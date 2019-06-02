Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A rearview camera for your car, a $30 Nerf gun, and David Archy underwear lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the current 2017 model for $1,000, complete with an upgraded 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an upgraded Core i5 processor, as a certified refurb.

Advertisement

This computer isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel. Just note that while this model has been refurbished by Apple, it only comes with a 90 day Woot warranty.

Want it new? Amazon has the rose gold 256GB model for the same price, but as of the time of this post, there are only 14 left in stock.

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Amazon, you can save even more.



This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($229) and 42mm ($259) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time. And while those deals aren’t quite as good as the ones we saw around Black Friday, they’re still $50 less than Apple would charge you.

Can’t live without the larger screen, faster processor, and EKG features of the Series 4? It’s $15 off at Amazon as well. (44mm GPS | 40mm Cellular | 44mm Cellular)

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Anker raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



Advertisement

The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. It even includes an optical audio cable, which doesn’t normally come cheap. It normally costs $40, but it’s marked down to $34 right now, with $1 of the best deal we’ve ever seen.

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code SN3LD9VD.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Attention small business owners, right now you can pick up a fancy new Square Register for $200 off its normal price.

Advertisement

As far as POS systems are concerned, these Square registers are by far my favorite. Yeah, it’s a weird thing to care about, but most I’ve encountered are ugly and kind of a pain to use.

These Square Registers, on the other hand, are sleek and easy to use, and feature a two touchscreen interface for the biz and customer-side of things. And these models support all the fancy new ways of paying for things, including touch-less pay.

Square says they accept all major cards at “2.5% + 10 per tap, dip, or swipe” and wire your funds to your bank account in one to two business days.

$799 Square Register 1 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Once you’ve used a rear-view camera, it can be tough to live without, and you can add one to your older car for just $98 with promo code FMV7F6LK.

Advertisement

This Auto-Vox kit includes a camera and a replacement rearview mirror with the display built in. When the screen is off, the mirror will work just like any other, but when the camera (which draws power from your reverse light, cleverly) comes on, the left side of the mirror will display a wide angle view of everything behind you.

Are you sitting down? These dining chairs look great, have a 4.8 star review average, and are only $149 for a set of four. There’s no catch, just great chairs! Use promo code Kinja1688 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Furniture? Staircases? Hard floors? Carpets? Crevices? The disgustingly dusty top of your ceiling fan? This discounted Hoover vacuum isn’t exactly sexy (it still plugs into the wall, in 2019!), but it’ll do a great job of cleaning all of them. The entire vacuum even pops off of its wheeled base for added handheld maneuverability.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Leave the guess work out of taking care of your sick child with this $10 smart thermometer. Not only does it provide fast and accurate measurements, it also offers advice on what to do next and help track symptoms and what medications should be used.

Advertisement

This thermometer connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and gives you guidance on how to take care of your sick kid. This FDA cleared for accuracy as a rectal, oral or underarm thermometer. Be sure to use the code 50QUICKCARE to cut 50% off the price tag.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 40% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale ends.

Photo: Amazon

Want to channel your inner Alton Brown while you’re out in the backcountry, or just in the parking lot before a football game? Ozark Trail’s camp kitchen includes a tabletop and wind guards with space for a grill or for food prep, a zip-up pantry to hold dry goods, and even a plastic basin and drying rack so you can wash your dishes when you’re done. Get it for $59, down from the usual $79, and spend the $20 you saved on extra provisions.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

TOMS are well-known for one kind of shoe — you know what we’re talking about — but in case you’re not up to date, the brand actually offers a whole range of other, more winter-appropriate styles. Whether you’re looking to test out classic TOMS or something new, check out their already marked-down sale section and get an 20% off with promo code BYEWINTER. But don’t walk, run to take advantage of this deal.

David Archy might not be a household name yet, but they sell some of the most popular underwear and clothing basics on Amazon, and a whole bunch of it is on sale today, including other items like shirts, robes, and socks.

Advertisement

For this sale, you can save 20% on anything from this page (it features underwear, tees, thermal leggings, and more) with promo code 20LOVEIN, or take 25% off the fleece robes on this page with promo code 25LOVEIN. Need a hint of where to get started? These breathable boxer briefs are a great stand-in for ExOfficio’s Give-N-Gos (I own plenty of both), but for about half the price with today’s deal.

Today’s Best Media Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to jog your memory about the Jason Bourne series? The 4K Ultimate Collection Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $40 today on Amazon, which gets you three great films, a disc full of special features, and also Jason Bourne and The Bourne Legacy spin-off. And yes, the set includes digital copies as well.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This Corsair mousepad skips the RGB lighting and adds something actually useful: Qi wireless charging. And right now, you can pick it up for $35 which is the lowest it’s ever been.

Advertisement

Whether it’s the iPhone XR or the latest Samsung Galaxy, this mousepad will charge it without the need for extra wires. But, if you have smartphone without wireless charging, it comes with dongles to help you make use of the feature.

But the main argument for this mousepad is to save yourself desk space. Consolidating a charger and a mousepad gives you back a bit of real estate and removes clutter from your work area.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, all six games that are on sale for $45 right now are basically essential. Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey speak for themselves, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party are great for get-togethers, and Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis Aces offer two of Nintendo’s best online multiplayer experiences.



Advertisement

Just note that the deals are split between Amazon and Walmart, with certain deals available at both. None of these games go on sale often, so if you’ve had them on your wishlist, I wouldn’t wait.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | $45 | Walmart

Super Mario Odyssey Starter Pack | $45 | Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces | $45 | Walmart

Super Mario Party | $45 | Amazon | Also at Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $45 | Walmart

Splatoon 2 Starter Pack | $45 | Amazon | Also at Walmart

It’s been awhile since I’ve been in a Nerf gun fight, but I’m pretty sure none of the guns I’ve used have shot at 100 feet per second. Look at this thing in action! Holy shit! The Nerf Rival Hera MXVII is cheaper than ever at $30, but wear safety glasses, please.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s a little over a week left before Valentine’s Day and if your significant other is into classic forms of romance, why not pick up one of these discounted Vermont Teddy Bears.

Whether it’s a bunny, fox, floppy bear, or bear with a bouquet, these Vermont Teddy Bears are soft, cuddly, at at least $10-15 off their regular price. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

TECH

Aukey Surge Protector/Night Light | $14 | Amazon | Promo code SN3LD9VD

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Photo: Amazon

SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD is marked down to an absurdly low price today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, compact, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.

Advertisement

This $100 rugged drive is water, dust and shock-resistant and future-proof thanks to its USB-C connection. It also comes with an attachment to plug it into standard USB.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets.



Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the refurbished 55" marked down to $1,149, and the 65" to $1,749, complete with a full one year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $68 right now, for a limited time.

Photo: Amazon

Say what you will about Apple, but there’s no denying they have trackpads down to a science. If you want to use their patented multitouch gestures on your desktop Mac, or with your laptop in clamshell mode, Amazon’s currently taking $15 off the standalone (and enormous) Magic Trackpad. At $114, it’s still not cheap, but it’s really the only product of its kind in existence.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably don’t need a big, honking 15" MacBook Pro unless you’re doing professional, processor-intensive work that benefits from a big screen. But if that happens to describe you, Amazon’s offering the latest model for $2,400, or $400 less than buying from Apple.

Advertisement

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $175 coupon on the page, which combined with Amazon’s $225 list price discount, gets you to $400 off. There seem to be a couple of bugs though, so be careful. For some reason, it told me I wasn’t eligible for the coupon, and it also showed two coupons on the page (one of which wouldn’t actually clip), but once I got to checkout, the deal applied properly.

Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $29 today, down from the usual $36.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes, wrapping yourself in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Reepow Hoodie Blanket — literally, a blanket you can wear — now just $30 with promo code 45LB2M3M.

Advertisement

This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your lets. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features flannel in either navy or red, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store your phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even your clothes, too — no judgement.

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers right now.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should get the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

Photo: Amazon

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a grinder for just $26 today.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to stuff your own sausages (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We just published a roundup on The Inventory of delicious trail snacks that you should pack on your next hike, and it just so happens, three of them are on sale right now.



Advertisement

Clip the Amazon coupons to save 20% on Honey Stinger waffles, $6 on PROBAR Meal Bars, and 15% on RXBARs. In all three cases, you’ve got a bunch of different flavor options to choose from as well, just don’t forget to clip the coupon to save.

I know for a fact that a lot of you have bought Anker’s Eufy RoboVacs. So if your brushes and filters are starting to look a little worn out, you can save $8 on the official refurbishment kit today with promo code EUFY2909. Just note that it’s only compatible with the RoboVac 11S and newer models.



Don’t have a RoboVac yet? The new RoboVac 12 is on sale for just $200 right now with promo code EUFYRVC2, or opt for the slightly less powerful RoboVac 11s for $180. That price is valid on the white model without a code, or the black model with our exclusive promo code KJT21081.