Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nest threw out all of the old assumptions about home security systems, and built something pretty great with the new Nest Secure, and you can save $160 on the usual price of the starter bundle today at Rakuten with promo code ALT50N (must be signed into an account to use).

$340 gets you the Nest Guard (the big keypad thing that doubles as a motion detector), a couple of Nest Tags that can disarm it instantly, and two Nest Detects which can monitor entire rooms for motion, and also detect when windows or doors open.

Gizmodo’s review has more details about how all of these pieces fit together, and there are more add-ons that you can purchase a la carte to fit your home’s needs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s newest battery pack has a Qi charging pad built right in, and you can get it for $30 today with promo code KINJA081, the first deal we’ve seen on it.



So, why would you want a Qi pad in your battery? Obviously, it means that if you forget your charging cable when you head out, the battery isn’t just an expensive paperweight. But it also means you can use it around as an everyday Qi charger, whereas most USB battery packs gather dust in a drawer save for a few occasions per year.

Photo: Amazon

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.



That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d expect a $220 TV to be stripped of basically all features, but this 49" set from Hisense actually has smart apps, HDR support (though not Dolby Vision, sorry), and yes, even 4K resolution. It’s obviously not the best TV you can buy, but it’s a hell of a bargain.



You can also step up to the 55" version of the same set for $100 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Photo: Amazon

If most Bluetooth earbuds ar too large or heavy to stay comfortably in your ears, iClever’s lightest Bluetooth headphones are worth a look. The earbuds themselves weigh less than half an ounce each, and having tried them myself, they’re just as light and comfortable as any wired headphones I’ve ever used. Get a pair for just $13 today with promo code ICEBTH20. Even if you already have a pair that you like, at that price, it might be worth grabbing a spare set for your luggage or gym bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $149 for a 38mm Apple Watch Series 1 (or $179 for the 42mm) is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. It’ll also be getting WatchOS 5 in the fall, which includes fitness improvements, customizable Siri shortcuts, and most importantly of all, walkie-talkie mode.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Photo: Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.



Note: They have discounted bundles with sheets and box springs, but it looks like they aren’t part of the Gold Box.

Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Woot is selling the Smart Garden 3 for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, just $60.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants, and it includes enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. You can take your pick between three different colors, while supplies last. These also make great gifts.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These Moen faucets pack in pretty much everything you could want: retractable hose, sleek design, spot resistant finish, and these can be turned on and off hands free, plus have another sensor so you can control the water flow. They’re are all discounted up to 30% off today, and down to their cheapest Amazon price ever. So head over to the sale, these may not last long.

Image: eBay

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.

I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Graphic: ThermoWorks

Fourth of July barbecues are just around the corner, and you can be ready for that (and all of your other cooking needs) with an exclusive discount on our readers’ favorite meat thermometer: the Thermapen Mk4.



You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colorways, rather than the 10 you can choose from today. It’s only valid through Wednesday though, so don’t let the deal overcook.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. Their wares don’t go on sale often, but from now until the Fourth of July, the entire site is 25% off, with the discount taken automatically at checkout. Every cooler, every bottle, and every tumbler in every color imaginable is on sale, so drink up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your pups enjoy burrowing under blankets, you can treat them to this discounted Serta dog bed with a hooded canopy from Woot. This bed is 25" circle and ideal for dogs up to 35 pounds. For easy clean-up, the bed cover is removable and machine washable. It’ll cost you just 20 bones today, which is about $20 less than its Amazon price.



Photo: Rafa Prada (Unsplash)

The conventional wisdom about visiting southeast Asia is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was also cheap to get there?



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) is offering six night trips to Bangkok and Phuket starting at just $779, including airfare, hotels, and a flight between the cities. Prices vary by departure airport and date, but you do have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels and itinerary, including adding extra nights if you wish.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Take it from me, someone who loaded up all his possessions in a moving container this weekend: you should have a dolly. This one can be used as both a dolly and a hand truck, can hold 300 pounds, and is down to $50 on Amazon right now, or about $10 less than usual. Most importantly though, it folds up flat when not in use, so it should fit in just about any closet.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up to $100 in Visa gift card rebates (in addition to any manufacturer rebates) when you order four new tires as part of their Independence Day sale, plus an additional $100 if you order wheels as well, with extra gift cards available if you use or sign up for a Discount Tire credit card. Just enter your make and model, click the options to see tires on promotion, and you’ll see the rebate amount (either $25, $75, or $100) on the right hand side.

I took advantage of the basically identical Memorial Day sale last month, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on July 1, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stovetop popcorn can become microwave popcorn with this silicone bowl, just $8 today with promo code X9IS9L3J. Just throw some kernels in the bowl with the salt and oil of your choice, cover, and microwave for 3-4 minutes, the same amount of time a bag of microwave popcorn would take. But unlike regular microwave popcorn, this lets you customize the flavors exactly how you like them.



Pro tip: Use coconut oil if you want it to taste like movie theater popcorn. Just trust me on this one.



Photo: Amazon

The cabinet under your sink is some of the most precious storage space in your house, and you can make the most of it with this expanding shelf set. It can extend from 18 to 30 inches, and has a gap carved out to accommodate the pipes under your sink.

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

First, find some sticks just laying on the ground, then toss them into the stove and light them on fire. Built in fans kindle the flames and make them hot enough to cook with. And oh yeah, there’s also a USB port that’s powered by the heat of the flame that can charge your phone. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It also weighs two pounds, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag. Get it for an all-time low $78 at REI Garage, while supplies last, for a limited time.

Shane looked at the CampStove 2 for Gear, and while that model includes a built-in battery pack, a camp light, and a few other enhancements, I don’t think any of them are worth the price premium during this promotion.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Free yourself from your office chair with this NordicTrack desk treadmill. This model has a 40" x 18" work space, so you’ll have some space for your laptop and maybe a notebook.

Today’s $875 price tag is about $200 when you compare it to its Amazon’s price, and folds up for easy storage when not in use. Plus, it has special tray to hold tablets, and will ship for free for Prime members. So, go ahead and expend some calories while you build your expense reports.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $30 with promo code 8AWUICML.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.



Update: The same price is now available on Separatec’s quick-dry underwear as well. It won’t be as soft as micro modal, but the cotton/polyester blend should be better suited to handle sweat.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coleman’s Daytripper beach shade looks a lot like the top-selling Sport-Brella, but at $28, it’s considerably cheaper today. It also includes a floor, for my fellow sand-averse beachgoers.



Screenshot: Reebok

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.

Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

Call Me By Your Name, one of the darlings of award season earlier this year, is just $1 to rent on Amazon today. That leaves you with more money in your wallet to buy peaches

Civilization VI made some major changes in its summer update, and you can pick up the game for $24 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. Amazon lists it as the Mac version, but all you’re really buying here is a Steam code, so it’ll work on PC as well. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.



Screenshot: Walmart

This barebones Xbox One S console is still down to its $199 E3 promotional price, but now, it also comes with a copy of Fallout 4 if you order through Walmart. It’s not the newest game out there, but the console alone is a pretty stellar deal, so it’s better than nothing

