Wednesday's Best Deals: Cotton Underwear, Noise Cancelling Headphones, Gillette Grooming Products and More

Graphic : Tercius

Noise-cancelling headphones, an extra-large heating pad, cotton underwear, Anime collections, and chocolate lip balm are some the Wednesday deals on the world wide web.



Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.



This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Eufy C1 Smart Scale

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $17 right now, by applying a $5 coupon and plugging in the promo code whitelove1 at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Mpow H5 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones

Let’s get this out of the way: the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Have you ever had your tire pressure light come on and you just did not have the time to deal with it? Well, that is not exactly something you can ignore for long. But, thankfully, you can check your tire pressure from anywhere with this TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge. Snag it for $7 on Amazon when you use promo code W6F2F5XY.



There are a number of reasons why your feet might hurt. Maybe you stand on them all day at work. Or you’re wearing the wrong shoes. Or you have chronic foot pain. While I can’t really solve any of those issues for you, I can give you a little bit of foot relief. Right now, you can get a shiatsu foot massage at home when you snag this $37 Naipo Foot Massager. Just clip the 20% on-page coupon and head to checkout.



The foot massager has 18 deep-kneading nodes and a heat setting feature that will warm those cold winter toes. It is designed with a large platform to accommodate feet of all sizes.

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when use promo code KINJA1999 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.



Stock up on a couple of pairs of pants and shirts at Perry Ellis! They’re having a President’s Day Sale from now until 2/18 and everything is 40% off! So if you are still in need of a winter and spring wardrobe, now might be the time to take advantage of this deal! Just as a reminder, Perry Ellis has a range of products from suits, shoes, dress pants, and accessories like watches, belts and wallets so there’s a little something from everyone. Get something before it’s gone!



If you’re in the market for a pair of fuzzy, patterned socks, you should check out this deal over at Happy Socks! From now until 2/15, you can get up to 25% off socks and free shipping on your orders with the code VALENTINES25. That sounds like a deal I’d want to get a hold of immediately. The shop features tons of fun graphics and prices start at $14, so go crazy! And let’s be real — everyone needs socks, so why not some that can start a conversation? Make sure to grab a pair or two before they’re gone!



Winter Flannel Blowout Sale

Have I mentioned that it is getting cold outside? Well, it is, so I really can’t apologize if some of what I write sounds repetitive. If you like to stock your closet with clothing that will help you combat the cold, I’ve got another Jachs deal for you.



Right now, you can shop Jachs’s Winter Flannel Blowout Sale. You can pick any premium JACHSNY flannel shirt and get it for only $29 with the promo code FL29 at checkout.

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s where I stand on underwear: Discounted underwear is terrific and underwear without ostentatious branding is incredible. And these Amazon cotton trunks are both.



Right now, you can pick up a pack of 5 Fit trunks for a low $10. (That’s $2 per piece.) Style wise, these are somewhere between briefs and boxer briefs. And while Amazon failed on marketing by calling these “hipster briefs” they actually look pretty good.

One thing: These are listed in EU sizes (so hip, y’know?) but they seem roughly the same except for the XL. Regardless, make sure to refer to Amazon’s sizing chart to make sure you get the right fit.

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack

Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm Party Pack | $4 | Amazon

*taps mic* The price of lip balm is too damn high. Admittedly, this pack of Lip Smacker M&M Lip Balm is weird. But if you’re the type of person who wants your lips to taste like chocolate, while also moisturizing and softening ‘em, this is the deal for you.

And, for crying out loud, they’re $4. That’s how much I spend at a bodega this weekend for lip balm. This pack gives you 8, so they should last all winter, or until you lose all of them... whichever comes first.

All of the other lip balm flavors sell for double the price. So go for it.

$4

Update: Final Day!



Looking to get some new workout gear? You can snag some sweet new threads, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is just $150 and the $600 box is $275, with each box containing a combination of pants, shorts, tees and outerwear.

This promotion has been super popular with out readers and it’s available now through 2/12.

Gillette and Gillette Venus Gold Box

It’s a good day to save cash on products you’ll need buy anyway. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a number of grooming accessories from companies Gillette and Venus.



Whether you’re looking to stock up on razor blades, or want to invest in a whole new razor, today’s Gold Box is worth checking out. Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So make sure to give the deal page a good look through.

Anime Blu-Ray Sale

Right now, Amazon is offering big discounts on a dozen new and classic anime titles on Blu-ray, including Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Evangelion, Speed Racer: The Complete Series, and so much more. Prices start as low as $10, so you don’t have to spend too much Zeni to get your hands on some of these sweet titles.



Xbox One S Digital Edition Console

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $20 more. Unfortunately, I don’t think comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale like the other One S consoles. So this would make a great secondary Xbox for your home, or if you’re okay with starting fresh.



Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for a low $27 if you clip the coupon on the page. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price. Act fast, since there’s no telling when that coupon will exceed its redemption limit.

Anime Blu-Ray Sale | Amazon

Alienware m15

Still one of the top gaming laptops you can get right now, the last-gen Alienware m15 is thin, light, and powerful. Pretty much everything you can ask for. If portability and convenience outweigh the advantages of building your own PC, its $1,349 starting price ain’t too shabby considering the built-in screen and keyboard.



However, that $1,349 tag usually nets you Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a mere 512GB of storage. For $50 more, you can—at least for a limited time—score an Alienware m15 with an RTX 2070, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, two sticks of 8GB RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, shaving $950 off the normal upgrade cost. All you have to do is enter the promo code AW950OFF at checkout.

This premium, according to Dell’s website (via UL), is the difference between 120 and 150 frames per second (fps) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Gears 5, it brings the average from 90 to 110fps. Because the 15.6-inch screen features a 144Hz refresh rate, it can natively display up to 144fps. You do want to max that out, don’t you?

Karaoke Machine Gold Box

Advertisement

If karaoke is your main hobby and you love to do it with friends, you should check out this Karao King karaoke machine! At $185, it’s 20% off its’ original price, so it might be time to hop on this deal before it’s gone! Remember this is a gold box, so prices and products only last for the day. You can connect the machine with Bluetooth, an AUX cord, or USB, so there’s so many ways to rock out! So go ahead and channel your inner rockstar, you deserve it!



Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag

Are you traveling soon but honestly can’t be bothered with a traditional suitcase? You should probably give Rockland’s rolling duffle bag a go! It’s only $20 and can hold all your clothes for a weekend getaway or even a longer vacation. The possibilities are endless. It also has extra-large wheels for more stability while rolling from place to place, and a heavy-duty zipper for the over packers! Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Your Name

One of the most poignant anime flicks you’ll ever watch, Your Name brought me to tears when I first saw it in theaters circa 2017. I recently rewatched it with my fiancée to catch her up on the Makoto Shinkai catalog before going to see Weathering With You, another excellent film. Now it’s on sale for $5 over at the Microsoft Store, around the same price I paid for a rental.



Your Name is an animated body swap romantic fantasy drama, which may help to explain the tears. It centers around a high school boy named Taki, who abruptly wakes up in a girl’s body literally overnight. The girl, Mitsuha, is tired of living in the country and yearns for a life in Tokyo. Fortunately, Taki, the boy whose body she wakes up in, is native to the city.

Living vicariously through one another, the two become the most unlikely of friends. They even set boundaries, social and physical, by leaving notes on each other’s phones. By the end, it should come as no surprise that Taki and Mitsuha fall in love. Meeting face-to-face, however, turns out to be an onerous task.

When conflict arises, the result is both heart wrenching and gratifying. If you’re looking for an introspective movie night, either to appreciate what you have or move on from what you don’t, Your Name triumphs on both ends. Just don’t forget the tissues.

Anker PowerPort Cube

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

Winter Clearance Sale

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Mainstays Non-Stick Wok

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for the perfect tool to upgrade your chef game, look no further than Mainstays Non-Stick Wok. It’s only $6, and is able to stir-fry, steam, and sear whatever your heart desires. Plus, since it’s so big, you can cook for you and your friends, making all your get togethers lit as hell. Make sure to grab one of these before they sell out!

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy. This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger.



I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

Advertisement

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this $97 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

The best part about this particular model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means, they’ll stay out of the way and won’t take up counter space. Just be sure to keep them out in the open.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $120-150. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, matching the deal during Black Friday.

Allsop Dual Monitor Stand

Advertisement

If you’ve been wanting a designated dual monitor stand for handling all sorts of business, or even getting ahead with online gaming, the Allsop Dual Monitor Stand is your best bet. At $60, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen, you can adjust your monitors anyway you want them. The freestanding space can reduce clutter on your desk, which is always a good thing! Make sure to order one of these before it’s gone.



President's Day Sale

If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale



From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.