to a friend’s house. This PDP carrying case has multiple game covers that you can swap in and out on the cover, and keeps your console and controllers safe on the go.

It’s sold for $30 since it came out, but now you can grab it for just $20, at least until this deal runs out of lives.

Don’t have an SNES Classic? It’s in stock right now for $80.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

