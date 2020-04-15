Wednesday's Best Deals: CBD Exclusive Sale, Hitman Gold 2, Dash Air Fryer, Aukey Power Bank, Black + Decker Toaster, and More

An exclusive sitewide offer for CBD, a Dash air fryer, a TENS massager, Hitman 2 Gold, and an Aukey power bank lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Aukey Sprint Go Mini KINJAY36

Even in the time of social distancing, a good power bank can be useful to keep your tunes going on your daily walk, or maybe you’ve been low on outlets since everyone’s staying home to quarantine. Whatever the case, at $20 right now, Aukey’s Sprint Go Mini 10000mAh power bank is a great option that won’t starve your wallet.



With one USB-C port and one USB-A port, you can simultaneously charge two devices, covering anything from your AirPods Pro to a Kindle or Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and with the way things are right now, it’s never too soon to start shopping. Can’t think of a perfect gift? Consider getting her a lovely limited edition Tile Mate. There are three beautiful styles to choose from, and they’re still going for the usual $25 (shipping included) despite the scarcity.



These little tags can be attached to keys, smartphones, and anything else that facilitates dangling accessories. When you have everything up and running, you can use the smartphone app to locate your item with sound or GPS help. Conversely, the Tile can ring whatever phone it’s connected to by double-tapping the button.

Advertisement

Buy 3 Years at 70% off, Get 1 Month or 1 Year Free KINJAEASTER Image : NordVPN

Advertisement

To commemorate the week of the Egg, NordVPN wants to respect your privacy by encouraging you to respect it yourself. Until EoD tomorrow, you’ll get a free month or year when you subscribe to the service for 3 years using the promo code KINJAEASTER. Better still, the 3-year membership is 70% off, so essentially you’re getting two deals for the price of one. They don’t call us Kinja Deals for nothing.



Now whether you get a month or a year at checkout is admittedly a gamble because the outcome is applied at random. To be honest, though, it’s kind of a win-win. Either way you’re getting 3 years of solace in the knowledge that your browsing habits will be kept to yourself. Dodge roll all the targeted ads and spare yourself unwanted ISP surveillance today.

Advertisement

Anker 60W USB-C Power Delivery Fast Charger | $25 KINJAPD60 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You want one charger for all the things, you say? Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III USB-C fast charger fits the bill nigh perfectly, and with exclusive code KINJAPD60, it drops to just $25, down from its typical $40. This Power Delivery charger has enough throughput to quickly charge smartphones, tablets, and even your power-hungry laptop despite being significantly smaller than whatever it shipped with. Thanks to PowerIQ 3.0, your devices will never take on more current than they can handle. The only downside is that it can only charge one device at a time.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’ve been buying lots of new toys to keep your kids busy—or some of the less wholesome variety—a big pack of batteries is never a bad idea to keep on-hand. Today, you can get a 24 pack of Energizer’s AAUltimate Lithium batteries for $25, and you can save an extra $1 if you order with Subscribe & Save. These batteries promise maximum capacity and decade-long shelf life, so don’t be afraid to buy and store them for a rainy day.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If your job wants you to work from home but only provides little more than a potato hooked up to a mouse wheel, you may be in the market for a new business laptop, and this HP Pavilion might just be too good to pass up at this price. At Woot, you can claim a 15" CS3000-series model for $630, the only hook being that it’s refurbished, but that’s close to $300 off the cost of a new one.



A quick glance at the spec sheet shows you won’t have any want for business needs, highlighted no doubt by its 10th generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 1080p touchscreen. Seriously, that’s a lot of computer for very little coin, and with a 90-day warranty included (you can buy a full year of protection from SquareTrade, too) it’s worth pulling the trigger.

Advertisement

Save Up to $200 on Smart Home Products Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Since you’re spending a lot of time at home these days, why not think about upgrading it? Best Buy’s big smart home sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. The company is discounting several popular smart home components, including $30 off a Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show 8, $40 off the third-generation Amazon Echo speaker with Alexa, and $20 off both Amazon’s and Google’s smaller smart speakers in the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Nest Mini, respectively.



You can also get $20 off a Ring Chime when you buy select doorbells, take $200 off an Arlo Pro 2 four-camera security camera system for a $450 final price, or $50 off a similar setup with Swann, which adds another two cameras for a much better $270 total. There are even smart water systems that can detect problematic leaks in your pipeline. Need a better network to handle all this? Best Buy has you covered there, too. A 3-pack Linksys Velop mesh Wi-Fi system can be yours for $330 following a $70 discount, or grab Netgear’s R6400 AC1750 dual-band wireless router for $110, a $20 chop.

Advertisement

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 True Wireless Earbuds KINJA79S Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re looking for motivation to go outside for your 30 minutes of CDC-permitted exercise, look no further than a pair of discounted true wireless earbuds. Down 27% from their usual $55 price tag with our exclusive promo code KINJA79S, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 buds take full advantage of the company’s smart AI noise reduction technology to clear out background noise in phone calls and generally make even the noisiest apartments bearable on Zoom.



Advertisement

They’re also great for running outside, as the IPX7 waterproof rating protects against sweat, rain, water, and even dust. No longer do you have to find the space to exercise indoors on rainy days. Smart touch controls on the side make it easy to pick up and put down the phone without actually doing it. Best of all, even the most stubborn audio snobs will appreciate the high quality sound for the price.

Plus, Tidal is offering a free month right now and we’ve already got your first playlist started. It’s on the house.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $21, which is $6 off the original sale price of $27. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just make sure to type in “AKSPK3102" at checkout.



Advertisement

Advertisement

So, I have a very small desk that I work from. It’s great and fits the small room I’m in, but it does lead to the problem that I don’t really have the room to mess with charging and wires. The Anker PowerPort Cube suits my needs really well because not only is it compact, but I can stick it to the underside of my desk and get it out of my way. My power strip is too heavy and bulky for that! The white PowerPort is currently on sale for $16, so now’s a great time to snap it up and stick it under your desk, too.



Advertisement

Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish (Latin America) Lifetime Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Como estas? Mi nombre es Quentyn. And that’s about the extent of what I remember from the one semester of Spanish I took. If you’re like me and could brush up on basics of the world’s most common languages, Rosetta Stone deals like this one are juicy. You’ll get a lifetime license to learn Spanish—of the Latin America vernacular, specifically—for $160, which is $40 cheaper than its usual going price of late.



Considering the 12-month license is currently $20 more, this is a deal you shouldn’t hesitate to hop on if you’re looking to expand your tongue’s capabilities.

P.S.: For what it’s worth, the promo graphic at Amazon suggests this license also includes 100% access to all 24+ Rosetta languages. We can’t verify the legitimacy of this offer right now, so your safest best to buy it only if you know for certain you’d be fine with Spanish alone. Consider anything more a sweet bonus.

Advertisement

Facebook Portal Mini Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

As social distancing and continues into the foreseeable future, families and friends turn to video chatting to bridge the distance between them. This week, Best Buy is having a sale on Facebook Portals, which make video calls a lot easier than trying to wrangle Zoom and webcams.



Advertisement

Facebook Portals work with Messenger and WhatsApp, and is advertised to have a smart camera that pans and zooms in and out according to your movement. They work with Alexa as well, so if you want to add the Facebook Portal to your smart home setup, you can use it to see who’s at the door, watch videos, and whatever else fancy smart homes do.

There are three models on sale—the Portal Mini for $80 is the best deal, but if you’re looking for something a little bigger, the Portal offers a 10 inch screen for $130. If you want to get all the bells and whistles, then the Portal Plus is $230. For basic video chatting, though, the Mini will be all you need and then some.

Advertisement

MindKoo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I’ve used my wired earbuds while working out plenty of times before and, as you might expect, it’s an absolute nightmare. Honestly, wireless is the way to go, which is why you should consider grabbing these bluetooth earbuds while they’re only $20. The Amazon page boasts that these earbuds will last for four hours of continuous use, and the charging case can be used a few times before needing a charge of its own. Just make sure to use 40I65HHZ at checkout to get the full discount!



Advertisement

Garmin Vívoactive 4S Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Smartwatches are pretty cool most of the time, but if you’re active, a good one can really up your fitness game. Of course, a high-quality smartwatch that accurately tracks everything is going to cost a lot. Right now, though, Garmin is having a sale on the Vívoactive 4S, so you can get a watch that does it all for $270.



Advertisement

The Vívoactive 4S offers the basics like phone notifications, as well as fitness and health-oriented features like a heart-rate monitor. You can even look up animations for workout moves and some wild stuff like energy monitors and monitoring how stressed out you are. How does this watch know all that? I don’t know, but it’s pretty neat.

So if you’re in the market for a smartwatch, this is your best chance to grab a watch that knows more about you than probably even you do.

Advertisement

RAVPower Filehub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

This RAVPower Filehub is a battery pack, an external storage device, and a portable WiFi router all rolled into one. You could say that it’s the perfect travel companion. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:



You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price.

Advertisement

It’s normally priced at $56, but if you use our exclusive code KJFILEHU, you can pick up this super versatile hub for just $37. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This deal won’t last forever, so get yours before it disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just as you have to protect yourself from viral infections, you’ll also need to protect your devices. If you aren’t already squared away with one, an antivirus app is crucial when you’re working from home, and probably more so if you’re gaming—you’ve never felt the full wrath of a salty sore loser until you’ve provoked a network attack. Webroot will do the trick on up to three devices for up to two years, the subscription for which Amazon is selling for $50 in today’s Gold Box. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and even Chrome OS. The eight folks still using Linux need not apply.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that every last one of us is Extremely Online, it’s time to start thinking like an internet veteran, and according to our own work from home starter kit, one of the best places to start is with a VPN. Among them, ibVPN is one of the most universally acclaimed clients, and its Ultimate VPN plan is 50% off right now using the promo code STAYHOME2020.



Advertisement

Priced at $11 a month or $58 per year at its usual rate, this limited-time discount brings its cost down to just over $5 a month or $29 each year. According to the site, it includes the following features:

High-Speed Connections

P2P/Torrents Allowed

5 Simultaneous Connections

Proxy Servers In All Locations

Socks5 Proxies

TOR over VPN

Double VPN

Unlimited Bandwith

NAT Firewall

OpenVPN, L2TP, PPTP, SSTP,

SoftEther, IPsec

SoftEther, IPsec Stealth VPN

High Priority Support

Versus other plans on the service, this one seems to be the most complete. The stealth VPN, TOR over VPN, and Double VPN functionalities are exclusive to this plan while even Sock5 proxies are limited to this and the TorrentVPN plan. So if you’re looking to save on a reputable VPN, this might be your safest bet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t know how other people do it, but I need my eight hours of sleep. Sometimes, I need twelve hours of sleep. I’m a light sleeper, and if I don’t get enough sleep too often, I become an unproductive zombie. So trust me when I say Casper makes some great products to help you sleep, and right now you can save 10% by using the code GOODSNOOZE at checkout.



Casper is most well-known for their mattresses, but I want to point you attention to some of the other products they offer instead. Casper’s original pillow is one of the most comfy pillows I laid my head on, and with the sale it’s $59. Waking up without neck and shoulder tension is truly an amazing experience, and I’d highly recommend it. I haven’t tried the Glow Light out, but I’m tempted—like many I spend all day in front of computer and TV screens and have trouble falling asleep, and something that gets the melotonin flowing is a win in my book. $116 is worth it for a good night’s sleep!

Advertisement

Amazon Echo Auto Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you like the Amazon Echo line of products and want to install one in your car? For today only, you can grab a refurbished Amazon Echo Auto for just $20 at Woot. The Echo Auto does a lot of the things most smart cars do, with handless music control and being able to ask it for news or directions. But, instead of buying a smart car, you can just buy this for way cheaper! Hurry though, as supplies on these deals tend to run out fast.



Advertisement

If you’re still rocking that antique toaster that’s been on your countertop longer than you’ve been alive, it’s probably time to upgrade. Especially for single folks, this $25 Black & Decker stainless steel toaster with two slots should do the trick just fine. It has three different toasting modes to account for bagels and frozen snacks, plus a general timer dial for fine-tuning.



Advertisement

Dash 6qt Air Fryer | $80 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

With less gym time to work with, you’ll need to find other ways to cut back on calories without resorting to grandma’s diet. Enter the almighty air fryer. It’ll blast your food with heat and get it all nice and crisp, no added oil required. Dash’s 6qt model is enough to hold almost everything—from a basket of delicious golden fries to the poor-but-too-juicy-to-pass chicken that landed on your table as dinner—and it’s $20 off today. You can get it in Black and Aqua.



Advertisement

Read best-seller Kindle books for less Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Out of books to read yet? I’m not, but I can’t resist a good Kindle sale, and there’s a lot of them. This week, you can save big on some best-selling novels, and there are a lot of good choices in this particular selection.



I personally recommend The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, which is only $5 during this sale. It’s a great, honest self-help book. I haven’t read the sequel, Everything Is F*cked yet, but given the current state of the world, the title is apt and it’s only $5, so it’s probably a great read right now.

Advertisement

Of course, as there is every week, there are a ton more Kindle deals to sift through, so if you have some free time take a look!

Rachael Ray 8qt Stock Pot | $55 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, all you need to get a big cooking job done is a big ass pot, like this Rachael Ray 8qt stock pot—now $15 off at Amazon—that has enough room for any kind of big bird, rump, or loin to chill in ahead of whatever delicious soup you have in mind. Don’t have any in mind? Give one of Rachael Ray’s recipes a shot, like this chicken pot pie that my currently empty stomach is absolutely screaming for.



Advertisement

Acegmet 229Ft Laser Measuring Device Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I can’t hang something straight on my wall to save my life. I’ve even set up Command hooks up lopsided, it’s ridiculous. But with something like Acegmet’s laser guided measuring device, even I can’t mess hanging something up. You can use it not only to make sure something is straight, but to measure the distance between objects, and other fun measuring uses. Use code EXOIQ5KP at checkout to get the measurer for just $23.



Chair Swings and Hammocks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Just because many of us are on quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t go outside, even if “outside” is just that little plot of bonus land you call your backyard. If your house is like mine and the vegetation has been overrun by a vicious army of fire ants, however, then laying around in the grass simply won’t do. How about a hammock? They’re comfortable, relaxing, and Woot has them starting at $18 in a one-day sale. That price is for a 265-pound one-seater chair swing, but you can also get dual-adult 450-pound hammocks for $25. If you don’t have the luxury of perfectly-placed treets, you can buy a big spread model with an included hammock stand for $80. Now go and soak in all that glorious vitamin D.



Under Armour 24oz Water Bottle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether alkaline or tap, distilled or sparkling, water is a life source that all living organisms depend on, and it’s good to have a quality water bottle that’ll get you filled up without much hassle. That’s exactly what this Under Armour bottle promises with its one-handed button operation to expose the cap’s built-in straw. It can be yours for $13 after discounts at Amazon.



This bottle is actually manufactured by Thermos, but despite this, it isn’t a vacuum container, meaning it’s not designed to hold hot liquids, nor will it keep your cold ones chilled for long. It’s just a water bottle that can hold 24 ounces of the good stuff, but really, what more do you need?

Advertisement

1080P Full HD Dash Cam 4PG5DD2Q Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

The roads may be a little emptier than usual, but having a dash cam is a very good idea if you drive. But, dash cams can be really expensive—if you want something fancy. If you’re in no rush for one, you can pick up this 1080p dash cam for just $30 on Amazon if you use code 4PG5DD2Q at checkout. This camera gives you all the basics you’ll need from a dash camera like night vision, a monitor that will turn on the camera if it senses motion, and a looped recorder that replaces old footage when the storage is full. You won’t get any fancy bells and whistles for the price, but it’ll get the job done.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to upgrade your housewares? There’s no better time like the present, especially considering Hamilton Beach has discounted its TrueAir HEPA air purifier by 15% using the promo code TrueAir15 at checkout and is offering 20% off select hand mixers (6 speed with and without Quickburst) using MIX20 as well as 20% off Sure Cut extra-tall and walk and cut can openers with CAN20, and 25% off stand mixers like this one and this one.



For a more digestible reading of these deals, take a look at the highlights below:

Promo code: TRUEAIR15 at checkout.

Expires: 4/19



20% off Select Hand Mixers

Promo code: MIX20



20% off Select Can Openers

Promo code: CAN20

25% off select Stand Mixers

35% off Sitewide Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for ways to relax and chill out, we have a great deal for you. For a limited time, you can use our exclusive code (KINJA35) to get 35% off sitewide. What does that mean for you? Well, it means you can choose between tinctures, topicals, bath bombs, and even CBD that’s safe for PETS! Yes, even your stressed out pups and cats can get in on the action. Just remember to type in “KINJA35" and you should be good to go! Jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

It’s the ides of Aprils, and summer is coming on quick. Is your wardrobe ready? Jachs NY is offering a great sale on their twill chino shorts, and this isn’t a clearance event, so there are plenty of styles and sizes to choose from. They also have five pockets, which is five more pockets than I have in any of my shorts. Use code CHS at checkout to bring the pirce from $90 to $29, and get to stylin’.



Auvon Dual Channel TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator Machine HI4YVIYA

Advertisement

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool, and these days, it’s imperative to use every destressor at your disposal.



This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code HI4YVIYA at checkout to get it for $25.

Advertisement

All tops $10 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter what’s going on right now, you can always rely on one constantly in life—sales on clothes! Century 21 is having a flash sale where all shirts are just $10, so it’s a great time to stock up on new threads. This includes children’s clothes like this cute Levi’s shirt and this very pink Adidas shirt, so you’ll be sure to find something you or your kids would love in this sale.



Advertisement

Look, even if you don’t wear makeup, you gotta take care of your face. Even if we’re all inside most of the time, not keeping up a good routine for facial care can lead to problems down the line. No one wants problems, right? Well, if you head over to First Aid Beauty, they’re having a sale on self-care duos that will make sure your skin stays healthy, while you also take a little time for yourself and chill. Win-win!



Save up to 65% Off Mountain Hardwear Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Everything’s a little crazy right now, but even while social distancing there’s one thing you can do if you take the right precautions—go hiking. If you need some gear for your next serious hike, then Steep & Cheap has you covered, with up to 65% off Mountain Hardwear brand items.



This includes items like the monster-sized Scrambler 25L Backpack, which should be big enough to carry everything you need for a full day of hiking away from society. It’s currently only $85! Or, you can grab something like this Rogers Pass Long-Sleeve Shirt, which doesn’t seem like the best hiking shirt but it looks nice.

Advertisement

But whether you’re looking for a new sleeping bag or a new outfit, you can find something you like here. Just hurry because the items are selling out fast!

Advertisement

35% off Plant-Based Collection Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Alternative’s mission is to create clothing that is both sustainable and feel good when you wear it. Nothing really shows that promise more than their plant-based collection, and now you can get these items for 35% off by using the code PLANT35 at checkout.



What counts as Alternative’s “plant-based collection”? Well, in this case, items like the Cotton Modal Interlock Pullover work for this promotion, and the code brought the price down from $46 to $30, so you have the potential for some sizable savings. Just look for cotton items, and make sure the code applies to whatever you’re buying!

Advertisement

Up to 60% off Apparel Graphic : Nordstrom

Advertisement

By now, you’ve probably rotated through a good chunk of your lounge-friendly wardrobe pieces, and your fits might be feeling a little stale. Luckily, there’s a sale for that!



Nordstrom’s kicking off its Spring Sale with discounts of up to 60% on men’s and women’s clothes, with options ranging from cozy couch clothes to Zoom-friendly business casual attire. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for there, Nordstrom has plenty of other deals to choose from.

Advertisement

Face Mask TOGETHERZAZZ Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

For our safety, and for everyone else’s safety, we need to stay inside. However, staying inside for weeks on end isn’t feasible for most people. We need groceries and other supplies eventually! When you do go out, though, it’s important to wear a face mask, and you can buy one with a customizable pattern from Zazzle right now. If you use code TOGETHERZAZZ at checkout, you’ll save a few bucks, bringing the total to $11.



Now, this isn’t the N95 mask that’s recommended for medical professionals, but even a basic face mask like this can help protect those not in direct contact with COVID on a daily basis to stay safe. Or rather, you’re keeping others safe from your own germs, as these face masks are more designed to keep your germs in, not keep others’ out.

Advertisement

Finally, Zazzle’s line of face masks are customizable with any pattern you’d like, for no extra charge. Just know that the pattern will be obscured a bit by the sewn in flaps, so simple patterns are best.

Advertisement

Easter Basket Bundle Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you’re quarantining solo or with a loved one, we could all use a little affection right now. Ella Paradis is giving Kinja readers its Easter Basket Bundle Gift Box, which come with two waterproof vibrators and 12 bath bombs for plenty of relaxing nights of self-care, for $50 (with a retail price of $130).

Bellesa Vibrator Giveaway Image : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

Ok y’all. We know quarantine has been long, and it’s certainly has been lonely. Especially during the night. All of a sudden, all of your baes on the hotline are in their homes, not able to visit (for the greater good!), but that just means you have an even larger itch to scratch. Luckily, Bellesa has come through with the best fucking deal ever — they’re just...giving away a selection of vibrators FOR FREE. YES, you heard me. Free. They’re partnering with Womanizer to get everyone off (safely) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. So, I would try my luck and get an amazing vibe to take you to your peak without ever leaving your home. Orgasms during social distancing are what you make it (literally). Enter the give away and get off (over and over again)! And while you’re there, definitely check out the not-free collection, it’s dope, too!

20% Off Flint and Tinder Collection Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You can’t hang out with your friends right now, but if you practice the right precautions, spending a little time outdoors is still totally fine. You’ll need to be sure you’ve got the right outfit, though, like Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder collection, which is 20% off now through Friday.

The collection’s look is inspired by the landscape of Joshua Tree National Park, which will make you feel like an adventurer, even if social distancing means you can’t stray too far from the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen up, agent: like anything its size, the James Bond collection is like a junkyard. There’s a side that you just have no business venturing into, but if you can wade through the rusty crap, there’s a lot of value to be found. There are 24 films from the series all packed into one massive collection, and VUDU is letting that collection go for just $100.



Even better, all of it is remastered in 4K Ultra HD. From Russia With Love, Die Another Day, Goldfinger, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale—I could go on and on and on and on and on about some of the best Bond films, but you’re just going to have to watch them all yourself to figure out your own perfect cocktail (shaken, not stirred).

Advertisement

Buy Two Select 4K Ultra HD Blu-Rays for $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re still not sold on the digital revolution and still prefer to amass collections of physical media, this Amazon sale is for you. You can get any two 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray from this list for $30. Normal prices for individual copies range from $17 to $25, so you’ll save money no matter which titles you get.



Batman fans, in particular, will find something to love here. Whether it’s the classic flair of Tim Burton’s Batman (1989), the successful trilogy-starting Batman Begins with a decidedly hoarse-throated Christian Bale, or even Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s ridiculous getup as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin, there’s a little bit from each major era of Batman cinematography. Just don’t buy Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice if you’re a diehard DC purist and you wish to retain your sanity. More here:

Batman V Superman Is V Bad A fun thing you could do during the two and a half hours you spend watching Batman v Superman: Dawn Read more

Advertisement

Oh, there’s also Detective Pikachu, Justice League, Fantastic Beasts, Wonder Woman, Creed II, and so much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Steelbook Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Best Buy is the place to go for Star Wars steelbooks... which ends up being great if you can wait, because Best Buy also has a lot of sales on said steelbooks. Right now, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi steelbook is on sale for the low low price of $15, so if your collection has a Last Jedi shaped hole in it, you can fill it for less than the price of some DoorDash carryout.



Advertisement

Have you read any of the Pokemon Adventures manga? If not, you’re missing out. The Pokemon anime and manga are quite different, and the mange generally has the better plot beats so it’s worth looking into even if you hate the anime. Amazon currently has a lot of the Pokemon Adventures box sets on discount, so now is the perfect time to jump in.



Advertisement

The box set on the biggest discount is probably the Gold and Silver box set, which is only $30 for seven volumes, but there is a catch. At least early on, the Pokemon Adventure manga was a continuous story, so without the first seven volumes you’d probably be a little lost. The first seven volumes are slightly discounted at $50, but if you’ve taken advantage of a previous sale on the first box set, you’re read to go with the second set. Or, you can just grab the Gold and Silver box set now and wait for the rest of the sets to hit a deeper discount!

Advertisement

Marvel Avengers Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love the Avengers? (Note: I will not be taking opinions about not liking the Avengers at this time.) ComiXology is running a huge sale on Avengers comics, so if you’ve been itching to learn more about Earth’s Defenders outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now is your chance. Old Avengers, new Avengers, different Avengers... they’re all a part of this sale, which runs until the 16th.



Advertisement

With over 1,000 comics on sale, there will definitely be some arc or volume to pique your interests. Just don’t try to add ALL the comics to the cart, like I did—ComiXology can’t deal with quite that much Avengers love.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

Deep Discounts on EA PC Digital Game Downloads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Amazon’s Electronic Arts sale, where tons of EA’s PC games are heavily discounted today. In the $5 range, we have great games like the whacky shooter Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1. (You can also get Battlefield V—which tells stories from WW2—for $16.) Missing football? Fill the void with Madden 20 for $20. There’s also multiplayer fun in Star Wars Battlefront II for $15, and if you’re more of a solo saber user, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order delivers an original story with tight gameplay and visuals for $36. Peruse the full selection at Amazon right here.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s just something super cool about playing as an assassin. Sneaking through areas, getting that satisfying shot and sneaking away undetected... or at least, so I heard. I’m horrible at sneaking around, so my time with stealth games tend to just be running away from authorities, yet again. Anyway, if you want to be play as a gun-for-hire, Hitman 2: Gold Edition is on sale at Target for $55, for both the PS4 and Xbox One.



Advertisement

That might seem a little expensive, but the Gold Edition includes the expansion pass, which retails for $40 on its own. It’s a great deal for a content-complete version of the game.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already checked out Nintendo Labo on your Nintendo Switch, we don’t blame you. It’s tons of fun and changes the way you play your Nintendo Switch, but ultimately, you’re paying $40 for slabs of cardboard (and, to be fair, the quirky games they’re designed for). That’s not true at Best Buy today, though, which has several Labo Toy-Con kits on sale for $20, including the VR Starter Kit + Blaster, the robot kit (that’s cool as all hell, but kind of looks like a poor man’s Bowflex), a vehicle kit with controls perfect for land, sea, and air, and a variety kit that can be used as a fishing pole, a piano, steering bars for a motorbike, and more.



For the unaware, Nintendo Labo Kits feature two-pronged fun. First, you assemble the cardboard controls into whichever mode you fancy, and then you stick your Switch hardware inside and play simple, yet deceivingly fun games with a control scheme more involved than your typical frantic button-pressing.

Advertisement

Keza MacDonald sums it up perfectly in her Kotaku review:

Kids and adults get different things out of Labo, depending not just on age but personality. The more complex models might lose the attention of younger children, but older ones (and parents) will be driven to find out how they work. It is very much a family activity, because whether each person is most interested in playing games, making the models, coming up with new inventions or customizations, or delving into programming principles, everyone has something to offer.

Advertisement

Nintendo Labo: The Kotaku Review The first question you might have about Labo is: what’s so special about a box of cardboard and… Read more

Resident Evil 3 (PC/Steam) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you missed out on the various pre-order deals and bonuses for the Resident Evil 3 remake, it’s not too late to save, at least if you’re on PC. CDKeys has Steam codes for the game going for just $42, and that includes the classic costume DLC for Jill and Carlos that you only get for pre-ordering. Now, while you’re installing, I suggest doing some price research on bulk pampers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis.



Advertisement

You can snag a couple of niche Razer controllers for up to 20% off at Amazon today. The Razer Raion Fightpad for PlayStation 4 is normally $100, but you’ll save an extra $20 with this offer. Like most controllers of its ilk, it ditches analog sticks and adds a couple of extra combo buttons to the face, all of which have custom mechanical switches for better tactile feedback and input response. The d-pad is more like a satellite dish than a cross, which makes or breaks the thing depending on your taste and fighting game of choice.



Razer also has its Junglecat smartphone gaming controller on sale, with a 15% discount taking your total down to $85. That’s a lot more than I’m comfortable with paying for a mobile controller, especially considering it only fully works with any Razer Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Advertisement

If you have those phones, a special case will allow you to attach the controllers to the side, giving you your own little makeshift Nintendo Switch in the current absence of the real deal on store shelves. Thankfully, you can still use it with any Android smartphone you want if you attach the “Joy-Cons” to the included adapter, but you’ll need something to prop your phone up. Also, this thing has 100-hour battery life, which is just stupid (but in the absurdly good way).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition (PC Download) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Did you already beat Final Fantasy VII Remake? Or lamenting the fact that the physical copy is currently sold out on Amazon? Well, I got just the game for you. You can grab the complete edition of Final Fantasy XIV, the MMO, for just $48 on Newegg. Containing what I can only imagine is about ten times the content of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’ll give you plenty to do while you either wait for your copy of the game, or wait until the nebulous time in which part two of the FFVII saga is released.



Advertisement

The Final Fantasy XIV comes not only with the base game, but the MMO’s three expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. Each part of the game is a beefy expansion on its own, and between that and the other free story content, you’re looking at at least 200 hours of content. Probably more, but I’m not willing to admit how much time I’ve sunk into the game.

The Complete Edition also comes with a free 30 day subscription, but you’ll need to pay monthly beyond that. But, you’ll get those 30 days to figure out if you want to keep paying, or if you want to wait for the biannual free login periods instead.

Advertisement

If $48 if still too rich for your blood, the Starter Edition is $16, and contains the base game and the 30 day subscription.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 ( PS4 Xbox One

Advertisement

If you’re uninterested in Doom or don’t think Animal Crossing is quite your things, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on PS4 and Xbox One for just $20. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



It’s a really fun co-op game. And honestly, right now, a beefy co-op game to play with your friends is a perfect way to socialize while everyone’s apart. Who knows how long Amazon will keep this price point for this time, so if you’re tempted, grab Borderlands 3 before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

GMG Spring Sale Image : Capcom

Advertisement

Itching for the next big game? It may have already come out, albeit just recently. Green Man Gaming’s annual spring sale, which lasts through April 23, features a wide array of new releases both triple-A and indie. Resident Evil 3, for instance, hit the virtual shelf last week and is already down to $46. Need a co-op shooter to pass the time with a friend or significant other? Get Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for a mere $44.



Other highlights include Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for $26, Just Cause 3: XXL Edition for $4, and one of my personal favorites, Assassin’s Creed Creed: Odyssey (Gold Edition) for $28. A good chunk of these games are jam-packed with DLC—or, in the case of MHW: Iceborne, ARE DLC—yielding countless hours of playtime. Here are some of the highlights. For the whole gamut of offerings, peruse this here landing page.

Advertisement

HORI Fighting Commander for Xbox One | $30 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If an arcade fighting stick is too rich for your casual blood, give the HORI Fighting Commander a try, the Xbox One version of which is down to its lowest price ever ($30) on Amazon. As a bonus, it also works with Xbox 360 and PC.



This isn’t a Sega Genesis controller, by the way, although I know it looks eerily similar. As you’ll notice, there are no analog sticks, which means you’ll have problems playing most games on Xbox One, but with a superior directional pad that can also emulate the left analog stick and two extra face buttons for combos, it’s perfect for 2D fighters.

Advertisement

My only knock is that it’s a wired controller, but that’s also a plus if you’re one of few who can perceive the extremely slight lag you get with wireless.

Advertisement

TECH

Insignia 2.5" Serial ATA Hard Drive Enclosure | $15 | Best Buy

ASRock Z390M Pro4 LGA 1151 Motherboard | $100 | Newegg

HOME

LIFESTYLE



35% off Sitewide | Royal & Pure CBD | Promo code KINJA35

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

It’s hard to cook. It’s even harder to cook something like a roast or while chicken while eyeballing it. The best way to know if meat is done is to check the internal temperature to make sure it’s within a safe standard, and the best way to do that is with a meat thermometer. If you don’t need anything fancy, then you’re in luck, as ThermoWorks is having a sale on their ThermoPop thermometers.



ThermoPops usually go for $35 a piece, but if you buy two now, you’ll get them for a total of $50. You may not need two of them, but these little guys can make a great gift. Everyone should have a meat thermometer, but I’m sure you know a few people who don’t have one. So you can grab one for yourself and have a future gift squared away in one fell swoop!

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort Atom III Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There are plenty of things worse than having two gadgets running on empty and only one outlet to spare, but it’s still pretty bad. The Anker PowerPort Atom III solves that problem by giving you one USB-A port and one USB-C port for high-speed charging en masse. You can use it to charge your laptop and your phone while you’re doing your weekly game night via Zoom, or just keep all your gadgets close together for their nightly charge.

Right now, it’s available for $28, a welcomely low price for something we could probably all use right now.

Advertisement

ThinkPad E15 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

For the last few years, my laptop of choice has been a Chromebook. As much as I love it, though, the limitations of the Chrome OS and its relative incompatibility with Windows become more apparent with each passing month. So, I’ve been in the market for a new laptop, and with a lot of people working from home now, I’m sure I’m not the only one. Lenovo is having a month-long sale on their ThinkPad products, and if you’re looking for something to get work done on, you’ll want to browse their selection.

Advertisement

The one that catches my eye is the ThinkPad E15. It’s far from the most powerful laptop with 4GB DDR4 memory and a 250GB hard drive, but for productivity tasks it’s powerful enough. The base model is $540 when you use code THINKAPRIL at checkout, and also comes with a year warranty in case something tries to break.

You can also beef the ThinkPad E15 up at checkout with a better processor and graphics card and all sorts of stuff, but if you’re looking for a gaming laptop you might want to look and Lenovo’s Legion laptops instead.

Advertisement

Anker Powerline+ II 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable AKPLPCL6 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Anker Powerline+ II 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable| $17 | Amazon | Promo code AKPLPCL6

Being stuck at home means that your phone probably isn’t wanting for too much juice right now, but having to leave your phone out of reach during a binge session because your cable’s too short is a real bummer. Avoid that disappointment by getting the Anker Powerline+ II 6ft USB-C to Lightning Cable right now on Amazon for $17 using the code AKPLPCL6 and keep your phone charged during your next live tweet sesh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While things are mostly not great right now, there’s plenty of great new music that’s come out recently, and there’s plenty of time to dive in. The Weeknd and Dua Lipa both just dropped excellent new retro-inspired albums, Jay Electronica’s much-awaited album finally came out last year after years of hype, and Thundercat just graced us with another record of groovy tunes. Whatever floats your boat, you can probably grab it on Tidal, and right now you can get a free trial for 30 days to give it a spin.

Image : One Free Month of CBS All Access | CBS | Promo code All

Advertisement

Gotten through everything on Netflix and Hulu? No worries! CBS is giving new subscribers a free month of its streaming service, CBS All Access, with the trial code ALL through April 23. You can give the new Star Trek: Picard series a shot, catch up on Survivor, or watch a few episodes of the 2019 version of The Twilight Zone.



Advertisement

PowerA Fusion ( PS4 Xbox One Switch 20POWERA20 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Gearing up for Friday night fight club? You’ll want to come equipped with the latest and greatest fightpads including the PowerA Fusion, now discounted 20% using our exclusive promo code 20POWERA20.



This fightpad has swappable magnetic faceplates, a six-button arcade layout with Alps action buttons, and customization toggles for the D-pad and shoulder buttons. Better still, it’s available for PS4, Xbox One, and, yes, Switch. Never lose sight of winning again. Maybe if I’d used one of these instead of a Miller Lite can, I would’ve beaten Eric Andre at Street Fighter 5 last year.