Best Deals of the Day

Columbia’s Summer Sale, discounted Sealy foam mattresses, an HP EliteBook, and more lead today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PRONTO15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $238, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items that are eligible for the savings.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PRONTO15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individual auctions, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $54. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon



Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



For context, the regular price for the smaller, 16GB model is $80, so you’re saving money and doubling your storage with this deal, if you can lock in your order in time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out

It’s certainly not the prettiest laptop out there, but $1,000 is a solid deal for this HP EliteBook, which is specced out with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Gold Box deal is only available today though, and could sell out early.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-ANC9s have been around for years, but they did win Gizmodo’s 2012 battle of the best noise cancelling headphones, and today’s all-time low $119 deal is a whopping $80 less than usual.

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to finally mount your TV to the wall, it’s a cheaper endeavor than you might expect. This mount from Perlesmith is only $35 today after you clip the $5 coupon, and allows you to tilt and articulate TVs up to 70" and 132 pounds however you want. You also get an HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some cable ties, because why not?

This inexpensive, compact sound bar probably isn’t ideal for your main home theater—it’s only two channels, and doesn’t have a subwoofer—but for $49 with the code KINJAZU9, it would be a massive upgrade for, say, a kitchen or bedroom where you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. It’s also wall-mountable, and will also work as a big, loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

Note: At the time of publishing, there’s a $48 Lightning deal running on the sound bar. Get that if you can, but if it runs out, use code KINJAZU9 instead.



You don’t need to be heading back to campus this month to take advantage of Anker’s back to school sale. All of the products in this post are 20% off this week with promo code ANKERBTS.



The USB-C PowerPort wall charger and two-port PowerPort 2 travel charger are both no-brainers, as is the $8 Qi charger if you have a wireless charging phone. Everything in the sale is good though, so grab whatever you need.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coffee Gator’s popular coffee accessories are getting in on the Gold Box fun today, with savings available on airtight containers, pour-over makers, kettles, and more. Chances are, there’s something in here to fit your kitchen’s decor. These prices will be gone by the end of the day, so don’t sleep on them.

Coffee Gator actually ran a Prime Day deal last month too, but the selection today is actually larger, and notably, includes a lot of travel mugs that weren’t present the first time around.

Image: ThermoWorks

At just $75 today, today’s price we’ve seen on the Thermapen Mk4. You guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We typically see only $15 off, and it usually is limited to one or two colors. So if you’ve been holding off buying one of these, today’s sale should help you pull the trigger.

Photo: Amazon

Congrats, you’ve officially made it to another pool season! If you want to enjoy a glass of wine by the water to celebrate, you can skirt the no glass rules by pouring it into one of these double-walled stainless steel wine tumblers. Single glasses are priced at $13, and two-packs are available for $24, but a clippable 15% coupon will knock those down to $11 and $20, respectively.



These glasses are available in a variety of colors, and the double walled design will keep your white wine cold, or your red wine from overheating in the sun.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re just as addicted to LaCroix as the rest of us, you can crack open 24 cans for just $10 from Jet. A 12 pack would typically set you back around $8 on other sites, so $10 for 24 isn’t too shabby.

This sale is only valid on the Berry and Pure (unflavored) cans, so if you’re a fan of those, you might as well stock up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your older car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, that’s an easy fix today with a pair of deals from Aukey.

If your car has an AUX input, get this Bluetooth receiver, which includes a three-port USB car charger, so you’ll have two extra outlets available for charging phones. It’s just $15 with promo code AUKEYZZ8.

If your car’s old enough that it lacks both Bluetooth and an AUX port, this FM transmitter is the way to go. Your phone connects to it over Bluetooth, and it rebroadcasts the audio to the FM radio station of your choice. Sound quality will take a hit in the process, but it’s a truly wire-free solution.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Safe to use on your stove top and in your oven, these versatile enameled 5.5 qt dutch ovens are almost a requirement in every kitchen. These Cuisinart ones are around $10 off today, have great reviews on Amazon, and you can select between white or blue.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Working again, if you missed it yesterday.

This RGB lamp from Aukey is ostensibly meant for bedside use, but with a rechargeable battery and a hanging strap, you could use it in your yard, at a campsite, on your patio, or anywhere else where light is scarce and power isn’t readily available. Get it for $17 with promo code AUKEYS10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.

Graphic: Shep McAll

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this monitor riser for $110 with code WGZDKREC, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. Go make your patio pretty!

Photo: Walmart

Everyone’s making hybrid foam mattresses now, even legacy brands like Sealy, and Walmart’s blowing out their Optimum Posturepedic mattresses for crazy-low prices, while supplies last.



The only sizes available are Twin XL, Queen, and King ($290, $340, $490, respectively), but if those fit your needs for your own bed, or even for a guest room, these prices are way less than you’d pay at Amazon.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take your pick between all four sizes (8", 10", 12" and 14" )of top-selling Tramontina nonstick frying pans. They have a stellar 4.6-star rating, and come with removable soft grip silicone sleeves. As long as you use wooden or silicone spatulas, these pans should last for a very long time.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no obvious flower-giving holiday coming up, but it’s never a bad time to give liven up your home, or make someone’s day, with a fresh bouquet. 1800Flowers this week is offering up a bouquet of Peruvian lilies for just $25, complete with a free vase. Or, double your flowers for just $10 more.

The only bummer is that shipping is $15, but click the “Yes, I want Free Shipping/No Service Charge for one year with Passport” option on the product page to sign up for Passport, and get free two-day shipping on all orders from 1800Flowers and its sister brands for just $20 for the first year (auto-renews at $30 thereafter). If you’re going to buy flowers just one more time in the next 12 months, it’s definitely worth it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 off coupon on Amazon. Unlike some previous deals of this nature, this one doesn’t require you to use Subscribe & Save, though you stand to save a little extra if you do.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed a few weeks ago!

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $14 after the 20% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 20% off the sweetened, cocoa & honey, and vanilla flavors.

Image: World Market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. All of their full-priced furniture pieces are 30% off with code FURN30. That means you can save a significant chunk on all of their office furniture, dining room sets, sectional couches, and more. You can even shop by style, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, or industrial.

Looking for a place to start? I like this sage green couch, these leather stools, and this wood end table. Just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Make better use of your closet space with this $21 fabric shelf. It has four compartments for folded items and a built-in rod on the bottom, so you’ll still have space to hang stuff. Today’s $21 is a good discount from the usual $26.

Photo: Shep McAllister

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed this strip above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Graphic: General Tire

If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.



I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re dipping your toes into smart home tech, or just want to add a new accessory to the collection, TP-Link’s smart switch and LIFX’s smart white light bulb are both just $10 today with promo code SMART10. That’s the best price we’ve seen on either of them, and in fact, the best price we’ve seen on any products like them.



Update: The code will only work if you have an Alexa device tied to your Amazon account.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you already have an Alexa device, Amazon wants you fill your house with even more smart tech with 20% off security cameras, lighting systems, light bulbs, plugs, and more.

This sale includes big names in the smart home space, like Ring, Arlo, and TP-Link. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t make it super easy to redeem the discount on them. You’ll need to make sure the product you add to cart is sold and shipped by Amazon, which means you may need to scroll down to Other Sellers and find the one that says “sold by: Amazon.com” (see example). And, just a reminder, this is exclusive to Amazon users who already have an Alexa tied to their account. Be sure to enter SMARTHOME20 at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $11 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Soon, you’ll be thinking about layering and wool socks (I promise). But right now, Columbia is giving you 50% off select styles, no code needed, during their Summer Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, rain shells, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

Plus, Greater Rewards Members get an extra 20% off sale items.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Woot is running a sale on the insulated Static V pad, which is great for all seasons. That’s $25 less than Amazon, but it’s only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale on basically the entire site. Use the code BOGO18 at checkout and stock up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Walmart is selling a $7 men’s grooming bag with $18 worth of products. You get Gold Bond face lotion, a razor with two replacement cartridges, a face brush, some ACT mouthwash, and a little bottle of Selsun Blue Active 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner.



The bag itself actually looks pretty nice too, so even if you don’t need all of the products, you can’t go wrong here for $7.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Anniversary Week Sale (it’s been 19 years!). There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Screenshot: Eyebuydirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re a Harry Potter completionist, the new 4K Blu-ray box set is a must-own. But if you just have one or two films that you really loved and want to rewatch in the highest fidelity possible, all eight are on sale for $20 today, about $5 less than usual. You’ll need a 4K Blu-ray player to watch them, but they also include standard 1080p Blu-ray discs and digital copies.



Image: Groupon

If you missed last month’s Audible promotion, you can snag this Groupon for a 2-month subscription (a $30 value) for just $2. That’ll get you one free book per month and 30% off any additional books you buy.

If you’re not sure you’ll use it, audiobooks make road trips and long commutes about a thousand times more enjoyable, and for just $2, it’s worth checking out.

This deal is exclusive for new Audible subscribers. After the 2 months are up, you’ll be billed $15 per month. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $24 (when you clip the coupon), from the $32-$36 range we’ve seen over the last few months. It doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the wireless Mamba for $59 after clipping the $5 coupon on the page. In addition to Razer’s standard multi-color backlighting, the highlight here is a sensor that combines both optical and laser tracking for accurate, 6400 DPI tracking on any conceivable desk surface.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

